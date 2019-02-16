Tour Colombia: Alaphilippe wins stage 5
Frenchman takes the overall lead
Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won stage 5 of the Tour Colombia 2.1 on Saturday with a powerful sprint to beat Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) and Richard Carapaz (Movistar). The Frenchman also rode into the overall lead, taking the jersey from teammate Bob Jungels.
The stage looked to be heading towards a two-man battle after Dani Martinez (EF Education First) and Ivan Sosa (Team Sky) attacked and went clear inside the final 10 kilometres. At that point, Alaphilippe was unable to hold the pace set by the Colombian riders, but he came back to the duo, alongside Carapaz and Lopez, inside the final kilometre.
The Frenchman immediately hit the front once the juncture was made and showed no hesitation as he rounded the final corners and jumped a set of speed bumps as the line approached. His kick for the line was definitive, allowing him plenty of time to savour the win.
"I'm just so happy to win today," Alaphlippe said after the stage. "It was my goal to try and win a stage. My team has won two stages and today is special. We will continue to take the responsibility. It was not my goal when I came in here to win the tour, so it's like a bonus for me and I want to enjoy it. Tomorrow is for sure a really hard day. I did everything today to try and win the stage in the front in the breakaway."
Alaphlippe now leads the overall by eight seconds over Martinez and 23 seconds over Astana's Migle Angel Lopez. Sosa is the top-played Team Sky rider in fourth, 29 seconds back.
Early on in the stage, Chris Froome (Team Sky) was held up in crash and was unable to regain contact with the lead group. He finished with large group juts three minutes under the time cut. Team Sky's Egan Bernal, who finished the stage in group that was 42 seconds back, is in both at 1:05.
How it unfolded
Saturday's stage 5 started in La Union and made its way to a circuit around La Ceja and Retiro, where the peloton raced four laps before heading back to the finish back in La Union. The lumpy circuit started and finished at 2,476m above sea level and topped out twice on Alta La Union at 2,476m.
The stage offered intermediate sprints with the usual time bonuses at 49.6km, 87.5km and 125.4km. Five KOMs were up for grabs on the stage, with points on offer atop the category 3 Alto Nano on each of the four laps and a final KOM at the category 2 Alto la Union just 4.7km from the finish.
A dangerous breakaway got away early in the day and started the fireworks. In the move were Óscar Sevilla (Team Medellin), Rodrigo Contreras (Astana), Alexis Camacho (Coldeportes Zenu), Ivan Sosa (Team Sky), Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck Quick Step), Winner Anacona (Movistar) and Dani Martinez (EF Education First), Richard Carapaz (Movistar), Edward Beltran (Team Medellin), Oscar Quiroz (Strongman Bicycles), Juan Pablo Suarez (GW Shimano), Brayan Sanchez (Orgulla Paisa) and Aalvaro Duarte (Colombia).
Alaphilippe took the three-second bonus at the first sprint and moved into the virtual lead. Sevilla and Martinez collected two seconds and one second, respectively. At the second sprint, Martinez beat Sosa and Sevilla for the maximum bonus as the gap grew to 2:45.
An early crash knocked Chris Froome (Team Sky) out of contention, but with Sosa in the break and Egan Bernal in the peloton, Team Sky was set up well for the finale. Overnight leader Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Movistar's Nairo Quintana and Astana's Migel Angel Lopez were also in the main group, which was much reduced as the battle of attrition started on the first lap.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4:16:44
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|4
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|5
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:06
|6
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:42
|7
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|8
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|11
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|12
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
|14
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|15
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|16
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|17
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador
|18
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:51
|19
|Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM
|20
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|21
|Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin
|22
|Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|23
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin
|0:01:25
|24
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|25
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|26
|Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM
|27
|Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:02:11
|28
|Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:02:32
|29
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) GW Shimano
|0:02:40
|30
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|31
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:50
|32
|Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia
|0:04:04
|33
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:06:20
|34
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|35
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
|36
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:43
|37
|Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate
|0:16:20
|38
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|39
|Rafael Anibal Montiel Cuello (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|40
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|41
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|42
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|43
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|45
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|46
|Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|47
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior
|48
|Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|49
|Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia
|50
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin
|51
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) GW Shimano
|52
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano
|53
|Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador
|54
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano
|55
|Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador
|56
|Edwin Andres Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) EPM
|57
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|58
|Sebastian Orlando Caro Monroy (Col) Deprisa Team
|59
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|60
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
|61
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|62
|Juan Arango (Col) Colombia
|63
|Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Deprisa Team
|64
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) EPM
|65
|Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|66
|Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|67
|German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|68
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|69
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate
|70
|Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|71
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:32
|72
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:20:31
|73
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:21:00
|74
|Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia
|0:21:01
|75
|Diego Ruiz (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|76
|Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM
|0:21:06
|77
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|78
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:21:07
|79
|Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|80
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|81
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|82
|Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|83
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:21:10
|84
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|85
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|86
|William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|87
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|88
|Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|89
|Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
|90
|Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy
|0:23:01
|91
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|92
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|93
|Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Team Illuminate
|94
|Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia
|95
|Marcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa) Efapel
|96
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:26:10
|97
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:30:16
|98
|Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
|99
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|100
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:33:25
|101
|Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:33:26
|102
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:33:30
|103
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|104
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) GW Shimano
|105
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|106
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Efapel
|107
|Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador
|108
|Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|109
|Jaime Alberto Castañeda Ortega (Col) EPM
|110
|Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy
|111
|Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia
|112
|Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
|113
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|114
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|115
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|116
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
|117
|Jose Nicolas Castro Laverde (Col) GW Shimano
|118
|Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador
|119
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|120
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|121
|Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|122
|Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|123
|Didier Sastoque (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|124
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|125
|Walter Alejandro Vargas Alzate (Col) Medellin
|126
|Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|127
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|128
|Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|0:35:12
|129
|Albeiro Rabon Vela (Col) Deprisa Team
|0:36:49
|130
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:40:52
|131
|Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate Continental
|0:41:55
|132
|Norberto Wilches (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|0:42:03
|133
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team
|0:42:20
|134
|Cristian Torres (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|0:42:26
|135
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:42:29
|136
|Rafael Jorge Magalhães Silva (Por) Efapel
|137
|Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|138
|Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|0:52:13
|OTL
|Nicolas Garcia (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|DNF
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|DNF
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|DNF
|Karel Vacek (Cze) Hagens Berman Axeon
|DNF
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|DNF
|Dylan Page (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|DNF
|Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel
|DNF
|Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel
|DNF
|Fernando Islas (Mex) Aevolo
|DNF
|Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
|DNF
|Riley Sheehan (USA) Aevolo
|DNF
|Steven Kalf (Est) Team Illuminate Continental
|DNF
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate Continental
|DNF
|Heimarhanz Ariza Jaramillo (Col) Deprisa Team
|DNF
|Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
|DNF
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy
|DNF
|Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador
|DSQ
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|18
|pts
|2
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|15
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|12
|4
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|10
|5
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|9
|6
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|7
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|5
|8
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|5
|9
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|4
|10
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|3
|11
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|2
|12
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|12
|pts
|2
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|5
|3
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|5
|4
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|4
|5
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|3
|6
|Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia
|3
|7
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|8
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|2
|9
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|10
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|4:16:44
|2
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|3
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:06
|4
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:00:42
|5
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|6
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|7
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador
|8
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:51
|9
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|10
|Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|11
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin
|0:01:25
|12
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|13
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:50
|14
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:06:20
|15
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
|16
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|0:16:20
|17
|Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|18
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior
|19
|Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|20
|Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia
|21
|Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador
|22
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|23
|German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|24
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|25
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:21:00
|26
|Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia
|0:21:01
|27
|Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|0:21:07
|28
|Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|29
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:21:10
|30
|William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|31
|Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy
|0:23:01
|32
|Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia
|33
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:26:10
|34
|Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:30:16
|35
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:33:25
|36
|Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:33:26
|37
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:33:30
|38
|Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador
|39
|Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy
|40
|Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
|41
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|42
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|43
|Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|44
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:40:52
|45
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team
|0:42:20
|46
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:42:29
|47
|Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|48
|Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|0:52:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|14:40:46
|2
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|0:00:08
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:23
|4
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:29
|5
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:53
|6
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:00:55
|7
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|0:00:57
|8
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|9
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:01:05
|10
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|0:01:27
|11
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:28
|12
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:32
|13
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:41
|14
|Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin
|0:01:46
|15
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:01:47
|16
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|0:01:49
|17
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:01:58
|18
|Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM
|19
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:02:07
|20
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:02:18
|21
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin
|0:02:20
|22
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:24
|23
|Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM
|0:02:32
|24
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|25
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|0:02:33
|26
|Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:03:31
|27
|Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|0:03:35
|28
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:40
|29
|Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:03:52
|30
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|0:03:58
|31
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) GW Shimano
|32
|Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia
|0:05:32
|33
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
|0:06:44
|34
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:06:45
|35
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:07:29
|36
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:42
|37
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) EPM
|0:17:27
|38
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:17:29
|39
|Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|0:17:34
|40
|Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|0:17:38
|41
|Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:17:40
|42
|Juan Arango (Col) Colombia
|0:17:42
|43
|Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:17:56
|44
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate
|0:17:59
|45
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:18:01
|46
|Sebastian Orlando Caro Monroy (Col) Deprisa Team
|0:18:11
|47
|Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Deprisa Team
|48
|German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|0:18:19
|49
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|0:18:28
|50
|Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia
|0:18:29
|51
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano
|0:18:54
|52
|Edwin Andres Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) EPM
|0:19:03
|53
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|0:19:29
|54
|Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:19:32
|55
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:00
|56
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin
|0:20:22
|57
|Rafael Anibal Montiel Cuello (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:21:29
|58
|Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|0:21:39
|59
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:25
|60
|Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia
|0:22:29
|61
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:22:45
|62
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:22:53
|63
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:23:18
|64
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|0:23:41
|65
|Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM
|0:24:30
|66
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:25:25
|67
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:26:19
|68
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:26:20
|69
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|70
|Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
|0:26:42
|71
|Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|0:26:49
|72
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) GW Shimano
|0:27:05
|73
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:27:26
|74
|Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia
|0:28:18
|75
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano
|0:28:19
|76
|Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Team Illuminate
|0:28:29
|77
|Diego Ruiz (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|0:28:35
|78
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:29:06
|79
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:29:22
|80
|Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|0:29:36
|81
|Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy
|0:29:53
|82
|Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:31:25
|83
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:31:33
|84
|Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:32:16
|85
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:33:03
|86
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:38
|87
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:33:42
|88
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:33:55
|89
|Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:34:07
|90
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:34:36
|91
|Marcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa) Efapel
|0:36:09
|92
|Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|0:36:13
|93
|Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|0:36:20
|94
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:36:48
|95
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:37:03
|96
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:37:11
|97
|Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:37:13
|98
|Jaime Alberto Castañeda Ortega (Col) EPM
|0:38:26
|99
|Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:38:39
|100
|Walter Alejandro Vargas Alzate (Col) Medellin
|0:38:46
|101
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:38:49
|102
|Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:38:55
|103
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior
|0:39:11
|104
|William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|0:39:16
|105
|Didier Sastoque (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|0:39:32
|106
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:40:17
|107
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:41:59
|108
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:42:50
|109
|Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:42:51
|110
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
|0:42:53
|111
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:43:14
|112
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:43:21
|113
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:43:30
|114
|Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:44:26
|115
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:44:58
|116
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:45:08
|117
|Jose Nicolas Castro Laverde (Col) GW Shimano
|0:46:12
|118
|Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate
|0:46:15
|119
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:47:32
|120
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:48:05
|121
|Norberto Wilches (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|0:48:45
|122
|Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate Continental
|0:48:58
|123
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) GW Shimano
|0:49:03
|124
|Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia
|0:50:04
|125
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:51:12
|126
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:51:36
|127
|Albeiro Rabon Vela (Col) Deprisa Team
|0:51:37
|128
|Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|0:54:29
|129
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:54:40
|130
|Rafael Jorge Magalhães Silva (Por) Efapel
|0:56:37
|131
|Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy
|0:57:06
|132
|Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|0:57:48
|133
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Efapel
|0:58:17
|134
|Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|0:58:48
|135
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
|0:59:59
|136
|Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
|1:00:44
|137
|Cristian Torres (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|1:01:44
|138
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team
|1:02:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|40
|pts
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|28
|3
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|4
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|21
|5
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|18
|6
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
|16
|7
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|15
|8
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|14
|9
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|13
|10
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|10
|11
|Juan Arango (Col) Colombia
|10
|12
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|10
|13
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|9
|14
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|15
|Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador
|8
|16
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|17
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|6
|18
|Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia
|6
|19
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team
|6
|20
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|5
|21
|Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
|5
|22
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|5
|23
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|4
|24
|Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|4
|25
|Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|4
|26
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|27
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|3
|28
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
|3
|29
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|3
|30
|Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|3
|31
|Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|2
|32
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2
|33
|William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|2
|34
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|1
|35
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|12
|pts
|2
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|7
|3
|William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|6
|4
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|6
|5
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|6
|6
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|5
|7
|Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|4
|8
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin
|4
|9
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|3
|10
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
|3
|11
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|3
|12
|Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia
|3
|13
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|14
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|15
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|1
|16
|Juan Arango (Col) Colombia
|1
|17
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1
|18
|Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|1
|19
|Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|14:40:54
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:15
|3
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:21
|4
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:57
|5
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:20
|6
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|0:01:41
|7
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:01:50
|8
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:02:10
|9
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin
|0:02:12
|10
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:24
|11
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|0:02:25
|12
|Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|0:03:27
|13
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:32
|14
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
|0:06:36
|15
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:07:21
|16
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:17:21
|17
|Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:17:32
|18
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:17:53
|19
|German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|0:18:11
|20
|Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia
|0:18:21
|21
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|0:19:21
|22
|Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:19:24
|23
|Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|0:21:31
|24
|Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia
|0:22:21
|25
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:25:17
|26
|Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|0:26:41
|27
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:27:18
|28
|Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia
|0:28:10
|29
|Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy
|0:29:45
|30
|Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:31:17
|31
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:33:34
|32
|Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|0:36:05
|33
|Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:37:05
|34
|Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:38:47
|35
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior
|0:39:03
|36
|William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|0:39:08
|37
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:40:09
|38
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:41:51
|39
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:43:06
|40
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:45:00
|41
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:47:24
|42
|Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|0:54:21
|43
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:54:32
|44
|Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy
|0:56:58
|45
|Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|0:57:40
|46
|Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|0:58:40
|47
|Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
|1:00:36
|48
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team
|1:02:11
