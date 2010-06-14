Trending

Dust dusts field in street sprints

Cash tops women's sprints

Results

Men - Open - Open
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anthony Dust (Dogfish Racing Team)
2Rob Dirnbeck (Trek Store)
3Devin Clark (The Hub Cycling Team)
4Eduardo Nieuwenhuyzen (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Rac)
5David Henderson (CBC)
6Bryan Sauter (The Hub Cycling Team)
7C. Trey Hogan (Hogan/Dogfish Racing Team)
8Brian VAN PELT (Blind Squirell)
DNPJustin Bowen (ghisallo)
DNPNicholas Coil (TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores)
DNPRobert Mayfield (Unattached)
DNPRudy RYBACK
DNPBrandon ONeal (Cycles Unlimited/Team Scott)
DNPJames Prewitt (Michelob Ultra/Big Shark)
DNPLuke Bligh (Dogfish Racing Team)
DNPWilliam Howells (The Hub Cycling Team)
DNPDavid McGinnis (Momentum Racing)

Women - Open
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Carrie Cash Wootten (Team VBF)
2Kate Ross (Team Card)
3Allison Braddock (Momentum Racing)
4Emilie Duchow (Dogfish)
5Terra Kier (Michelob Ultra Cycling)
6Vanessa McKenzie (Proctor Cycling Team)
7Bethany Himel (Metro East Cycling)
8Cory Redmond (Mesa Racing)
DNPKatherine Hrubes (Hub)
DNPYvette Liebesman (Fulcrum Coaching)
DNPDaphany Prewitt (Michelob Ultra/Big Shark)
DNPSuzanne Johnson (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Rac)
DNPMariasol Johannes (Unattached)
DNPMolly Brady

