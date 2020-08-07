Tour de l'Ain: Andrea Bagioli wins stage 1 in Ceyzeriat
Italian beats Primoz Roglic and Stefan Bissegger in uphill sprint
Stage 1: Montréal-La-Cluse - Ceyzériat
Andrea Bagioli secured his first victory for Deceuninck-QuickStep at the opening stage of the Tour de l'Ain. The 21-year-old Italian out-paced Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) and Stefan Bissegger (Swiss National Team) in an uphill sprint to the finish line in Ceyzeriat.
Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|3:17:00
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) Switzerland
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|Erik Fetter (Hun) Kometa Xstra Cycling Team
|6
|Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Kometa Xstra Cycling Team
|7
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|8
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
