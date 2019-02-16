Trending

Tour Colombia: Alaphilippe wins stage 5

Frenchman takes the overall lead

Julian Alaphilippe wins stage 5 at Tour Colombia

Julian Alaphilippe wins stage 5 at Tour Colombia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 5 of Tour Colombia

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 5 of Tour Colombia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 5 of Tour Colombia

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 5 of Tour Colombia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 5 of Tour Colombia

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 5 of Tour Colombia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Best young rider Dani Martinez (EF Education First)

Best young rider Dani Martinez (EF Education First)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 5 of Tour Colombia and takes the overall lead

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 5 of Tour Colombia and takes the overall lead
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 5 of Tour Colombia and takes the overall lead

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 5 of Tour Colombia and takes the overall lead
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) looks back at Ivan Sosa (Team Sky) Tour Colombia stage 5

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) looks back at Ivan Sosa (Team Sky) Tour Colombia stage 5
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins Tour Colombia stage 5 and takes the overall lead

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins Tour Colombia stage 5 and takes the overall lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First) Tour Colombia stage 5

Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First) Tour Colombia stage 5
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins Tour Colombia stage 5 and takes the overall lead

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins Tour Colombia stage 5 and takes the overall lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ivan Sosa (team Sky) attacks at stage 5 of Tour Colombia

Ivan Sosa (team Sky) attacks at stage 5 of Tour Colombia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) leads the breakaway

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the climb at stage 5 Tour Colombia

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the climb at stage 5 Tour Colombia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ivan Sosa (Team Sky) and Daniel Martinez (EF Education First) during stage 5 at Tour Colombia

Ivan Sosa (Team Sky) and Daniel Martinez (EF Education First) during stage 5 at Tour Colombia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at stage 5 of Tour Colombia

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at stage 5 of Tour Colombia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Pro Team) and Richard Carapaz (Movistar Team) sprint in for second and third behind stage winner Julian Alaphilippe

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Pro Team) and Richard Carapaz (Movistar Team) sprint in for second and third behind stage winner Julian Alaphilippe
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won stage 5 of the Tour Colombia 2.1 on Saturday with a powerful sprint to beat Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) and Richard Carapaz (Movistar). The Frenchman also rode into the overall lead, taking the jersey from teammate Bob Jungels.

The stage looked to be heading towards a two-man battle after Dani Martinez (EF Education First) and Ivan Sosa (Team Sky) attacked and went clear inside the final 10 kilometres. At that point, Alaphilippe was unable to hold the pace set by the Colombian riders, but he came back to the duo, alongside Carapaz and Lopez, inside the final kilometre. 

The Frenchman immediately hit the front once the juncture was made and showed no hesitation as he rounded the final corners and jumped a set of speed bumps as the line approached. His kick for the line was definitive, allowing him plenty of time to savour the win.

"I'm just so happy to win today," Alaphlippe said after the stage. "It was my goal to try and win a stage. My team has won two stages and today is special. We will continue to take the responsibility. It was not my goal when I came in here to win the tour, so it's like a bonus for me and I want to enjoy it. Tomorrow is for sure a really hard day. I did everything today to try and win the stage in the front in the breakaway."

Alaphlippe now leads the overall by eight seconds over Martinez and 23 seconds over Astana's Migle Angel Lopez. Sosa is the top-played Team Sky rider in fourth, 29 seconds back.

Early on in the stage, Chris Froome (Team Sky) was held up in crash and was unable to regain contact with the lead group. He finished with large group juts three minutes under the time cut. Team Sky's Egan Bernal, who finished the stage in group that was 42 seconds back, is in both at 1:05.

How it unfolded

Saturday's stage 5 started in La Union and made its way to a circuit around La Ceja and Retiro, where the peloton raced four laps before heading back to the finish back in La Union. The lumpy circuit started and finished at 2,476m above sea level and topped out twice on Alta La Union at 2,476m.

The stage offered intermediate sprints with the usual time bonuses at 49.6km, 87.5km and 125.4km. Five KOMs were up for grabs on the stage, with points on offer atop the category 3 Alto Nano on each of the four laps and a final KOM at the category 2 Alto la Union just 4.7km from the finish.

A dangerous breakaway got away early in the day and started the fireworks. In the move were Óscar Sevilla (Team Medellin), Rodrigo Contreras (Astana), Alexis Camacho (Coldeportes Zenu), Ivan Sosa (Team Sky), Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck Quick Step), Winner Anacona (Movistar) and Dani Martinez (EF Education First), Richard Carapaz (Movistar), Edward Beltran (Team Medellin), Oscar Quiroz (Strongman Bicycles), Juan Pablo Suarez (GW Shimano), Brayan Sanchez (Orgulla Paisa) and Aalvaro Duarte (Colombia).

Alaphilippe took the three-second bonus at the first sprint and moved into the virtual lead. Sevilla and Martinez collected two seconds and one second, respectively. At the second sprint, Martinez beat Sosa and Sevilla for the maximum bonus as the gap grew to 2:45.

An early crash knocked Chris Froome (Team Sky) out of contention, but with Sosa in the break and Egan Bernal in the peloton, Team Sky was set up well for the finale. Overnight leader Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Movistar's Nairo Quintana and Astana's Migel Angel Lopez were also in the main group, which was much reduced as the battle of attrition started on the first lap.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep4:16:44
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
3Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
4Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
5Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky0:00:06
6Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:42
7Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
8Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
10Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
11Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
12Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
13Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
14Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
15Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
16Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
17Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador
18Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:51
19Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM
20Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
21Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin
22Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
23Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin0:01:25
24Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
25Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
26Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM
27Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:02:11
28Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:02:32
29Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) GW Shimano0:02:40
30Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
31Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:02:50
32Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia0:04:04
33Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon0:06:20
34Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
35Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
36Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:43
37Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate0:16:20
38Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
39Rafael Anibal Montiel Cuello (Col) Orgullo Paisa
40Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
41Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior
42Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
43Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
44Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
45Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
46Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
47Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior
48Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior
49Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia
50Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin
51Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) GW Shimano
52Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano
53Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador
54Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano
55Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador
56Edwin Andres Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) EPM
57Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
58Sebastian Orlando Caro Monroy (Col) Deprisa Team
59Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
60Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
61Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
62Juan Arango (Col) Colombia
63Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Deprisa Team
64Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) EPM
65Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
66Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
67German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
68Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
69Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate
70Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
71Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:16:32
72Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:20:31
73Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon0:21:00
74Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia0:21:01
75Diego Ruiz (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
76Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM0:21:06
77Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
78Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon0:21:07
79Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior
80Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
81Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
82Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
83Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:21:10
84Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
85Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
86William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
87Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Orgullo Paisa
88Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa
89Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
90Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy0:23:01
91Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
92Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
93Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Team Illuminate
94Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia
95Marcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa) Efapel
96Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:26:10
97Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates0:30:16
98Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
99Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
100Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:33:25
101Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:33:26
102Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:33:30
103Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
104Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) GW Shimano
105Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
106Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Efapel
107Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador
108Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
109Jaime Alberto Castañeda Ortega (Col) EPM
110Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy
111Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia
112Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
113Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
114Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
115Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
116Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
117Jose Nicolas Castro Laverde (Col) GW Shimano
118Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador
119Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
120Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
121Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
122Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
123Didier Sastoque (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
124Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
125Walter Alejandro Vargas Alzate (Col) Medellin
126Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
127Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
128Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman0:35:12
129Albeiro Rabon Vela (Col) Deprisa Team0:36:49
130Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:40:52
131Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate Continental0:41:55
132Norberto Wilches (Col) Betplay Cycling Team0:42:03
133Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team0:42:20
134Cristian Torres (Col) Betplay Cycling Team0:42:26
135João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:42:29
136Rafael Jorge Magalhães Silva (Por) Efapel
137Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior
138Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team0:52:13
OTLNicolas Garcia (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
DNFJulian Cardona Tabares (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
DNFMichael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFJonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
DNFKarel Vacek (Cze) Hagens Berman Axeon
DNFRoy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFMihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFHideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
DNFDylan Page (Swi) IAM Excelsior
DNFJóni Brandão (Por) Efapel
DNFBruno Silva (Por) Efapel
DNFFernando Islas (Mex) Aevolo
DNFCade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
DNFRiley Sheehan (USA) Aevolo
DNFSteven Kalf (Est) Team Illuminate Continental
DNFMartin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate Continental
DNFHeimarhanz Ariza Jaramillo (Col) Deprisa Team
DNFFrancesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
DNFMichele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy
DNFCarlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador
DSQAttilio Viviani (Ita) Italy

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep18pts
2Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First15
3Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team12
4Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team10
5Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky9
6Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
7Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First5
8Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin5
9Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane4
10Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team3
11Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky2
12Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman1

Mountain
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu12pts
2Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First5
3Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky5
4Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman4
5Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team3
6Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia3
7Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep2
8Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin2
9Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
10Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team4:16:44
2Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
3Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky0:00:06
4Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:00:42
5Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
6Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
7Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador
8Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:51
9Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
10Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
11Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin0:01:25
12Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
13Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:02:50
14Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon0:06:20
15Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
16Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:16:20
17Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
18Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior
19Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior
20Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia
21Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador
22Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
23German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
24Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
25Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon0:21:00
26Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia0:21:01
27Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior0:21:07
28Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
29Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:21:10
30William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
31Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy0:23:01
32Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia
33Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:26:10
34Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon0:30:16
35Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:33:25
36Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:33:26
37Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:33:30
38Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador
39Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy
40Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
41Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
42Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
43Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
44Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:40:52
45Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team0:42:20
46João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:42:29
47Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior
48Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team0:52:13

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep14:40:46
2Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First0:00:08
3Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:23
4Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky0:00:29
5Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:53
6Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:00:55
7Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First0:00:57
8Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
9Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:01:05
10Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin0:01:27
11Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:01:28
12Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:01:32
13Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:41
14Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin0:01:46
15Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon0:01:47
16Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman0:01:49
17Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:01:58
18Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM
19Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:02:07
20Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador0:02:18
21Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin0:02:20
22Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:02:24
23Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM0:02:32
24Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
25Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman0:02:33
26Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:03:31
27Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman0:03:35
28Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:03:40
29Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:03:52
30Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu0:03:58
31Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) GW Shimano
32Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia0:05:32
33Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky0:06:44
34Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:06:45
35Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon0:07:29
36Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:42
37Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) EPM0:17:27
38Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon0:17:29
39Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu0:17:34
40Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu0:17:38
41Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:17:40
42Juan Arango (Col) Colombia0:17:42
43Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador0:17:56
44Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate0:17:59
45Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:18:01
46Sebastian Orlando Caro Monroy (Col) Deprisa Team0:18:11
47Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Deprisa Team
48German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu0:18:19
49Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior0:18:28
50Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia0:18:29
51Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano0:18:54
52Edwin Andres Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) EPM0:19:03
53Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:19:29
54Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador0:19:32
55Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:20:00
56Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin0:20:22
57Rafael Anibal Montiel Cuello (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:21:29
58Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior0:21:39
59Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:22:25
60Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia0:22:29
61Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy0:22:45
62Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:22:53
63Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy0:23:18
64Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First0:23:41
65Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM0:24:30
66Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon0:25:25
67Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:26:19
68Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:26:20
69Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
70Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin0:26:42
71Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior0:26:49
72Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) GW Shimano0:27:05
73Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:27:26
74Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia0:28:18
75Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano0:28:19
76Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Team Illuminate0:28:29
77Diego Ruiz (Col) Betplay Cycling Team0:28:35
78Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:29:06
79Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon0:29:22
80Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu0:29:36
81Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy0:29:53
82Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon0:31:25
83Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:31:33
84Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:32:16
85Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:33:03
86Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:33:38
87Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:33:42
88Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:33:55
89Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:34:07
90Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:34:36
91Marcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa) Efapel0:36:09
92Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu0:36:13
93Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman0:36:20
94Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:36:48
95Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:37:03
96Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:37:11
97Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:37:13
98Jaime Alberto Castañeda Ortega (Col) EPM0:38:26
99Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy0:38:39
100Walter Alejandro Vargas Alzate (Col) Medellin0:38:46
101Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:38:49
102Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador0:38:55
103Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior0:39:11
104William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman0:39:16
105Didier Sastoque (Col) Betplay Cycling Team0:39:32
106Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:40:17
107Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:41:59
108Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:42:50
109Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador0:42:51
110Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First0:42:53
111Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:43:14
112Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:43:21
113Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:43:30
114Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:44:26
115Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy0:44:58
116Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:45:08
117Jose Nicolas Castro Laverde (Col) GW Shimano0:46:12
118Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate0:46:15
119Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:47:32
120Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:48:05
121Norberto Wilches (Col) Betplay Cycling Team0:48:45
122Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate Continental0:48:58
123Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) GW Shimano0:49:03
124Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia0:50:04
125Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:51:12
126Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates0:51:36
127Albeiro Rabon Vela (Col) Deprisa Team0:51:37
128Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman0:54:29
129João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:54:40
130Rafael Jorge Magalhães Silva (Por) Efapel0:56:37
131Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy0:57:06
132Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior0:57:48
133Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Efapel0:58:17
134Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team0:58:48
135Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First0:59:59
136Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo1:00:44
137Cristian Torres (Col) Betplay Cycling Team1:01:44
138Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team1:02:19

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep40pts
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team28
3Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates25
4Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep21
5Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep18
6Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon16
7Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First15
8Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky14
9Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team13
10Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin10
11Juan Arango (Col) Colombia10
12Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy10
13Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky9
14Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec8
15Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador8
16Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep7
17Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM6
18Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia6
19Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team6
20Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First5
21Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin5
22Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane5
23Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane4
24Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu4
25Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa4
26Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
27Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team3
28Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky3
29Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior3
30Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu3
31Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa2
32Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2
33William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman2
34Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman1
35Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu12pts
2Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman7
3William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman6
4Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team6
5Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First6
6Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky5
7Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa4
8Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin4
9Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin3
10Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon3
11Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team3
12Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia3
13Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep2
14Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
15Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First1
16Juan Arango (Col) Colombia1
17Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon1
18Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu1
19Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First14:40:54
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:15
3Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky0:00:21
4Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:00:57
5Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:01:20
6Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman0:01:41
7Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:01:50
8Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador0:02:10
9Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin0:02:12
10Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:02:24
11Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman0:02:25
12Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman0:03:27
13Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:03:32
14Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky0:06:36
15Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon0:07:21
16Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon0:17:21
17Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:17:32
18Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:17:53
19German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu0:18:11
20Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia0:18:21
21Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:19:21
22Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador0:19:24
23Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior0:21:31
24Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia0:22:21
25Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon0:25:17
26Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior0:26:41
27Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:27:18
28Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia0:28:10
29Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy0:29:45
30Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon0:31:17
31Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:33:34
32Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu0:36:05
33Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:37:05
34Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador0:38:47
35Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior0:39:03
36William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman0:39:08
37Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:40:09
38Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:41:51
39Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:43:06
40Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:45:00
41Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:47:24
42Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman0:54:21
43João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:54:32
44Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy0:56:58
45Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior0:57:40
46Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team0:58:40
47Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo1:00:36
48Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team1:02:11

