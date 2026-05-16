Giro d'Italia stage 8 LIVE: A good chance for the breakaway or puncheurs with four climbs packed into challenging finale

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Netcompany Ineos are trying to bounce back from yesterday's stage, when Arensman and especially Bernal lost ground on their rivals. Ganna is already up the road, and Sheffield has taken off alone to try and join him.

Up ahead, Ganna and Bettiol have 25 seconds on the peloton.

Magnier has marked Milan again, and another set of riders are trying an attack.

Milan tries another attack! He's not giving up his Maglia Ciclamino title without a fight., despite having such a rough start to this Giro.

The weather’s taken a turn - there’s some rain in the air.

Milan tries an attack, perhaps seeking more points in the intermediate sprint, as he did yesterday. This time, Magnier is alert to the danger, and marks him.

For now Ganna and Bettiol lead, and the rest of the riders are all back together.

Ciccone is among those trying to join them, but surely he needed to lose more time yesterday if he wanted to target the breaks? As things stand he remains a danger, in 8th at 4:57.

Bettiol has attacked again, this time with Ganna. That's two big names, who might fancy their chances on the kind of punchy climbs to come later.

150KM TO GO And now everything's back together, as the leading 6 group is brought back. This could go on for a while!

The chase group is back in the peloton, which is all drawn out.

As is Hirt, who might be seen as a GC threat, ranked 12th in the GC.

EF's Cepeda is among those in the chase group.

There's a group of about 12 trying to join them.

Also with Bettiol: M. Bais, Gualdi, Busatto, Ivan Garcia and Turconi.

Bettiol is in this lead group.

6 riders have a gap, many more chasing behind.

OFFICIAL START They're off, and the attacks begin immediately!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Riders are swarming around the race car as they await the flag.

Eulalio didn't commit to expressing what he felt his chances of keeping hold of the pink jersey are. "We need to fight, and we need to try to keep the jersey, and we will fight til the rest day for sure," he said after yesterday's stage. 'I tried to suffer as much as possible' - Giro d'Italia leader Afonso Eulálio survives Blockhaus after hard fight to limit time loss

Afonso Eulalio remains in pink today, albeit with his advantage slashed to 3:17 following the Blockhaus summit finish. The climbs today will be more in his wheelhouse, and he'll be confident of retaining the lead. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The crowds cheer the riders rollout from the neutralised start. Travelling through the narrow streets of Chieti.

That said, the parcours today looks very good for the chance of a breakaway succeeding, with lots of riders now far enough down on GC to be allowed up the road by the few still left in GC contention, and climbs ranked category three and four that might suit puncheurs rather than pure climbers. Therefore there could be an intense, exhausting battle to get into the break at the start - brace yourself!

The sky is blue and the weather warm, for what should be a pleasant day in the saddle - at least until the climbing starts deeper into the stage.

The riders have assembled in Chieti, and the unofficial start is set for 13:15 CET, in about a quarter of an hour. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yesterday was a pivotal game-changer in the race for the Pink Jersey, a first real sort-out in the GC and true revelation of who of the pre-race contenders are going best, and in the race for the podium. We’ll be reflecting on what happened throughout the stage today, but first have a read of our extensive analysis. Jonas Vingegaard takes control of Giro d'Italia on Blockhaus as expected, but should the narrow gap to Felix Gall be a cause for concern? – GC analysis

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