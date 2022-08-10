Guillaume Martin takes race lead with stage 2 victory at Tour de l'Ain

Skjelmose second and Molard third, with Alaphilippe in front group of nine riders

Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) wins stage 2 and takes over race lead (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)
Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) won stage 2 of the Tour de l’Ain with a perfectly-timed late solo attack after the long descent to the finish in Lagnieu.

The French rider was part of a seven-rider group that formed over the top of the Col des Portes and then he surged away alone with 1.6km to go.

Martin had time to sit and celebrate as Mattias Skjelmose (Trek-Segafredo) won the sprint for second place behind him. Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ) was third.

World Champion Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) was part of the selection on the Col des Portes but was then distanced on a short climb during the descent and lost 1:11 as he continued his return to racing after his Liège-Bastogne-Liège crash and COVID-19.

Stage 1 winner Jake Stewart (Groupama-FDJ) finished 3:15 down and so Martin took the race leader’s yellow jersey.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and Cycling Weekly, among other publications.

