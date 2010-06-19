Trending

De Maar makes it two at Beauce

Day remains in race lead

Image 1 of 30

Climbing Cote de la Montagne for the sixth time.

Climbing Cote de la Montagne for the sixth time.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 2 of 30

Post-race interview with stage 5 winner Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare).

Post-race interview with stage 5 winner Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare).
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard)
Image 3 of 30

Podium for stage 5, from left: finished second Javier Megias Leal (Team Type 1), stage winner Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare), and finished third Morgan Schmitt (UnitedHealthcare).

Podium for stage 5, from left: finished second Javier Megias Leal (Team Type 1), stage winner Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare), and finished third Morgan Schmitt (UnitedHealthcare).
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard)
Image 4 of 30

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) during the ninth lap.

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) during the ninth lap.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 5 of 30

The crowds were strong in Vieux-Quebec.

The crowds were strong in Vieux-Quebec.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 6 of 30

A few riders couldn't handle the pressure of climbing Cote de la Montagne 11 times during stage five, which made them lose several minutes in the general classification.

A few riders couldn't handle the pressure of climbing Cote de la Montagne 11 times during stage five, which made them lose several minutes in the general classification.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 7 of 30

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) spent stage five comfortably at the front of the main pack.

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) spent stage five comfortably at the front of the main pack.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 8 of 30

There was plenty of technical riding to be done in Quebec City.

There was plenty of technical riding to be done in Quebec City.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 9 of 30

The main breakaway in stage five lasted until the final couple of laps in the streets of Quebec City.

The main breakaway in stage five lasted until the final couple of laps in the streets of Quebec City.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 10 of 30

Ben Day (Fly V Australia), maintained his lead of the Tour de Beauce after stage five.

Ben Day (Fly V Australia), maintained his lead of the Tour de Beauce after stage five.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 11 of 30

Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) corners during stage five.

Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) corners during stage five.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 12 of 30

Several people enjoyed a nice summer day in a pub to watch the riders flying on St-Jean Street in Vieux-Quebec.

Several people enjoyed a nice summer day in a pub to watch the riders flying on St-Jean Street in Vieux-Quebec.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 13 of 30

Ben Day controlling the pack with his teammates from Fy V Australia.

Ben Day controlling the pack with his teammates from Fy V Australia.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard)
Image 14 of 30

Speed, tight curves, climbs, and steep downhill sections were on the menu of stage 5 in Quebec City.

Speed, tight curves, climbs, and steep downhill sections were on the menu of stage 5 in Quebec City.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard)
Image 15 of 30

The main breakaway of stage 5 passes the line before getting caught up by the pack in the last lap during stage 5.

The main breakaway of stage 5 passes the line before getting caught up by the pack in the last lap during stage 5.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard)
Image 16 of 30

A steep downhill section was on the menu.

A steep downhill section was on the menu.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 17 of 30

The peloton took a different route that during the previous editions of the race, visiting the commercial streets of Vieux-Quebec.

The peloton took a different route that during the previous editions of the race, visiting the commercial streets of Vieux-Quebec.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 18 of 30

The leaders of TDB 2010 on the starting line of stage five in Quebec City (l-r): Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare), David Boily (SpiderTech-Planet Energy), Ben Day (Fly V Australia) and Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Heraklio-Murcia).

The leaders of TDB 2010 on the starting line of stage five in Quebec City (l-r): Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare), David Boily (SpiderTech-Planet Energy), Ben Day (Fly V Australia) and Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Heraklio-Murcia).
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 19 of 30

Stage five took place in the streets of Quebec City.

Stage five took place in the streets of Quebec City.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 20 of 30

Riders had to climb Cote de la Montage 11 times in Quebec City.

Riders had to climb Cote de la Montage 11 times in Quebec City.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 21 of 30

Overall leader 2010 Ben Day (Fly V Australia) rides in the peloton, well surrounded by his teammates.

Overall leader 2010 Ben Day (Fly V Australia) rides in the peloton, well surrounded by his teammates.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 22 of 30

The start was given following a neutralised first lap, as the pack was riding on a redesigned course.

The start was given following a neutralised first lap, as the pack was riding on a redesigned course.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 23 of 30

Speed, tight curves and climbs were on the menu of stage five in the streets of Quebec City.

Speed, tight curves and climbs were on the menu of stage five in the streets of Quebec City.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 24 of 30

Danny Summerhill and Chris Barton (l) corner together in the break.

Danny Summerhill and Chris Barton (l) corner together in the break.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 25 of 30

Climbing in Vieux-Quebec during stage five.

Climbing in Vieux-Quebec during stage five.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 26 of 30

Overall leader Ben Day (Fly V Australia) finished fourth in stage five. Day leads the Tour with 57 seconds on his teammate Darren Rolfe.

Overall leader Ben Day (Fly V Australia) finished fourth in stage five. Day leads the Tour with 57 seconds on his teammate Darren Rolfe.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 27 of 30

The main breakaway of stage five in Quebec City climbs near Vieux-Quebec.

The main breakaway of stage five in Quebec City climbs near Vieux-Quebec.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 28 of 30

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) and his teammates worked well protecting the yellow jersey during stage five.

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) and his teammates worked well protecting the yellow jersey during stage five.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 29 of 30

Climbing Cote de la Montagne in the second half of stage five.

Climbing Cote de la Montagne in the second half of stage five.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 30 of 30

Marc de Maar (United Healthcare) wins his second stage of Tour de Beauce 2010 in the streets of Quebec City.

Marc de Maar (United Healthcare) wins his second stage of Tour de Beauce 2010 in the streets of Quebec City.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard)

Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) rode with fury to his second solo stage victory on the streets of Quebec City, stage five of the Tour de Beauce.

The Dutchman attributed his race win to the lingering anger he had over a debacle with race officials who forced him to adjust his saddle into an uncomfortable position at the previous day's time trial, where he subsequently lost the leader's jersey.

"This win is for the commissaire for yesterday," said De Maar. "I felt angry and wanted to make a point. Yesterday the commissaire was making problems about my seat and I had to change it before the start. I never heard of this issue before and I have had this saddle a couple of years now, it was ridiculous. Perhaps I will give my podium flowers to that commissaire too."

De Maar made his winning attack with 800 metres to go and held it to the line by a slim margin ahead of Javier Megias (Team Type 1) in second place and teammate Morgan Schmitt in third place.

"I closed a couple of final attacks and it was a difficult moment," explained De Maar. "It was an instinct. I'm used to hard races like this and this is what I am good in. Everyone was paying attention to the part of the course right after the climb and that is where I went. It was a fun course, lots of corners, up and down, very nice race."

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) maintained his lead in the general classification after one of the toughest stages of the six-day race. The Australian is confident his teammates can help him bring home his second Tour de Beauce title upon the event's conclusion at the sixth and final stage in Saint-Georges de Beauce on Sunday.

"My boys once again proved that they are one of the strongest teams in the country and we are really looking forward to going to Europe next year," said Day. "It is amazing what my guys can do when we they work collectively. It is amazing the love that we have for one another. They really go out there and die for each other."

Charm of Old Quebec City on the climb

Some 100 riders remained in the peloton for the fifth stage of the Tour de Beauce. The men lined up on the streets of the 402-year-old Quebec City to take on eleven laps of a highly technical and dauntingly difficult 11.6 km circuit that wound its way through some of the most beautiful and historical locations in all of Canada.

The event was used as a test run for the upcoming, inaugural ProTour one-day race that will be held on September 10, followed by a second event held in Montreal on September 12. Race officials allowed for one full neutral lap for the peloton to adjust to its technically demanding features that included very narrow roads and several tight twists and turns through steep ascents and descents .

The field set off on the second lap along the Rue Saint Louis and descended through the scenic Parc des Champs de Bataille (The Battle of the Plains of Abraham), an historical battle site between the English and French on September 13, 1759, resulting in a decisive British victory which decided that North America would be English-speaking.

Riders wrapped around the Cote Gilmore and traced the St Lawrence River toward the walls of Old Quebec City for the circuit's steep one-kilometre climb that wound its way passed one of the historical Canadian-Pacific hotels Le Chateau Frontenac.

An early breakaway escaped over the ascent that included Andrew Pinfold in pursuit of the sprint points offered the next time through the start finish line. His companions included teammate Max Jenkins, Chris Barton (BMC Racing), Chris Jones (Team Type 1), Lucas Euser (SpiderTech p/b Maxxis), Nathan O'Neill (Bahati Foundation) and Hector Gonzalez (Heraklio-Murcia).

The narrow roads continued to twist and turn before passing in and out of the walled city through the doors to the city - Porte St Jean and Porte St Louis - before heading back to the start finish line where Pinfold captured full sprint points. His effort was not enough to outdo the current overall race leader Ben Day who is also leading the points classification.

Jones and Gonzalez continued onward and their companions were reabsorbed into the peloton. The pair were joined by Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners) and the trio set sail on what turned into a lengthy nine-lap venture. They worked hard for a mere two-minute margin ahead of a field led by Fly V Australia.

"The boys got themselves into a good rhythm and I didn't want to upset that," Day said. "Chris Jones was up there and that was a bit of a worry but we had safety in numbers and were able to bring a lot of time back coming into the finish."

Lucas Euser (SpiderTech p/b Planet Energy) and Chad Beyer (BMC Racing) bridge across to the breakaway on the sixth lap, later joined by Jamie Sparling (Team Canada) on the eighth lap to form a seven-rider move. They dangled approximately one minute ahead during the closing laps. Summerhill won all three available King of the Mountain sprints and moved into the lead of the event's Best Climber competition.

"I wasn't expecting the jersey but I was definitely hoping for it," Summerhill said. "I hope I can last one more day. The climb was hard. They did a good job of creating the course because it was challenging, a lot going on and gave us points to rest. Some of the guys were going after the jersey today and there were a few in contention for it. It made me a bit worried and hopefully I can last one more day and really take it home tomorrow."

With one lap to go, Fly V Australia maintained a seven-man train that reduced the gap steadily down to ten seconds. As Beyer fell off pace his teammate Jeff Louder bridged across. His efforts were fruitless as the breakaway was reabsorbed back into the peloton with half lap to the finish line.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis3:19:21
2Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 10:00:04
3Morgan Schmitt (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
4Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia
5Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia
6John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
7David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
8Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
9Alex Howes (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
10Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:08
11Derrick St-John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
12Raphael Gagné (Can) Équipe Québec
13François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
14Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
15Hugo Houle (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
16Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
17Chris Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
18Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
19Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia0:00:15
20Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 10:00:16
21Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia0:00:19
22Tim Abercrombie (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures0:00:22
23Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia0:00:31
24Jason Donald (USA) Bahati Foundation0:00:38
25Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team
26Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Restore Cycling Team0:00:43
27Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
28Björn Papstein (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
29Deon Locke (Aus) CKT Champion System
30Oliver Johr (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 20000:00:46
31Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 10:00:52
32Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
33Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures0:00:56
34Yannick Bédard (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy0:00:58
35Travis Allen (RSA) DCM0:01:03
36Vincent Quirion (Can) Équipe Québec0:01:16
37Nathan O'neil (Aus) Bahati Foundation0:01:33
38Matthew Rice (Aus) Bahati Foundation
39Caleb Fairly (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
40Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
41Rodney Green (RSA) DCM0:01:36
42Alex Hagman (USA) Bahati Foundation0:01:50
43Flavio Pasquino (Ned) Restore Cycling Team0:02:01
44Holger Slevers (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 20000:02:10
45Dennis Klemme (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
46William Dugan (USA) Team Type 10:02:22
47Benjamin Martel (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy
48Bobby Lea (USA) Bahati Foundation0:02:45
49Pascal Bussières (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy0:02:57
50Jean-François Racine (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures0:02:59
51Hendrik Werner (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 20000:03:08
52Arnaud Papillon (Can) Équipe Québec
53Antoine Matteau (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy
54Andreas Keuser (Ger) Restore Cycling Team0:03:11
55André Tremblay (Can) Équipe Québec0:03:14
56Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:22
57Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
58Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad
59Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
60Holger Burkhardt (Ger) CKT Champion System
61Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
62Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia
63Pieter Seyfert (RSA) DCM
64Clinton Barrow (RSA) DCM
65Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
66Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Équipe Québec
67Corey Collier (USA) Bahati Foundation
68Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia
69Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia
70Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia0:03:59
71Walker Savidge (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U230:04:05
72Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia0:04:14
73Jorne Videler (Ned) Global Cycling Team
74Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy0:04:22
75Joris Boillat (Swi) CKT Champion System
76Bruno Langlois (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
77Erik Kooiman (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:04:34
78David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia
79Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling Team
80Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis0:05:05
81Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
82Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT Champion System0:05:16
83Jamie Sparling (Can) Canadian National Team0:05:44
84Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U230:06:08
85Aroussen Laflamme (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy0:06:17
86Benjamin Stauder (Ger) CKT Champion System0:06:21
87Jar Deutschmann (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 20000:06:57
88Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
89Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 10:07:00
90Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:07:19
91Mart Ojavee (Est) CKT Champion System0:10:59
92Ruurd-Jan Zwarts (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:22:43
93Marc Den Hoed (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
94Chris Heiberg (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
95Michael Joannisse (Can) Canadian National Team0:23:56
96Keir Plaice (Can) Canadian National Team0:24:46
97Jesse Reams (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures0:27:41
98Vincent Veilleux (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy0:29:05
99Max Durtschi (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U230:29:53
100Danny Vrolijk (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
DNFStefano Maiorana (RSA) DCM
DNFJacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) DCM
DNFJamie Ball (RSA) DCM
DNFBernardo Colex Tepox (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad
DNFHarm Bronkhorst (Ned) Global Cycling Team
DNFWilliam Blackburn (Can) Équipe Québec
DNFLaurent Dallaire (Can) Équipe Québec
DNFNic Hamilton (Can) Canadian National Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis9:58:15
2BMC Racing Team0:00:08
3Spidertech / Planet Energy
4Fly V Australia0:00:26
5Garneau Club Chaussures0:00:26
6Team Type 10:01:00
7Amore & Vita - Conad0:01:33
8SC Wledenbruck 20000:03:27
9Bahati Foundation0:03:32
10Heraklio-Murcia0:03:45
11Québec Team0:04:20
12Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U230:05:30
13Restore Cycling Team Holland0:05:43
14DCM0:05:49
15Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy0:06:05
16Ckt Champion System0:08:15
17Global Cycling Team0:13:10
18Canadian National Team0:30:06

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia15:46:44
2Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia0:00:57
3Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis0:01:04
4Morgan Schmitt (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis0:01:14
5Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 10:01:14
6François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy0:01:38
7Derrick St-John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures0:01:40
8David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy0:01:49
9Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy0:01:56
10Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia0:02:48
11Chris Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis0:02:56
12Björn Papstein (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 20000:03:00
13Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad0:03:28
14Hugo Houle (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures0:03:33
15Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team0:03:40
16Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:42
17Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:45
18Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad0:04:02
19Caleb Fairly (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U230:04:26
20Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad0:04:46
21Alex Howes (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U230:04:52
22Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia0:04:54
23Jason Donald (USA) Bahati Foundation
24Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis0:05:04
25Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 10:05:58
26Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy0:06:22
27Raphael Gagné (Can) Équipe Québec0:06:39
28Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia0:06:54
29Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia0:07:12
30Holger Slevers (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 20000:07:19
31Alex Hagman (USA) Bahati Foundation0:07:25
32Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Restore Cycling Team0:07:43
33William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1
34Corey Collier (USA) Bahati Foundation0:07:45
35Travis Allen (RSA) DCM0:07:59
36Yannick Bédard (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy0:08:08
37Benjamin Martel (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy0:08:14
38Deon Locke (Aus) CKT Champion System0:08:18
39Oliver Johr (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 20000:08:47
40Vincent Quirion (Can) Équipe Québec0:08:50
41Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:08:59
42Arnaud Papillon (Can) Équipe Québec0:09:11
43Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:09:13
44Tim Abercrombie (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures0:09:19
45Andreas Keuser (Ger) Restore Cycling Team0:09:22
46Nathan O'neil (Aus) Bahati Foundation0:09:46
47Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 10:09:46
48Pascal Bussières (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy0:11:09
49André Tremblay (Can) Équipe Québec0:11:12
50Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures0:11:30
51Antoine Matteau (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy0:12:27
52Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia0:12:44
53Bobby Lea (USA) Bahati Foundation0:13:12
54Clinton Barrow (RSA) DCM0:13:23
55Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia0:13:52
56Jean-François Racine (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures0:13:54
57Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Restore Cycling Team0:14:10
58Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U230:14:24
59John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:14:25
60Pieter Seyfert (RSA) DCM0:14:29
61Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia0:15:13
62Rodney Green (RSA) DCM0:15:25
63Joris Boillat (Swi) CKT Champion System0:15:51
64Jorne Videler (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:17:10
65Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:17:33
66Dennis Klemme (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
67David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia0:17:51
68Erik Kooiman (Ned) Global Cycling Team
69Matthew Rice (Aus) Bahati Foundation0:18:40
70Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis0:19:01
71Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia0:19:44
72Jamie Sparling (Can) Canadian National Team0:19:52
73Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad0:20:18
74Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad0:20:29
75Jar Deutschmann (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 20000:21:03
76Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy0:21:09
77Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team0:21:23
78Bruno Langlois (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy0:21:35
79Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT Champion System0:22:35
80Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Équipe Québec0:23:36
81Benjamin Stauder (Ger) CKT Champion System0:23:42
82Holger Burkhardt (Ger) CKT Champion System0:24:24
83Aroussen Laflamme (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy0:24:49
84Mart Ojavee (Est) CKT Champion System0:24:55
85Walker Savidge (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U230:25:30
86Hendrik Werner (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 20000:27:28
87Flavio Pasquino (Ned) Restore Cycling Team0:33:00
88Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia0:34:44
89Keir Plaice (Can) Canadian National Team0:35:06
90Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:35:53
91Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 10:40:34
92Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 10:41:44
93Michael Joannisse (Can) Canadian National Team0:44:18
94Danny Vrolijk (Ned) Restore Cycling Team0:46:25
95Max Durtschi (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U230:47:46
96Jesse Reams (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures0:49:14
97Vincent Veilleux (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy0:53:27
98Ruurd-Jan Zwarts (Ned) Global Cycling Team1:15:24
99Chris Heiberg (Ned) Restore Cycling Team1:16:05
100Marc Den Hoed (Ned) Restore Cycling Team1:21:08

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia40pts
2Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad34
3Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis31
4Morgan Schmitt (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis31
5Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis30
6Derrick St-John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures30
7Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia26
8Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 125
9Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia25
10Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia21
11Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia20
12Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy19
13François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy18
14Caleb Fairly (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U2317
15David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia15
16David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy15
17Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad14
18Nathan O'neil (Aus) Bahati Foundation14
19Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team14
20Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 114
21Jorne Videler (Ned) Global Cycling Team12
22Björn Papstein (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 200012
23Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U2312
24Jamie Sparling (Can) Canadian National Team11
25Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia11
26Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 111
27Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team11
28John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team11
29Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 19
30Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad9
31Alex Howes (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U239
32Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy8
33Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT Champion System8
34Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad8
35Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia8
36Hugo Houle (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures7
37Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy6
38Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 15
39Arnaud Papillon (Can) Équipe Québec4
40Raphael Gagné (Can) Équipe Québec4
41Holger Slevers (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 20003
42Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia3
43Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team3
44Walker Savidge (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U232
45Nic Hamilton (Can) Canadian National Team2
46Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis2
47André Tremblay (Can) Équipe Québec1
48Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures1
49Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team1
50Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fly V Australia47:22:54
2Spidertech / Planet Energy0:02:28
3UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis0:02:46
4Team Type 10:04:31
5BMC Racing Team0:05:40
6Amore & Vita - Conad0:09:33
7Garneau Club Chaussures0:10:20
8Bahati Foundation0:12:40
9SC Wledenbruck 20000:14:36
10Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U230:17:58
11Équipe Québec0:21:20
12Candian National Team0:48:57
13Restore Cycling Team Holland0:24:29
14DCM0:23:19
15Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy0:24:14
16Heraklio-Murcia0:26:20
17Ckt Champion System0:36:58
18Global Cycling Team0:46:16

 

Latest on Cyclingnews