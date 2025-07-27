Ben Healy rewarded for relentless efforts with super combativity prize at 2025 Tour de France

Irish rider set for trip to final podium in Paris after winning prestigious award thanks to jury and public vote

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 10/07/2025 - Cycling - 2025 Tour de France Stage 6, Bayeux - Vire Normandie, France - Ben Healy, EF Education Easypost, wins Stage 6.
Healy won stage 6 of the Tour in Vire Normandie (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix)

Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) has been awarded the Tour de France super-combativity prize for his relentless efforts throughout the 2025 edition, meaning his "fairytale" race will end with a trip to the final podium in Paris on Sunday.

The Irishman has raced tremendously across the 20 completed stages, attacking several times to land a maiden victory on stage 6 in Vire Normandie from the break, before earning himself a stint in the yellow jersey and finishing second up Mont Ventoux.

