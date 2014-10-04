Trending

Bos wins sprint in Middelkerke

Démare leads the race into the final stage

Theo Bos (Belkin) about to raise his arms in celebration

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Theo Bos (Belkin) won the bunch sprint during stage 3 at the Tour de l'Eurométropole in Middelkerke on Saturday. The Dutchman out-sprinted Belgium's Jens Debusschere (Lotto Belisol) and the overall race leader from France Arnaud Démare (FDJ.fr).

“Super cool, I’m very happy,” Bos said. “During the sprint, I felt I was at the top of my game. I saw two wheels approaching in the end but fortunately I was able to keep my lead.

“I really wanted to do well here. I worked hard to be good, which is, at the end of the season, tough mentally. That’s what makes me extra happy.”

Démare won the opening two stages and continues to lead the overall rankings into the finale stage 4 that will take the peloton on a 155km race from Mons to Tournai.

The day's stage started with a five-rider breakaway that was caught in the last 10km. Belkin provided Boss with a strong lead-out in the closing kilometres of the 174km race.

“Dennis van Winden and Graeme Brown supported me superbly," Boss said. "Dennis dropped me off at the front with one kilometre to go and Graeme put me in an excellent position. After the pack narrowed down to a long line, I was able to focus, wait and jump.

Boss spent four season at the WorldTour level with Rabobank and then Belkin. He signed with the MTN-Qhubeka team for 2015. “This is a nice farewell gift. We’re going to celebrate this with the team tonight.”

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3:47:54
2Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
4Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
5Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
6Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
7Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
8Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
9Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
10Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
11Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
12Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
13Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
14Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
15Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
16Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
17Romain Cardis (Fra) Team Europcar
18Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
19Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
21Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
22Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
23Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
24Turuia Krainer (Fra) Team Europcar
25Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
26Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
27Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
28Gaetan Pons (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
29Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
30Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
31Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
32Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
33Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
34Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
35Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
36Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
37Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
38Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
39Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
40Sébastien Carabin (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
41Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
42Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
43Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
44Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
45Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
46Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
47Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
48Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
49Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
50Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Garmin Sharp
51Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
52Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
53Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
54Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
55Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
56Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
57Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
58Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems
59Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
60Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
61Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Lotto Belisol
62Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
63Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
64Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
65Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
66Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Team Europcar
67Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
68Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
69Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
70Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:00:12
71Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
72Claudio Imhof (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:17
73Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
74Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
75Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
76Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
77Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
78Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
79Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
80Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
81Dougall Nicolas (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
82Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica Greenedge
83Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Belisol
84Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
85Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
86Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:23
87Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:27
88Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
89Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
90Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp0:00:30
91Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:35
92Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
93Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:12
94Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
95William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:13
96Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
97Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:15
98Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
99Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:01:27
100Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
101Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
102Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
103Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:01:54
104Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:37
105Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:49
106Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka0:06:41
107Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
108Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:10:47
109Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp0:15:26
110Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
111Maxime Vekeman (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
112Jeff Peelaers (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
113Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
114Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
115Floris Smeyers (Bel) Verandas Willems
116Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
117Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
118Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Verandas Willems
119Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
120Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
121Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
122Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
123Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
124Antoine Leleu (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
125Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
126Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
127Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
128Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
129Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
130Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
131Florent Delfosse (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
132Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
133Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
134Ian Vansumere (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
135Jonathan Baratto (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
136Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
137Andrew Ydens (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
138Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
139Glenn Van De Maele (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
140Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
141Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
142Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
143Nick Wynants (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
144Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
145Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
146Jean Lou Paiani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
147Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
148Arnaud Geromboux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
149Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
150Frederic Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
151Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
152Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
153Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
154Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
155Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems
156Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
157Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
158Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems
159Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge
160Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
161Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
162Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
163Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
164Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
165Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
166Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
167Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
168Alexandre Seny (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
169Sarreau Marc (Fra) FDJ.fr0:15:35
170Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFGiacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
DNFNathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
DNFRoy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFJoeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
DNFDarijus Dzervus (Ltu) Veranclassic - Doltcini

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar5pts
2Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement3
3Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar5pts
2Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement3
3Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar5pts
2Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement3
3Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge1

Point
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team25pts
2Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol20
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr16
4Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge14
5Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano12
6Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole10
7Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo9
8Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling8
9Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team7
10Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
11Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp5
12Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing4
13Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
14Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems2
15Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles6pts
2Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge4
3Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini3
4Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini6pts
2Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles4
3Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar3
4Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Belisol11:23:42
2Team Europcar
3Wanty - Groupe Gobert
4Omega Pharma - Quick Step
5Trek Factory Racing
6Team Giant-Shimano
7Cofidis, solutions Crédits
8Belkin-Pro CT
9IAM Cycling
10Garmin Sharp
11Tinkoff-Saxo
12TopSport Vlaand. - Baloise
13Verandas Willems
14Team Katusha
15Bretagne - Séché Environ.
16MTN - Qhubeka11:24:16
17FDJ.fr11:24:55
18Veranclassic - Doltcini11:25:09
19Orica GreenEDGE11:25:14
20Wallonie - Bruxelles11:26:19
21Roubaix Lille Métropole11:39:08
22Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace11:39:25
23T.Palm Pôle Continental W.11:54:34
24Color Code - Biowanze

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr11:52:34
2Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:06
3Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:12
4Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:15
5Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:16
6Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge0:00:20
7Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:21
8Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:22
9Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:23
10Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp0:00:24
11Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
12Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
13Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
14Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
15Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
16Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
17Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
18Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
19Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
20Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
21Gaetan Pons (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
22Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
23Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
24Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
25Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
26Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
27Sébastien Carabin (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
28Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
29Turuia Krainer (Fra) Team Europcar
30Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
31Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
32Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
33Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
34Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Lotto Belisol
35Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
36Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
37Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
38Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
39Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
40Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:00:36
41Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:41
42Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
43Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Belisol
44Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems0:01:02
45Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:01:03
46Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:09
47Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
48Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
49Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
50Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
51Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
52Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
53Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
54Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
55Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Garmin Sharp
56Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Team Europcar
57Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
58Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:17
59Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:21
60Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:26
61Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
62Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
63Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
64Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:37
65Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:41
66Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:50
67Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:02:27
68Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:02:36
69Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:01
70Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:41
71Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:03:44
72Claudio Imhof (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:50
73Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
74Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:51
75Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:52
76Romain Cardis (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:57
77Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
78Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
79Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
80Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:14
81Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:20
82Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:25
83Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:04:32
84Dougall Nicolas (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:35
85Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:45
86Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:04:48
87Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:51
88Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp0:04:52
89Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:54
90Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:05:16
91William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:49
92Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica Greenedge0:06:08
93Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:06:15
94Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:06:27
95Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:06:45
96Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:07:45
97Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:46
98Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:07:48
99Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka0:07:50
100Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:09
101Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:13
102Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:09:03
103Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:09:15
104Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:11:45
105Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:11:53
106Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:13:15
107Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
108Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:21
109Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp0:15:48
110Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:15:50
111Andrew Ydens (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
112Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems
113Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
114Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
115Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
116Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
117Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:15:59
118Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:16:26
119Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:16:28
120Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
121Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Verandas Willems
122Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
123Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:16:32
124Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:16:35
125Florent Delfosse (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
126Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
127Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
128Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
129Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
130Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
131Floris Smeyers (Bel) Verandas Willems
132Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
133Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
134Frederic Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
135Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
136Arnaud Geromboux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
137Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
138Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:16:50
139Jeff Peelaers (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon0:17:25
140Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:17:28
141Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:18:37
142Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:18:50
143Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha0:18:59
144Nick Wynants (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
145Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:19:23
146Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
147Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:19:52
148Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:26
149Maxime Vekeman (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon0:20:41
150Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
151Alexandre Seny (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
152Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:21:01
153Sarreau Marc (Fra) FDJ.fr0:21:15
154Jean Lou Paiani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:21:18
155Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
156Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:47
157Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze0:21:53
158Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems0:22:54
159Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:22:56
160Ian Vansumere (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon0:23:29
161Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
162Antoine Leleu (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze0:23:35
163Glenn Van De Maele (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon0:23:49
164Jonathan Baratto (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon0:24:35
165Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
166Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:25:17
167Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:25:45
168Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:27:40
169Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge0:29:52
170Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr66pts
2Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team47
3Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol40
4Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp31
5Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge30
6Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano26
7Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol23
8Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo21
9Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
10Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole19
11Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing17
12Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar15
13Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr15
14Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise15
15Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling14
16Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze10
17Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement9
18Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise8
19Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo7
20Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team7
21Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha6
22Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles5
23Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles5
24Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
25Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha3
26Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
27Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp3
28Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
29Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
30Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka2
31Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems2
32Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
33Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles2
34Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar1
35Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1
36Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica Greenedge1
37Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge1
38Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1
39Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
40Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha1

Mountain classifcation
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles40pts
2Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp32
3Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles22
4Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team22
5Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team14
6Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar13
7Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles10
8Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini9
9Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling8
10Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
11Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar4
12Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge4
13Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze4
14Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr11:52:34
2Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:12
3Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:15
4Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge0:00:20
5Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:23
6Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:24
7Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
8Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
9Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
10Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
11Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
12Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
13Gaetan Pons (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
14Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
15Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
16Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
17Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
18Sébastien Carabin (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
19Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
20Turuia Krainer (Fra) Team Europcar
21Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
22Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
23Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
25Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Lotto Belisol
26Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
27Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:41
28Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
29Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Belisol
30Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems0:01:02

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Belisol35:38:54
2IAM Cycling
3Team Europcar
4Belkin-Pro CT
5Trek Factory Racing
6Omega Pharma - Quick Step
7Tinkoff-Saxo
8Garmin Sharp
9Team Katusha
10Team Giant-Shimano35:39:24
11Verandas Willems35:39:32
12TopSport Vlaand. - Baloise
13Wanty - Groupe Gobert35:39:45
14FDJ.fr35:40:07
15Bretagne - Séché Environ.35:41:02
16Veranclassic - Doltcini35:41:51
17Wallonie - Bruxelles35:42:16
18MTN - Qhubeka35:43:13
19Orica GreenEDGE35:43:39
20Cofidis, solutions Crédits35:46:00
21Roubaix Lille Métropole35:54:20
22Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace35:56:45
23T.Palm Pôle Continental W.36:10:31
24Color Code - Biowanze

 

