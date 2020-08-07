Trending

Tour de l'Ain: Andrea Bagioli wins stage 1 in Ceyzeriat

Italian beats Primoz Roglic and Stefan Bissegger in uphill sprint

Image 1 of 17

Andrea Bagioli (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

Andrea Bagioli (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 17

Tour de l'Ain 2020 - 1st stage Montreal la Cluse - Ceyzeriat 139,5 km - 07/08/2020 - Primoz Roglic (SLO - Team Jumbo - Visma) - photo Tim van Wichelen/CV/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) at Tour de l'Ain (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 17

Tour de l'Ain 2020 - 1st stage Montreal la Cluse - Ceyzeriat 139,5 km - 07/08/2020 - Tom Dumoulin (NED - Team Jumbo - Visma) - photo Tim van Wichelen/CV/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) at Tour de l'Ain (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 17

Tour de l'Ain 2020 - 1st stage Montreal la Cluse - Ceyzeriat 139,5 km - 07/08/2020 - Steven Kruijswijk (NED - Team Jumbo - Visma) - photo Tim van Wichelen/CV/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) at Tour de l'Ain (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 17

Tour de l'Ain 2020 - 1st stage Montreal la Cluse - Ceyzeriat 139,5 km - 07/08/2020 - Primoz Roglic (SLO - Team Jumbo - Visma) - Robert Gesink (NED - Team Jumbo - Visma) - Geraint Thomas (GBR - Team Ineos) - Tom Dumoulin (NED - Team Jumbo - Visma) - photo Tim van Wichelen/CV/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) at Tour de l'Ain (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 17

Tour de l'Ain 2020 - 1st stage Montreal la Cluse - Ceyzeriat 139,5 km - 07/08/2020 - Geraint Thomas (GBR - Team Ineos) - photo Tim van Wichelen/CV/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) at Tour de l'Ain (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 17

Tour de l'Ain 2020 - 1st stage Montreal la Cluse - Ceyzeriat 139,5 km - 07/08/2020 - Tom Dumoulin (NED - Team Jumbo - Visma) - photo Tim van Wichelen/CV/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) at Tour de l'Ain (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 17

Tour de l'Ain 2020 - 1st stage Montreal la Cluse - Ceyzeriat 139,5 km - 07/08/2020 - Chris Froome (GBR - Team Ineos) - photo Tim van Wichelen/CV/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Chris Froome (Team Ineos) at Tour de l'Ain (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 17

CEYZERIAT FRANCE AUGUST 07 Landscape Peloton during the 32nd Tour de LAin 2020 Stage 1 a 140km stage from MontralLaCluse to Ceyzriat 304m tourdelain TOURDELAIN TDA on August 07 2020 in Ceyzeriat France Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Tour de l'Ain 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 17

CEYZERIAT FRANCE AUGUST 07 Geraint Thomas of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Helicopter during the 32nd Tour de LAin 2020 Stage 1 a 140km stage from MontralLaCluse to Ceyzriat 304m tourdelain TOURDELAIN TDA on August 07 2020 in Ceyzeriat France Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Geraint Thomas at Tour de l'Ain 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 17

CEYZERIAT FRANCE AUGUST 07 Martin Salmon of Germany and Team Sunweb Michal Paluta of Poland and CCC Team Breakaway during the 32nd Tour de LAin 2020 Stage 1 a 140km stage from MontralLaCluse to Ceyzriat 304m tourdelain TOURDELAIN TDA on August 07 2020 in Ceyzeriat France Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

The breakaway at Tour de l'Ain 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 17

CEYZERIAT FRANCE AUGUST 07 Alexys Brunel of France and Team Groupama FDJ Ivan Centrone of Luxembourg and Team Natura4Ever Roubaix Lille Mtropole Breakaway during the 32nd Tour de LAin 2020 Stage 1 a 140km stage from MontralLaCluse to Ceyzriat 304m tourdelain TOURDELAIN TDA on August 07 2020 in Ceyzeriat France Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Breakaway at Tour de l'Ain 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 17

CEYZERIAT FRANCE AUGUST 07 Geraint Thomas of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS during the 32nd Tour de LAin 2020 Stage 1 a 140km stage from MontralLaCluse to Ceyzriat 304m tourdelain TOURDELAIN TDA on August 07 2020 in Ceyzeriat France Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) at Tour de l'Ain 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 17

CEYZERIAT FRANCE AUGUST 07 Rmy Rochas of France and Team Nippo Delko Provence Feed Zone Aurlien ParetPeintre of France and Team Ag2R La Mondiale during the 32nd Tour de LAin 2020 Stage 1 a 140km stage from MontralLaCluse to Ceyzriat 304m tourdelain TOURDELAIN TDA on August 07 2020 in Ceyzeriat France Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

A crash at Tour de l'Ain 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 17

CEYZERIAT FRANCE AUGUST 07 Christopher Froome of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Feed Zone Soigneur Peloton during the 32nd Tour de LAin 2020 Stage 1 a 140km stage from MontralLaCluse to Ceyzriat 304m tourdelain TOURDELAIN TDA on August 07 2020 in Ceyzeriat France Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Chris Froome at Tour de l'Ain 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 17

CEYZERIAT FRANCE AUGUST 07 Toms Skujins of Latvia and Team Trek Segafredo Bauke Mollema of The Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo Julien Bernard of France and Team Trek Segafredo Peloton during the 32nd Tour de LAin 2020 Stage 1 a 140km stage from MontralLaCluse to Ceyzriat 304m tourdelain TOURDELAIN TDA on August 07 2020 in Ceyzeriat France Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

The peloton at Tour de l'Ain 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 17

CEYZERIAT FRANCE AUGUST 07 Tao Geoghegan Hart of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS during the 32nd Tour de LAin 2020 Stage 1 a 140km stage from MontralLaCluse to Ceyzriat 304m tourdelain TOURDELAIN TDA on August 07 2020 in Ceyzeriat France Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Chris Foome leads Team Ineos at Tour de l'Ain 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Andrea Bagioli secured his first victory for Deceuninck-QuickStep at the opening stage of the Tour de l'Ain. The 21-year-old Italian out-paced Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) and Stefan Bissegger (Swiss National Team) in an uphill sprint to the finish line in Ceyzeriat.

Results

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 3:17:00
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
3Stefan Bissegger (Swi) Switzerland
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
5Erik Fetter (Hun) Kometa Xstra Cycling Team
6Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Kometa Xstra Cycling Team
7Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
8João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
10Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

General classification after stage 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 3:16:50
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:04
3Stefan Bissegger (Swi) Switzerland 0:00:06
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:10
5Erik Fetter (Hun) Kometa Xstra Cycling Team
6Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Kometa Xstra Cycling Team
7Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
8João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
10Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

