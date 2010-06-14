The NRC level Tour de Grove was initially controlled by the high heat and humidity which took its toll on the 46 professional and top amateur racers who started the race. However, after nearly 20 miles into the 79 mile race on closed roads in The Grove neighborhood of St. Louis, the field was controlled by two of the top cycling teams in the United States, Kelly Benefits Strategies and Jelly Belly presented by Kenda.

Scott Zwizanski, from Mill Valley, California and David Veilleux of Montreal, Quebec, both on the Kelly Benefits team pulled away from the field, which was being led in its chase by the Jelly Belly team. Zwizanski and Veilleux held a gap of about thirty seconds for several laps, gradually increasing their lead to nearly fifty seconds.

With about eight laps remaining in the race, or 24 miles, heavy rain and winds moved into the area. The pair held onto their lead as the chase pack, first decimated by the heat and fast race pace, struggled in the rainy and windy conditions. Ultimately the high winds and nearby lightning caused race officials to shorten the race by about four laps.

In the end, Zwizanski and Veilleux crossed the line together with Zwizanski’s front wheel just crossing the line first as had been agreed to by the two teammates as they approached the finish. Twenty seconds later, the chasing field was led home in a sprint by Mike Sherer of the Verizon U23 presented by ABD team. By the end of the day over half of the starting field failed to finish due to the oppressive heat and humidity and difficult race speeds.

Full Results

Men - Pro/1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 2 David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 Mike Sherer (Verizon U23 p/b ABD) 4 Michael Friedman (JELLY BELLYP/B KENDA) 5 Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 6 Ryan Freund (Verizon U23 p/b ABD) 7 Mike Northey (Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES) 8 Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.co) 9 Jeffrey Schroetlin (Texas Roadhouse P/B Motorex) 10 Nicholas Coil (TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores) 11 Ryan Knapp (Panther/ Competitive Cyclist) 12 William Nowak (Verizon U23 p/b ABD) 13 Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 14 Jonathan Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 15 Zach Bell (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 16 Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 17 Sean Mazich (JELLY BELLYP/B KENDA) 18 Joseph Schmalz (Mercy Elite Cycling) 19 Charles Huff (JELLY BELLYP/B KENDA) 20 Erik Hamilton (Nuvo/Cultural Trail) 21 Guy East (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 22 Kiel Reijnen (JELLY BELLYP/B KENDA) 23 Aaron Hubbell (NUVO Cultural Trail) 24 Andrew Crater (Aero Cat Cycling Team) 25 David Henderson (CBC) 26 Jonathan Jacob (NUVO / Cultural Trail) 27 Shadd Smith (Mercy Elite Cycling) 28 Ben Chaddock (Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVE) 29 Anthony Dust (Dogfish Racing Team) 30 Roman Vanuden (Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVE) 31 Tim Hall (NashvilleCyclist.com) 32 Brad Schaeffer (NUVO / Cultural Trail) 33 Adam Mills (Mercy Elite Cycling) 34 Joshua Johnson (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Rac) 35 Brian Dziewa (Verizon U23 p/b ABD) DNF Jeremy Powers (JELLY BELLYP/B KENDA) DNF Will Dickeson (JELLY BELLYP/B KENDA) DNF Nathan Rice (Michelob Ultra-Big Shark) DNF Andrew Chocha (US Military Cycling Team) DNF Johnny Merli DNF Justin Maciekowicz (Dogfish Racing Team) DNF Zach Reed (Dogfish Racing Team) DNF Karl Stover (Green Street Cycling Team) DNF Taylor Gunman (Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVE)

Women - Pro/1/2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) 2 Carrie Cash Wootten (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 3 Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wh) 4 Christine Roettger (Mesa Cycles Racing Team) 5 Jill Kislia (Team Kenda) 6 Priscilla Cazer (Tulsa Tough Racing) 7 Pamela Loebig (Alderfer Bergen) 8 Kendi Thomas (Team Kenda) 9 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda) 10 Katharina Weber (Alderfer Bergen) 11 Molly Vetter-Smith (Mesa Cycles Racing Team) 12 Jane Weakley (Team Dayton) 13 Terra Kier (Team Dayton Bicycling) 14 Cindi Inman (Mesa Cycles Racing Team) 15 Kate Ross (Team Card) 16 Siobhan Jones (Austin Flyers Women's Cycling)

Women - 3/4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Emilie Duchow (Dogfish) 2 Vanessa Mckenzie (Proctor Cycling Team) 3 Teresa Sedlacek (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Rac) 4 Suzanne Johnson (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Rac) 5 Allison Braddock (Momentum Racing) 6 Gina Champion (Team Mack) 7 Britta Siegel (Alriicssonckelse) 8 Ashley Rethemeyer (The Hub Bicycle Co.) 9 Courtney Green (Unattached) 10 Stephanie Nadeau (The Hub Cycling Team) 11 Alice Butler (The Hub Cycling Team) 12 Tara Flaig 13 Mariasol Johannes (Hub) 14 Katherine Hrubes (Hub) 15 Nicole Long (Mesa Cycles Racing Team) DNF Sarah Gray (Proctor Cycling)

Men - 4/5 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Brett Bohanan (Proctor Cycling Team) 2 Nick Milla (Momentum) 3 Michael Christian (Unattached) 4 Matthew Mahaffey (Big Shark) 5 Luke Bligh (Dogfish Racing Team) 6 B.J. Keane (Momentum Racing) 7 Timothy Chumley (Dogfish) 8 Robert Mayfield (Unattached) 9 Jason Murphy (Momentum Racing) 10 Roy Doskal (Momentum Racing) 11 Mike Rickey (Wild Card Cycling St. Louis) 12 Jeffrey Langford (Dogfish Racing Team) 13 Theodore Araneta (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Rac) 14 Lee Van Norman (Unattached) 15 Chris Egan (metro-east cycling) 16 Louis Naes Iv (Big Shark Bicycle Company) 17 Brian Smith (Momentum Racing) 18 Marc Ciufolo (Big Shark Bicycle Company) 19 Bryan Sauter (The Hub Cycling Team) 20 Pierre Dimaggio (Carmi Cycling Club) 21 Matthew Hynes (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Rac) 22 Michael Bobelak 23 Chuck Barwick 24 Daniel Tirado (Metro East Cycling) 25 William Howells (The Hub Cycling Team) 26 Zachary Rice 27 Juan Ramirez (Momentum Racing) 28 Collin Mayhan (CBC Race Team) 29 Marc Monjauze (The Hub Cycling Team) 30 Jaime Garzon (Momentum Racing) 31 Scott Aalfs (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Rac) 32 Aaron Gardner (Dogfish Racing Team) 33 Kevin Saettele (Momemtum Racing) 34 Barrett Schmidt (Metro East Cycles) 35 Dominic Caiazzo (Notheastern University) 36 Matthew O'neil (Team Colavita/Parisi Coffee) 37 Cody Anderson (Momentum Racing) 38 Bert Berla (Big Shark Bicycle Company) 39 Khris Seger (Bike Clicks/Team Louisville Bi) 40 Shannon Robertson 41 Walker Deibel (Michelob Ultra Big Shark) 42 Eddy Sandheinrich 43 Anthony Rosales (Blue River Bicycle Club) 44 Sean Ross DNS Ben Gillers DNS Erik Martin (Dogfish Racing Team) DNF Benjamin Bockting (Columbia Bike Club) DNF Gordon Glaus (Cyclewerx) DNF Jan Bachleda (OGF&T) DNF Daniel Schafers (Momentum Racing) DNF Adam Gohn (Cyclewerx) DNF Darren Marhanka (Michelob Ultra/Big Shark) DNF Steven Vance

Men - 2/3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Hogan Sills 2 Danny Robertson 3 Devin Clark (Hub Racing) 4 Owen Belton 5 Justin Armstead (Team Mack Racing Assoc. LTD) 6 John Marbarger (Dent Wizard / DW02 Sports) 7 Oreste Pesselato (Green Street Cycling Team) 8 James Vandeven (Dogfish) 9 Craig Cooper (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Rac) 10 David Stone (Verizon Wireless Racing) 11 Mathew Meunier (NashvilleCyclist.com) 12 Tim Norris (Missouri Elite Development Tea) 13 Christian J C Beer 14 Chris Miller (The Hub Cycling Team) 15 Eduardo Nieuwenhuyzen (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Rac) 16 D Todd Lipson (Ironfly) 17 John Funk (Team Power Train) 18 Michael Vail (ABD Cycling Team) 19 Trent Donat (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Rac) 20 Britton Kusiak (Team Colavita/ Parisi Coffee) 21 Dan Mccarthy (Unattached) 22 Chris Creed (Mesa Cycles Racing Team) 23 Mark Marquez 24 Andrew Kramer (The Hub Bicycle Co.) 25 Richard Kisseloff (Dogfish Racing Team) 26 John Straub (Momentum Racing) 27 Brett Heuring (Dogfish) 28 Christopher Connolly (Mesa Cycles Shop and Racing Te) 29 David Stroot 30 Jason Wulff (Columbia Bike Club Race Team) 31 Michael Bruzina (Gateway Cycling p/b The Orthop) 32 Douglas Davis (Gateway Cycling Club) 33 David Ruether (Big Shark Bicycle Company) 34 Luke Lininger (Bicycle Shack Racing) 35 Brian Koscielski (Dogfish) 36 Steve Frierdich (Momentum Racing) 37 Jay Thomas (Midwest Cycling Community) 38 Dennis Koscielski (Dogfish Racing Team) 39 Joe Fuller (Mich Ultra - Big Shark) 40 Francisco Bugarin (Mesa Cycles Shop and Racing Te) 41 David Gray (Michelob Ultra/Big Shark Racin) 42 David Smith (The Hub Cycling Team) 43 Chris Cleeland (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Rac) 44 Keaton Hanson (Dogfish Racing) 45 Mark Gowler (HUB Racing) 46 Alan Christanell (Gateway Cycling Club) 47 Ben Beger (Momentum Racing) 48 Darin Marlow (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Rac) 49 Michael Flanigan (Dogfish) 50 Chris Clausen (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Rac) 51 Mark Sills (Verizon Wireless Racing) 52 Matt Tillinghast (VeloGear.com) 53 Thomas Price (Mercy Cycling) 54 Dan Damotte (Proctor Cycling Team) 55 Gregory Springborn (Proctor Cycling Team) 56 Logan Vonbokel 57 Jason Stoner 58 Gary Dyer (Unattached) 59 Robert Brokaw (Team Mack Racing Assn) 60 Richard Dufour (NUVO Cultural Trail) 61 Jeffrey Elie (BikeReg.com Cycling Club) 62 Maurice Hessel (BMC/WALRMART) 63 Andy Hunsaker (Gateway Cycling Club) 64 Josh Pruschen 65 Aubrey Moore (Hincapie Devo Team) 66 Matthew Scott 67 Justin Bowen (GHISALLO) 68 Aaron Hinni (Michelob Ultra/Big Shark Racin) 69 Rory King (SLU Cycling) 70 Daniel Williams (Team Surgeon) 71 Scott Peipert (Wild Trak Bikes Racing) 72 Christopher Brewer (Trek Bicycle Store of St Louis) DNS Isaac South (SCV/Economy Honda Masters Team) DNF John Balmer (Century Road Club of America) DNF Steven Chaney (Momentum Racing) DNF Waylon Janowiak (Verizon U25) DNF James Klages (Michelob Ultra/Big Shark) DNF Craig Kohl (mesa cycling) DNF C. Trey Hogan (Dogfish Racing Team) DNF Dan Young (Big Shark Bicycle Company) DNF Josh Heihn (Momentum Racing) DNF Christopher Sprock (Unattached) DNF Wil Bartz (Gateway Cycling Club) DNF Eric Stull (Team Colavita/ Parisi Coffee) DNF Patrick Gribbon (Ghisallo Racing) DNF Stephen Kilbourn (Cyclewerx) DNF Peder Hulse (Green Street Cycling Team) DNF David Neis (The Bike Surgeon) DNF Lonnie Kennedy (Mesa Cycles Shop and Racing Te) DNF Kris Henkhaus (St Louis Cycling Club)

Men - 1/2/3/4 - Master - 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 David Stone (Verizon Wireless Racing) 2 Tracy Smith (Mesa Cycles Shop and Racing Te) 3 Robert Brokaw (Team Mack) 5 Rob Landes (The Bike Surgeon) 6 T David Cummings (Gateway Cycling Club) 7 Andy Lucas (360 Racing) 8 Mark Sills (Verizon Wireless Racing) 10 Jon Gallagher (Cole Sport) 11 Jeff Kloha (Ghisallo Racing) 15 David Mcginnis (Momentum Racing) 16 Darin Marlow (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Rac) 17 Robert Martin (Big Shark Bicycle Company) 20 Steven Maas (Momentum Racing) 22 Phillip Perard (OGF&T) 23 Robert Oellermann (International Christian Cyclin) 24 Kurt Russell (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Rac) 25 David Keire (Mesa) DNF Clark Sheehan (Cross Partners) DNF Stuart Robson (Ghisallo Racing)