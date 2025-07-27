Ben Healy rewarded for relentless efforts with super combativity prize at 2025 Tour de France

Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) has been awarded the Tour de France super-combativity prize for his relentless efforts throughout the 2025 edition, meaning his "fairytale" race will end with a trip to the final podium in Paris on Sunday.

The Irishman has raced tremendously across the 20 completed stages, attacking several times to land a maiden victory on stage 6 in Vire Normandie from the break, before earning himself a stint in the yellow jersey and finishing second up Mont Ventoux.

He's also set to finish ninth overall, should he get around the final stage in Paris, but with the Montmartre climb included, that could mean that his attacking efforts are not yet over.

Healy has been one of the primary attackers and beat seven others to the prestigious prize after coming second in the public vote and ultimately being named as the 'super combatif' thanks to the votes of the jury.

He succeeds his teammate Richard Carapaz as the winner of the award, which recognises aggression and panache at the Tour, highlighting EF Education-EasyPost's propensity to light up the racing at a Grand Tour.

Healy was nominated for the award alongside seven of the other most active riders in breakaways and in attacks at this year's race: Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Mobility), Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers), Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek), Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Michael Storer (Tudor), Jordan Jegat (TotalEnergies), and Bruno Armirail (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale).

EF were, of course, delighted after Healy was crowned on Sunday morning, but also highlighted the seven fellow willing attackers who made a lot of the racing alongside Healy in their celebrations.

"Ben Healy: Tour de France stage winner, yellow jersey wearer, and now Super Combative," read an EF Education-EasyPost post on X.

"This one is for the breakaway artists. Those who emptied themselves every day out on the road and entertained us with every pedal stroke.

"Chapeau, Thymen, Bruno, Jonas, Jordan, Quinn, Michael, and Tim. Together, we lit up this Tour de France. We’ll raise a toast together tonight in the City of Lights."

Abrahamsen secured the most repost votes on X, with 4,600 at the time of writing, 1,400 more than Healy, but the award is decided by a combination of these and an expert jury, who thought Healy was the deserving winner.

Healy is the second Irish rider to win the super-combativity award after Dan Martin claimed the prize in 2018, having won a stage and finished eighth overall.

💪 🇮🇪 Ben Healy is the #TDF2025 Super Combative!After adding up the votes of the jury and the public, it is the Irishman who is rewarded for his resolutely offensive Tour!💪 🇮🇪 Ben Healy est le Super combatif @century21fr du #TDF2025 ! Après addition des votes du jury et… pic.twitter.com/2ISLghLGTIJuly 27, 2025

