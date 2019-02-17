Image 1 of 27 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on his way to winning stage 6 at Tour Colombia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 27 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 6 at Tour Colombia 2.1 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 27 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 6 at Tour Colombia 2.1 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 27 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 6 at Tour Colombia 2.1 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 27 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 6 at Tour Colombia 2.1 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 27 Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Pro Team) wins Tour Colombia 2.1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 27 Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) attacks on the final climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 27 Tour Colombia top three GC: 1st Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team, 2nd Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky, and 3rd Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 27 Tour Colombia top three GC: 1st Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team, 2nd Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky, and 3rd Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 27 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins the final stage at Tour Colombia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 27 Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) wins Tour Colombia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 27 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 6 at Tour Colombia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 27 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 6 at Tour Colombia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 27 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) attacks to win stage 6 at Tour Colombia 2.1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 27 Ivan Sosa (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 27 The jersey winners at Tour Colombia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 27 EF Education First win best team at Tour Colombia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 27 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 27 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the climb at stage 5 Tour Colombia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 27 The finale stage 6 at Tour Colombia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 27 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) racing the final stage at Tour Colombia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 27 Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-QuickStep) ahead of the final stage at Tour Colombia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 27 Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First) ahead of the final stage at Tour Colombia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 27 Overall leader Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) ahead of the final stage at Tour Colombia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 27 Egan Bernal (Team Sky) ahead of the final stage at Tour Colombia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 27 Chris Froome (Team Sky) ahead of the final stage at Tour Colombia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 27 Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First) ahead of the final stage at Tour Colombia (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) took a solo victory on stage 6 at the Tour Colombia 2.1 in what turned out to be a thrilling battle between the Colombian climbers on the final ascent of the six-day race.

Quintana won the race on both strength and tactical experience, beating his younger compatriots Ivan Sosa (Team Sky), Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) and Egan Bernal (Team Sky) to the top of the iconic Alto las Palmas outside of Medellin.

It wasn't all for nothing for Lopez, who secured the orange jersey and the overall title. He won the race by four seconds ahead of runner-up Sosa and 42 seconds ahead of Daniel Martinez (EF Education First). Bernal finished fourth overall, with Quintana fifth.

How it unfolded

The final stage in Colombia earned the 'queen stage' moniker because of the daunting final climb up to Alto las Palmas outside of Medellin. The 15.5km category 1 climb started after 156km of racing and threw 933 metres of elevation gain at the riders before topping out at 2,480 metres above sea level.

Before the riders took on Las Palmas, however, they contested three intermediate sprints at 42.5km, 91.1km and 121.1km. Two KOMs were on offer before Las Palmas, with the category 4 climb of Alto Virgen at 47km and the category 4 Calle 38 Sur Parque climb at 148.8km.

The group stayed together past the first intermediate sprint, where Weimar Roldán from Team Medellin scored the maximum points and a three-second time bonus ahead of Steven Cuesta (Deprisa) and Nathan Brown (EF Education First).

The day's breakaway was established after the sprint, with Diego Ochoa, Wilmar Paredes (both of Manzana Postobón) Alex Cano (Coldeportes Zenú) and Edwin Avilla (Israel Cycling Academy) going clear.

The four-rider group had 3:30 on the field by the time Avilla claimed maximum sprint points at 91.1km, but the gap started coming down from there, and, with 35km remaining, the leaders had just 1:45 on the bunch as Paredes lost contact and faded back to the group.

By the time the lead quartet started the final 15km uphill march to the finish, the gap was down to just 26 seconds as Chris Froome went to the front of the peloton for Team Sky. The peloton reeled in the final two escapees with 13km to go, and the GC race was on in full, while lesser riders started attacking out of the field.

Kevin Rivera (Androni Giocattoli) got a gap and started working toward the finish, while Winner Anacona (Movistar) and Daniel Muñoz (Androni Giocattoli) set out after him and Team Sky continued to set the pace on the front of the peloton. With 9km to go, Rivera continued on the front alone, while Anacona dropped his companions and was closing in.

Astana's Miguel Angel Lopez attacked out of the field next and drew Movistar's Nairo Quintana with him, which in turn brought out Team Sky's Egan Bernal and EF Education First's Dani Martinez.

The group quickly reacted and brought the leaders back, but Quintana attacked again and Bernal was able to stick to his wheel. The duo reached Anacona, giving the advantage to Quintana. Martinez led the vastly reduced 'main' bunch chasing behind.

Overnight leader Julian Alaphilippe began to crack, and his hopes for an overall win cracked as well.

Team Sky's Iván Sosa bridged up to the group of Quintana, Bernal and Anacona. As Anacona faded, Quintana attacked again, briefly dropping the Sky duo, who worked together to get back on terms and catch Lopez, who had been solo up the road.

An excited fan got too close to the group and collided with the riders, knocking Quintana and Sosa off their bikes briefly. Bernal dropped back to drag Sosa back to Quintana with 4km to go, while Lopez continued on alone.

Quintana attacked again and dropped Bernal, leaving Quintana and Sosa to chase down Lopez. But it proved to all be a little too late, as Sosa dropped Quintana and got on terms with Lopez near the finish. A game of cat and mouse between the leading two then allowed Quintana to bridge back up, and he immediately attacked and soloed in for the win.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 3:57:19 2 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 0:00:08 3 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 4 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:00:16 5 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 0:01:01 6 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 7 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:01:27 8 Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:01:32 9 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:36 10 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky 0:01:40 11 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 12 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:46 13 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:02:00 14 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 15 Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM 16 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 17 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate 0:02:07 18 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:14 19 Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:02:17 20 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:02:18 21 Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin 22 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 23 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador 0:02:23 24 Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador 0:02:31 25 Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 0:02:34 26 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 0:02:38 27 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin 0:02:51 28 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:53 29 Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM 0:02:58 30 Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia 0:03:10 31 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:19 32 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin 0:03:21 33 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 34 Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:03:59 35 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:02 36 Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Deprisa Team 0:04:03 37 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 38 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:18 39 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 0:04:55 40 Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior 41 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 0:05:06 42 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin 43 Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia 44 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Orgullo Paisa 45 Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia 0:06:09 46 German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 0:06:11 47 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:06:24 48 Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 0:06:26 49 Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 50 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:06:39 51 Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia 0:07:09 52 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:07:27 53 Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate Continental 54 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon 55 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 56 Didier Sastoque (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 57 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 58 Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior 59 Edwin Andres Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) EPM 60 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:07:43 61 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) GW Shimano 62 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano 63 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:07:47 64 Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Team Illuminate 0:07:55 65 Rafael Anibal Montiel Cuello (Col) Orgullo Paisa 66 Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM 0:08:10 67 Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador 0:08:24 68 Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:08:33 69 Juan Arango (Col) Colombia 0:08:45 70 Norberto Wilches (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 0:08:47 71 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) GW Shimano 0:08:51 72 Sebastian Orlando Caro Monroy (Col) Deprisa Team 73 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:09:15 74 Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador 75 Marcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa) Efapel 0:09:30 76 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano 0:09:58 77 Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:10:00 78 Jose Nicolas Castro Laverde (Col) GW Shimano 0:10:15 79 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:19 80 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 81 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior 82 Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior 83 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon 84 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First 85 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:11:56 86 Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:12:38 87 Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo 0:13:02 88 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:13:28 89 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 90 Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team 91 Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 92 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 0:13:38 93 Jaime Alberto Castañeda Ortega (Col) EPM 94 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior 0:13:53 95 Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador 0:14:09 96 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:14:16 97 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 98 Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 99 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) EPM 100 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 101 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:14:45 102 Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa 103 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Efapel 0:15:18 104 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:15:28 105 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:16:16 106 Rafael Jorge Magalhães Silva (Por) Efapel 107 William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 0:16:18 108 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:16:29 109 Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy 0:16:36 110 Diego Ruiz (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 0:16:43 111 Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia 0:18:19 112 Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 0:19:18 113 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 114 Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 115 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 116 Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team 117 Cristian Torres (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 118 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 119 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:21:56 120 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 121 Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy 122 Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy 123 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:22:05 124 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:00 125 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 126 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 127 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 128 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 129 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First 130 Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) GW Shimano 131 Albeiro Rabon Vela (Col) Deprisa Team 132 Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon 133 Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin 134 Walter Alejandro Vargas Alzate (Col) Medellin 135 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:26:53 136 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10 pts 2 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 8 3 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 6 4 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 4 5 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 2 6 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin 3 pts 2 Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team 2 3 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 3 pts 2 Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon 2 3 Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 3 pts 2 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon 2 3 Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 15 pts 2 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 12 3 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 10 4 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 8 5 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 7 6 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 6 7 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 6 8 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 5 9 Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 4 10 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3 11 Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon 3 12 Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin 3 13 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky 2 14 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon 2 15 Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team 2 16 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 1 17 Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 3:57:27 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 3 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:00:08 4 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:00:53 5 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:01:19 6 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky 0:01:32 7 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:38 8 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:01:52 9 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 0:02:10 11 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador 0:02:15 12 Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 0:02:26 13 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 0:02:30 14 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin 0:02:43 15 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:45 16 Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia 0:03:02 17 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:11 18 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:03:54 19 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 0:03:55 20 Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior 0:04:47 21 Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia 0:04:58 22 Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia 0:06:01 23 German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 0:06:03 24 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:06:16 25 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:07:19 26 Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior 27 Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:08:25 28 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:09:07 29 Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador 30 Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:09:52 31 Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior 0:11:11 32 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:11:48 33 Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo 0:12:54 34 Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 0:13:20 35 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior 0:13:45 36 Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador 0:14:01 37 Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 0:14:08 38 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 39 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:15:20 40 William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 0:16:10 41 Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy 0:16:28 42 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 0:19:10 43 Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team 44 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 45 Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy 0:21:48 46 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:23:52 47 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 48 Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 11:54:01 2 Movistar Team 0:01:54 3 EF Education First 0:03:19 4 Medellin 0:06:26 5 Astana Pro Team 0:06:29 6 Orgullo Paisa 0:06:51 7 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 Coldeportes Bici Strongma 9 EPM 0:10:21 10 Ecuador 0:11:14 11 Colombia 0:12:21 12 Manzana Postobon 0:13:14 13 Team Illuminate 0:15:25 14 Coldeportes Zenu 0:15:39 15 I am Excelsior 0:21:37 16 Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:21:59 17 UAE Team Emirates 0:22:09 18 GW Shimano 0:22:13 19 Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia 0:22:16 20 Hagens Berman Axeon 0:25:52 21 Betplay Cycling Team 0:27:38 22 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:29:19 23 Deprisa Team 0:30:08 24 Bardiani CSF 0:33:28 25 Israel Cycling Academy 0:35:44 26 Efapel 0:39:00

Final general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 18:38:32 2 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 0:00:04 3 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:00:42 4 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:00:54 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:04 6 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 0:01:31 7 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:33 8 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:41 9 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:02:46 10 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:02:47 11 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:03:31 12 Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM 13 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:37 14 Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin 15 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 0:03:40 16 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:03:51 17 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:05 18 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador 0:04:14 19 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin 0:04:21 20 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin 0:04:44 21 Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:04:57 22 Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM 0:05:03 23 Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:05:21 24 Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:05:39 25 Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 0:05:42 26 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 0:06:09 27 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:32 28 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:07:53 29 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky 0:07:57 30 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 0:08:37 31 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) GW Shimano 0:11:14 32 Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia 0:12:14 33 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:12:37 34 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:13:26 35 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:13:45 36 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:18:29 37 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate 0:19:39 38 Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador 0:20:00 39 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:34 40 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:21:36 41 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 0:21:40 42 Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Deprisa Team 0:21:47 43 Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 0:23:33 44 German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 0:24:03 45 Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia 0:24:11 46 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin 0:25:01 47 Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia 0:25:12 48 Juan Arango (Col) Colombia 0:26:00 49 Edwin Andres Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) EPM 0:26:03 50 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano 0:26:10 51 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:26:12 52 Sebastian Orlando Caro Monroy (Col) Deprisa Team 0:26:35 53 Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:27:13 54 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 0:28:08 55 Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador 0:28:20 56 Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior 0:28:39 57 Rafael Anibal Montiel Cuello (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:28:57 58 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior 0:29:20 59 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:30:09 60 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:30:11 61 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:30:58 62 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) EPM 0:31:16 63 Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior 0:31:17 64 Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM 0:32:13 65 Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia 0:32:57 66 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:34:13 67 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:35:26 68 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) GW Shimano 0:35:29 69 Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 0:35:35 70 Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Team Illuminate 0:35:57 71 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:36:22 72 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 0:36:23 73 Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 0:36:28 74 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:37:12 75 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano 0:37:50 76 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:41:15 77 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:43:24 78 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 0:44:14 79 Diego Ruiz (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 0:44:51 80 Marcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa) Efapel 0:45:12 81 Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:45:19 82 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:45:40 83 Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy 0:46:02 84 Didier Sastoque (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 0:46:32 85 Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:46:34 86 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:46:39 87 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 0:46:45 88 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:46:52 89 Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:47:08 90 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:47:17 91 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:48:25 92 Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 0:50:02 93 Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin 0:50:12 94 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:50:24 95 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:50:41 96 Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador 0:50:48 97 Jaime Alberto Castañeda Ortega (Col) EPM 0:51:37 98 Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador 0:52:37 99 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior 100 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First 0:53:45 101 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:54:38 102 Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:54:55 103 William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 0:55:07 104 Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 0:55:11 105 Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate Continental 0:55:58 106 Jose Nicolas Castro Laverde (Col) GW Shimano 0:56:00 107 Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:56:37 108 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:57:00 109 Norberto Wilches (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 0:57:05 110 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:57:15 111 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:58:26 112 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:58:40 113 Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy 1:00:08 114 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:00:21 115 Walter Alejandro Vargas Alzate (Col) Medellin 1:02:19 116 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 1:03:59 117 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:04:07 118 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 1:06:09 119 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 1:07:03 120 Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia 1:07:56 121 Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior 1:08:40 122 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:09:16 123 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 1:11:05 124 Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 1:11:49 125 Rafael Jorge Magalhães Silva (Por) Efapel 1:12:26 126 Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) GW Shimano 1:12:36 127 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Efapel 1:13:08 128 Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo 1:13:19 129 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 1:13:20 130 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:14:45 131 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 1:15:09 132 Albeiro Rabon Vela (Col) Deprisa Team 1:15:10 133 Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy 1:18:35 134 Cristian Torres (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 1:20:35 135 Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team 1:21:08 136 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First 1:23:32

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 40 pts 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 38 3 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 25 4 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 22 5 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 21 6 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 21 7 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 21 8 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon 19 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 18 10 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18 11 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 17 12 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 13 13 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 12 14 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin 10 15 Juan Arango (Col) Colombia 10 16 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 9 17 Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin 9 18 Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador 8 19 Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team 8 20 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 21 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 6 22 Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia 6 23 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky 5 24 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 5 25 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 5 26 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 4 27 Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 4 28 Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 4 29 Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa 4 30 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 31 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3 32 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3 33 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior 3 34 Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 3 35 Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon 3 36 Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 2 37 Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 2 38 William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 2 39 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 1 40 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin 1 41 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 1 42 Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 13 pts 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 12 3 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 12 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10 5 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 7 6 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 7 7 William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 6 8 Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa 4 9 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 4 10 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin 4 11 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 3 12 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin 3 13 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon 3 14 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 3 15 Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia 3 16 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 17 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 18 Juan Arango (Col) Colombia 1 19 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon 1 20 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 1 21 Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 1 22 Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 1 23 Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin 10 pts 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 8 3 Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team 8 4 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 7 5 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 6 6 Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia 6 7 Juan Arango (Col) Colombia 6 8 Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 4 9 Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa 4 10 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 11 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior 3 12 Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin 3 13 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 14 Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 3 15 Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon 3 16 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 2 17 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 2 18 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon 2 19 William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 2 20 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 1 21 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky 1 22 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin 1 23 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 1 24 Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 18:38:32 2 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 0:00:04 3 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:00:42 4 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:00:54 5 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:02:47 6 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:03:31 7 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 0:03:40 8 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:05 9 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador 0:04:14 10 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin 0:04:44 11 Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 0:05:42 12 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 0:06:09 13 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:32 14 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky 0:07:57 15 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:13:26 16 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:18:29 17 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:21:36 18 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 0:21:40 19 German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 0:24:03 20 Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia 0:24:11 21 Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia 0:25:12 22 Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:27:13 23 Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador 0:28:20 24 Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior 0:28:39 25 Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior 0:31:17 26 Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia 0:32:57 27 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:34:13 28 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:41:15 29 Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:45:19 30 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:45:40 31 Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy 0:46:02 32 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:47:17 33 Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 0:50:02 34 Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador 0:52:37 35 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior 36 Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:54:55 37 William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 0:55:07 38 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:57:00 39 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:57:15 40 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 1:03:59 41 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 1:06:09 42 Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior 1:08:40 43 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 1:11:05 44 Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 1:11:49 45 Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo 1:13:19 46 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 1:13:20 47 Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy 1:18:35 48 Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team 1:21:08