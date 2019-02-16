Image 1 of 17 Julian Alaphilippe wins stage 5 at Tour Colombia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 17 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 5 of Tour Colombia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 17 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 5 of Tour Colombia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 17 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 5 of Tour Colombia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 17 Best young rider Dani Martinez (EF Education First) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 17 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 5 of Tour Colombia and takes the overall lead (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 17 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 5 of Tour Colombia and takes the overall lead (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 17 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) looks back at Ivan Sosa (Team Sky) Tour Colombia stage 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 17 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins Tour Colombia stage 5 and takes the overall lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 17 Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First) Tour Colombia stage 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 17 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins Tour Colombia stage 5 and takes the overall lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 17 Ivan Sosa (team Sky) attacks at stage 5 of Tour Colombia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 17 Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 17 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the climb at stage 5 Tour Colombia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 17 Ivan Sosa (Team Sky) and Daniel Martinez (EF Education First) during stage 5 at Tour Colombia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 17 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at stage 5 of Tour Colombia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 17 Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Pro Team) and Richard Carapaz (Movistar Team) sprint in for second and third behind stage winner Julian Alaphilippe (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won stage 5 of the Tour Colombia 2.1 on Saturday with a powerful sprint to beat Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) and Richard Carapaz (Movistar). The Frenchman also rode into the overall lead, taking the jersey from teammate Bob Jungels.

Related Articles Estonian sprinters climb the podium in Colombia

The stage looked to be heading towards a two-man battle after Dani Martinez (EF Education First) and Ivan Sosa (Team Sky) attacked and went clear inside the final 10 kilometres. At that point, Alaphilippe was unable to hold the pace set by the Colombian riders, but he came back to the duo, alongside Carapaz and Lopez, inside the final kilometre.

The Frenchman immediately hit the front once the juncture was made and showed no hesitation as he rounded the final corners and jumped a set of speed bumps as the line approached. His kick for the line was definitive, allowing him plenty of time to savour the win.

"I'm just so happy to win today," Alaphlippe said after the stage. "It was my goal to try and win a stage. My team has won two stages and today is special. We will continue to take the responsibility. It was not my goal when I came in here to win the tour, so it's like a bonus for me and I want to enjoy it. Tomorrow is for sure a really hard day. I did everything today to try and win the stage in the front in the breakaway."

Alaphlippe now leads the overall by eight seconds over Martinez and 23 seconds over Astana's Migle Angel Lopez. Sosa is the top-played Team Sky rider in fourth, 29 seconds back.

Early on in the stage, Chris Froome (Team Sky) was held up in crash and was unable to regain contact with the lead group. He finished with large group juts three minutes under the time cut. Team Sky's Egan Bernal, who finished the stage in group that was 42 seconds back, is in both at 1:05.

How it unfolded

Saturday's stage 5 started in La Union and made its way to a circuit around La Ceja and Retiro, where the peloton raced four laps before heading back to the finish back in La Union. The lumpy circuit started and finished at 2,476m above sea level and topped out twice on Alta La Union at 2,476m.

The stage offered intermediate sprints with the usual time bonuses at 49.6km, 87.5km and 125.4km. Five KOMs were up for grabs on the stage, with points on offer atop the category 3 Alto Nano on each of the four laps and a final KOM at the category 2 Alto la Union just 4.7km from the finish.

A dangerous breakaway got away early in the day and started the fireworks. In the move were Óscar Sevilla (Team Medellin), Rodrigo Contreras (Astana), Alexis Camacho (Coldeportes Zenu), Ivan Sosa (Team Sky), Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck Quick Step), Winner Anacona (Movistar) and Dani Martinez (EF Education First), Richard Carapaz (Movistar), Edward Beltran (Team Medellin), Oscar Quiroz (Strongman Bicycles), Juan Pablo Suarez (GW Shimano), Brayan Sanchez (Orgulla Paisa) and Aalvaro Duarte (Colombia).

Alaphilippe took the three-second bonus at the first sprint and moved into the virtual lead. Sevilla and Martinez collected two seconds and one second, respectively. At the second sprint, Martinez beat Sosa and Sevilla for the maximum bonus as the gap grew to 2:45.

An early crash knocked Chris Froome (Team Sky) out of contention, but with Sosa in the break and Egan Bernal in the peloton, Team Sky was set up well for the finale. Overnight leader Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Movistar's Nairo Quintana and Astana's Migel Angel Lopez were also in the main group, which was much reduced as the battle of attrition started on the first lap.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:16:44 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 3 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 4 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 5 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 0:00:06 6 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:42 7 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 8 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 11 Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 12 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 13 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon 14 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 15 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin 16 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 17 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador 18 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:51 19 Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM 20 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 21 Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin 22 Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 23 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin 0:01:25 24 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 25 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 26 Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM 27 Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:02:11 28 Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:02:32 29 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) GW Shimano 0:02:40 30 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 31 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:50 32 Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia 0:04:04 33 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:06:20 34 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 35 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky 36 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:43 37 Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate 0:16:20 38 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 39 Rafael Anibal Montiel Cuello (Col) Orgullo Paisa 40 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 41 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior 42 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 43 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 45 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 46 Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 47 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior 48 Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior 49 Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia 50 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin 51 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) GW Shimano 52 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano 53 Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador 54 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano 55 Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador 56 Edwin Andres Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) EPM 57 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 58 Sebastian Orlando Caro Monroy (Col) Deprisa Team 59 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 60 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First 61 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 62 Juan Arango (Col) Colombia 63 Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Deprisa Team 64 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) EPM 65 Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 66 Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 67 German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 68 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 69 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate 70 Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 71 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:16:32 72 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:20:31 73 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:21:00 74 Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia 0:21:01 75 Diego Ruiz (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 76 Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM 0:21:06 77 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 78 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:21:07 79 Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior 80 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 81 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 82 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 83 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:21:10 84 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 85 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 86 William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 87 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Orgullo Paisa 88 Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa 89 Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin 90 Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy 0:23:01 91 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 92 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 93 Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Team Illuminate 94 Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia 95 Marcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa) Efapel 96 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:26:10 97 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:30:16 98 Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon 99 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 100 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:33:25 101 Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:33:26 102 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:33:30 103 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 104 Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) GW Shimano 105 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 106 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Efapel 107 Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador 108 Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 109 Jaime Alberto Castañeda Ortega (Col) EPM 110 Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy 111 Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia 112 Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo 113 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 114 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 115 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 116 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First 117 Jose Nicolas Castro Laverde (Col) GW Shimano 118 Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador 119 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 120 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 121 Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team 122 Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 123 Didier Sastoque (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 124 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 125 Walter Alejandro Vargas Alzate (Col) Medellin 126 Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy 127 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 128 Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 0:35:12 129 Albeiro Rabon Vela (Col) Deprisa Team 0:36:49 130 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:40:52 131 Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate Continental 0:41:55 132 Norberto Wilches (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 0:42:03 133 Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team 0:42:20 134 Cristian Torres (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 0:42:26 135 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:42:29 136 Rafael Jorge Magalhães Silva (Por) Efapel 137 Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior 138 Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 0:52:13 OTL Nicolas Garcia (Col) Betplay Cycling Team DNF Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec DNF Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF DNF Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon DNF Karel Vacek (Cze) Hagens Berman Axeon DNF Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy DNF Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy DNF Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane DNF Dylan Page (Swi) IAM Excelsior DNF Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel DNF Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel DNF Fernando Islas (Mex) Aevolo DNF Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo DNF Riley Sheehan (USA) Aevolo DNF Steven Kalf (Est) Team Illuminate Continental DNF Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate Continental DNF Heimarhanz Ariza Jaramillo (Col) Deprisa Team DNF Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy DNF Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy DNF Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador DSQ Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18 pts 2 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 15 3 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 12 4 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 10 5 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 9 6 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 7 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 5 8 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin 5 9 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 4 10 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 3 11 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 2 12 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 1

Mountain # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 12 pts 2 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 5 3 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 5 4 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 4 5 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 3 6 Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia 3 7 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 8 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin 2 9 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 10 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 4:16:44 2 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 3 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 0:00:06 4 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:00:42 5 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 6 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 7 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador 8 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:51 9 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10 Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 11 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin 0:01:25 12 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 13 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:50 14 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:06:20 15 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky 16 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 0:16:20 17 Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 18 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior 19 Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior 20 Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia 21 Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador 22 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 23 German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 24 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 25 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:21:00 26 Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia 0:21:01 27 Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior 0:21:07 28 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 29 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:21:10 30 William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 31 Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy 0:23:01 32 Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia 33 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:26:10 34 Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:30:16 35 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:33:25 36 Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:33:26 37 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:33:30 38 Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador 39 Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy 40 Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo 41 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 42 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 43 Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 44 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:40:52 45 Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team 0:42:20 46 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:42:29 47 Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior 48 Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 0:52:13

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 14:40:46 2 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:00:08 3 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:23 4 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 0:00:29 5 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:53 6 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:00:55 7 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 0:00:57 8 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 9 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:01:05 10 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin 0:01:27 11 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:28 12 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:32 13 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:41 14 Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin 0:01:46 15 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:01:47 16 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 0:01:49 17 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:01:58 18 Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM 19 Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:02:07 20 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador 0:02:18 21 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin 0:02:20 22 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:24 23 Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM 0:02:32 24 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 25 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 0:02:33 26 Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:03:31 27 Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 0:03:35 28 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:40 29 Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:03:52 30 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 0:03:58 31 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) GW Shimano 32 Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia 0:05:32 33 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky 0:06:44 34 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:06:45 35 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:07:29 36 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:42 37 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) EPM 0:17:27 38 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:17:29 39 Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 0:17:34 40 Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 0:17:38 41 Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:17:40 42 Juan Arango (Col) Colombia 0:17:42 43 Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador 0:17:56 44 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate 0:17:59 45 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:18:01 46 Sebastian Orlando Caro Monroy (Col) Deprisa Team 0:18:11 47 Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Deprisa Team 48 German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 0:18:19 49 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior 0:18:28 50 Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia 0:18:29 51 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano 0:18:54 52 Edwin Andres Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) EPM 0:19:03 53 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 0:19:29 54 Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador 0:19:32 55 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:20:00 56 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin 0:20:22 57 Rafael Anibal Montiel Cuello (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:21:29 58 Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior 0:21:39 59 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:22:25 60 Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia 0:22:29 61 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 0:22:45 62 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:22:53 63 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 0:23:18 64 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 0:23:41 65 Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM 0:24:30 66 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:25:25 67 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:26:19 68 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:26:20 69 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 70 Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin 0:26:42 71 Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior 0:26:49 72 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) GW Shimano 0:27:05 73 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:27:26 74 Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia 0:28:18 75 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano 0:28:19 76 Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Team Illuminate 0:28:29 77 Diego Ruiz (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 0:28:35 78 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:29:06 79 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:29:22 80 Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 0:29:36 81 Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy 0:29:53 82 Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:31:25 83 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:31:33 84 Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:32:16 85 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:33:03 86 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:33:38 87 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:33:42 88 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:33:55 89 Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:34:07 90 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:34:36 91 Marcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa) Efapel 0:36:09 92 Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 0:36:13 93 Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 0:36:20 94 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:36:48 95 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:37:03 96 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:37:11 97 Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:37:13 98 Jaime Alberto Castañeda Ortega (Col) EPM 0:38:26 99 Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy 0:38:39 100 Walter Alejandro Vargas Alzate (Col) Medellin 0:38:46 101 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:38:49 102 Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador 0:38:55 103 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior 0:39:11 104 William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 0:39:16 105 Didier Sastoque (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 0:39:32 106 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:40:17 107 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:41:59 108 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:42:50 109 Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador 0:42:51 110 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First 0:42:53 111 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:43:14 112 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:43:21 113 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:43:30 114 Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:44:26 115 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 0:44:58 116 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:45:08 117 Jose Nicolas Castro Laverde (Col) GW Shimano 0:46:12 118 Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate 0:46:15 119 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:47:32 120 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:48:05 121 Norberto Wilches (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 0:48:45 122 Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate Continental 0:48:58 123 Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) GW Shimano 0:49:03 124 Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia 0:50:04 125 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:51:12 126 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:51:36 127 Albeiro Rabon Vela (Col) Deprisa Team 0:51:37 128 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 0:54:29 129 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:54:40 130 Rafael Jorge Magalhães Silva (Por) Efapel 0:56:37 131 Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy 0:57:06 132 Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior 0:57:48 133 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Efapel 0:58:17 134 Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 0:58:48 135 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First 0:59:59 136 Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo 1:00:44 137 Cristian Torres (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 1:01:44 138 Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team 1:02:19

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 40 pts 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 28 3 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 25 4 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 21 5 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18 6 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon 16 7 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 15 8 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 14 9 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 13 10 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin 10 11 Juan Arango (Col) Colombia 10 12 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 10 13 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 9 14 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 15 Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador 8 16 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 17 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 6 18 Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia 6 19 Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team 6 20 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 5 21 Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin 5 22 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 5 23 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 4 24 Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 4 25 Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa 4 26 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 27 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 3 28 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky 3 29 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior 3 30 Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 3 31 Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 2 32 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 33 William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 2 34 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 1 35 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 12 pts 2 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 7 3 William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 6 4 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 6 5 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 6 6 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 5 7 Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa 4 8 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin 4 9 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin 3 10 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon 3 11 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 3 12 Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia 3 13 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 14 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 15 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 1 16 Juan Arango (Col) Colombia 1 17 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon 1 18 Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 1 19 Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia 1