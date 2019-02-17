Trending

Miguel Angel Lopez wins Tour Colombia 2.1

Quintana wins four-way battle between Lopez, Sosa and Bernal on final climb

Image 1 of 27

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on his way to winning stage 6 at Tour Colombia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on his way to winning stage 6 at Tour Colombia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 27

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 6 at Tour Colombia 2.1
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 6 at Tour Colombia 2.1
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 27

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 6 at Tour Colombia 2.1
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 6 at Tour Colombia 2.1
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 27

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 6 at Tour Colombia 2.1
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 6 at Tour Colombia 2.1
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 27

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 6 at Tour Colombia 2.1
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 6 at Tour Colombia 2.1
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 27

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Pro Team) wins Tour Colombia 2.1

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Pro Team) wins Tour Colombia 2.1
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 27

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) attacks on the final climb

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) attacks on the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 27

Tour Colombia top three GC: 1st Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team, 2nd Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky, and 3rd Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tour Colombia top three GC: 1st Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team, 2nd Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky, and 3rd Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 27

Tour Colombia top three GC: 1st Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team, 2nd Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky, and 3rd Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tour Colombia top three GC: 1st Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team, 2nd Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky, and 3rd Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 27

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins the final stage at Tour Colombia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins the final stage at Tour Colombia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 27

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) wins Tour Colombia

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) wins Tour Colombia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 27

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 6 at Tour Colombia

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 6 at Tour Colombia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 27

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 6 at Tour Colombia

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 6 at Tour Colombia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 27

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) attacks to win stage 6 at Tour Colombia 2.1
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) attacks to win stage 6 at Tour Colombia 2.1
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 27

Ivan Sosa (Team Sky)

Ivan Sosa (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 27

The jersey winners at Tour Colombia

The jersey winners at Tour Colombia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 27

EF Education First win best team at Tour Colombia

EF Education First win best team at Tour Colombia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 27

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 27

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the climb at stage 5 Tour Colombia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the climb at stage 5 Tour Colombia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 27

The finale stage 6 at Tour Colombia

The finale stage 6 at Tour Colombia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 27

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) racing the final stage at Tour Colombia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) racing the final stage at Tour Colombia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 27

Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-QuickStep) ahead of the final stage at Tour Colombia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-QuickStep) ahead of the final stage at Tour Colombia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 27

Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First) ahead of the final stage at Tour Colombia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First) ahead of the final stage at Tour Colombia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 27

Overall leader Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) ahead of the final stage at Tour Colombia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Overall leader Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) ahead of the final stage at Tour Colombia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 27

Egan Bernal (Team Sky) ahead of the final stage at Tour Colombia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Egan Bernal (Team Sky) ahead of the final stage at Tour Colombia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 27

Chris Froome (Team Sky) ahead of the final stage at Tour Colombia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) ahead of the final stage at Tour Colombia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 27

Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First) ahead of the final stage at Tour Colombia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First) ahead of the final stage at Tour Colombia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) took a solo victory on stage 6 at the Tour Colombia 2.1 in what turned out to be a thrilling battle between the Colombian climbers on the final ascent of the six-day race.

Quintana won the race on both strength and tactical experience, beating his younger compatriots Ivan Sosa (Team Sky), Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) and Egan Bernal (Team Sky) to the top of the iconic Alto las Palmas outside of Medellin.

It wasn't all for nothing for Lopez, who secured the orange jersey and the overall title. He won the race by four seconds ahead of runner-up Sosa and 42 seconds ahead of Daniel Martinez (EF Education First). Bernal finished fourth overall, with Quintana fifth.

How it unfolded

The final stage in Colombia earned the 'queen stage' moniker because of the daunting final climb up to Alto las Palmas outside of Medellin. The 15.5km category 1 climb started after 156km of racing and threw 933 metres of elevation gain at the riders before topping out at 2,480 metres above sea level.

Before the riders took on Las Palmas, however, they contested three intermediate sprints at 42.5km, 91.1km and 121.1km. Two KOMs were on offer before Las Palmas, with the category 4 climb of Alto Virgen at 47km and the category 4 Calle 38 Sur Parque climb at 148.8km.

The group stayed together past the first intermediate sprint, where Weimar Roldán from Team Medellin scored the maximum points and a three-second time bonus ahead of Steven Cuesta (Deprisa) and Nathan Brown (EF Education First).

The day's breakaway was established after the sprint, with Diego Ochoa, Wilmar Paredes (both of Manzana Postobón) Alex Cano (Coldeportes Zenú) and Edwin Avilla (Israel Cycling Academy) going clear.

The four-rider group had 3:30 on the field by the time Avilla claimed maximum sprint points at 91.1km, but the gap started coming down from there, and, with 35km remaining, the leaders had just 1:45 on the bunch as Paredes lost contact and faded back to the group.

By the time the lead quartet started the final 15km uphill march to the finish, the gap was down to just 26 seconds as Chris Froome went to the front of the peloton for Team Sky. The peloton reeled in the final two escapees with 13km to go, and the GC race was on in full, while lesser riders started attacking out of the field.

Kevin Rivera (Androni Giocattoli) got a gap and started working toward the finish, while Winner Anacona (Movistar) and Daniel Muñoz (Androni Giocattoli) set out after him and Team Sky continued to set the pace on the front of the peloton. With 9km to go, Rivera continued on the front alone, while Anacona dropped his companions and was closing in.

Astana's Miguel Angel Lopez attacked out of the field next and drew Movistar's Nairo Quintana with him, which in turn brought out Team Sky's Egan Bernal and EF Education First's Dani Martinez.

The group quickly reacted and brought the leaders back, but Quintana attacked again and Bernal was able to stick to his wheel. The duo reached Anacona, giving the advantage to Quintana. Martinez led the vastly reduced 'main' bunch chasing behind.

Overnight leader Julian Alaphilippe began to crack, and his hopes for an overall win cracked as well.

Team Sky's Iván Sosa bridged up to the group of Quintana, Bernal and Anacona. As Anacona faded, Quintana attacked again, briefly dropping the Sky duo, who worked together to get back on terms and catch Lopez, who had been solo up the road.

An excited fan got too close to the group and collided with the riders, knocking Quintana and Sosa off their bikes briefly. Bernal dropped back to drag Sosa back to Quintana with 4km to go, while Lopez continued on alone.

Quintana attacked again and dropped Bernal, leaving Quintana and Sosa to chase down Lopez. But it proved to all be a little too late, as Sosa dropped Quintana and got on terms with Lopez near the finish. A game of cat and mouse between the leading two then allowed Quintana to bridge back up, and he immediately attacked and soloed in for the win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team3:57:19
2Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky0:00:08
3Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
4Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:00:16
5Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First0:01:01
6Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
7Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon0:01:27
8Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:01:32
9Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:01:36
10Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky0:01:40
11Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
12Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:01:46
13Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:02:00
14Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
15Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM
16Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
17Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate0:02:07
18Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:14
19Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:02:17
20Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:02:18
21Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin
22Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
23Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador0:02:23
24Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador0:02:31
25Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman0:02:34
26Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:02:38
27Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin0:02:51
28Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:02:53
29Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM0:02:58
30Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia0:03:10
31Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:03:19
32Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin0:03:21
33Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
34Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:03:59
35Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:04:02
36Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Deprisa Team0:04:03
37Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
38Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:18
39Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First0:04:55
40Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior
41Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu0:05:06
42Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin
43Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia
44Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Orgullo Paisa
45Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia0:06:09
46German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu0:06:11
47Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon0:06:24
48Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu0:06:26
49Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
50Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:06:39
51Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia0:07:09
52Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:07:27
53Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate Continental
54Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon
55Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
56Didier Sastoque (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
57Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
58Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior
59Edwin Andres Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) EPM
60Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:07:43
61Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) GW Shimano
62Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano
63Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:07:47
64Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Team Illuminate0:07:55
65Rafael Anibal Montiel Cuello (Col) Orgullo Paisa
66Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM0:08:10
67Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador0:08:24
68Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:08:33
69Juan Arango (Col) Colombia0:08:45
70Norberto Wilches (Col) Betplay Cycling Team0:08:47
71Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) GW Shimano0:08:51
72Sebastian Orlando Caro Monroy (Col) Deprisa Team
73Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon0:09:15
74Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador
75Marcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa) Efapel0:09:30
76Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano0:09:58
77Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:10:00
78Jose Nicolas Castro Laverde (Col) GW Shimano0:10:15
79Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:19
80Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
81Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior
82Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior
83Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
84Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
85João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:11:56
86Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:12:38
87Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo0:13:02
88Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:13:28
89Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
90Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
91Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
92Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy0:13:38
93Jaime Alberto Castañeda Ortega (Col) EPM
94Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior0:13:53
95Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador0:14:09
96Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:14:16
97Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
98Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
99Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) EPM
100Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
101Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:14:45
102Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa
103Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Efapel0:15:18
104Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:15:28
105Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:16:16
106Rafael Jorge Magalhães Silva (Por) Efapel
107William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman0:16:18
108Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:16:29
109Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy0:16:36
110Diego Ruiz (Col) Betplay Cycling Team0:16:43
111Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia0:18:19
112Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu0:19:18
113Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
114Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
115Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
116Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team
117Cristian Torres (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
118Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
119Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:21:56
120Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
121Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy
122Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
123Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:22:05
124Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:24:00
125Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
126Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
127Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
128Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
129Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
130Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) GW Shimano
131Albeiro Rabon Vela (Col) Deprisa Team
132Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
133Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
134Walter Alejandro Vargas Alzate (Col) Medellin
135Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:26:53
136Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team10pts
2Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky8
3Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team6
4Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky4
5Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First2
6Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin3pts
2Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team2
3Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy3pts
2Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon2
3Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy3pts
2Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon2
3Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team15pts
2Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky12
3Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team10
4Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky8
5Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First7
6Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First6
7Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy6
8Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon5
9Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa4
10Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates3
11Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon3
12Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin3
13Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky2
14Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon2
15Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team2
16Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First1
17Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky3:57:27
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
3Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:00:08
4Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First0:00:53
5Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon0:01:19
6Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky0:01:32
7Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:01:38
8Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:01:52
9Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
10Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman0:02:10
11Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador0:02:15
12Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman0:02:26
13Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:02:30
14Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin0:02:43
15Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:02:45
16Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia0:03:02
17Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:03:11
18Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:03:54
19Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman0:03:55
20Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior0:04:47
21Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia0:04:58
22Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia0:06:01
23German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu0:06:03
24Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon0:06:16
25Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:07:19
26Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior
27Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:08:25
28Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon0:09:07
29Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador
30Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:09:52
31Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior0:11:11
32João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:11:48
33Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo0:12:54
34Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team0:13:20
35Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior0:13:45
36Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador0:14:01
37Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu0:14:08
38Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
39Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:15:20
40William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman0:16:10
41Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy0:16:28
42Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman0:19:10
43Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team
44Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
45Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy0:21:48
46Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:23:52
47Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
48Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky11:54:01
2Movistar Team0:01:54
3EF Education First0:03:19
4Medellin0:06:26
5Astana Pro Team0:06:29
6Orgullo Paisa0:06:51
7Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
8Coldeportes Bici Strongma
9EPM0:10:21
10Ecuador0:11:14
11Colombia0:12:21
12Manzana Postobon0:13:14
13Team Illuminate0:15:25
14Coldeportes Zenu0:15:39
15I am Excelsior0:21:37
16Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:21:59
17UAE Team Emirates0:22:09
18GW Shimano0:22:13
19Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia0:22:16
20Hagens Berman Axeon0:25:52
21Betplay Cycling Team0:27:38
22Deceuninck-QuickStep0:29:19
23Deprisa Team0:30:08
24Bardiani CSF0:33:28
25Israel Cycling Academy0:35:44
26Efapel0:39:00

Final general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team18:38:32
2Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky0:00:04
3Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First0:00:42
4Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:00:54
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:04
6Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First0:01:31
7Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:33
8Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:02:41
9Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:02:46
10Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:02:47
11Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:03:31
12Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM
13Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:03:37
14Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin
15Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman0:03:40
16Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First0:03:51
17Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:04:05
18Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador0:04:14
19Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin0:04:21
20Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin0:04:44
21Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:04:57
22Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM0:05:03
23Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:05:21
24Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:05:39
25Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman0:05:42
26Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman0:06:09
27Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:06:32
28Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:07:53
29Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky0:07:57
30Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu0:08:37
31Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) GW Shimano0:11:14
32Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia0:12:14
33Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon0:12:37
34Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon0:13:26
35Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:13:45
36Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon0:18:29
37Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate0:19:39
38Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador0:20:00
39Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:20:34
40Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:21:36
41Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:21:40
42Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Deprisa Team0:21:47
43Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu0:23:33
44German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu0:24:03
45Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia0:24:11
46Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin0:25:01
47Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia0:25:12
48Juan Arango (Col) Colombia0:26:00
49Edwin Andres Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) EPM0:26:03
50Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano0:26:10
51Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:26:12
52Sebastian Orlando Caro Monroy (Col) Deprisa Team0:26:35
53Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:27:13
54Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First0:28:08
55Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador0:28:20
56Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior0:28:39
57Rafael Anibal Montiel Cuello (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:28:57
58Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior0:29:20
59Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:30:09
60Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:30:11
61Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:30:58
62Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) EPM0:31:16
63Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior0:31:17
64Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM0:32:13
65Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia0:32:57
66Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon0:34:13
67Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:35:26
68Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) GW Shimano0:35:29
69Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu0:35:35
70Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Team Illuminate0:35:57
71Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon0:36:22
72Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy0:36:23
73Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu0:36:28
74Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:37:12
75Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano0:37:50
76Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:41:15
77Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:43:24
78Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy0:44:14
79Diego Ruiz (Col) Betplay Cycling Team0:44:51
80Marcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa) Efapel0:45:12
81Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:45:19
82Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:45:40
83Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy0:46:02
84Didier Sastoque (Col) Betplay Cycling Team0:46:32
85Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:46:34
86Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:46:39
87Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy0:46:45
88Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:46:52
89Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:47:08
90Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:47:17
91Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:48:25
92Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu0:50:02
93Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin0:50:12
94Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:50:24
95Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:50:41
96Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador0:50:48
97Jaime Alberto Castañeda Ortega (Col) EPM0:51:37
98Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador0:52:37
99Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior
100Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First0:53:45
101Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:54:38
102Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon0:54:55
103William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman0:55:07
104Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman0:55:11
105Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate Continental0:55:58
106Jose Nicolas Castro Laverde (Col) GW Shimano0:56:00
107Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:56:37
108Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:57:00
109Norberto Wilches (Col) Betplay Cycling Team0:57:05
110Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:57:15
111Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:58:26
112Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:58:40
113Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy1:00:08
114Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:00:21
115Walter Alejandro Vargas Alzate (Col) Medellin1:02:19
116Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon1:03:59
117Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:04:07
118João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon1:06:09
119Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM1:07:03
120Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia1:07:56
121Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior1:08:40
122Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:09:16
123Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane1:11:05
124Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team1:11:49
125Rafael Jorge Magalhães Silva (Por) Efapel1:12:26
126Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) GW Shimano1:12:36
127Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Efapel1:13:08
128Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo1:13:19
129Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman1:13:20
130Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:14:45
131Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates1:15:09
132Albeiro Rabon Vela (Col) Deprisa Team1:15:10
133Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy1:18:35
134Cristian Torres (Col) Betplay Cycling Team1:20:35
135Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team1:21:08
136Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First1:23:32

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep40pts
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team38
3Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates25
4Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky22
5Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep21
6Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky21
7Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First21
8Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon19
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team18
10Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep18
11Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy17
12Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team13
13Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First12
14Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin10
15Juan Arango (Col) Colombia10
16Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec9
17Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin9
18Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador8
19Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team8
20Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep7
21Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM6
22Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia6
23Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky5
24Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon5
25Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane5
26Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane4
27Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa4
28Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu4
29Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa4
30Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
31Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates3
32Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec3
33Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior3
34Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu3
35Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon3
36Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM2
37Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa2
38William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman2
39Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman1
40Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin1
41Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First1
42Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky13pts
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team12
3Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu12
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team10
5Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First7
6Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman7
7William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman6
8Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa4
9Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky4
10Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin4
11Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First3
12Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin3
13Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon3
14Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team3
15Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia3
16Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep2
17Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
18Juan Arango (Col) Colombia1
19Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon1
20Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy1
21Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu1
22Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu1
23Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin10pts
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team8
3Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team8
4Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First7
5Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy6
6Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia6
7Juan Arango (Col) Colombia6
8Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu4
9Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa4
10Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep3
11Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior3
12Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin3
13Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep3
14Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu3
15Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon3
16Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky2
17Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky2
18Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon2
19William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman2
20Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman1
21Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky1
22Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin1
23Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First1
24Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team18:38:32
2Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky0:00:04
3Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First0:00:42
4Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:00:54
5Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:02:47
6Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:03:31
7Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman0:03:40
8Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:04:05
9Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador0:04:14
10Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin0:04:44
11Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman0:05:42
12Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman0:06:09
13Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:06:32
14Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky0:07:57
15Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon0:13:26
16Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon0:18:29
17Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:21:36
18Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:21:40
19German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu0:24:03
20Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia0:24:11
21Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia0:25:12
22Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:27:13
23Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador0:28:20
24Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior0:28:39
25Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior0:31:17
26Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia0:32:57
27Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon0:34:13
28Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:41:15
29Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:45:19
30Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:45:40
31Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy0:46:02
32Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:47:17
33Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu0:50:02
34Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador0:52:37
35Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior
36Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon0:54:55
37William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman0:55:07
38Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:57:00
39Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:57:15
40Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon1:03:59
41João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon1:06:09
42Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior1:08:40
43Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane1:11:05
44Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team1:11:49
45Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo1:13:19
46Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman1:13:20
47Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy1:18:35
48Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team1:21:08

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1EF Education First55:31:37
2Movistar Team0:00:02
3Team Sky0:02:35
4Medellin0:05:21
5Coldeportes Bici Strongma0:05:37
6Astana Pro Team0:19:31
7Orgullo Paisa0:24:16
8EPM0:25:06
9Manzana Postobon0:32:47
10Ecuador0:42:50
11Colombia0:45:35
12Coldeportes Zenu0:47:19
13Deceuninck-QuickStep0:52:25
14UAE Team Emirates0:52:30
15GW Shimano0:58:23
16Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:02:18
17Team Illuminate1:12:34
18I am Excelsior1:14:47
19Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane1:20:15
20Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia1:32:29
21Israel Cycling Academy1:45:13
22Deprisa Team1:47:11
23Bardiani CSF1:57:03
24Betplay Cycling Team2:13:27
25Hagens Berman Axeon2:24:31
26Efapel2:26:15

