Tour de l'Avenir: Wright wins stage 4
Suter and Wærenskjold round out podium
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alfred Wright (GBr) Great Britain
|3:54:44
|2
|Joel Suter (Swi) Switzerland
|3
|Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Norway
|4
|Simon Gugliemi (Fra) France
|5
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Austria
|6
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Italy
|7
|Patrick Haller (Ger) Germany
|8
|Miguel Heidemann (Ger) Germany
|0:00:14
|9
|Jim Brown (GBr) Great Britain
|0:02:05
|10
|Tilen Finkšt (Slo) Slovenia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Gugliemi (Fra) France
|11:37:02
|2
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Italy
|0:00:01
|3
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Norway
|0:00:42
|4
|Torjus Sleen (Nor) Norway
|5
|Damian Lüscher (Swi) Switzerland
|6
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Italy
|0:01:06
|7
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Italy
|8
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Italy
|9
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:08
|10
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) Switzerland
|0:01:14
