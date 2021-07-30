Tour de l'Ain: Georg Zimmermann wins stage 2

Image 1 of 6 Georg Zimmermann wins stage 2 at Tour de l'Ain (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 6 Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-QuickStep) during stage 2 at Tour de l'Ain (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 6 Matteo Badilatti attacks from the breakaway during stage 2 at Tour de l'Ain (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 6 Rémy Rochas in the breakaway during stage 2 at Tour de l'Ain (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 6 Georg Steinhauser in the breakaway during stage 2 at Tour de l'Ain (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 6 Michael Storer in the breakaway during stage 2 at Tour de l'Ain (Image credit: Getty Images)

Georg Zimmermann (Intermarché-Wanty) moved into the overall lead of the Tour de l’Ain after winning stage 2 in Saint-Vulbas.

The German bridged across alone to a break of five riders with 2km remaining and he then produced a fine sprint to beat Michael Storer (DSM) and Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal) to the line.

The 137km stage from Lagnieu took in rugged terrain as the peloton climbed the Côte de Corlier, Col de Ballon and Col d’Ordonnaz ahead of the day’s final ascent of the Col de Portes, and fast men including overnight leader Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-QuickStep) were distanced before the finale.

The bunch was whittled down to 30 or so riders by the time the race hit the Col de Portes, where a group of five riders broke clear: Storer, Vanhoucke, Rémi Rochas (Cofidis), Matteo Badilatti (Groupama-FDJ) and Georg Steinhauser (Germany).

This quintet reached the summit with 32km remaining holding a lead of half a minute over the reduced peloton, where Deceuninck-QuickStep had been leading the chase on behalf of Andrea Bagioli. When the Italian found himself isolated nearer the top, Trek-Segafredo’s Antonio Tiberi took up the reins of pursuit on behalf of Quinn Simmons over the other side.

Tiberi received some help from AG2R-Citroën’s Clement Champoussin, but they could only close the gap to 20 seconds with 5km remaining. Simmons attacked in a bid to bridge across to the leaders, but he was quickly shut down.

Zimmermann had the guile to try his luck shortly afterwards, and the German succeeded in escaping the chasing group and he linked up with the escapees beneath the 2km to go banner.

Zimmermann was forced to lead the break into the finishing straight, but it was no disadvantage as his raw strength proved the difference. He opened his sprint from distanced and neither Storer nor Vanhoucke could get back on terms.

Jose Manuel Diaz (Delko) took 7th at 19 seconds, while Aurelien Paret-Peintre (AG2R-Citroën) outsprinted Simmons and Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) to take 8th at 23 seconds.

Zimmermann leads Storer by 4 seconds and Vanhoucke by 6 seconds ahead of Saturday’s mountainous finale, while Latour, Paret-Peintre and Simmons all lie 33 seconds off the overall lead.

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3:05:42 2 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 3 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 5 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 6 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Germany 7 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Delko 0:00:19 8 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:23 9 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 10 Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie