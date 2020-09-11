Tour de France: stage 13 – Live coverage

Refresh

The five attackers lead the peloton by 1:30 but there are 13 chasers in the middle.

The Col de Ceyssat starts in 5km. It's 10km long and so should be decisive in deciding if the five-rider break sticks or is chased down.

Jumbo and other GC teams seem happy to let the break go away. None of the riders are a threat to the yellow jersey. However the teams that missed the move will chase, their directeur sportif no doubt on the race radio telling to get themselves up the road and in the action.

But De Gendt is caught, despite Jumbo trying to block the peloton. A Total rider breaks their grip on the race and leads the chase.

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) is trying to join the attack and is chasing solo. He faces a hard task, they're not going to wait for him, but he would add some power to the attack.

After a high-tempo start, 5 riders have managed to stay in the breakaway: Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R-La Mondiale), Simon Geschke (CCC), Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) and Dan Martin (Israel Star Up Nation).

The peloton is lined out and spread across several groups. Some of sprinters are trying hold on and survive.

There five riders left up front now: Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R-La Mondiale), Simon Geschke (CCC), Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) and Dan Martin (Israel Star Up Nation). But there lead is just 15 seconds.

Alaphilippe ups the pace in the attack, trying to shake out any weaker riders. Behind Esteban Chaves is leading the chase and several riders are spat out of the back. This is already painful.

Martin, Alaphilippe and De Marchi and others join the front group but the peloton is chasing. Bora is on the front and want to get into the attack.

Race on! Dan Martin is trying to go across to the attack. Alaphilippe too.

These images show how important today is. Jumbo and other teams warmed-up on rollers before the start, so they were ready for the fast start.

Five riders have got a gap and Tejay van Garderen is there for EF but other riders are chasing them.

Stage 13 is underway!

Cavagna is up front, trying to join the break on his home roads.

190km to go The attacks are coming thick and fast.

Here we go! The flag drops and the stage is under way. We are expecting immediate attacks.

This is another look at what the riders face. Like the television journalists interviewed, we expect a real battle for the stage win and amongst the GC contenders.

World champion Mads Pedersen needs some mechanical help to adjust his stem. He grabs the allen key and does it himself.

The riders have rolled out of Chatel-Guyon for the neutralised start. They face 6.9km before the depart fictif.

Remi Cavagna of Deceuninck-QuickStep is the local Enfant du Pays, the local rider. "I live 400m away from here. You've got to be in the front here. It'll be tough for me in the final. I'll have to be in the front and there'll be a battle so I'll do my best"

This is today's stage. It rolls through the French countryside all day and then heads into the extinct volcanoes of the Massif Central. Chatel-Guyon - Puy Mary Cantal, 191.5 km. Discover the 3D route of this long and hard day on the saddle.

Team Sunweb have also signed on. They are on a high after their impressive combined performance and Marc Hirshi's solo victory yesterday.

Jumbo-Visma is last to sign on, with Primoz Roglic in the leader's yellow jersey. He leads Egan Bernal (Ineos) by just 21 seconds and has gained all of them via time bonuses. Today's stage is expected to see a fight for the time bonuses but also inspire some major attacks.

Everyone is nervous about the 119km stage. The GC contenders for the expected battle on the steep final climbs, their teammates who will play a vital support role, and even the sprinters, who will have to ride hard to finish inside the time limit.

As the CN blimp takes height yet again, the riders are signing on in Chatel-Guyon.