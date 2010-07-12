Trending

Veilleux vanquishes Tuft challenge

Kirchmann collects maple leaf

Svein Tuft expected David Veilleux to try and make a break for it. He just didn't expect the powerful young Canadian to do it so soon.

Veilleux , a 22-year-old from Quebec who rides for the American-based Kelly Benefits Pro Cycling team, broke away from Tuft with one lap left and stayed out in front right to the finish line to win the Canadian Criterium Championship at the 10th annual Tour de Delta on Saturday night.

Tuft, a Langley native who rides for Garmin-Transitions ProTour team in Europe, and Veilleux broke away with 22 laps left around the 900-metre course through the streets of Ladner. They stayed close, with Tuft winning a $2,400 crowd prime with eight laps left, but Veilleux made his move at the finish line as the bell lap sounded and stayed away.

"I knew if I went earlier Svein was way too strong and he would catch me easily," said Veilleux. "I was afraid he would just attack me, so with one lap left I thought I would just take a chance and try to stay out there."

Tuft, who was also second in Friday's prologue and will wear the leader's jersey in Sunday's road race, was caught off guard by the early move.

"We were just giving it everything and he caught me off guard," said Tuft, who recently won a third straight national time trial championship. "He's such a great sprinter I was expecting him to just kind of wait for that final bit, but he caught me off guard and he's got really good acceleration so it was pretty tough to try and bring him back for that final stretch."

Tyler Trace of Vancouver's Trek Red Truck won a sprint for third, barely staying ahead of a hard charging Andrew Pinfold of United Healthcare.

"These are big races for us as a Vancouver team so we tried hard to get up there," said Trace. "Those are some great riders so I'm real happy."

In addition to Tuft and Christian Meier, his Pro Tour teammate on Garmin Transitions, that field included several top American teams. Veilleux was backed up by Kelly Benefits teammates that included Canadian Olympian Zach Bell and Ryan Anderson, who won this race last year, and the Tour de Delta overall title. But Saturday night was Veilleux's time to shine.

After winning the general classification of the 51st annual Fitchburg Longsjo Classic back east a week earlier, Veilleux finally collected a Maple Leaf jersey he can wear for the rest of the year.

He'd already won four national under 23 time trial and two espoir road race championships, but none of those come with the right to wear the Canadian jersey.

"It's good visibility for the team," he said. "Lots of the best Canadians riders showed up and as a Canadian I wanted to be here."

Kirchmann claims maple leaf crown

Leah Kirchmann, a Winnipeg native now riding for Vancouver-based Trek Red Truck, jumped past Laura Brown of Total Restorations Cycling with 200 meters left to win the women's National Criterium Championship.

"I managed to get on a fast wheel and came around her on the last straightaway," said Kirchmann, who finished the 40-lap race in 57:46. "It worked out perfectly at the end."

Brown, who won the MK Delta Prologue on Friday night, maintained the GC lead and will wear the Tour de Delta leader's jersey to start the White Spot Road Race on Sunday morning. Jasmin Glaesser, a German riding for Total Resorations, finished third, so Heather Kay of United Cycle moved up from fourth to third in the Canadian criterium championship.

Kirchmann, who turned 20 less than two weeks ago, also won the under 23 Canadian Road Race title in late June in Edmonton. But that doesn't come with a jersey. This race did, meaning she will wear a Maple Leaf as part of a special Trek Red Truck jersey at criteriums for the next year.

"It means so much to be wearing the Canadian flag," Kirchman said. "You are representing your country and people know where you are from and that you've won a big race so it's definitely exciting and it feels great."

Kirchmann and her teammates kept a close eye on the Okanagan-based Total Restorations team took the top four spots in the MK Delta Prologue the night before. But she was still left without a friendly wheel to lead her out on the final sprint, so Kirchman looked instead for a fast one. She found one in Brown, then jumped past her after the final corner.

"We were expecting them to be very aggressive and were prepared to chase their attacks down and counter anything they were going to do," said Kirchmann. "It was aggressive the whole race and coming into the finish I was able to move into a good position and move into second wheel on the last corner and throwing out a good sprint.

"My teammates worked so hard chasing during the race that it just ended up I had to jump on another team there. I just had to improvise."

Results

Pro men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies)1:13:38
2Svein Tuft (Garmin – Transitions)0:00:05
3Tyler Trace (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:00:39
4Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling)
5Ryan Anderson (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
6Ben Chaddock (Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG)
7Mike Northey (Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG)
8Zach Bell (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
9Christian Meier (Garmin – Transitions)
10Rory McAdams (Glotman Simpson Cycling)
11Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)
12Adam Thuss (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
13Garrett McLeod (Team H&R BLOCK)0:00:42
14Nic Hamilton (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
15Will Routley (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
16William Goodfellow (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
17Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman LLP)
18Justin Kerr (Team H&R BLOCK)
19Aaron Schooler (Team H&R BLOCK)
20James Neil (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
21Boris Martin (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
22Jesse Reams (Garneau Evolution)
23Cuylar Conly (Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports)
24Geoff Macdonald (ERTC Revolution)
25Julian Base (Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports)
26John Perkins (Glotman Simpson Cycling)
27Scott Laliberte (Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports)
28Mike Elliston (Glotman Simpson Cycling)
29Chris Worsfold (Team Coastal)
30Bob Welbourn (Glotman Simpson Cycling)
31Morgan Schmitt (UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling)
32Stephen Ferris (Calgary Cycle/top gear)
33Mike Sidic (Team H&R BLOCK)
34Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling)
35Sebastian Salas (Team H&R BLOCK)
36Bradley Clifford (ERTC Revolution)
37Craig Logan (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
38Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)
39Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman LLP)
40Colter Young (ERTC)
41Taylor Gunman (Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG)
42Jamie Sparling (Total Restoration Cycling Team)
43Mike Laxdal (Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports)
44Marvin Guzman (Independent)
45Christopher McGarity (Garneau Evolution)
46Galen Mittermann (Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG)
47Roman vanUden (Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG)
48Matthew O'Hagan (Garneau Evolution)
49David Stephens (Team Coastal)
50Christopher Wingfield (Hagens Berman LLP)
51Jason Allen (Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG)
52Kevin Rowe (Team Exergy)
53Jeffrey Werner (Garneau Evolution)
54Shawn Bunnin (Total Restoration Cycling Team)
55Roman Kilun (UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling)
56Dave Vukets (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
57Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman LLP)
58Kyle Buckosky (Team Coastal)
59Curtis Deardon (Garneau Evolution)
60Mike Rothengatter (dEVo)
61Dan MacDonald (Total Restoration Cycling Team)
62Quinn Keogh (Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG)
63Paul Berry (spoke)
64Ian Terry (Hagens Berman LLP)
65Ted Martin (Garneau Evolution)
66Maurice Worsfold (Team Coastal)
67Cyrus Kangarloo (Total Restoration Cycling Team)
68Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
69Marcel Aarden (Total Restoration Cycling Team)
70Dan Skinner (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
71Geoff O'Toole (Garneau Evolution)
72Cody Campbell (Trek-Livestrong U23)
73Jacob Schwingboth (Team H&R BLOCK)
74Guy Biggar (Garneau Evolution)
75David Gerth (Garneau Evolution)
76Mark MacDonald (Team H&R BLOCK)
77Chris McNeil (Team H&R BLOCK)
78Chris Christie (Suarez/Christie-images.com)
79Chris Stuart (Team Exergy)
80Dustin Andrews (Team H&R BLOCK)
81Tim Abercrombie (Garneau Evolution)
82Keith Jones (Garneau Evolution)
83Bailey Mcknight (Synergy)
84Ryan Aitcheson (Jet Fuel Coffee)
85Stephen Meyer (Jet Fuel Coffee)
86Ted Martin (Garneau Evolution)
87Marvin Guzman (Independent)
88Mike Berkenpas (Local Ride Racing)0:02:46
89Andrew Kyle (Garneau Evolution)0:11:50
DNFKevin Rowe (Team Exergy)
DNFKai Applequist (Team Exergy)
DNFDavid Gillam (Glotman Simpson Cycling)
DNFSam Loud (Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports)
DNFZachary Young (Local Ride Racing)
DNFRemi Pelletier-Roy (Total Restoration Cycling Team)
DNFEmile De Rosnay (Organic Athlete Victoria p/b Green Cuisine)
DNFScott Inman (Team Coastal)

Pro women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchmann (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:57:46
2Laura Brown (Total Restoration Cycling Team)
4Heather Kay (United Cycle)
6Shailie Sanbrooks (Russ Hays Cycling Club)
8Jenny Lehmann (Mighty Riders)0:00:02
9Claire Cameron (Mighty Riders)
11Sarah Stewart (Total Restoration Cycling Team)
13Leah Guloien (Total Restoration Cycling Team)
15Andrea Bunnin (dEVo Escape Velocity)
17Rachel McBride (Glotman Simpson Cycling)
19Angela McClure (Webcor/ Alto Velo)
21Morgan Cabot (Glotman Simpson Cycling)
23Kristine Brynjolfson (Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports)
25Chelsea Bilsbarrow (Local Ride Racing)
27Shawn Wenger (Interior Grasslands Cycling Club)0:00:11
28Jessica Hannah (Total Restoration Cycling Team)0:00:12
DNFLeslie Vice (Glotman Simpson Cycling)
DNFJennifer Kohm (Glotman Simpson Cycling)
DNFMargaret Pugh (Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports)
DNFJennifer Gerth (Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports)

 

