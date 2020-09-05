Tour de France 2020 stage 8 - finish line quotes
By Cyclingnews
Comments from stage winner Peters, Yates, Pogacar
Nans Peters (AG2R La Mondiale) - winner of stage 8
“This is crazy. It was already something unbelievable to win a stage on my first participation to the Giro d’Italia last year and now it’s the same at the Tour de France. I told myself why not trying at the Tour too.
"It was a dream and I made it! I knew [Ilnur] Zakarin was stronger than me up the climbs but I never gave up. I convinced myself to not crack. I had seen in the downhill of Port de Balès that he descended like a goat so I was confident to beat him in the finale of the stage. I had no ear piece, so the only info I had [was] by looking back. Only 2 kilometres to go I thought that I was going to win.” (ASO)
Ilnur Zakarin (CCC Team) - fourth on the stage
"We spoke about a breakaway before the race in the meeting and the sport directeur said to go, and I went. [Peters] really was good, and for me today the downhill was a very big problem. I know it's my problem. [Peters] was really strong and had good motivation for today." (CCC Team)
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) - ninth on stage and second in Best Young Rider classification
"I saw that the other guys were looking at each other and everyone was on the limit, I had the chance to attack and I went full gas for the last 5 kilometers to the top.
"In the downhill I tried to go as deep as I could and at the end I had 40-second of advantage, so it was a good day for me. Tomorrow will be another hard day, we will see day by day how we face each stage.” (UAE Team Emirates)
Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) - 12th on stage and race leader
“Dumoulin he set a ferocious pace [on last climb] you know, and I just couldn’t hold the wheel. I actually rode my own pace for a little bit, sort of collect myself. Over the top I stayed with the guys, so in all a good day.
“Tomorrow is a very similar stage. If we can hold on for another day, the day after that is a rest day, so hopefully we can hold on [yellow jersey] until then.
“It’s been good. We’ve kept things under control and I’ve sort of done my thing and tried to stay out of trouble. So like I said, hopefully we can get through tomorrow and then we’ll take it from there.” (NBCSN)
