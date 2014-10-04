Theo Bos (Belkin) about to raise his arms in celebration (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Theo Bos (Belkin) won the bunch sprint during stage 3 at the Tour de l'Eurométropole in Middelkerke on Saturday. The Dutchman out-sprinted Belgium's Jens Debusschere (Lotto Belisol) and the overall race leader from France Arnaud Démare (FDJ.fr).

“Super cool, I’m very happy,” Bos said. “During the sprint, I felt I was at the top of my game. I saw two wheels approaching in the end but fortunately I was able to keep my lead.

“I really wanted to do well here. I worked hard to be good, which is, at the end of the season, tough mentally. That’s what makes me extra happy.”

Démare won the opening two stages and continues to lead the overall rankings into the finale stage 4 that will take the peloton on a 155km race from Mons to Tournai.

The day's stage started with a five-rider breakaway that was caught in the last 10km. Belkin provided Boss with a strong lead-out in the closing kilometres of the 174km race.

“Dennis van Winden and Graeme Brown supported me superbly," Boss said. "Dennis dropped me off at the front with one kilometre to go and Graeme put me in an excellent position. After the pack narrowed down to a long line, I was able to focus, wait and jump.

Boss spent four season at the WorldTour level with Rabobank and then Belkin. He signed with the MTN-Qhubeka team for 2015. “This is a nice farewell gift. We’re going to celebrate this with the team tonight.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3:47:54 2 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 5 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 6 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 7 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 9 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 12 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 13 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 14 Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems 15 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 16 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 17 Romain Cardis (Fra) Team Europcar 18 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 19 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 21 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 22 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 23 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 24 Turuia Krainer (Fra) Team Europcar 25 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 26 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 27 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 28 Gaetan Pons (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 29 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 30 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 31 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 32 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 33 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 34 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 35 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 36 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 37 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 38 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 39 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 40 Sébastien Carabin (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon 41 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 42 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 43 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems 44 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 45 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 46 Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 47 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 48 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 49 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 50 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Garmin Sharp 51 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 52 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 53 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 54 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 55 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 56 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 57 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 58 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems 59 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 60 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 61 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Lotto Belisol 62 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 63 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 64 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 65 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 66 Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Team Europcar 67 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 68 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 69 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 70 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:00:12 71 Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 72 Claudio Imhof (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:17 73 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 74 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 75 Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 76 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 77 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 78 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 79 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 80 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 81 Dougall Nicolas (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 82 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica Greenedge 83 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Belisol 84 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 85 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 86 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:23 87 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:27 88 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 89 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 90 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp 0:00:30 91 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:35 92 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 93 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:12 94 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 95 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:13 96 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 97 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:15 98 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 99 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:01:27 100 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 101 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 102 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 103 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:01:54 104 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:37 105 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:49 106 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka 0:06:41 107 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 108 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:10:47 109 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 0:15:26 110 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 111 Maxime Vekeman (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon 112 Jeff Peelaers (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon 113 Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 114 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 115 Floris Smeyers (Bel) Verandas Willems 116 Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 117 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 118 Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Verandas Willems 119 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 120 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 121 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 122 Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 123 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 124 Antoine Leleu (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 125 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 126 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 127 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 128 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 129 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 130 Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 131 Florent Delfosse (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 132 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 133 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 134 Ian Vansumere (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon 135 Jonathan Baratto (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon 136 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 137 Andrew Ydens (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon 138 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 139 Glenn Van De Maele (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon 140 Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 141 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 142 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 143 Nick Wynants (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 144 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 145 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 146 Jean Lou Paiani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 147 Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 148 Arnaud Geromboux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 149 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 150 Frederic Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 151 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 152 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 153 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 154 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 155 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems 156 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 157 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 158 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems 159 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge 160 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 161 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 162 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 163 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 164 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 165 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp 166 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 167 Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 168 Alexandre Seny (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon 169 Sarreau Marc (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:15:35 170 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr DNF Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing DNF Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp DNF Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini DNF Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) Veranclassic - Doltcini

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 5 pts 2 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 3 3 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 5 pts 2 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 3 3 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 5 pts 2 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 3 3 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 1

Point # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 25 pts 2 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 20 3 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 16 4 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 14 5 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 12 6 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 10 7 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 8 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 8 9 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 7 10 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 11 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 5 12 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 4 13 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 14 Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems 2 15 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 6 pts 2 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 4 3 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 3 4 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 6 pts 2 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 4 3 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 3 4 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotto Belisol 11:23:42 2 Team Europcar 3 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 Omega Pharma - Quick Step 5 Trek Factory Racing 6 Team Giant-Shimano 7 Cofidis, solutions Crédits 8 Belkin-Pro CT 9 IAM Cycling 10 Garmin Sharp 11 Tinkoff-Saxo 12 TopSport Vlaand. - Baloise 13 Verandas Willems 14 Team Katusha 15 Bretagne - Séché Environ. 16 MTN - Qhubeka 11:24:16 17 FDJ.fr 11:24:55 18 Veranclassic - Doltcini 11:25:09 19 Orica GreenEDGE 11:25:14 20 Wallonie - Bruxelles 11:26:19 21 Roubaix Lille Métropole 11:39:08 22 Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace 11:39:25 23 T.Palm Pôle Continental W. 11:54:34 24 Color Code - Biowanze

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 11:52:34 2 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:06 3 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:12 4 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:15 5 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:16 6 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 0:00:20 7 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:21 8 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:22 9 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:23 10 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:00:24 11 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 12 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 13 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 14 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 15 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 16 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 17 Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems 18 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 19 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 20 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 21 Gaetan Pons (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 22 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 23 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 24 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 25 Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 26 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 27 Sébastien Carabin (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon 28 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 29 Turuia Krainer (Fra) Team Europcar 30 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 31 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 32 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 33 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 34 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Lotto Belisol 35 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 36 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 37 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 38 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 39 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 40 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:00:36 41 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:41 42 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 43 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Belisol 44 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:01:02 45 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:01:03 46 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:09 47 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems 48 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 49 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 50 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 51 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 52 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 53 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 54 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 55 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Garmin Sharp 56 Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Team Europcar 57 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 58 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:17 59 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:21 60 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:26 61 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 62 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 63 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 64 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:37 65 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:41 66 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:50 67 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:02:27 68 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:02:36 69 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:01 70 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:41 71 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:03:44 72 Claudio Imhof (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:50 73 Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 74 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:51 75 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:52 76 Romain Cardis (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:57 77 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 78 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 79 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 80 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:14 81 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:20 82 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:25 83 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:32 84 Dougall Nicolas (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:35 85 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:45 86 Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:04:48 87 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:51 88 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp 0:04:52 89 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:54 90 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:05:16 91 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:49 92 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica Greenedge 0:06:08 93 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:06:15 94 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:06:27 95 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:06:45 96 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:07:45 97 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:46 98 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:07:48 99 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:50 100 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:08:09 101 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:13 102 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:09:03 103 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:15 104 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:11:45 105 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:11:53 106 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:13:15 107 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 108 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:15:21 109 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 0:15:48 110 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:15:50 111 Andrew Ydens (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon 112 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems 113 Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 114 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 115 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 116 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 117 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:15:59 118 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:16:26 119 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:16:28 120 Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 121 Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Verandas Willems 122 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 123 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:16:32 124 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:16:35 125 Florent Delfosse (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 126 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 127 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 128 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 129 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 130 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 131 Floris Smeyers (Bel) Verandas Willems 132 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 133 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 134 Frederic Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 135 Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 136 Arnaud Geromboux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 137 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp 138 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:16:50 139 Jeff Peelaers (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon 0:17:25 140 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:17:28 141 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:18:37 142 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:18:50 143 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 0:18:59 144 Nick Wynants (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 145 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:19:23 146 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 147 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:19:52 148 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:20:26 149 Maxime Vekeman (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon 0:20:41 150 Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 151 Alexandre Seny (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon 152 Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:21:01 153 Sarreau Marc (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:21:15 154 Jean Lou Paiani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:21:18 155 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 156 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:47 157 Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 0:21:53 158 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:22:54 159 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:22:56 160 Ian Vansumere (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon 0:23:29 161 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 162 Antoine Leleu (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 0:23:35 163 Glenn Van De Maele (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon 0:23:49 164 Jonathan Baratto (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon 0:24:35 165 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 166 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:25:17 167 Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:25:45 168 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:27:40 169 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 0:29:52 170 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 66 pts 2 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 47 3 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 40 4 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 31 5 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 30 6 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 26 7 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 23 8 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 21 9 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 10 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 19 11 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 17 12 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 15 13 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 15 14 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 15 15 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 14 16 Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 10 17 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 9 18 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 19 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 20 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 7 21 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 6 22 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 5 23 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 5 24 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 25 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 3 26 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 27 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 3 28 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 29 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 30 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 2 31 Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems 2 32 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 33 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 2 34 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 1 35 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 36 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica Greenedge 1 37 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 1 38 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1 39 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 40 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Mountain classifcation # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 40 pts 2 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 32 3 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 22 4 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 22 5 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 14 6 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 13 7 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 10 8 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 9 9 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 8 10 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 11 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 4 12 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 4 13 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 4 14 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 11:52:34 2 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:12 3 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:15 4 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 0:00:20 5 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:23 6 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:24 7 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 8 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 9 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 10 Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems 11 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 13 Gaetan Pons (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 14 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 15 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 16 Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 17 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 18 Sébastien Carabin (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon 19 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 20 Turuia Krainer (Fra) Team Europcar 21 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 22 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 23 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 25 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Lotto Belisol 26 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 27 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:41 28 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 29 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Belisol 30 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:01:02