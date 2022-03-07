Live coverage

Tirreno-Adriatico stage 1 – Live coverage

Ganna, Pogacar, Evenepoel lead the line in the opening time trial

Tirreno-Adriatico stage 1 profile 2022

Today's route is, like the stages in San Benedetto del Tronto, a simple out and back run along the coastal road in Lido di Camaiore. There's a small right-turn at the start and then a hairpin in the middle, but otherwise it's all straights.

15 minutes to the start.

In the past five years, Wout van Aert, Filippo Ganna, Rohan Dennis (twice), and Victor Campenaerts have won the Tirreno-Adriatico time trial. 

World time trial champion Ganna is back today, but he'll face competition from Remco Evenepoel, Tadej Pogačar, Geraint Thomas, Kasper Asgreen, Edoardo Affini, Mikkel Bjerg, Richie Porte, and more.

Just over 20 minutes until the start, when Leonardo Basso, Michael Matthews, and Andrea Pasqualon will kick things off.

We kick off the race with a short, pan-flat time trial – the mirror image of the usual race finisher in San Benedetto del Tronto on the other side of Italy.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the opener here at Tirreno-Adriatico, the 13.9-kilometre time trial in Lido di Camaiore.

