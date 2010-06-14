Trending

Zwizanski, Veilleux 1-2 Tour de Grove

Van Gilder cashes in

The NRC level Tour de Grove was initially controlled by the high heat and humidity which took its toll on the 46 professional and top amateur racers who started the race. However, after nearly 20 miles into the 79 mile race on closed roads in The Grove neighborhood of St. Louis, the field was controlled by two of the top cycling teams in the United States, Kelly Benefits Strategies and Jelly Belly presented by Kenda.

Scott Zwizanski, from Mill Valley, California and David Veilleux of Montreal, Quebec, both on the Kelly Benefits team pulled away from the field, which was being led in its chase by the Jelly Belly team. Zwizanski and Veilleux held a gap of about thirty seconds for several laps, gradually increasing their lead to nearly fifty seconds.

With about eight laps remaining in the race, or 24 miles, heavy rain and winds moved into the area. The pair held onto their lead as the chase pack, first decimated by the heat and fast race pace, struggled in the rainy and windy conditions. Ultimately the high winds and nearby lightning caused race officials to shorten the race by about four laps.

In the end, Zwizanski and Veilleux crossed the line together with Zwizanski’s front wheel just crossing the line first as had been agreed to by the two teammates as they approached the finish. Twenty seconds later, the chasing field was led home in a sprint by Mike Sherer of the Verizon U23 presented by ABD team. By the end of the day over half of the starting field failed to finish due to the oppressive heat and humidity and difficult race speeds.

Full Results

Men - Pro/1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
2David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
3Mike Sherer (Verizon U23 p/b ABD)
4Michael Friedman (JELLY BELLYP/B KENDA)
5Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
6Ryan Freund (Verizon U23 p/b ABD)
7Mike Northey (Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES)
8Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.co)
9Jeffrey Schroetlin (Texas Roadhouse P/B Motorex)
10Nicholas Coil (TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores)
11Ryan Knapp (Panther/ Competitive Cyclist)
12William Nowak (Verizon U23 p/b ABD)
13Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
14Jonathan Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
15Zach Bell (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
16Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
17Sean Mazich (JELLY BELLYP/B KENDA)
18Joseph Schmalz (Mercy Elite Cycling)
19Charles Huff (JELLY BELLYP/B KENDA)
20Erik Hamilton (Nuvo/Cultural Trail)
21Guy East (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
22Kiel Reijnen (JELLY BELLYP/B KENDA)
23Aaron Hubbell (NUVO Cultural Trail)
24Andrew Crater (Aero Cat Cycling Team)
25David Henderson (CBC)
26Jonathan Jacob (NUVO / Cultural Trail)
27Shadd Smith (Mercy Elite Cycling)
28Ben Chaddock (Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVE)
29Anthony Dust (Dogfish Racing Team)
30Roman Vanuden (Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVE)
31Tim Hall (NashvilleCyclist.com)
32Brad Schaeffer (NUVO / Cultural Trail)
33Adam Mills (Mercy Elite Cycling)
34Joshua Johnson (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Rac)
35Brian Dziewa (Verizon U23 p/b ABD)
DNFJeremy Powers (JELLY BELLYP/B KENDA)
DNFWill Dickeson (JELLY BELLYP/B KENDA)
DNFNathan Rice (Michelob Ultra-Big Shark)
DNFAndrew Chocha (US Military Cycling Team)
DNFJohnny Merli
DNFJustin Maciekowicz (Dogfish Racing Team)
DNFZach Reed (Dogfish Racing Team)
DNFKarl Stover (Green Street Cycling Team)
DNFTaylor Gunman (Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVE)

Women - Pro/1/2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
2Carrie Cash Wootten (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
3Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wh)
4Christine Roettger (Mesa Cycles Racing Team)
5Jill Kislia (Team Kenda)
6Priscilla Cazer (Tulsa Tough Racing)
7Pamela Loebig (Alderfer Bergen)
8Kendi Thomas (Team Kenda)
9Amity Elliot (Team Kenda)
10Katharina Weber (Alderfer Bergen)
11Molly Vetter-Smith (Mesa Cycles Racing Team)
12Jane Weakley (Team Dayton)
13Terra Kier (Team Dayton Bicycling)
14Cindi Inman (Mesa Cycles Racing Team)
15Kate Ross (Team Card)
16Siobhan Jones (Austin Flyers Women's Cycling)

Women - 3/4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Emilie Duchow (Dogfish)
2Vanessa Mckenzie (Proctor Cycling Team)
3Teresa Sedlacek (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Rac)
4Suzanne Johnson (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Rac)
5Allison Braddock (Momentum Racing)
6Gina Champion (Team Mack)
7Britta Siegel (Alriicssonckelse)
8Ashley Rethemeyer (The Hub Bicycle Co.)
9Courtney Green (Unattached)
10Stephanie Nadeau (The Hub Cycling Team)
11Alice Butler (The Hub Cycling Team)
12Tara Flaig
13Mariasol Johannes (Hub)
14Katherine Hrubes (Hub)
15Nicole Long (Mesa Cycles Racing Team)
DNFSarah Gray (Proctor Cycling)

Men - 4/5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Brett Bohanan (Proctor Cycling Team)
2Nick Milla (Momentum)
3Michael Christian (Unattached)
4Matthew Mahaffey (Big Shark)
5Luke Bligh (Dogfish Racing Team)
6B.J. Keane (Momentum Racing)
7Timothy Chumley (Dogfish)
8Robert Mayfield (Unattached)
9Jason Murphy (Momentum Racing)
10Roy Doskal (Momentum Racing)
11Mike Rickey (Wild Card Cycling St. Louis)
12Jeffrey Langford (Dogfish Racing Team)
13Theodore Araneta (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Rac)
14Lee Van Norman (Unattached)
15Chris Egan (metro-east cycling)
16Louis Naes Iv (Big Shark Bicycle Company)
17Brian Smith (Momentum Racing)
18Marc Ciufolo (Big Shark Bicycle Company)
19Bryan Sauter (The Hub Cycling Team)
20Pierre Dimaggio (Carmi Cycling Club)
21Matthew Hynes (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Rac)
22Michael Bobelak
23Chuck Barwick
24Daniel Tirado (Metro East Cycling)
25William Howells (The Hub Cycling Team)
26Zachary Rice
27Juan Ramirez (Momentum Racing)
28Collin Mayhan (CBC Race Team)
29Marc Monjauze (The Hub Cycling Team)
30Jaime Garzon (Momentum Racing)
31Scott Aalfs (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Rac)
32Aaron Gardner (Dogfish Racing Team)
33Kevin Saettele (Momemtum Racing)
34Barrett Schmidt (Metro East Cycles)
35Dominic Caiazzo (Notheastern University)
36Matthew O'neil (Team Colavita/Parisi Coffee)
37Cody Anderson (Momentum Racing)
38Bert Berla (Big Shark Bicycle Company)
39Khris Seger (Bike Clicks/Team Louisville Bi)
40Shannon Robertson
41Walker Deibel (Michelob Ultra Big Shark)
42Eddy Sandheinrich
43Anthony Rosales (Blue River Bicycle Club)
44Sean Ross
DNSBen Gillers
DNSErik Martin (Dogfish Racing Team)
DNFBenjamin Bockting (Columbia Bike Club)
DNFGordon Glaus (Cyclewerx)
DNFJan Bachleda (OGF&T)
DNFDaniel Schafers (Momentum Racing)
DNFAdam Gohn (Cyclewerx)
DNFDarren Marhanka (Michelob Ultra/Big Shark)
DNFSteven Vance

Men - 2/3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Hogan Sills
2Danny Robertson
3Devin Clark (Hub Racing)
4Owen Belton
5Justin Armstead (Team Mack Racing Assoc. LTD)
6John Marbarger (Dent Wizard / DW02 Sports)
7Oreste Pesselato (Green Street Cycling Team)
8James Vandeven (Dogfish)
9Craig Cooper (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Rac)
10David Stone (Verizon Wireless Racing)
11Mathew Meunier (NashvilleCyclist.com)
12Tim Norris (Missouri Elite Development Tea)
13Christian J C Beer
14Chris Miller (The Hub Cycling Team)
15Eduardo Nieuwenhuyzen (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Rac)
16D Todd Lipson (Ironfly)
17John Funk (Team Power Train)
18Michael Vail (ABD Cycling Team)
19Trent Donat (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Rac)
20Britton Kusiak (Team Colavita/ Parisi Coffee)
21Dan Mccarthy (Unattached)
22Chris Creed (Mesa Cycles Racing Team)
23Mark Marquez
24Andrew Kramer (The Hub Bicycle Co.)
25Richard Kisseloff (Dogfish Racing Team)
26John Straub (Momentum Racing)
27Brett Heuring (Dogfish)
28Christopher Connolly (Mesa Cycles Shop and Racing Te)
29David Stroot
30Jason Wulff (Columbia Bike Club Race Team)
31Michael Bruzina (Gateway Cycling p/b The Orthop)
32Douglas Davis (Gateway Cycling Club)
33David Ruether (Big Shark Bicycle Company)
34Luke Lininger (Bicycle Shack Racing)
35Brian Koscielski (Dogfish)
36Steve Frierdich (Momentum Racing)
37Jay Thomas (Midwest Cycling Community)
38Dennis Koscielski (Dogfish Racing Team)
39Joe Fuller (Mich Ultra - Big Shark)
40Francisco Bugarin (Mesa Cycles Shop and Racing Te)
41David Gray (Michelob Ultra/Big Shark Racin)
42David Smith (The Hub Cycling Team)
43Chris Cleeland (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Rac)
44Keaton Hanson (Dogfish Racing)
45Mark Gowler (HUB Racing)
46Alan Christanell (Gateway Cycling Club)
47Ben Beger (Momentum Racing)
48Darin Marlow (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Rac)
49Michael Flanigan (Dogfish)
50Chris Clausen (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Rac)
51Mark Sills (Verizon Wireless Racing)
52Matt Tillinghast (VeloGear.com)
53Thomas Price (Mercy Cycling)
54Dan Damotte (Proctor Cycling Team)
55Gregory Springborn (Proctor Cycling Team)
56Logan Vonbokel
57Jason Stoner
58Gary Dyer (Unattached)
59Robert Brokaw (Team Mack Racing Assn)
60Richard Dufour (NUVO Cultural Trail)
61Jeffrey Elie (BikeReg.com Cycling Club)
62Maurice Hessel (BMC/WALRMART)
63Andy Hunsaker (Gateway Cycling Club)
64Josh Pruschen
65Aubrey Moore (Hincapie Devo Team)
66Matthew Scott
67Justin Bowen (GHISALLO)
68Aaron Hinni (Michelob Ultra/Big Shark Racin)
69Rory King (SLU Cycling)
70Daniel Williams (Team Surgeon)
71Scott Peipert (Wild Trak Bikes Racing)
72Christopher Brewer (Trek Bicycle Store of St Louis)
DNSIsaac South (SCV/Economy Honda Masters Team)
DNFJohn Balmer (Century Road Club of America)
DNFSteven Chaney (Momentum Racing)
DNFWaylon Janowiak (Verizon U25)
DNFJames Klages (Michelob Ultra/Big Shark)
DNFCraig Kohl (mesa cycling)
DNFC. Trey Hogan (Dogfish Racing Team)
DNFDan Young (Big Shark Bicycle Company)
DNFJosh Heihn (Momentum Racing)
DNFChristopher Sprock (Unattached)
DNFWil Bartz (Gateway Cycling Club)
DNFEric Stull (Team Colavita/ Parisi Coffee)
DNFPatrick Gribbon (Ghisallo Racing)
DNFStephen Kilbourn (Cyclewerx)
DNFPeder Hulse (Green Street Cycling Team)
DNFDavid Neis (The Bike Surgeon)
DNFLonnie Kennedy (Mesa Cycles Shop and Racing Te)
DNFKris Henkhaus (St Louis Cycling Club)

Men - 1/2/3/4 - Master - 40+
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1David Stone (Verizon Wireless Racing)
2Tracy Smith (Mesa Cycles Shop and Racing Te)
3Robert Brokaw (Team Mack)
5Rob Landes (The Bike Surgeon)
6T David Cummings (Gateway Cycling Club)
7Andy Lucas (360 Racing)
8Mark Sills (Verizon Wireless Racing)
10Jon Gallagher (Cole Sport)
11Jeff Kloha (Ghisallo Racing)
15David Mcginnis (Momentum Racing)
16Darin Marlow (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Rac)
17Robert Martin (Big Shark Bicycle Company)
20Steven Maas (Momentum Racing)
22Phillip Perard (OGF&T)
23Robert Oellermann (International Christian Cyclin)
24Kurt Russell (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Rac)
25David Keire (Mesa)
DNFClark Sheehan (Cross Partners)
DNFStuart Robson (Ghisallo Racing)

Men - 1/2/3/4 - Master - 50+
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Gary Dyer (Michelob Ultra)
2Stephen Hall (Team Mack Racing Assoc. LTD)
3Richard George (Mesa Cycles Shop and Racing Te)
4Bernd Faust (Dogfish Racing Team)
5Sebastian Dimaggio (Carmi Cycling Club)
6Richard Huddleston (Michelob Ultra/Big Shark)
7Peter Van Rhein (Velo Force)
8Chuck Pass (Velo Force)
9Lonnie Kennedy (Mesa Cycles Shop and Racing Te)
DNSMark Rosen (Velo Force)

 

