Bos wins sprint in Middelkerke
Démare leads the race into the final stage
Theo Bos (Belkin) won the bunch sprint during stage 3 at the Tour de l'Eurométropole in Middelkerke on Saturday. The Dutchman out-sprinted Belgium's Jens Debusschere (Lotto Belisol) and the overall race leader from France Arnaud Démare (FDJ.fr).
“Super cool, I’m very happy,” Bos said. “During the sprint, I felt I was at the top of my game. I saw two wheels approaching in the end but fortunately I was able to keep my lead.
“I really wanted to do well here. I worked hard to be good, which is, at the end of the season, tough mentally. That’s what makes me extra happy.”
Démare won the opening two stages and continues to lead the overall rankings into the finale stage 4 that will take the peloton on a 155km race from Mons to Tournai.
The day's stage started with a five-rider breakaway that was caught in the last 10km. Belkin provided Boss with a strong lead-out in the closing kilometres of the 174km race.
“Dennis van Winden and Graeme Brown supported me superbly," Boss said. "Dennis dropped me off at the front with one kilometre to go and Graeme put me in an excellent position. After the pack narrowed down to a long line, I was able to focus, wait and jump.
Boss spent four season at the WorldTour level with Rabobank and then Belkin. He signed with the MTN-Qhubeka team for 2015. “This is a nice farewell gift. We’re going to celebrate this with the team tonight.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3:47:54
|2
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|5
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|7
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|9
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|12
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|13
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|15
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|16
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|17
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Team Europcar
|18
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|19
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|21
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|22
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|23
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|24
|Turuia Krainer (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|26
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|27
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|28
|Gaetan Pons (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|29
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|30
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|32
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|33
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|34
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|35
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|36
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|37
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|38
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|39
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|40
|Sébastien Carabin (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|41
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|42
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|43
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
|44
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|45
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|46
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|47
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|48
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|49
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|50
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Garmin Sharp
|51
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|52
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|53
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|54
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|55
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|56
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|58
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems
|59
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|60
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|61
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|62
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|63
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|64
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|65
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|66
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Team Europcar
|67
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|68
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|69
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|70
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:00:12
|71
|Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|72
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:17
|73
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|74
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|75
|Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|76
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|77
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|79
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|80
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|81
|Dougall Nicolas (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|82
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica Greenedge
|83
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|84
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|85
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|86
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:23
|87
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:27
|88
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|89
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|90
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:30
|91
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:35
|92
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|93
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|94
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|95
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:13
|96
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|97
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:15
|98
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|99
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:01:27
|100
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|101
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|102
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|103
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:01:54
|104
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:37
|105
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:49
|106
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:06:41
|107
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|108
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:10:47
|109
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|0:15:26
|110
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|111
|Maxime Vekeman (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|112
|Jeff Peelaers (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|113
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|114
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|115
|Floris Smeyers (Bel) Verandas Willems
|116
|Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|117
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|118
|Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Verandas Willems
|119
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|120
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|121
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|122
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|123
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|124
|Antoine Leleu (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|125
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|126
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|127
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|128
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|129
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|130
|Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|131
|Florent Delfosse (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|132
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|133
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|134
|Ian Vansumere (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|135
|Jonathan Baratto (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|136
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|137
|Andrew Ydens (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|138
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|139
|Glenn Van De Maele (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|140
|Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|141
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|142
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|143
|Nick Wynants (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|144
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|145
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|146
|Jean Lou Paiani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|147
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|148
|Arnaud Geromboux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|149
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|150
|Frederic Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|151
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|152
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|153
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|154
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|155
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems
|156
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|157
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|158
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems
|159
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|160
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|161
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|162
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|163
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|164
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|165
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|166
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|167
|Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|168
|Alexandre Seny (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|169
|Sarreau Marc (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:15:35
|170
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|DNF
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|DNF
|Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|pts
|2
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|3
|3
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|pts
|2
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|3
|3
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|pts
|2
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|3
|3
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|20
|3
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|16
|4
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|14
|5
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|12
|6
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|10
|7
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|8
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|8
|9
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|11
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|5
|12
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|13
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|14
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|2
|15
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|6
|pts
|2
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|4
|3
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|3
|4
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|6
|pts
|2
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|4
|3
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|4
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Belisol
|11:23:42
|2
|Team Europcar
|3
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|5
|Trek Factory Racing
|6
|Team Giant-Shimano
|7
|Cofidis, solutions Crédits
|8
|Belkin-Pro CT
|9
|IAM Cycling
|10
|Garmin Sharp
|11
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|TopSport Vlaand. - Baloise
|13
|Verandas Willems
|14
|Team Katusha
|15
|Bretagne - Séché Environ.
|16
|MTN - Qhubeka
|11:24:16
|17
|FDJ.fr
|11:24:55
|18
|Veranclassic - Doltcini
|11:25:09
|19
|Orica GreenEDGE
|11:25:14
|20
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|11:26:19
|21
|Roubaix Lille Métropole
|11:39:08
|22
|Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|11:39:25
|23
|T.Palm Pôle Continental W.
|11:54:34
|24
|Color Code - Biowanze
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|11:52:34
|2
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:12
|4
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:15
|5
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:16
|6
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:20
|7
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:21
|8
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:22
|9
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:23
|10
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:24
|11
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|12
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|13
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|14
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|15
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|16
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|17
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|18
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|19
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|21
|Gaetan Pons (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|22
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|23
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|24
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|25
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|26
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|27
|Sébastien Carabin (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|28
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|29
|Turuia Krainer (Fra) Team Europcar
|30
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|31
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|32
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|33
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|34
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|35
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|36
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|37
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|38
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|39
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|40
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:00:36
|41
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:41
|42
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|43
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|44
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:01:02
|45
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:01:03
|46
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|47
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
|48
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|49
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|50
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|51
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|52
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|53
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|54
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|55
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Garmin Sharp
|56
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Team Europcar
|57
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|58
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|59
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:21
|60
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:26
|61
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|62
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|63
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|64
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:37
|65
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:41
|66
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|67
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:02:27
|68
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:02:36
|69
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:01
|70
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:41
|71
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:03:44
|72
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:50
|73
|Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|74
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:51
|75
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:52
|76
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:57
|77
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|78
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|79
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|80
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:14
|81
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:20
|82
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:25
|83
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:32
|84
|Dougall Nicolas (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:35
|85
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:45
|86
|Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:04:48
|87
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:51
|88
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp
|0:04:52
|89
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:54
|90
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:05:16
|91
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:49
|92
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica Greenedge
|0:06:08
|93
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:06:15
|94
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:06:27
|95
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:06:45
|96
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:07:45
|97
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:46
|98
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:48
|99
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:50
|100
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:08:09
|101
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:13
|102
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:09:03
|103
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:15
|104
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:11:45
|105
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:11:53
|106
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:13:15
|107
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|108
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:15:21
|109
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|0:15:48
|110
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:15:50
|111
|Andrew Ydens (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|112
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems
|113
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|114
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|116
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|117
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:15:59
|118
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:16:26
|119
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:16:28
|120
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|121
|Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Verandas Willems
|122
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|123
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:16:32
|124
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:16:35
|125
|Florent Delfosse (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|126
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|127
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|128
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|129
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|130
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|131
|Floris Smeyers (Bel) Verandas Willems
|132
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|133
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|134
|Frederic Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|135
|Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|136
|Arnaud Geromboux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|137
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|138
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:16:50
|139
|Jeff Peelaers (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|0:17:25
|140
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:17:28
|141
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:18:37
|142
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:18:50
|143
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:18:59
|144
|Nick Wynants (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|145
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:19:23
|146
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|147
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:19:52
|148
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:20:26
|149
|Maxime Vekeman (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|0:20:41
|150
|Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|151
|Alexandre Seny (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|152
|Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:21:01
|153
|Sarreau Marc (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:21:15
|154
|Jean Lou Paiani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:21:18
|155
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|156
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:47
|157
|Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|0:21:53
|158
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:22:54
|159
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:22:56
|160
|Ian Vansumere (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|0:23:29
|161
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|162
|Antoine Leleu (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|0:23:35
|163
|Glenn Van De Maele (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|0:23:49
|164
|Jonathan Baratto (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|0:24:35
|165
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|166
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:25:17
|167
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:25:45
|168
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:27:40
|169
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|0:29:52
|170
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|66
|pts
|2
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|47
|3
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|40
|4
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|31
|5
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|30
|6
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|26
|7
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|23
|8
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|21
|9
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|10
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|19
|11
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|12
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|13
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|15
|14
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|15
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|14
|16
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|10
|17
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|9
|18
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|19
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|20
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|7
|21
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|6
|22
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|5
|23
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|5
|24
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|25
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|26
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|27
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|3
|28
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|29
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|30
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|31
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|2
|32
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|33
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|2
|34
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|35
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|36
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica Greenedge
|1
|37
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|1
|38
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|39
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|40
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|40
|pts
|2
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|32
|3
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|22
|4
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|22
|5
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|14
|6
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|7
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|10
|8
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|9
|9
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|8
|10
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|11
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|12
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|4
|13
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|4
|14
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|11:52:34
|2
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:12
|3
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:15
|4
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:20
|5
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:23
|6
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:24
|7
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|10
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|11
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|13
|Gaetan Pons (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|14
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|15
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|16
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|17
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|18
|Sébastien Carabin (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|19
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|20
|Turuia Krainer (Fra) Team Europcar
|21
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|22
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|23
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|25
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|26
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|27
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:41
|28
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|29
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|30
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:01:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Belisol
|35:38:54
|2
|IAM Cycling
|3
|Team Europcar
|4
|Belkin-Pro CT
|5
|Trek Factory Racing
|6
|Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|7
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|Garmin Sharp
|9
|Team Katusha
|10
|Team Giant-Shimano
|35:39:24
|11
|Verandas Willems
|35:39:32
|12
|TopSport Vlaand. - Baloise
|13
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|35:39:45
|14
|FDJ.fr
|35:40:07
|15
|Bretagne - Séché Environ.
|35:41:02
|16
|Veranclassic - Doltcini
|35:41:51
|17
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|35:42:16
|18
|MTN - Qhubeka
|35:43:13
|19
|Orica GreenEDGE
|35:43:39
|20
|Cofidis, solutions Crédits
|35:46:00
|21
|Roubaix Lille Métropole
|35:54:20
|22
|Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|35:56:45
|23
|T.Palm Pôle Continental W.
|36:10:31
|24
|Color Code - Biowanze
