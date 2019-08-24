Trending

Tour de l'Avenir: Attila Valter wins stage 9

Tobias Foss extends lead on GC after taking second

Brief Results

Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Attila Valter (Hun) Hungary2:11:12
2Tobias Foss (Nor) Norway0:00:15
3Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Germany0:00:32
4Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Italy0:00:44
5Ilan van Wilder (Bel) Belgium0:01:10
6Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Spain0:01:26
7Lars van den Berg (Ned) Netherlands0:01:36
8Samuele Battistella (Ita) Italy0:01:41
9Clément Champoussin (Fra) France0:02:15
10Stefan Bissegger (Swi) Switzerland0:02:59

General classification after stage 9
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tobias Foss (Nor) Norway24:51:04
2Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Italy0:01:10
3Ilan van Wilder (Bel) Belgium0:02:33
4Clément Champoussin (Fra) France0:02:58
5Samuele Battistella (Ita) Italy0:03:46
6Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Germany0:03:47
7Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Belgium0:06:29
8Michel Ries (Lux) Luxembourg0:07:56
9Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Colombia0:08:33
10Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Spain0:09:09

