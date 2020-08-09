Tour de l'Ain: Roglic seals overall title with victory on Grand Colombier

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) clinched overall victory at the Tour de l'Ain, taking a second stage victory in as many days atop the Grand Colombier ahead of Egan Bernal (Team Ineos).

Nairo Quinitana (Arkéa-Samsic) rounded out the podium on a day which saw both Ineos and Jumbo-Visma set the pace on the steep final climb of the day.

Bernal came from the rear of the lead group to put in a big attack in the final kilometre of the climb with only Roglič able to follow before dispatching the Colombian on the run to the line to take his third win of 2020.

"Today was again a hard day. Ineos did a really hard race with a hard tempo on all the climbs, but our team did a great job again, so I was able to just finish it," Roglic said.

Brief Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 4:06:24 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 0:00:04 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkéa-Samsic 0:00:06 4 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:08 5 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:15 6 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:23 7 George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:31