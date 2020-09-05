Tour de France stage 8 - Live coverage

Trending

All the action from the first stage in the Pyrenees

The profile of stage 8 of the 2020 Tour de France

The profile of stage 8 of the 2020 Tour de France (Image credit: ASO)

Situation

The break: Benoît Cosnefroy and Nans Peters (AG2R-La Mondiale), Ilnur Zakarin (CCC), Kevin Reza and Quentin Pacher (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept), Michael Morkov (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Neilson Powless (EF), Fabien Grellier and Jérôme Cousin (Total Direct Energie), Carlos Verona (Movistar), Toms Skujins (Trek-Segrafredo), Soren Kragh Andersen (Sunweb) and Ben Hermans (Israel Start-Up Nation) 

Peloton at 6:30.

A number of riders are licking their wounds in the peloton after losing time yesterday. 

Mikel Landa (Bahrain McLaren), Bauke Mollema and Trek teammate Richie Porte, Pogacar, Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) were on the wrong side of the gap. They lost 1:21 to their GC rivals. 

Here are the 13 attackers working smoothly together. 

The 13 riders in the attack are: Benoît Cosnefroy and Nans Peters (AG2R-La Mondiale), Ilnur Zakarin (CCC), Kevin Reza and Quentin Pacher (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept), Michael Morkov (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Neilson Powless (EF), Fabien Grellier and Jérôme Cousin (Total Direct Energie), Carlos Verona (Movistar), Toms Skujins (Trek-Segrafredo), Soren Kragh Andersen (Sunweb) and Ben Hermans (Israel Start-Up Nation).

It will be interesting to see who emerges from this group. Zakarin is clearly the best climber in the move and so the favourite for an eventual stage victory if the peloton let the break go away.  

Mitchelton-Scott have taken up position on the front of the peloton to lead the chase and defend Adam Yates' yellow jersey. 

The riders in the peloton are now chatting as they roll along.  

The peloton has eased even more now, and the gap to the break is up to 4:00. 

It's easy to spot Cosnefroy in the peloton. He's covered in polka-dots from head to toe.

130km to go

The peloton is lined out across the road. The break has flown and have a 2:00 lead.

This could be a great day for Zakarin and Cosnefroy.

After just 10km the peloton has eased and let them go. 

There are 13 riders up front, including Ilnur Zakarin (CCC) and the USA's Neilson Powless (EF).  

This is how it all kicked off. 

The KOM leader Benoît Cosnefroy is trying to join the attack with others, that could make for a big and very interesting group. 

Others have now joined him as they try to form the early break of the day. However the pace is high as other riders try to join the move or close it down. 

We could see a real battle, with attacks and chases, until beyond the intermediate sprint at 42km. 

Søren Kragh Andersen (Sunweb) was last to finish Friday's stage and is the first to attack today.

Race Director Christian Prudhomme has waved the official start outside of Cazères and we have a first attack. 

Here we go. 3-2-1. Go! The riders roll out of Cazères.  

The stage covers flat country roads for the opening 42km until the intermediate sprint, then the mountains begin with the legendary Col du Mente, it is followed by the 11km Porte de Bales and then the Col de Peyresourde, before a fast, technical descent to the finish in Loudenvielle.  

Fasten your seatbelts, the Tour de France ands the fight for overall victory is about to get very serious.

Meanwhile at the start, the riders are lining up, they're taking off their masks and are about to roll out.  

"The Pyrenees are heartless, ruthless and atheist. Devoid of affection, a psychologist would say," the late Italian juornalist Gianni Mura wrote, outlining precisely why the Pyrenees matter. 

The Tour, an endurance race shrouded in emotion, always benefits from an indifferent arbiter like the Pyrenees to lay everything bare.

To understand what might happen in the Pyrenees this weekend, check out this excellent preview by Barry Ryan. 

He suggests the Pyrenean stages offer a launchpad for attacks but warns the fight for the yellow jersey is also a game of patience.    

Preview: Pyrenean doubleheader offers launchpad but tough Tour de France inspires caution  

Will Primoz Roglic and his Jumbo-Visma teammates be content to continue to follow the pace, or will stage 8 be where they make their move at the 2020 Tour de France?

Before we get going, why not catch up on yesterday's action. There was a lot of action, with Bora attacking early to distancing Peter Sagan's green-jersey rivals before a tail/cross wind sparked echelons and lead to several GC contenders losing time.

Wout (Wowt!) van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) won the sprint finish. Enjoy our full report, results and photo gallery in the link below. 

Tour de France: Wout van Aert wins stage 7

LAVAUR FRANCE SEPTEMBER 04 Arrival Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma Celebration during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 7 a 168km stage from Millau to Lavaur TDF2020 LeTour on September 04 2020 in Lavaur France Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

This is the profile of today's 141km stage.  

The profile of stage 8 of the 2020 Tour de France

At the start the teams are getting ready to race. With 20 minutes to the roll out, its time to put the bidons in the race bikes. 

We'll also see if Julian Alaphilippe can take back the yellow jersey from Adam Yates. 

Today's stage is relatively short but is packed with major climbs in the Pyrenees. 

As always, we'll have all the action as the overall contenders will go head to head.

As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height, the riders are signing on in Cazères before the 141km stage.

Hello there and welcome along to our live coverage of the Tour de France.

