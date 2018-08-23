Trending

Tour de l'Avenir: Sosa takes stage 7 win

McNulty celebrates too soon, Pogacar takes race lead

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Colombia1:10:12
2Brandon McNulty (USA) USA
3Tadej Pogacar (Slo) Slovenia
4Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Spain0:00:14
5Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Colombia0:00:16
6Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Russia
7Clement Champoussin (Fra) France
8Thymen Arensman (Ned) Netherlands0:00:18
9Edward Dunbar (Irl) Ireland
10Michel Ries (Lux) Luxembourg
11Gino Mäder (Swi) Switzerland0:00:20
12João Almeida (Por) Portugal0:00:26
13Samuele Battistella (Ita) Italy0:00:37
14Mark Donovan (GBr) Great Britain0:00:58
15Felix Gall (Aut) Austria0:01:07
16Franklin Archibold (Pan) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme0:01:09
17Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Italy0:01:10
18Marc Hirschi (Swi) Switzerland0:01:15
19Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Denmark
20Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Denmark0:01:21
21Hafetab Weldu (Eth) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme
22Robert Stannard (Aus) Australia
23Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Belgium0:01:23
24Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Russia
25Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Italy0:01:25
26Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Germany
27Gordian Banzer (Swi) Switzerland
28Tobias S. Foss (Nor) Norway0:01:28
29Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Austria0:01:38
30Tiago Antunes (Por) Portugal0:01:58
31Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme0:02:04
32Jens Van Den Dool (Ned) Netherlands0:02:08
33Torjus Sleen (Nor) Norway0:02:10
34Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) Colombia0:02:11
35Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Spain0:02:20
36Callum Scotson (Aus) Australia0:02:30
37Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Australia0:02:34
38Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Belgium0:02:55
39Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Colombia0:02:59
40Marcel Neuhauser (Aut) Austria0:03:00
41Simon Guglielmi (Fra) France0:03:03
42Kévin Geniets (Lux) Luxembourg
43Florian Stork (Ger) Germany
44Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Norway0:03:11
45Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Spain0:03:31
46Jaka Primozic (Slo) Slovenia0:03:39
47Brent Van Moer (Bel) Belgium0:03:43
48Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Rwanda
49Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia0:03:46
50Max Kanter (Ger) Germany0:04:03
51Damien Touze (Fra) France
52Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Russia0:04:07
53Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Netherlands0:04:13
54Marlon Gaillard (Fra) France0:04:17
55Marcelo Salvador (Por) Portugal0:04:22
56Antonijo Barac (Cro) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme0:04:54
57Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain0:04:57
58Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Luxembourg0:05:17
59Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland0:05:37
60Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Denmark0:05:42
61Andreas Nielsen (Den) Denmark
62Pit Leyder (Lux) Luxembourg
63Barnabas Peak (Hun) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme
64Tyler Stites (USA) USA
65Cameron Beard (USA) USA
66Clément Didier (Fra) Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes0:05:53
67Ian Garrison (USA) USA0:06:01
68Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador0:06:03
69Alan Riou (Fra) France0:06:11
70Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) Germany
71Markus Wildauer (Aut) Austria
72Edoardo Affini (Ita) Italy
73Piotr Pekala (Pol) Poland0:06:31
74Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Poland
75Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Spain
76Rémy Rochas (Fra) Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes0:06:37
77Jake Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
78Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain0:06:40
79Ide Schelling (Ned) Netherlands0:07:09
80Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Denmark0:07:14
81Wilson Haro (Ecu) Ecuador0:07:35
82Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy
83Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador
84Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Colombia0:07:48
85Christian Maximilian Koch (Ger) Germany
86Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Rwanda
87Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Belgium0:07:53
88Florian Kierner (Aut) Austria
89Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Spain
90Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) France
91Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Russia
92Thomas Vereecken (Bel) Belgium
93Julian Mertens (Bel) Belgium
94Mark Downey (Irl) Ireland
95Samuel Jenner (Aus) Australia
96Kaden Groves (Aus) Australia
97Dmitrii Markov (Rus) Russia
98Sven Burger (Ned) Netherlands
99Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Germany
100André Ramalho (Por) Portugal
101Thomas Champion (Fra) Pays De La Loire
102Magnus Bak Klaris (Den) Denmark
103Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Norway
104Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Poland
105Lars Saugstad (Nor) Norway
106Emile Brenans (Fra) Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes0:08:09
107Thomas Denis (Fra) Pays De La Loire0:08:13
108Conor Schunk (USA) USA0:08:15
109Rui Oliveira (Por) Portugal0:08:38
110Nik Cemazar (Slo) Slovenia0:08:39
111Léo Boileau (Fra) Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes0:09:23
112Zeke Mostov (USA) USA
113Darragh O'Mahony (Irl) Ireland0:09:29
114Daire Feeley (Irl) Ireland
115Szymon Tracz (Pol) Poland0:09:39
116Ziga Horvat (Slo) Slovenia
117Joris Vincent (Fra) Pays De La Loire0:09:43
118Masaki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan0:09:45
119Anton Popov (Rus) Russia0:10:34
120Marceli Boguslawski (Pol) Poland
121Emilien Jeanniere (Fra) Pays De La Loire
122Antoine Debons (Swi) Switzerland0:10:40
123Matthew Teggart (Irl) Ireland0:10:46
124Michael O'Loughlin (Irl) Ireland
125Ayumu Watanabe (Jpn) Japan0:11:30
126Jarno Mobach (Ned) Netherlands0:11:47
127Ivo Oliveira (Por) Portugal
128Valentin Bricaud (Fra) Pays De La Loire0:12:53
129Romain Guillot (Fra) Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes
130Alberto Dainese (Ita) Italy0:13:22
131Matthew Gibson (GBr) Great Britain0:13:24
132Jordan A Cardenas Villavicencio (Ecu) Ecuador
133David Villareal (Ecu) Ecuador
134Florian Dufour (Fra) Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes0:13:37
135Kakeru Omae (Jpn) Japan0:13:41
136Izidor Penko (Slo) Slovenia0:14:01
OTLColin Heiderscheid (Lux) Luxembourg
OTLTegshbayar Bastsaikhan (Mgl) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme
OTLAlexis Quinteros (Ecu) Ecuador
OTLTheo Menant (Fra) Pays De La Loire
OTLJan Petelin (Lux) Luxembourg
DNSJoab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland
DNFZiga Jerman (Slo) Slovenia

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Colombia12pts
2Brandon Mcnulty (USA) USA10
3Tadej Pogacar (Slo) Slovenia8
4Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Spain7
5Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Colombia6
6Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Russia5
7Clement Champoussin (Fra) France4
8Thymen Arensman (Ned) Netherlands3
9Edward Dunbar (Irl) Ireland2
10Michel Ries (Lux) Luxembourg1

Mountain 1 - Côte De Montagny, km. 8.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ide Schelling (Ned) Netherlands15pts
2Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) Colombia13
3Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Colombia11
4Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Colombia9
5Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Colombia8
6Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Denmark7
7Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Denmark6
8Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Denmark5

Mountain 2 - Montée de Méribel, km 35.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Colombia15pts
2Brandon Mcnulty (USA) USA13
3Tadej Pogacar (Slo) Slovenia11
4Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Spain9
5Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Colombia8
6Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Russia7
7Clement Champoussin (Fra) France6
8Thymen Arensman (Ned) Netherlands5

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colombia3:33:03
2Switzerland0:00:33
3Italy0:00:45
4Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme0:02:07
5Austria0:03:18
6Russian Federation0:03:19
7Spain0:03:38
8Australia0:03:58
9Netherlands0:04:12
10Portugal0:04:19
11Norway0:04:22
12France0:04:55
13Belgium0:05:34
14Denmark0:05:51
15Germany0:06:04
16Luxembourg0:06:11
17United States of America0:08:57
18Slovenia0:09:51
19Great Britain0:10:05
20Ireland0:15:13
21Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes0:18:12
22Poland0:18:28
23Ecuador0:18:46
24Pays De La Loire0:23:22
25Japan0:32:29

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) Slovenia18:52:56
2Brandon Mcnulty (USA) USA0:00:07
3Thymen Arensman (Ned) Netherlands0:00:12
4Samuele Battistella (Ita) Italy0:00:27
5Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Russia0:00:31
6Edward Dunbar (Irl) Ireland
7Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Denmark0:00:40
8Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Denmark0:00:44
9Gino Mäder (Swi) Switzerland0:00:45
10Clement Champoussin (Fra) France0:00:51
11João Almeida (Por) Portugal0:00:57
12Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Belgium0:01:04
13Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Colombia0:01:07
14Michel Ries (Lux) Luxembourg
15Tobias S. Foss (Nor) Norway0:01:12
16Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Italy0:01:14
17Franklin Archibold (Pan) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme0:01:19
18Marc Hirschi (Swi) Switzerland0:01:21
19Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Colombia0:01:23
20Mark Donovan (GBr) Great Britain0:01:26
21Felix Gall (Aut) Austria
22Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Germany
23Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Russia0:01:27
24Robert Stannard (Aus) Australia0:01:30
25Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Spain0:01:32
26Gordian Banzer (Swi) Switzerland0:01:50
27Torjus Sleen (Nor) Norway0:01:54
28Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Italy
29Jens Van Den Dool (Ned) Netherlands0:01:55
30Hafetab Weldu (Eth) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme0:02:06
31Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Austria0:02:11
32Tiago Antunes (Por) Portugal0:02:43
33Callum Scotson (Aus) Australia0:02:44
34Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Australia0:02:48
35Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme0:02:49
36Simon Guglielmi (Fra) France0:02:54
37Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Norway0:03:18
38Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) Colombia0:03:32
39Kévin Geniets (Lux) Luxembourg0:03:38
40Florian Stork (Ger) Germany0:03:43
41Damien Touze (Fra) France0:03:47
42Marcel Neuhauser (Aut) Austria0:03:58
43Alan Riou (Fra) France0:04:05
44Jaka Primo_ic (Slo) Slovenia0:04:13
45Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Russia0:04:22
46Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Spain0:04:35
47Max Kanter (Ger) Germany0:04:38
48Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Netherlands0:04:39
49Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia0:04:53
50Antonijo Barac (Cro) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme0:05:04
51Andreas Nielsen (Den) Denmark0:05:05
52Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Denmark0:05:10
53Brent Van Moer (Bel) Belgium0:05:20
54Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Spain0:05:38
55Edoardo Affini (Ita) Italy0:05:49
56Barnabas Peak (Hun) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme0:05:52
57Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Luxembourg
58Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland0:06:02
59Pit Leyder (Lux) Luxembourg0:06:12
60Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) Germany
61Marcelo Salvador (Por) Portugal0:06:15
62Markus Wildauer (Aut) Austria0:06:44
63Ian Garrison (USA) USA0:06:47
64Marlon Gaillard (Fra) France0:06:51
65Jake Stewart (GBr) Great Britain0:07:05
66Piotr Pekala (Pol) Poland0:07:07
67Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Poland
68Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain0:07:08
69Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy0:07:20
70Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Denmark0:07:21
71Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Spain0:07:35
72Sven Burger (Ned) Netherlands0:07:40
73Ide Schelling (Ned) Netherlands0:07:49
74Rémy Rochas (Fra) Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes0:07:51
75Mark Downey (Irl) Ireland0:07:56
76Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador0:07:59
77Samuel Jenner (Aus) Australia0:08:07
78Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Belgium0:08:23
79Cameron Beard (USA) USA0:08:48
80Magnus Bak Klaris (Den) Denmark0:08:55
81Rui Oliveira (Por) Portugal0:09:04
82Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Colombia0:09:09
83Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Spain0:09:11
84Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Russia0:09:17
85Wilson Haro (Ecu) Ecuador
86André Ramalho (Por) Portugal0:09:30
87Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador0:09:32
88Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain0:09:55
89Julian Mertens (Bel) Belgium0:10:05
90Daire Feeley (Irl) Ireland0:10:14
91Szymon Tracz (Pol) Poland0:10:15
92Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Colombia
93Thomas Champion (Fra) Pays De La Loire0:10:38
94Michael O'loughlin (Irl) Ireland0:10:52
95Emilien Jeanniere (Fra) Pays De La Loire0:11:23
96Matthew Teggart (Irl) Ireland0:11:33
97Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Rwanda0:11:37
98Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Belgium0:13:27
99Zeke Mostov (USA) USA0:13:46
100Tyler Stites (USA) USA0:14:54
101Thomas Vereecken (Bel) Belgium0:15:22
102Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Germany0:15:48
103Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Poland0:15:54
104Masaki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan0:16:20
105Kakeru Omae (Jpn) Japan0:16:21
106Izidor Penko (Slo) Slovenia0:16:34
107Alberto Dainese (Ita) Italy0:16:51
108Matthew Gibson (GBr) Great Britain0:17:32
109Florian Kierner (Aut) Austria0:17:49
110Romain Guillot (Fra) Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes0:18:15
111Kaden Groves (Aus) Australia0:18:22
112Léo Boileau (Fra) Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes0:18:25
113Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) France0:18:39
114Antoine Debons (Swi) Switzerland0:18:59
115Clément Didier (Fra) Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes0:20:08
116Ivo Oliveira (Por) Portugal0:20:58
117David Villareal (Ecu) Ecuador0:23:38
118Darragh O'mahony (Irl) Ireland0:23:40
119Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Norway0:23:56
120_iga Horvat (Slo) Slovenia0:24:42
121Thomas Denis (Fra) Pays De La Loire0:25:17
122Valentin Bricaud (Fra) Pays De La Loire0:25:34
123Dmitrii Markov (Rus) Russia0:26:26
124Jarno Mobach (Ned) Netherlands0:27:01
125Florian Dufour (Fra) Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes0:27:09
126Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Rwanda0:27:20
127Conor Schunk (USA) USA0:27:51
128Lars Saugstad (Nor) Norway0:28:20
129Marceli Boguslawski (Pol) Poland0:30:11
130Ayumu Watanabe (Jpn) Japan0:31:30
131Emile Brenans (Fra) Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes0:32:36
132Anton Popov (Rus) Russia0:33:25
133Joris Vincent (Fra) Pays De La Loire0:41:44
134Nik Cema_ar (Slo) Slovenia0:49:50
135Jordan A Cardenas Villavicencio (Ecu) Ecuador0:54:50
136Christian Maximilian Koch (Ger) Germany1:05:16

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damien Touze (Fra) France82pts
2Rui Oliveira (Por) Portugal76
3Max Kanter (Ger) Germany72
4Robert Stannard (Aus) Australia59
5Mark Downey (Irl) Ireland53
6Simon Guglielmi (Fra) France51
7Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Belgium41
8Alberto Dainese (Ita) Italy40
9Magnus Bak Klaris (Den) Denmark38
10Andreas Nielsen (Den) Denmark32
11Jake Stewart (GBr) Great Britain32
12Alan Riou (Fra) France31
13Pit Leyder (Lux) Luxembourg29
14Edoardo Affini (Ita) Italy28
15Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy25
16Matthew Gibson (GBr) Great Britain25
17Theo Menant (Fra) Pays De La Loire25
18Thymen Arensman (Ned) Netherlands23
19Marc Hirschi (Swi) Switzerland22
20Kévin Geniets (Lux) Luxembourg22
21Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Poland22
22Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Denmark20
23Colin Heiderscheid (Lux) Luxembourg20
24Michael O'loughlin (Irl) Ireland18
25Zeke Mostov (USA) USA18
26Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Denmark16
27Joris Vincent (Fra) Pays De La Loire16
28Barnabas Peak (Hun) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme14
29Tadej Pogacar (Slo) Slovenia13
30Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Colombia12
31Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Spain12
32Ide Schelling (Ned) Netherlands10
33_iga Horvat (Slo) Slovenia10
34Brandon Mcnulty (USA) USA10
35Ian Garrison (USA) USA10
36Kakeru Omae (Jpn) Japan10
37Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Luxembourg9
38Julian Mertens (Bel) Belgium8
39Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Spain7
40Matthew Teggart (Irl) Ireland7
41Masaki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan7
42Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Colombia6
43Markus Wildauer (Aut) Austria6
44Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Poland6
45Szymon Tracz (Pol) Poland6
46Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Russia5
47Romain Guillot (Fra) Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes5
48Edward Dunbar (Irl) Ireland4
49Clement Champoussin (Fra) France4
50Tiago Antunes (Por) Portugal4
51Florian Stork (Ger) Germany4
52Sven Burger (Ned) Netherlands4
53Darragh O'mahony (Irl) Ireland4
54Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Austria3
55Brent Van Moer (Bel) Belgium3
56Rémy Rochas (Fra) Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes2
57Samuele Battistella (Ita) Italy1
58Michel Ries (Lux) Luxembourg1
59Antonijo Barac (Cro) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme1
60Ivo Oliveira (Por) Portugal1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ide Schelling (Ned) Netherlands27pts
2Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Colombia23
3Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Colombia18
4Brandon Mcnulty (USA) USA13
5Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) Colombia13
6Tadej Pogacar (Slo) Slovenia11
7Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Colombia11
8Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Spain9
9Antonijo Barac (Cro) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme8
10Thymen Arensman (Ned) Netherlands7
11Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Russia7
12Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Denmark7
13Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Denmark6
14Clement Champoussin (Fra) France6
15Damien Touze (Fra) France5
16Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Denmark5
17Sven Burger (Ned) Netherlands5
18Edoardo Affini (Ita) Italy3
19Szymon Tracz (Pol) Poland3
20Michael O'loughlin (Irl) Ireland2
21Thomas Denis (Fra) Pays De La Loire2
22Joris Vincent (Fra) Pays De La Loire1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Italy55:56:02
2Switzerland0:00:40
3Colombia0:00:54
4Norway0:02:01
5Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme0:02:04
6France0:02:19
7Denmark0:02:38
8Russian Federation0:03:32
9Austria0:03:52
10Netherlands0:03:53
11Australia0:03:54
12Portugal0:04:32
13SPA0:04:43
14Belgium0:04:57
15Germany0:06:26
16Luxembourg0:06:28
17United States of America0:09:02
18Slovenia0:09:38
19Great Britain0:10:20
20Ireland0:14:51
21Poland0:18:51
22Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes0:21:05
23Ecuador0:21:12
24Pays De La Loire0:24:32
25Japan0:53:49

Latest on Cyclingnews