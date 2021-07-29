Tour de l'Ain: Hodeg wins stage 1

Image 1 of 11 Breakaway on 141km stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 11 Trek-Segafredo lines up at start in Parc des Oiseaux (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 11 GC favourite for three-day race is Quinn Simmons of Trek-Segafredo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 11 Breakaway of three led by Antoine Duchesne of Canada and Team Groupama - FDJ (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 11 Antoine Duchesne of Canada and Team Groupama - FDJ, Alexander Tarlton of Germany and Team Germany - U23 & Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta of Spain and Team Caja Rural-Seguros RGA in the Breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 11 Peloton riding on 141km stage 1 from Parc des Oiseaux - Bourg-en-Bresse (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 11 Stijn Steels of Deceuninck-QuickStep in peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 11 Álvaro José Hodeg Chagui of Deceuninck-QuickStep wins stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 11 Álvaro José Hodeg Chagui of Deceuninck - QuickStep takes his first win of the 2021 season (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 11 Álvaro José Hodeg Chagui of Deceuninck - QuickStep celebrates stage 1 victory (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 11 Álvaro José Hodeg Chagui (Deceuninck - QuickStep) earns the leader's yellow jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won stage 1 of the Tour de l’Ain, beating Nacer Bouhanni (Arkéa-Samsic) and Bryan Coquard (B&B Hotels) in a bunch sprint in Bourg-en-Bresse.

Deceuninck-QuickStep were prominent in the final kilometres of the stage and they provided a pitch-perfect lead-out for Hodeg, who finished off their work with a confident sprint.

Hodeg hit the front inside the final 200 metres and neither Bouannni nor Coquard could get back on terms with the Colombian, who claimed his first victory since he won the Sparkassen Münsterland Giro in October 2019.

“I think when I can do my sprint, I can be one of the best,” Hodeg said afterwards. “Today was perfect. The guys left me in the best position. I just started my sprint, and I looked to the finish and I’m so happy.”

The 141km opening stage from Parc des Oiseaux to Bourg-en-Bresse was animated by a three-man break featuring Antoine Duchesne (Groupama-FDJ), Jose Etxeberria (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Alexander Tarlton (Germany).

On a day of pleasant sunshine, the three leaders built up a maximum lead of 3:20 over the peloton, but with Bouhanni, Coquard and Hodeg all primed for a sprint, the break was never likely to go the distance.

Duchesne and Tarlton distanced Etxeberria in the final 30km but they were unable to fend off the peloton, where Arkéa-Samsic were to the fore in leading the pursuit. They carried a lead of 55 seconds into the final 20km and they were finally brought back with a shade over 10km remaining.

Deceuninck-QuickStep took over on the approach to the finish, and their efforts helped to tee Hodeg up for the 13th victory of his professional career and his first in almost two years.

Hodeg carries the race lead into stage 2 and thanks to the stage winner’s time bonus, he has an advantage of 4 seconds on Bouhanni, 6 on Coquard and 10 on the rest of the peloton.

The Tour de l’Ain hits more rugged terrain on stage 2 from Lagnieu to Saint-Vulbas but Saturday’s final stage is likely to prove decisive, with the tough Col de Menthières featuring en route to the finish at Lélex Monts-Jura.

Brief results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:04:47 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 4 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Team TotalEnergies 5 Jason Tesson (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 6 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 7 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 9 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 10 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix