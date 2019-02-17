Miguel Angel Lopez wins Tour Colombia 2.1
Quintana wins four-way battle between Lopez, Sosa and Bernal on final climb
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) took a solo victory on stage 6 at the Tour Colombia 2.1 in what turned out to be a thrilling battle between the Colombian climbers on the final ascent of the six-day race.
Quintana won the race on both strength and tactical experience, beating his younger compatriots Ivan Sosa (Team Sky), Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) and Egan Bernal (Team Sky) to the top of the iconic Alto las Palmas outside of Medellin.
It wasn't all for nothing for Lopez, who secured the orange jersey and the overall title. He won the race by four seconds ahead of runner-up Sosa and 42 seconds ahead of Daniel Martinez (EF Education First). Bernal finished fourth overall, with Quintana fifth.
How it unfolded
The final stage in Colombia earned the 'queen stage' moniker because of the daunting final climb up to Alto las Palmas outside of Medellin. The 15.5km category 1 climb started after 156km of racing and threw 933 metres of elevation gain at the riders before topping out at 2,480 metres above sea level.
Before the riders took on Las Palmas, however, they contested three intermediate sprints at 42.5km, 91.1km and 121.1km. Two KOMs were on offer before Las Palmas, with the category 4 climb of Alto Virgen at 47km and the category 4 Calle 38 Sur Parque climb at 148.8km.
The group stayed together past the first intermediate sprint, where Weimar Roldán from Team Medellin scored the maximum points and a three-second time bonus ahead of Steven Cuesta (Deprisa) and Nathan Brown (EF Education First).
The day's breakaway was established after the sprint, with Diego Ochoa, Wilmar Paredes (both of Manzana Postobón) Alex Cano (Coldeportes Zenú) and Edwin Avilla (Israel Cycling Academy) going clear.
The four-rider group had 3:30 on the field by the time Avilla claimed maximum sprint points at 91.1km, but the gap started coming down from there, and, with 35km remaining, the leaders had just 1:45 on the bunch as Paredes lost contact and faded back to the group.
By the time the lead quartet started the final 15km uphill march to the finish, the gap was down to just 26 seconds as Chris Froome went to the front of the peloton for Team Sky. The peloton reeled in the final two escapees with 13km to go, and the GC race was on in full, while lesser riders started attacking out of the field.
Kevin Rivera (Androni Giocattoli) got a gap and started working toward the finish, while Winner Anacona (Movistar) and Daniel Muñoz (Androni Giocattoli) set out after him and Team Sky continued to set the pace on the front of the peloton. With 9km to go, Rivera continued on the front alone, while Anacona dropped his companions and was closing in.
Astana's Miguel Angel Lopez attacked out of the field next and drew Movistar's Nairo Quintana with him, which in turn brought out Team Sky's Egan Bernal and EF Education First's Dani Martinez.
The group quickly reacted and brought the leaders back, but Quintana attacked again and Bernal was able to stick to his wheel. The duo reached Anacona, giving the advantage to Quintana. Martinez led the vastly reduced 'main' bunch chasing behind.
Overnight leader Julian Alaphilippe began to crack, and his hopes for an overall win cracked as well.
Team Sky's Iván Sosa bridged up to the group of Quintana, Bernal and Anacona. As Anacona faded, Quintana attacked again, briefly dropping the Sky duo, who worked together to get back on terms and catch Lopez, who had been solo up the road.
An excited fan got too close to the group and collided with the riders, knocking Quintana and Sosa off their bikes briefly. Bernal dropped back to drag Sosa back to Quintana with 4km to go, while Lopez continued on alone.
Quintana attacked again and dropped Bernal, leaving Quintana and Sosa to chase down Lopez. But it proved to all be a little too late, as Sosa dropped Quintana and got on terms with Lopez near the finish. A game of cat and mouse between the leading two then allowed Quintana to bridge back up, and he immediately attacked and soloed in for the win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|3:57:19
|2
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:08
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:16
|5
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|0:01:01
|6
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|7
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:01:27
|8
|Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:01:32
|9
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:36
|10
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
|0:01:40
|11
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|12
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:46
|13
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:02:00
|14
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|15
|Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM
|16
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|17
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate
|0:02:07
|18
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:14
|19
|Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:02:17
|20
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:02:18
|21
|Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin
|22
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|23
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:02:23
|24
|Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:02:31
|25
|Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|0:02:34
|26
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|0:02:38
|27
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin
|0:02:51
|28
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:53
|29
|Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM
|0:02:58
|30
|Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia
|0:03:10
|31
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:19
|32
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|0:03:21
|33
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|34
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:03:59
|35
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:04:02
|36
|Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Deprisa Team
|0:04:03
|37
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|38
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:18
|39
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|0:04:55
|40
|Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|41
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|0:05:06
|42
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin
|43
|Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia
|44
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|45
|Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia
|0:06:09
|46
|German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|0:06:11
|47
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:06:24
|48
|Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|0:06:26
|49
|Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|50
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:39
|51
|Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia
|0:07:09
|52
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:07:27
|53
|Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate Continental
|54
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|55
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|56
|Didier Sastoque (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|57
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|58
|Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|59
|Edwin Andres Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) EPM
|60
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:07:43
|61
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) GW Shimano
|62
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano
|63
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:07:47
|64
|Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Team Illuminate
|0:07:55
|65
|Rafael Anibal Montiel Cuello (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|66
|Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM
|0:08:10
|67
|Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:08:24
|68
|Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:08:33
|69
|Juan Arango (Col) Colombia
|0:08:45
|70
|Norberto Wilches (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|0:08:47
|71
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) GW Shimano
|0:08:51
|72
|Sebastian Orlando Caro Monroy (Col) Deprisa Team
|73
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:09:15
|74
|Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador
|75
|Marcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa) Efapel
|0:09:30
|76
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano
|0:09:58
|77
|Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:10:00
|78
|Jose Nicolas Castro Laverde (Col) GW Shimano
|0:10:15
|79
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:19
|80
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|81
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|82
|Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|83
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
|84
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
|85
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:11:56
|86
|Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:12:38
|87
|Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
|0:13:02
|88
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:28
|89
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|91
|Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|92
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:13:38
|93
|Jaime Alberto Castañeda Ortega (Col) EPM
|94
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior
|0:13:53
|95
|Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:14:09
|96
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:14:16
|97
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|98
|Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|99
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) EPM
|100
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|101
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:14:45
|102
|Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|103
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Efapel
|0:15:18
|104
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:15:28
|105
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:16:16
|106
|Rafael Jorge Magalhães Silva (Por) Efapel
|107
|William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|0:16:18
|108
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:16:29
|109
|Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy
|0:16:36
|110
|Diego Ruiz (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|0:16:43
|111
|Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia
|0:18:19
|112
|Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|0:19:18
|113
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|114
|Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|115
|Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|116
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team
|117
|Cristian Torres (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|118
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|119
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:21:56
|120
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|121
|Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy
|122
|Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|123
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:22:05
|124
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:24:00
|125
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|126
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|127
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|128
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|129
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
|130
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) GW Shimano
|131
|Albeiro Rabon Vela (Col) Deprisa Team
|132
|Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
|133
|Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
|134
|Walter Alejandro Vargas Alzate (Col) Medellin
|135
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:26:53
|136
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|8
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|6
|4
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|4
|5
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|2
|6
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
|3
|pts
|2
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team
|2
|3
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|pts
|2
|Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
|2
|3
|Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|pts
|2
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
|2
|3
|Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|12
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|10
|4
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|8
|5
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|7
|6
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|6
|7
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|8
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|5
|9
|Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|4
|10
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|11
|Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
|3
|12
|Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
|3
|13
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
|2
|14
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
|2
|15
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team
|2
|16
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|1
|17
|Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|3:57:27
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:08
|4
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|0:00:53
|5
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:01:19
|6
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
|0:01:32
|7
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:38
|8
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:01:52
|9
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|10
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|0:02:10
|11
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:02:15
|12
|Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|0:02:26
|13
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|0:02:30
|14
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin
|0:02:43
|15
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:45
|16
|Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia
|0:03:02
|17
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:11
|18
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:03:54
|19
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|0:03:55
|20
|Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|0:04:47
|21
|Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia
|0:04:58
|22
|Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia
|0:06:01
|23
|German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|0:06:03
|24
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:06:16
|25
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:07:19
|26
|Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|27
|Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:08:25
|28
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:09:07
|29
|Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador
|30
|Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:09:52
|31
|Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|0:11:11
|32
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:11:48
|33
|Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
|0:12:54
|34
|Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|0:13:20
|35
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior
|0:13:45
|36
|Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:14:01
|37
|Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|0:14:08
|38
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|39
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:15:20
|40
|William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|0:16:10
|41
|Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy
|0:16:28
|42
|Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|0:19:10
|43
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team
|44
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|45
|Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy
|0:21:48
|46
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:23:52
|47
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|48
|Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|11:54:01
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:01:54
|3
|EF Education First
|0:03:19
|4
|Medellin
|0:06:26
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:29
|6
|Orgullo Paisa
|0:06:51
|7
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|Coldeportes Bici Strongma
|9
|EPM
|0:10:21
|10
|Ecuador
|0:11:14
|11
|Colombia
|0:12:21
|12
|Manzana Postobon
|0:13:14
|13
|Team Illuminate
|0:15:25
|14
|Coldeportes Zenu
|0:15:39
|15
|I am Excelsior
|0:21:37
|16
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:21:59
|17
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:22:09
|18
|GW Shimano
|0:22:13
|19
|Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia
|0:22:16
|20
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:25:52
|21
|Betplay Cycling Team
|0:27:38
|22
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:29:19
|23
|Deprisa Team
|0:30:08
|24
|Bardiani CSF
|0:33:28
|25
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:35:44
|26
|Efapel
|0:39:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|18:38:32
|2
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:04
|3
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|0:00:42
|4
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:54
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:04
|6
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|0:01:31
|7
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:33
|8
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:41
|9
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:02:46
|10
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:47
|11
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:03:31
|12
|Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM
|13
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:37
|14
|Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin
|15
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|0:03:40
|16
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|0:03:51
|17
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:04:05
|18
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:04:14
|19
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|0:04:21
|20
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin
|0:04:44
|21
|Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:04:57
|22
|Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM
|0:05:03
|23
|Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:05:21
|24
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:05:39
|25
|Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|0:05:42
|26
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|0:06:09
|27
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:32
|28
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:07:53
|29
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
|0:07:57
|30
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|0:08:37
|31
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) GW Shimano
|0:11:14
|32
|Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia
|0:12:14
|33
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:12:37
|34
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:13:26
|35
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:13:45
|36
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:18:29
|37
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate
|0:19:39
|38
|Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:20:00
|39
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:34
|40
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:21:36
|41
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|0:21:40
|42
|Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Deprisa Team
|0:21:47
|43
|Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|0:23:33
|44
|German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|0:24:03
|45
|Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia
|0:24:11
|46
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin
|0:25:01
|47
|Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia
|0:25:12
|48
|Juan Arango (Col) Colombia
|0:26:00
|49
|Edwin Andres Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) EPM
|0:26:03
|50
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano
|0:26:10
|51
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:12
|52
|Sebastian Orlando Caro Monroy (Col) Deprisa Team
|0:26:35
|53
|Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:27:13
|54
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|0:28:08
|55
|Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:28:20
|56
|Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|0:28:39
|57
|Rafael Anibal Montiel Cuello (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:28:57
|58
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|0:29:20
|59
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:30:09
|60
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:30:11
|61
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:30:58
|62
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) EPM
|0:31:16
|63
|Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|0:31:17
|64
|Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM
|0:32:13
|65
|Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia
|0:32:57
|66
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:34:13
|67
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:35:26
|68
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) GW Shimano
|0:35:29
|69
|Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|0:35:35
|70
|Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Team Illuminate
|0:35:57
|71
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:36:22
|72
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:36:23
|73
|Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|0:36:28
|74
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:37:12
|75
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano
|0:37:50
|76
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:41:15
|77
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:43:24
|78
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:44:14
|79
|Diego Ruiz (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|0:44:51
|80
|Marcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa) Efapel
|0:45:12
|81
|Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:45:19
|82
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:45:40
|83
|Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy
|0:46:02
|84
|Didier Sastoque (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|0:46:32
|85
|Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:46:34
|86
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:46:39
|87
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:46:45
|88
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:46:52
|89
|Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:47:08
|90
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:47:17
|91
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:48:25
|92
|Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|0:50:02
|93
|Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
|0:50:12
|94
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:50:24
|95
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:50:41
|96
|Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:50:48
|97
|Jaime Alberto Castañeda Ortega (Col) EPM
|0:51:37
|98
|Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:52:37
|99
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior
|100
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
|0:53:45
|101
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:54:38
|102
|Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:54:55
|103
|William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|0:55:07
|104
|Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|0:55:11
|105
|Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate Continental
|0:55:58
|106
|Jose Nicolas Castro Laverde (Col) GW Shimano
|0:56:00
|107
|Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:56:37
|108
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:57:00
|109
|Norberto Wilches (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|0:57:05
|110
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:57:15
|111
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:58:26
|112
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:58:40
|113
|Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:00:08
|114
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:00:21
|115
|Walter Alejandro Vargas Alzate (Col) Medellin
|1:02:19
|116
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:03:59
|117
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:04:07
|118
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:06:09
|119
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|1:07:03
|120
|Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia
|1:07:56
|121
|Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|1:08:40
|122
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:09:16
|123
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|1:11:05
|124
|Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|1:11:49
|125
|Rafael Jorge Magalhães Silva (Por) Efapel
|1:12:26
|126
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) GW Shimano
|1:12:36
|127
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Efapel
|1:13:08
|128
|Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
|1:13:19
|129
|Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|1:13:20
|130
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:14:45
|131
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|1:15:09
|132
|Albeiro Rabon Vela (Col) Deprisa Team
|1:15:10
|133
|Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy
|1:18:35
|134
|Cristian Torres (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|1:20:35
|135
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team
|1:21:08
|136
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
|1:23:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|40
|pts
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|38
|3
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|4
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|22
|5
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|21
|6
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|21
|7
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|21
|8
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
|19
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|18
|10
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|18
|11
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|17
|12
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|13
|13
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|12
|14
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|10
|15
|Juan Arango (Col) Colombia
|10
|16
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|9
|17
|Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
|9
|18
|Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador
|8
|19
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team
|8
|20
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|21
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|6
|22
|Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia
|6
|23
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
|5
|24
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|5
|25
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|5
|26
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|4
|27
|Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|4
|28
|Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|4
|29
|Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|4
|30
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|31
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|32
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3
|33
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|3
|34
|Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|3
|35
|Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
|3
|36
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|2
|37
|Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|2
|38
|William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|2
|39
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|1
|40
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin
|1
|41
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|1
|42
|Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|13
|pts
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|12
|3
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|12
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|5
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|7
|6
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|7
|7
|William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|6
|8
|Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|4
|9
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|4
|10
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin
|4
|11
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|3
|12
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|3
|13
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
|3
|14
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|3
|15
|Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia
|3
|16
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|17
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|18
|Juan Arango (Col) Colombia
|1
|19
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1
|20
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|21
|Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|1
|22
|Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|1
|23
|Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|10
|pts
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|8
|3
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team
|8
|4
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|7
|5
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|6
|Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia
|6
|7
|Juan Arango (Col) Colombia
|6
|8
|Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|4
|9
|Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|4
|10
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|11
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|3
|12
|Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
|3
|13
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|14
|Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|3
|15
|Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
|3
|16
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|2
|17
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|2
|18
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
|2
|19
|William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|2
|20
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|1
|21
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
|1
|22
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin
|1
|23
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|1
|24
|Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|18:38:32
|2
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:04
|3
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|0:00:42
|4
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:54
|5
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:47
|6
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:03:31
|7
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|0:03:40
|8
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:04:05
|9
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:04:14
|10
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin
|0:04:44
|11
|Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|0:05:42
|12
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|0:06:09
|13
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:32
|14
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
|0:07:57
|15
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:13:26
|16
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:18:29
|17
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:21:36
|18
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|0:21:40
|19
|German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|0:24:03
|20
|Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia
|0:24:11
|21
|Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia
|0:25:12
|22
|Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:27:13
|23
|Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:28:20
|24
|Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|0:28:39
|25
|Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|0:31:17
|26
|Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia
|0:32:57
|27
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:34:13
|28
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:41:15
|29
|Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:45:19
|30
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:45:40
|31
|Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy
|0:46:02
|32
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:47:17
|33
|Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|0:50:02
|34
|Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:52:37
|35
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior
|36
|Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:54:55
|37
|William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|0:55:07
|38
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:57:00
|39
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:57:15
|40
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:03:59
|41
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:06:09
|42
|Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|1:08:40
|43
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|1:11:05
|44
|Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|1:11:49
|45
|Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
|1:13:19
|46
|Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|1:13:20
|47
|Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy
|1:18:35
|48
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team
|1:21:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|EF Education First
|55:31:37
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Team Sky
|0:02:35
|4
|Medellin
|0:05:21
|5
|Coldeportes Bici Strongma
|0:05:37
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:19:31
|7
|Orgullo Paisa
|0:24:16
|8
|EPM
|0:25:06
|9
|Manzana Postobon
|0:32:47
|10
|Ecuador
|0:42:50
|11
|Colombia
|0:45:35
|12
|Coldeportes Zenu
|0:47:19
|13
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:52:25
|14
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:52:30
|15
|GW Shimano
|0:58:23
|16
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:02:18
|17
|Team Illuminate
|1:12:34
|18
|I am Excelsior
|1:14:47
|19
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|1:20:15
|20
|Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia
|1:32:29
|21
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:45:13
|22
|Deprisa Team
|1:47:11
|23
|Bardiani CSF
|1:57:03
|24
|Betplay Cycling Team
|2:13:27
|25
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|2:24:31
|26
|Efapel
|2:26:15
