Guillaume Martin takes race lead with stage 2 victory at Tour de l'Ain

Image 1 of 12 Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) wins stage 2 and takes over race lead (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 12 Guillaume Martin held off the chasers to win stage 2 (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 12 George Bennett (UAE Team Emirates ) in the Polka Dot Mountain Jersey competes in the chase group (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 12 Guillaume Martin strikes for Cofidis on stage 2 with victory (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 12 Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl )and Rémy Rochas (Cofidis) compete in the chase group (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 12 Remy Rochas of Team Cofidis leads the peloton at Tour de l'Ain stage 2 (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 12 Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) competes on stage 2 (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 12 The peloton rides from Saint-Vulbas to Lagnieu (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 12 Race leader Jake Stewart (Groupama-FDJ) competes during stage 2 (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 12 Thibau Nys (Trek-Segafredo) competes on 144km stage 2 (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 12 Jacob Eriksson (Riwal Cycling Team) leads an early breakaway (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 12 Early attack by Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost) and Rémi Cavagna (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 12

Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) won stage 2 of the Tour de l’Ain with a perfectly-timed late solo attack after the long descent to the finish in Lagnieu.

The French rider was part of a seven-rider group that formed over the top of the Col des Portes and then he surged away alone with 1.6km to go.

Martin had time to sit and celebrate as Mattias Skjelmose (Trek-Segafredo) won the sprint for second place behind him. Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ) was third.

World Champion Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) was part of the selection on the Col des Portes but was then distanced on a short climb during the descent and lost 1:11 as he continued his return to racing after his Liège-Bastogne-Liège crash and COVID-19.

Stage 1 winner Jake Stewart (Groupama-FDJ) finished 3:15 down and so Martin took the race leader’s yellow jersey.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)