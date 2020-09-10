2020 Tour de France stage 12 highlights - Video

It was a memorable day for Marc Hirschi after securing his first professional victory during stage 12 at the Tour de France. The Sunweb rider was part of a decisive breakaway when he attacked over the final climb of the day, Suc au May, and soloed to the win in Sarran.

Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept) took second place on the day. In the chase-group sprint, third place was taken by Hirschi’s teammate Søren Kragh Andersen.

It was Hirschi’s third solo attempt at this Tour de France but his other two efforts, on stage 2 and stage 9, placed him on the podium but not on the top step.

"It’s hard to find words. This is my first pro victory, and it’s at the Tour. It’s like a dream," he said in a post-race interview.

The overall classification remained intact with Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) leading the race by 21 seconds ahead of Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) and 28 seconds ahead of Guillaume Martin (Cofidis).

