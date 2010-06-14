Dust dusts field in street sprints
Cash tops women's sprints
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Anthony Dust (Dogfish Racing Team)
|2
|Rob Dirnbeck (Trek Store)
|3
|Devin Clark (The Hub Cycling Team)
|4
|Eduardo Nieuwenhuyzen (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Rac)
|5
|David Henderson (CBC)
|6
|Bryan Sauter (The Hub Cycling Team)
|7
|C. Trey Hogan (Hogan/Dogfish Racing Team)
|8
|Brian VAN PELT (Blind Squirell)
|DNP
|Justin Bowen (ghisallo)
|DNP
|Nicholas Coil (TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores)
|DNP
|Robert Mayfield (Unattached)
|DNP
|Rudy RYBACK
|DNP
|Brandon ONeal (Cycles Unlimited/Team Scott)
|DNP
|James Prewitt (Michelob Ultra/Big Shark)
|DNP
|Luke Bligh (Dogfish Racing Team)
|DNP
|William Howells (The Hub Cycling Team)
|DNP
|David McGinnis (Momentum Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Carrie Cash Wootten (Team VBF)
|2
|Kate Ross (Team Card)
|3
|Allison Braddock (Momentum Racing)
|4
|Emilie Duchow (Dogfish)
|5
|Terra Kier (Michelob Ultra Cycling)
|6
|Vanessa McKenzie (Proctor Cycling Team)
|7
|Bethany Himel (Metro East Cycling)
|8
|Cory Redmond (Mesa Racing)
|DNP
|Katherine Hrubes (Hub)
|DNP
|Yvette Liebesman (Fulcrum Coaching)
|DNP
|Daphany Prewitt (Michelob Ultra/Big Shark)
|DNP
|Suzanne Johnson (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Rac)
|DNP
|Mariasol Johannes (Unattached)
|DNP
|Molly Brady
