Tour de l'Ain: Roglic seals overall title with victory on Grand Colombier
By Cyclingnews
Bernal settles for second on final stage and GC
Stage 3: Saint Vulbas - Grand Colombier
Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) clinched overall victory at the Tour de l'Ain, taking a second stage victory in as many days atop the Grand Colombier ahead of Egan Bernal (Team Ineos).
Nairo Quinitana (Arkéa-Samsic) rounded out the podium on a day which saw both Ineos and Jumbo-Visma set the pace on the steep final climb of the day.
Bernal came from the rear of the lead group to put in a big attack in the final kilometre of the climb with only Roglič able to follow before dispatching the Colombian on the run to the line to take his third win of 2020.
"Today was again a hard day. Ineos did a really hard race with a hard tempo on all the climbs, but our team did a great job again, so I was able to just finish it," Roglic said.
More to come...
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|4:06:24
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|0:00:04
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkéa-Samsic
|0:00:06
|4
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:08
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:15
|6
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:23
|7
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|11:21:12
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|0:00:18
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkéa-Samsic
|0:00:28
|4
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:56
|5
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:27
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:24
|7
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:40
|8
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:02:45
|9
|Jesùs Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|0:03:39
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:26
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de l'Ain: Roglic seals overall title with victory on Grand ColombierBernal settles for second on final stage and GC
-
Mollema: I don't count Chris Froome as a Tour de France favourite anymoreDutchman snaps cleat but finishes in select lead group at Tour de l'Ain
-
Carapaz abandons Tour de Pologne after stage 4 crashIneos leader taken out as 'precautionary measure' as Stannard dislocates shoulder in same crash
-
Wout van Aert offers Groenewegen support after Tour de Pologne crash accusations'He made a big mistake but it was painful to see the reactions' says Milan-San Remo winner
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.