Tour de l'Avenir: Sosa takes stage 7 win
McNulty celebrates too soon, Pogacar takes race lead
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Colombia
|1:10:12
|2
|Brandon McNulty (USA) USA
|3
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) Slovenia
|4
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Spain
|0:00:14
|5
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|0:00:16
|6
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Russia
|7
|Clement Champoussin (Fra) France
|8
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:18
|9
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Ireland
|10
|Michel Ries (Lux) Luxembourg
|11
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:20
|12
|João Almeida (Por) Portugal
|0:00:26
|13
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Italy
|0:00:37
|14
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:58
|15
|Felix Gall (Aut) Austria
|0:01:07
|16
|Franklin Archibold (Pan) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme
|0:01:09
|17
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Italy
|0:01:10
|18
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Switzerland
|0:01:15
|19
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Denmark
|20
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Denmark
|0:01:21
|21
|Hafetab Weldu (Eth) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme
|22
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Australia
|23
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:23
|24
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Russia
|25
|Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Italy
|0:01:25
|26
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Germany
|27
|Gordian Banzer (Swi) Switzerland
|28
|Tobias S. Foss (Nor) Norway
|0:01:28
|29
|Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Austria
|0:01:38
|30
|Tiago Antunes (Por) Portugal
|0:01:58
|31
|Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme
|0:02:04
|32
|Jens Van Den Dool (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:08
|33
|Torjus Sleen (Nor) Norway
|0:02:10
|34
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) Colombia
|0:02:11
|35
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Spain
|0:02:20
|36
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Australia
|0:02:30
|37
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Australia
|0:02:34
|38
|Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:55
|39
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Colombia
|0:02:59
|40
|Marcel Neuhauser (Aut) Austria
|0:03:00
|41
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) France
|0:03:03
|42
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Luxembourg
|43
|Florian Stork (Ger) Germany
|44
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Norway
|0:03:11
|45
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Spain
|0:03:31
|46
|Jaka Primozic (Slo) Slovenia
|0:03:39
|47
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Belgium
|0:03:43
|48
|Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Rwanda
|49
|Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia
|0:03:46
|50
|Max Kanter (Ger) Germany
|0:04:03
|51
|Damien Touze (Fra) France
|52
|Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Russia
|0:04:07
|53
|Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Netherlands
|0:04:13
|54
|Marlon Gaillard (Fra) France
|0:04:17
|55
|Marcelo Salvador (Por) Portugal
|0:04:22
|56
|Antonijo Barac (Cro) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme
|0:04:54
|57
|Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain
|0:04:57
|58
|Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:05:17
|59
|Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland
|0:05:37
|60
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Denmark
|0:05:42
|61
|Andreas Nielsen (Den) Denmark
|62
|Pit Leyder (Lux) Luxembourg
|63
|Barnabas Peak (Hun) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme
|64
|Tyler Stites (USA) USA
|65
|Cameron Beard (USA) USA
|66
|Clément Didier (Fra) Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes
|0:05:53
|67
|Ian Garrison (USA) USA
|0:06:01
|68
|Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:06:03
|69
|Alan Riou (Fra) France
|0:06:11
|70
|Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) Germany
|71
|Markus Wildauer (Aut) Austria
|72
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Italy
|73
|Piotr Pekala (Pol) Poland
|0:06:31
|74
|Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Poland
|75
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Spain
|76
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes
|0:06:37
|77
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
|78
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain
|0:06:40
|79
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Netherlands
|0:07:09
|80
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Denmark
|0:07:14
|81
|Wilson Haro (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:07:35
|82
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy
|83
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador
|84
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Colombia
|0:07:48
|85
|Christian Maximilian Koch (Ger) Germany
|86
|Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Rwanda
|87
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Belgium
|0:07:53
|88
|Florian Kierner (Aut) Austria
|89
|Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Spain
|90
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) France
|91
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Russia
|92
|Thomas Vereecken (Bel) Belgium
|93
|Julian Mertens (Bel) Belgium
|94
|Mark Downey (Irl) Ireland
|95
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Australia
|96
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Australia
|97
|Dmitrii Markov (Rus) Russia
|98
|Sven Burger (Ned) Netherlands
|99
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Germany
|100
|André Ramalho (Por) Portugal
|101
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Pays De La Loire
|102
|Magnus Bak Klaris (Den) Denmark
|103
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Norway
|104
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Poland
|105
|Lars Saugstad (Nor) Norway
|106
|Emile Brenans (Fra) Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes
|0:08:09
|107
|Thomas Denis (Fra) Pays De La Loire
|0:08:13
|108
|Conor Schunk (USA) USA
|0:08:15
|109
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Portugal
|0:08:38
|110
|Nik Cemazar (Slo) Slovenia
|0:08:39
|111
|Léo Boileau (Fra) Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes
|0:09:23
|112
|Zeke Mostov (USA) USA
|113
|Darragh O'Mahony (Irl) Ireland
|0:09:29
|114
|Daire Feeley (Irl) Ireland
|115
|Szymon Tracz (Pol) Poland
|0:09:39
|116
|Ziga Horvat (Slo) Slovenia
|117
|Joris Vincent (Fra) Pays De La Loire
|0:09:43
|118
|Masaki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan
|0:09:45
|119
|Anton Popov (Rus) Russia
|0:10:34
|120
|Marceli Boguslawski (Pol) Poland
|121
|Emilien Jeanniere (Fra) Pays De La Loire
|122
|Antoine Debons (Swi) Switzerland
|0:10:40
|123
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) Ireland
|0:10:46
|124
|Michael O'Loughlin (Irl) Ireland
|125
|Ayumu Watanabe (Jpn) Japan
|0:11:30
|126
|Jarno Mobach (Ned) Netherlands
|0:11:47
|127
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) Portugal
|128
|Valentin Bricaud (Fra) Pays De La Loire
|0:12:53
|129
|Romain Guillot (Fra) Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes
|130
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Italy
|0:13:22
|131
|Matthew Gibson (GBr) Great Britain
|0:13:24
|132
|Jordan A Cardenas Villavicencio (Ecu) Ecuador
|133
|David Villareal (Ecu) Ecuador
|134
|Florian Dufour (Fra) Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes
|0:13:37
|135
|Kakeru Omae (Jpn) Japan
|0:13:41
|136
|Izidor Penko (Slo) Slovenia
|0:14:01
|OTL
|Colin Heiderscheid (Lux) Luxembourg
|OTL
|Tegshbayar Bastsaikhan (Mgl) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme
|OTL
|Alexis Quinteros (Ecu) Ecuador
|OTL
|Theo Menant (Fra) Pays De La Loire
|OTL
|Jan Petelin (Lux) Luxembourg
|DNS
|Joab Schneiter (Swi) Switzerland
|DNF
|Ziga Jerman (Slo) Slovenia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Colombia
|12
|pts
|2
|Brandon Mcnulty (USA) USA
|10
|3
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) Slovenia
|8
|4
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Spain
|7
|5
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|6
|6
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Russia
|5
|7
|Clement Champoussin (Fra) France
|4
|8
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|9
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Ireland
|2
|10
|Michel Ries (Lux) Luxembourg
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Netherlands
|15
|pts
|2
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) Colombia
|13
|3
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Colombia
|11
|4
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|9
|5
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Colombia
|8
|6
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Denmark
|7
|7
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Denmark
|6
|8
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Denmark
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Colombia
|15
|pts
|2
|Brandon Mcnulty (USA) USA
|13
|3
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) Slovenia
|11
|4
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Spain
|9
|5
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|8
|6
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Russia
|7
|7
|Clement Champoussin (Fra) France
|6
|8
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Netherlands
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colombia
|3:33:03
|2
|Switzerland
|0:00:33
|3
|Italy
|0:00:45
|4
|Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme
|0:02:07
|5
|Austria
|0:03:18
|6
|Russian Federation
|0:03:19
|7
|Spain
|0:03:38
|8
|Australia
|0:03:58
|9
|Netherlands
|0:04:12
|10
|Portugal
|0:04:19
|11
|Norway
|0:04:22
|12
|France
|0:04:55
|13
|Belgium
|0:05:34
|14
|Denmark
|0:05:51
|15
|Germany
|0:06:04
|16
|Luxembourg
|0:06:11
|17
|United States of America
|0:08:57
|18
|Slovenia
|0:09:51
|19
|Great Britain
|0:10:05
|20
|Ireland
|0:15:13
|21
|Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes
|0:18:12
|22
|Poland
|0:18:28
|23
|Ecuador
|0:18:46
|24
|Pays De La Loire
|0:23:22
|25
|Japan
|0:32:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) Slovenia
|18:52:56
|2
|Brandon Mcnulty (USA) USA
|0:00:07
|3
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:12
|4
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Italy
|0:00:27
|5
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Russia
|0:00:31
|6
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Ireland
|7
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Denmark
|0:00:40
|8
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Denmark
|0:00:44
|9
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:45
|10
|Clement Champoussin (Fra) France
|0:00:51
|11
|João Almeida (Por) Portugal
|0:00:57
|12
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:04
|13
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Colombia
|0:01:07
|14
|Michel Ries (Lux) Luxembourg
|15
|Tobias S. Foss (Nor) Norway
|0:01:12
|16
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Italy
|0:01:14
|17
|Franklin Archibold (Pan) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme
|0:01:19
|18
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Switzerland
|0:01:21
|19
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|0:01:23
|20
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:26
|21
|Felix Gall (Aut) Austria
|22
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Germany
|23
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Russia
|0:01:27
|24
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Australia
|0:01:30
|25
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Spain
|0:01:32
|26
|Gordian Banzer (Swi) Switzerland
|0:01:50
|27
|Torjus Sleen (Nor) Norway
|0:01:54
|28
|Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Italy
|29
|Jens Van Den Dool (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:55
|30
|Hafetab Weldu (Eth) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme
|0:02:06
|31
|Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Austria
|0:02:11
|32
|Tiago Antunes (Por) Portugal
|0:02:43
|33
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Australia
|0:02:44
|34
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Australia
|0:02:48
|35
|Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme
|0:02:49
|36
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) France
|0:02:54
|37
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Norway
|0:03:18
|38
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) Colombia
|0:03:32
|39
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:03:38
|40
|Florian Stork (Ger) Germany
|0:03:43
|41
|Damien Touze (Fra) France
|0:03:47
|42
|Marcel Neuhauser (Aut) Austria
|0:03:58
|43
|Alan Riou (Fra) France
|0:04:05
|44
|Jaka Primo_ic (Slo) Slovenia
|0:04:13
|45
|Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Russia
|0:04:22
|46
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Spain
|0:04:35
|47
|Max Kanter (Ger) Germany
|0:04:38
|48
|Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Netherlands
|0:04:39
|49
|Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia
|0:04:53
|50
|Antonijo Barac (Cro) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme
|0:05:04
|51
|Andreas Nielsen (Den) Denmark
|0:05:05
|52
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Denmark
|0:05:10
|53
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Belgium
|0:05:20
|54
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Spain
|0:05:38
|55
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Italy
|0:05:49
|56
|Barnabas Peak (Hun) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme
|0:05:52
|57
|Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Luxembourg
|58
|Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland
|0:06:02
|59
|Pit Leyder (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:06:12
|60
|Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) Germany
|61
|Marcelo Salvador (Por) Portugal
|0:06:15
|62
|Markus Wildauer (Aut) Austria
|0:06:44
|63
|Ian Garrison (USA) USA
|0:06:47
|64
|Marlon Gaillard (Fra) France
|0:06:51
|65
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
|0:07:05
|66
|Piotr Pekala (Pol) Poland
|0:07:07
|67
|Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Poland
|68
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain
|0:07:08
|69
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy
|0:07:20
|70
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Denmark
|0:07:21
|71
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Spain
|0:07:35
|72
|Sven Burger (Ned) Netherlands
|0:07:40
|73
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Netherlands
|0:07:49
|74
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes
|0:07:51
|75
|Mark Downey (Irl) Ireland
|0:07:56
|76
|Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:07:59
|77
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Australia
|0:08:07
|78
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Belgium
|0:08:23
|79
|Cameron Beard (USA) USA
|0:08:48
|80
|Magnus Bak Klaris (Den) Denmark
|0:08:55
|81
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Portugal
|0:09:04
|82
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Colombia
|0:09:09
|83
|Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Spain
|0:09:11
|84
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Russia
|0:09:17
|85
|Wilson Haro (Ecu) Ecuador
|86
|André Ramalho (Por) Portugal
|0:09:30
|87
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:09:32
|88
|Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain
|0:09:55
|89
|Julian Mertens (Bel) Belgium
|0:10:05
|90
|Daire Feeley (Irl) Ireland
|0:10:14
|91
|Szymon Tracz (Pol) Poland
|0:10:15
|92
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Colombia
|93
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Pays De La Loire
|0:10:38
|94
|Michael O'loughlin (Irl) Ireland
|0:10:52
|95
|Emilien Jeanniere (Fra) Pays De La Loire
|0:11:23
|96
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) Ireland
|0:11:33
|97
|Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:11:37
|98
|Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Belgium
|0:13:27
|99
|Zeke Mostov (USA) USA
|0:13:46
|100
|Tyler Stites (USA) USA
|0:14:54
|101
|Thomas Vereecken (Bel) Belgium
|0:15:22
|102
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Germany
|0:15:48
|103
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Poland
|0:15:54
|104
|Masaki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan
|0:16:20
|105
|Kakeru Omae (Jpn) Japan
|0:16:21
|106
|Izidor Penko (Slo) Slovenia
|0:16:34
|107
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Italy
|0:16:51
|108
|Matthew Gibson (GBr) Great Britain
|0:17:32
|109
|Florian Kierner (Aut) Austria
|0:17:49
|110
|Romain Guillot (Fra) Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes
|0:18:15
|111
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Australia
|0:18:22
|112
|Léo Boileau (Fra) Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes
|0:18:25
|113
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) France
|0:18:39
|114
|Antoine Debons (Swi) Switzerland
|0:18:59
|115
|Clément Didier (Fra) Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes
|0:20:08
|116
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) Portugal
|0:20:58
|117
|David Villareal (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:23:38
|118
|Darragh O'mahony (Irl) Ireland
|0:23:40
|119
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Norway
|0:23:56
|120
|_iga Horvat (Slo) Slovenia
|0:24:42
|121
|Thomas Denis (Fra) Pays De La Loire
|0:25:17
|122
|Valentin Bricaud (Fra) Pays De La Loire
|0:25:34
|123
|Dmitrii Markov (Rus) Russia
|0:26:26
|124
|Jarno Mobach (Ned) Netherlands
|0:27:01
|125
|Florian Dufour (Fra) Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes
|0:27:09
|126
|Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:27:20
|127
|Conor Schunk (USA) USA
|0:27:51
|128
|Lars Saugstad (Nor) Norway
|0:28:20
|129
|Marceli Boguslawski (Pol) Poland
|0:30:11
|130
|Ayumu Watanabe (Jpn) Japan
|0:31:30
|131
|Emile Brenans (Fra) Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes
|0:32:36
|132
|Anton Popov (Rus) Russia
|0:33:25
|133
|Joris Vincent (Fra) Pays De La Loire
|0:41:44
|134
|Nik Cema_ar (Slo) Slovenia
|0:49:50
|135
|Jordan A Cardenas Villavicencio (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:54:50
|136
|Christian Maximilian Koch (Ger) Germany
|1:05:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damien Touze (Fra) France
|82
|pts
|2
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Portugal
|76
|3
|Max Kanter (Ger) Germany
|72
|4
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Australia
|59
|5
|Mark Downey (Irl) Ireland
|53
|6
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) France
|51
|7
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Belgium
|41
|8
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Italy
|40
|9
|Magnus Bak Klaris (Den) Denmark
|38
|10
|Andreas Nielsen (Den) Denmark
|32
|11
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
|32
|12
|Alan Riou (Fra) France
|31
|13
|Pit Leyder (Lux) Luxembourg
|29
|14
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Italy
|28
|15
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy
|25
|16
|Matthew Gibson (GBr) Great Britain
|25
|17
|Theo Menant (Fra) Pays De La Loire
|25
|18
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Netherlands
|23
|19
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Switzerland
|22
|20
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Luxembourg
|22
|21
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Poland
|22
|22
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Denmark
|20
|23
|Colin Heiderscheid (Lux) Luxembourg
|20
|24
|Michael O'loughlin (Irl) Ireland
|18
|25
|Zeke Mostov (USA) USA
|18
|26
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Denmark
|16
|27
|Joris Vincent (Fra) Pays De La Loire
|16
|28
|Barnabas Peak (Hun) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme
|14
|29
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) Slovenia
|13
|30
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Colombia
|12
|31
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Spain
|12
|32
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Netherlands
|10
|33
|_iga Horvat (Slo) Slovenia
|10
|34
|Brandon Mcnulty (USA) USA
|10
|35
|Ian Garrison (USA) USA
|10
|36
|Kakeru Omae (Jpn) Japan
|10
|37
|Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Luxembourg
|9
|38
|Julian Mertens (Bel) Belgium
|8
|39
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Spain
|7
|40
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) Ireland
|7
|41
|Masaki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan
|7
|42
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|6
|43
|Markus Wildauer (Aut) Austria
|6
|44
|Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Poland
|6
|45
|Szymon Tracz (Pol) Poland
|6
|46
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Russia
|5
|47
|Romain Guillot (Fra) Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes
|5
|48
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Ireland
|4
|49
|Clement Champoussin (Fra) France
|4
|50
|Tiago Antunes (Por) Portugal
|4
|51
|Florian Stork (Ger) Germany
|4
|52
|Sven Burger (Ned) Netherlands
|4
|53
|Darragh O'mahony (Irl) Ireland
|4
|54
|Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Austria
|3
|55
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Belgium
|3
|56
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes
|2
|57
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Italy
|1
|58
|Michel Ries (Lux) Luxembourg
|1
|59
|Antonijo Barac (Cro) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme
|1
|60
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) Portugal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Netherlands
|27
|pts
|2
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Colombia
|23
|3
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|18
|4
|Brandon Mcnulty (USA) USA
|13
|5
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) Colombia
|13
|6
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) Slovenia
|11
|7
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Colombia
|11
|8
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Spain
|9
|9
|Antonijo Barac (Cro) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme
|8
|10
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Netherlands
|7
|11
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Russia
|7
|12
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Denmark
|7
|13
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Denmark
|6
|14
|Clement Champoussin (Fra) France
|6
|15
|Damien Touze (Fra) France
|5
|16
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Denmark
|5
|17
|Sven Burger (Ned) Netherlands
|5
|18
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Italy
|3
|19
|Szymon Tracz (Pol) Poland
|3
|20
|Michael O'loughlin (Irl) Ireland
|2
|21
|Thomas Denis (Fra) Pays De La Loire
|2
|22
|Joris Vincent (Fra) Pays De La Loire
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Italy
|55:56:02
|2
|Switzerland
|0:00:40
|3
|Colombia
|0:00:54
|4
|Norway
|0:02:01
|5
|Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme
|0:02:04
|6
|France
|0:02:19
|7
|Denmark
|0:02:38
|8
|Russian Federation
|0:03:32
|9
|Austria
|0:03:52
|10
|Netherlands
|0:03:53
|11
|Australia
|0:03:54
|12
|Portugal
|0:04:32
|13
|SPA
|0:04:43
|14
|Belgium
|0:04:57
|15
|Germany
|0:06:26
|16
|Luxembourg
|0:06:28
|17
|United States of America
|0:09:02
|18
|Slovenia
|0:09:38
|19
|Great Britain
|0:10:20
|20
|Ireland
|0:14:51
|21
|Poland
|0:18:51
|22
|Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes
|0:21:05
|23
|Ecuador
|0:21:12
|24
|Pays De La Loire
|0:24:32
|25
|Japan
|0:53:49
