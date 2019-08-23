Trending

Tour de l'Avenir: Tejada wins stage 7 summit finish

Vansevenant takes over race lead

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harold Tejada (Col) Colombia2:52:32
2Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Belgium
3Clément Champoussin (Fra) France0:00:18
4Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Belgium0:00:35
5Samuele Battistella (Ita) Italy0:02:05
6Matteo Jorgenson (USA) USA
7Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Italy
8Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Belgium
9Urko Berralde (Spa) Spain
10Tobias Foss (Nor) Norway

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Belgium21:32:26
2Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Italy0:00:45
3Tobias Foss (Nor) Norway0:00:50
4Samuele Battistella (Ita) Italy0:01:15
5Matteo Jorgenson (USA) USA0:01:19
6Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Belgium0:01:45
7Clément Champoussin (Fra) France0:02:06
8Urko Berralde (Spa) Spain0:02:50
9Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Germany0:03:02
10Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Belgium0:03:06
11Harold Tejada (Col) Colombia0:03:19

