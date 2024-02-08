Tour Colombia: Alejandro Osorio wins stage 3 in Tunja

Image 1 of 8 Colombian champion Alejandro Osorio wins stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Michael Morkov (Astana) (Image credit: Getty Images) Mark Cavendish (Astana) (Image credit: Getty Images) Mark Cavendish at the head of the bunch (Image credit: Getty Images) Stage 3 of Tour Colombia (Image credit: Getty Images) The start of stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Race leader Harold Tejada behind his teammate on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Bernardo Suaza (Team Petrolike) and David Santiago Gomez (Sistecredito) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Colombian national champion Alejandro Osorio (GW Erco Shimano) won stage 3 at the Tour Colombia after outsprinting late-race breakaway companion Rodrigo Contreras (Nu Colombia) in Tunja.

Contreras and Osorio formed a larger seven-rider breakaway that emerged on the final lap of racing, but the Nu Colombia rider attacked inside 2km to go and gained a slim lead over the rest of the group.

Osorio quickly responded, however, and crossed the gap, connecting with Contreras' back wheel and winning the two-up sprint to the line.

Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-EasyPost) sprinted in for third place ahead of Jonathan Caicedo (Petrolike) in fourth, Egan Bernal (Colombia) in fifth, Iván Ramiro Sosa (Movistar Team) sixth, Adrián Bustamante (GW Erco Shimano) seventh and Edgar David Cadena (Petrolike) eight. All were in the initial last-lap breakaway.

Niccolò Bonifazio (Corratec-Vini Fantini) won the reduced group sprint for ninth place, crossing the line just 11 seconds behind the breakaway.

Osorio moved into the overall race lead, taking the jersey from stage 2 winner and overnight leader Harold Tejada (Astana-Qazaqstan). Tejada is now positioned in second overall at six seconds back, with Andrea Piccolo (EF Education-EasyPost) in third at 11 seconds.

How it unfolded

The precise difficulty of the race profile was open to a variety of interpretations, but it was clear that any kind of circuit around Tunja, Colombia's highest departmental capital, would be a demanding one. There's no arguing with geography.

When Harold Tejada (Astana-Qazaqstan) seized the yellow jersey with an enterprising victory in Santa Rosa de Viterbo, he was already being asked to cast his mind ahead to the decisive summit finish on the Alto del Vino on Saturday. The Colombian could have guessed, however, that his rivals would be poised to probe him for any signs of weakness on Thursday's attritional stage, which took in of eleven laps of a 12.9km circuit.

Despite the rolling terrain and the altitude in excess of 2,700m, the first lap was run off at a brisk average pace of 43kph, and there wasn't a whole lot of respite even after the day's early break of Santiago Gómez (Team Sistecrédito), Bernardo Suaza (Petrolike) and Brayan Sánchez (Team Medellín) forged clear.

That trio would eventually carve out an advantage of more than three minutes, putting Gómez into the virtual race lead, but there was never any real danger of the situation spiralling out of control for the GC favourites. Like on Tuesday's opening stage, Astana-Qazaqstan and Movistar found common cause at the head of the bunch, though this time out, it was their fast men who were doing much of the work, with Mark Cavendish and Fernando Gaviria prominent.

Cavendish eventually swung off with a shade under four laps to go, but his show hadn't quite finished. As he soft-pedalled up the circuit's toughest climb, the Manxman entered into the festive spirit of the occasion, accepting a phone from a fan to take a rolling selfie and then slapping outstretched hands all way to the top of the ascent.

By then, the intensity of the peloton was steadily rising, while the break was down to two riders, Suaza and Gómez. With three laps to go, the gap was down to 1:50, and it was telling that EF Education-EasyPost's Andrea Piccolo was now to the fore. Once the road began to climb again, Richard Carapaz was soon on the offensive, and his acceleration prompted a brisk reaction from a quickly shrinking bunch.

Carapaz went again on the second climb of the circuit, splintering the bunch still further, with Colombian champion Alejandro Osorio (GW) counter attacking over the top. Piccolo was next to try his luck in a breathless sequence, and by the time they began the penultimate lap, there were only fifteen or so riders in the group of favourites, just 30 seconds down on the escapees.

Osorio went again with another former WorldTour rider Rodrigo Contreras (Nu Colombia) after a regrouping and this time the attack worked. The pair held off the chase to contest the stage win, with the Colombian champion coming out on top.

Results

