Tour de France stage 21 LIVE - Can anyone outwit the sprinters before the finish on the Champs-Élysées?
The Tour reaches its conclusion with a twist on the traditional Champs-Élysées finish in Paris, as the peloton tackles the ascent of Montmartre in the final three laps
Geraint Thomas says goodbye to the Tour de France today, as he is set to retire at the end of the season. The Welshman won the maillot jaune in 2018 and finished on the final podium on a further two occasions in 2019 and 2022.
In case you missed it, here are the results from yesterday's stage to Pontarlier, as Kaden Groves took his first Tour de France stage win after going solo in the finale. Could the versatile Australian sprinter also feature in the sprint for the win today?
Will the sprinters have their day on the Champs-Élysées? Or will an attack on the final ascent of the Côte de la Butte Montmartre see an opportunistic move go all the way to the line?
The final stage of this year's Tour de France will get underway with the neutralised start in around half an hour at 16:10 local time.
'This year was on another level' - Tadej Pogačar takes yellow jersey to Paris at end of relentlessly tough Tour de France
Barring any incident or accident on the roads of Paris, Tadej Pogačar will be crowned Tour de France champion for the fourth time. With an advantage of four minutes and 24 seconds over Jonas Vingegaard, the Slovenian has dominated the race from start to finish, but still believes that it is the hardest edition of the race he has ever done.
Here's a look at the profile of today's stage. Some undulating terrain as they head through Yvelines before reaching Paris. There will be four laps of the Champs-Élysées before another three slightly different laps that feature a detour to the Côte de la Butte Montmartre.
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage for the final stage of the 2025 Tour de France from Mantes-la-Ville to the Champs-Élysées in Paris.
