Image 1 of 30 Climbing Cote de la Montagne for the sixth time. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 2 of 30 Post-race interview with stage 5 winner Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare). (Image credit: Jerome Lessard) Image 3 of 30 Podium for stage 5, from left: finished second Javier Megias Leal (Team Type 1), stage winner Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare), and finished third Morgan Schmitt (UnitedHealthcare). (Image credit: Jerome Lessard) Image 4 of 30 Ben Day (Fly V Australia) during the ninth lap. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 5 of 30 The crowds were strong in Vieux-Quebec. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 6 of 30 A few riders couldn't handle the pressure of climbing Cote de la Montagne 11 times during stage five, which made them lose several minutes in the general classification. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 7 of 30 Ben Day (Fly V Australia) spent stage five comfortably at the front of the main pack. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 8 of 30 There was plenty of technical riding to be done in Quebec City. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 9 of 30 The main breakaway in stage five lasted until the final couple of laps in the streets of Quebec City. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 10 of 30 Ben Day (Fly V Australia), maintained his lead of the Tour de Beauce after stage five. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 11 of 30 Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) corners during stage five. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 12 of 30 Several people enjoyed a nice summer day in a pub to watch the riders flying on St-Jean Street in Vieux-Quebec. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 13 of 30 Ben Day controlling the pack with his teammates from Fy V Australia. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard) Image 14 of 30 Speed, tight curves, climbs, and steep downhill sections were on the menu of stage 5 in Quebec City. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard) Image 15 of 30 The main breakaway of stage 5 passes the line before getting caught up by the pack in the last lap during stage 5. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard) Image 16 of 30 A steep downhill section was on the menu. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 17 of 30 The peloton took a different route that during the previous editions of the race, visiting the commercial streets of Vieux-Quebec. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 18 of 30 The leaders of TDB 2010 on the starting line of stage five in Quebec City (l-r): Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare), David Boily (SpiderTech-Planet Energy), Ben Day (Fly V Australia) and Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Heraklio-Murcia). (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 19 of 30 Stage five took place in the streets of Quebec City. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 20 of 30 Riders had to climb Cote de la Montage 11 times in Quebec City. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 21 of 30 Overall leader 2010 Ben Day (Fly V Australia) rides in the peloton, well surrounded by his teammates. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 22 of 30 The start was given following a neutralised first lap, as the pack was riding on a redesigned course. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 23 of 30 Speed, tight curves and climbs were on the menu of stage five in the streets of Quebec City. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 24 of 30 Danny Summerhill and Chris Barton (l) corner together in the break. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 25 of 30 Climbing in Vieux-Quebec during stage five. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 26 of 30 Overall leader Ben Day (Fly V Australia) finished fourth in stage five. Day leads the Tour with 57 seconds on his teammate Darren Rolfe. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 27 of 30 The main breakaway of stage five in Quebec City climbs near Vieux-Quebec. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 28 of 30 Ben Day (Fly V Australia) and his teammates worked well protecting the yellow jersey during stage five. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 29 of 30 Climbing Cote de la Montagne in the second half of stage five. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 30 of 30 Marc de Maar (United Healthcare) wins his second stage of Tour de Beauce 2010 in the streets of Quebec City. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard)

Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) rode with fury to his second solo stage victory on the streets of Quebec City, stage five of the Tour de Beauce.

The Dutchman attributed his race win to the lingering anger he had over a debacle with race officials who forced him to adjust his saddle into an uncomfortable position at the previous day's time trial, where he subsequently lost the leader's jersey.

"This win is for the commissaire for yesterday," said De Maar. "I felt angry and wanted to make a point. Yesterday the commissaire was making problems about my seat and I had to change it before the start. I never heard of this issue before and I have had this saddle a couple of years now, it was ridiculous. Perhaps I will give my podium flowers to that commissaire too."

De Maar made his winning attack with 800 metres to go and held it to the line by a slim margin ahead of Javier Megias (Team Type 1) in second place and teammate Morgan Schmitt in third place.

"I closed a couple of final attacks and it was a difficult moment," explained De Maar. "It was an instinct. I'm used to hard races like this and this is what I am good in. Everyone was paying attention to the part of the course right after the climb and that is where I went. It was a fun course, lots of corners, up and down, very nice race."

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) maintained his lead in the general classification after one of the toughest stages of the six-day race. The Australian is confident his teammates can help him bring home his second Tour de Beauce title upon the event's conclusion at the sixth and final stage in Saint-Georges de Beauce on Sunday.

"My boys once again proved that they are one of the strongest teams in the country and we are really looking forward to going to Europe next year," said Day. "It is amazing what my guys can do when we they work collectively. It is amazing the love that we have for one another. They really go out there and die for each other."

Charm of Old Quebec City on the climb

Some 100 riders remained in the peloton for the fifth stage of the Tour de Beauce. The men lined up on the streets of the 402-year-old Quebec City to take on eleven laps of a highly technical and dauntingly difficult 11.6 km circuit that wound its way through some of the most beautiful and historical locations in all of Canada.

The event was used as a test run for the upcoming, inaugural ProTour one-day race that will be held on September 10, followed by a second event held in Montreal on September 12. Race officials allowed for one full neutral lap for the peloton to adjust to its technically demanding features that included very narrow roads and several tight twists and turns through steep ascents and descents .

The field set off on the second lap along the Rue Saint Louis and descended through the scenic Parc des Champs de Bataille (The Battle of the Plains of Abraham), an historical battle site between the English and French on September 13, 1759, resulting in a decisive British victory which decided that North America would be English-speaking.

Riders wrapped around the Cote Gilmore and traced the St Lawrence River toward the walls of Old Quebec City for the circuit's steep one-kilometre climb that wound its way passed one of the historical Canadian-Pacific hotels Le Chateau Frontenac.

An early breakaway escaped over the ascent that included Andrew Pinfold in pursuit of the sprint points offered the next time through the start finish line. His companions included teammate Max Jenkins, Chris Barton (BMC Racing), Chris Jones (Team Type 1), Lucas Euser (SpiderTech p/b Maxxis), Nathan O'Neill (Bahati Foundation) and Hector Gonzalez (Heraklio-Murcia).

The narrow roads continued to twist and turn before passing in and out of the walled city through the doors to the city - Porte St Jean and Porte St Louis - before heading back to the start finish line where Pinfold captured full sprint points. His effort was not enough to outdo the current overall race leader Ben Day who is also leading the points classification.

Jones and Gonzalez continued onward and their companions were reabsorbed into the peloton. The pair were joined by Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners) and the trio set sail on what turned into a lengthy nine-lap venture. They worked hard for a mere two-minute margin ahead of a field led by Fly V Australia.

"The boys got themselves into a good rhythm and I didn't want to upset that," Day said. "Chris Jones was up there and that was a bit of a worry but we had safety in numbers and were able to bring a lot of time back coming into the finish."

Lucas Euser (SpiderTech p/b Planet Energy) and Chad Beyer (BMC Racing) bridge across to the breakaway on the sixth lap, later joined by Jamie Sparling (Team Canada) on the eighth lap to form a seven-rider move. They dangled approximately one minute ahead during the closing laps. Summerhill won all three available King of the Mountain sprints and moved into the lead of the event's Best Climber competition.

"I wasn't expecting the jersey but I was definitely hoping for it," Summerhill said. "I hope I can last one more day. The climb was hard. They did a good job of creating the course because it was challenging, a lot going on and gave us points to rest. Some of the guys were going after the jersey today and there were a few in contention for it. It made me a bit worried and hopefully I can last one more day and really take it home tomorrow."

With one lap to go, Fly V Australia maintained a seven-man train that reduced the gap steadily down to ten seconds. As Beyer fell off pace his teammate Jeff Louder bridged across. His efforts were fruitless as the breakaway was reabsorbed back into the peloton with half lap to the finish line.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 3:19:21 2 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 0:00:04 3 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 4 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 5 Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia 6 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 8 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 9 Alex Howes (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 10 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:08 11 Derrick St-John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 12 Raphael Gagné (Can) Équipe Québec 13 François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 14 Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 Hugo Houle (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 16 Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 17 Chris Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 18 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 19 Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:00:15 20 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 0:00:16 21 Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia 0:00:19 22 Tim Abercrombie (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 0:00:22 23 Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 0:00:31 24 Jason Donald (USA) Bahati Foundation 0:00:38 25 Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team 26 Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 0:00:43 27 Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 28 Björn Papstein (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 29 Deon Locke (Aus) CKT Champion System 30 Oliver Johr (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 0:00:46 31 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 0:00:52 32 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 33 Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 0:00:56 34 Yannick Bédard (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 0:00:58 35 Travis Allen (RSA) DCM 0:01:03 36 Vincent Quirion (Can) Équipe Québec 0:01:16 37 Nathan O'neil (Aus) Bahati Foundation 0:01:33 38 Matthew Rice (Aus) Bahati Foundation 39 Caleb Fairly (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 40 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad 41 Rodney Green (RSA) DCM 0:01:36 42 Alex Hagman (USA) Bahati Foundation 0:01:50 43 Flavio Pasquino (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 0:02:01 44 Holger Slevers (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 0:02:10 45 Dennis Klemme (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 46 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 0:02:22 47 Benjamin Martel (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 48 Bobby Lea (USA) Bahati Foundation 0:02:45 49 Pascal Bussières (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 0:02:57 50 Jean-François Racine (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 0:02:59 51 Hendrik Werner (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 0:03:08 52 Arnaud Papillon (Can) Équipe Québec 53 Antoine Matteau (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 54 Andreas Keuser (Ger) Restore Cycling Team 0:03:11 55 André Tremblay (Can) Équipe Québec 0:03:14 56 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:22 57 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1 58 Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad 59 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 60 Holger Burkhardt (Ger) CKT Champion System 61 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 62 Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 63 Pieter Seyfert (RSA) DCM 64 Clinton Barrow (RSA) DCM 65 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 66 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Équipe Québec 67 Corey Collier (USA) Bahati Foundation 68 Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia 69 Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia 70 Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 0:03:59 71 Walker Savidge (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 0:04:05 72 Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 0:04:14 73 Jorne Videler (Ned) Global Cycling Team 74 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:04:22 75 Joris Boillat (Swi) CKT Champion System 76 Bruno Langlois (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 77 Erik Kooiman (Ned) Global Cycling Team 0:04:34 78 David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia 79 Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling Team 80 Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 0:05:05 81 Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 82 Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT Champion System 0:05:16 83 Jamie Sparling (Can) Canadian National Team 0:05:44 84 Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 0:06:08 85 Aroussen Laflamme (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 0:06:17 86 Benjamin Stauder (Ger) CKT Champion System 0:06:21 87 Jar Deutschmann (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 0:06:57 88 Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 89 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 0:07:00 90 Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team 0:07:19 91 Mart Ojavee (Est) CKT Champion System 0:10:59 92 Ruurd-Jan Zwarts (Ned) Global Cycling Team 0:22:43 93 Marc Den Hoed (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 94 Chris Heiberg (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 95 Michael Joannisse (Can) Canadian National Team 0:23:56 96 Keir Plaice (Can) Canadian National Team 0:24:46 97 Jesse Reams (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 0:27:41 98 Vincent Veilleux (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 0:29:05 99 Max Durtschi (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 0:29:53 100 Danny Vrolijk (Ned) Restore Cycling Team DNF Stefano Maiorana (RSA) DCM DNF Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) DCM DNF Jamie Ball (RSA) DCM DNF Bernardo Colex Tepox (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad DNF Harm Bronkhorst (Ned) Global Cycling Team DNF William Blackburn (Can) Équipe Québec DNF Laurent Dallaire (Can) Équipe Québec DNF Nic Hamilton (Can) Canadian National Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis 9:58:15 2 BMC Racing Team 0:00:08 3 Spidertech / Planet Energy 4 Fly V Australia 0:00:26 5 Garneau Club Chaussures 0:00:26 6 Team Type 1 0:01:00 7 Amore & Vita - Conad 0:01:33 8 SC Wledenbruck 2000 0:03:27 9 Bahati Foundation 0:03:32 10 Heraklio-Murcia 0:03:45 11 Québec Team 0:04:20 12 Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 0:05:30 13 Restore Cycling Team Holland 0:05:43 14 DCM 0:05:49 15 Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 0:06:05 16 Ckt Champion System 0:08:15 17 Global Cycling Team 0:13:10 18 Canadian National Team 0:30:06

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia 15:46:44 2 Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:00:57 3 Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 0:01:04 4 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 0:01:14 5 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 0:01:14 6 François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:01:38 7 Derrick St-John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 0:01:40 8 David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:01:49 9 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:01:56 10 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 0:02:48 11 Chris Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 0:02:56 12 Björn Papstein (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 0:03:00 13 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:03:28 14 Hugo Houle (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 0:03:33 15 Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team 0:03:40 16 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:42 17 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:45 18 Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:04:02 19 Caleb Fairly (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 0:04:26 20 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:04:46 21 Alex Howes (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 0:04:52 22 Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:04:54 23 Jason Donald (USA) Bahati Foundation 24 Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 0:05:04 25 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1 0:05:58 26 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:06:22 27 Raphael Gagné (Can) Équipe Québec 0:06:39 28 Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia 0:06:54 29 Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia 0:07:12 30 Holger Slevers (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 0:07:19 31 Alex Hagman (USA) Bahati Foundation 0:07:25 32 Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 0:07:43 33 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 34 Corey Collier (USA) Bahati Foundation 0:07:45 35 Travis Allen (RSA) DCM 0:07:59 36 Yannick Bédard (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 0:08:08 37 Benjamin Martel (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 0:08:14 38 Deon Locke (Aus) CKT Champion System 0:08:18 39 Oliver Johr (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 0:08:47 40 Vincent Quirion (Can) Équipe Québec 0:08:50 41 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:08:59 42 Arnaud Papillon (Can) Équipe Québec 0:09:11 43 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:09:13 44 Tim Abercrombie (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 0:09:19 45 Andreas Keuser (Ger) Restore Cycling Team 0:09:22 46 Nathan O'neil (Aus) Bahati Foundation 0:09:46 47 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 0:09:46 48 Pascal Bussières (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 0:11:09 49 André Tremblay (Can) Équipe Québec 0:11:12 50 Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 0:11:30 51 Antoine Matteau (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 0:12:27 52 Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 0:12:44 53 Bobby Lea (USA) Bahati Foundation 0:13:12 54 Clinton Barrow (RSA) DCM 0:13:23 55 Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 0:13:52 56 Jean-François Racine (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 0:13:54 57 Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 0:14:10 58 Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 0:14:24 59 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:14:25 60 Pieter Seyfert (RSA) DCM 0:14:29 61 Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 0:15:13 62 Rodney Green (RSA) DCM 0:15:25 63 Joris Boillat (Swi) CKT Champion System 0:15:51 64 Jorne Videler (Ned) Global Cycling Team 0:17:10 65 Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team 0:17:33 66 Dennis Klemme (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 67 David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:17:51 68 Erik Kooiman (Ned) Global Cycling Team 69 Matthew Rice (Aus) Bahati Foundation 0:18:40 70 Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 0:19:01 71 Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 0:19:44 72 Jamie Sparling (Can) Canadian National Team 0:19:52 73 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:20:18 74 Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:20:29 75 Jar Deutschmann (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 0:21:03 76 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:21:09 77 Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:21:23 78 Bruno Langlois (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:21:35 79 Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT Champion System 0:22:35 80 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Équipe Québec 0:23:36 81 Benjamin Stauder (Ger) CKT Champion System 0:23:42 82 Holger Burkhardt (Ger) CKT Champion System 0:24:24 83 Aroussen Laflamme (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 0:24:49 84 Mart Ojavee (Est) CKT Champion System 0:24:55 85 Walker Savidge (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 0:25:30 86 Hendrik Werner (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 0:27:28 87 Flavio Pasquino (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 0:33:00 88 Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 0:34:44 89 Keir Plaice (Can) Canadian National Team 0:35:06 90 Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling Team 0:35:53 91 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 0:40:34 92 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 0:41:44 93 Michael Joannisse (Can) Canadian National Team 0:44:18 94 Danny Vrolijk (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 0:46:25 95 Max Durtschi (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 0:47:46 96 Jesse Reams (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 0:49:14 97 Vincent Veilleux (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 0:53:27 98 Ruurd-Jan Zwarts (Ned) Global Cycling Team 1:15:24 99 Chris Heiberg (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 1:16:05 100 Marc Den Hoed (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 1:21:08

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia 40 pts 2 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 34 3 Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 31 4 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 31 5 Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 30 6 Derrick St-John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 30 7 Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia 26 8 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 25 9 Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia 25 10 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 21 11 Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 20 12 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 19 13 François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 18 14 Caleb Fairly (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 17 15 David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia 15 16 David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 15 17 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 14 18 Nathan O'neil (Aus) Bahati Foundation 14 19 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 14 20 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 14 21 Jorne Videler (Ned) Global Cycling Team 12 22 Björn Papstein (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 12 23 Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 12 24 Jamie Sparling (Can) Canadian National Team 11 25 Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 11 26 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1 11 27 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 28 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 29 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 9 30 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad 9 31 Alex Howes (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 9 32 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 8 33 Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT Champion System 8 34 Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 8 35 Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia 8 36 Hugo Houle (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 7 37 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 6 38 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 5 39 Arnaud Papillon (Can) Équipe Québec 4 40 Raphael Gagné (Can) Équipe Québec 4 41 Holger Slevers (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 3 42 Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia 3 43 Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 44 Walker Savidge (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 2 45 Nic Hamilton (Can) Canadian National Team 2 46 Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 2 47 André Tremblay (Can) Équipe Québec 1 48 Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 1 49 Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team 1 50 Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 1