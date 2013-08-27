Trending

Valgren victorious in Albertville

Gougeard crashes in finale, remains in l'Avenir leader's jersey

Results
1Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Denmark2:47:50
2Gavin Mannion (USA) United States0:00:02
3Caleb Ewan (Aus) Australia0:00:03
4Rick Zabel (Ger) Germany
5Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
6Davide Martinelli (Ita) Italy
7Victor Manakov (Rus) Russia
8Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Belgium
9Mykhailo Polikarpov (Ukr) Ukraine
10Damien Howson (Aus) Australia

General classification after stage 3
1Alexis Gougeard (Fra) France10:19:23
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) France0:00:04
3Victor Manakov (Rus) Russia0:00:06
4Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
5Samuel Spokes (Aus) Australia
6Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Germany
7Stefan Kung (Swi) Switzerland0:00:08
8Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Norway
9Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Netherlands
10Sean De Bie (Bel) Belgium0:00:09

