Tour de l'Avenir: Wright wins stage 4

Suter and Wærenskjold round out podium

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alfred Wright (GBr) Great Britain3:54:44
2Joel Suter (Swi) Switzerland
3Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Norway
4Simon Gugliemi (Fra) France
5Patrick Gamper (Aut) Austria
6Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Italy
7Patrick Haller (Ger) Germany
8Miguel Heidemann (Ger) Germany0:00:14
9Jim Brown (GBr) Great Britain0:02:05
10Tilen Finkšt (Slo) Slovenia

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Gugliemi (Fra) France11:37:02
2Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Italy0:00:01
3Tobias Foss (Nor) Norway0:00:42
4Torjus Sleen (Nor) Norway
5Damian Lüscher (Swi) Switzerland
6Samuele Battistella (Ita) Italy0:01:06
7Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Italy
8Stefano Oldani (Ita) Italy
9Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Great Britain0:01:08
10Stefan Bissegger (Swi) Switzerland0:01:14

