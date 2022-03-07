Live coverage
Paris-Nice stage 2 - Live coverage
By Barry Ryan published
All the action from Auffargis to Orléans
The peloton appears to be content to grant this trio some early leeway. Their leads quickly stretches out towards the one-minute mark.
-156km
Some early aggression from Lotto Soudal, as Philippe Gilbert and Matthew Holmes slip off the front in the company of Alexis Gougeard (AG2R Citroën). This trio has a lead of 20 or so seconds over the peloton. Holmes wears the king of the mountains jersey and he is eager to defend it on the day's two early climbs.
-159km
The peloton reaches kilometre zero and stage 2 of Paris-Nice is formally underway.
The peloton is making its way through the neutralised zone ahead of the start proper in Auffargis.
Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) is a non-starter today. The European champion was distanced on the run-in to the finish yesterday and his team announced this morning that he is out of the race due to bronchitis. It's a blow to the Italian's Classics chances after he placed second last week at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in what was his first race of the season. Then again, Colbrelli raced only at Omloop, Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne and the Trofeo Laigueglia last year ahead of Milan-San Remo. Read more here.
There are two classified climbs on the agenda today and they both come early. The summit of the category 3 Côte des 17 Tournants (1.4km at 5%) is just 9.6km into the stage. The category 3 Côte de Choisel (1km at 6%) follows shortly afterwards.
The peloton has assembled for the start in Auffargis, where the temperature is a chilly 3°C. The mercury should rise towards 9°C or so by the finish in Orlèans. An easterly wind of 20kph or so is forecast in the afternoon.
Roll-out is at 12.15 local time, with the peloton due to hit kilometre zero at 12.25.
General classification after stage 1
1 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 3:48:28
2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:04
3 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06
4 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:29
5 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:32
6 Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
7 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
8 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
9 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
10 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
11 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
12 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
13 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
14 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
15 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-Samsic
16 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
17 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
18 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
19 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
20 Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
The peloton must also withstand the seemingly overwhelming force of Jumbo-Visma, who began bending Paris-Nice to their will with a startling show of strength in the finale on Sunday, when Christophe Laporte, Wout van Aert and Primož Roglič simply rode clear of the peloton and team time trialled to the finish, coming home 19 seconds up on Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) and at least 22 seconds ahead of everybody else. Van Aert and Roglič yielded stage honours and the first yellow jersey of the race to Laporte, a new signing from Cofidis. Roglič is already in a very strong position to wear that jersey in Nice next Sunday and, on yesterday's evidence, it would be a surprise Van Aert didn't notch up a stage win or two on the way to the Riviera.
Stage 2 of Paris-Nice brings the peloton southwards from Auffargis to Orléans. The 159km stage has some early hills that should allow a break to forge clear, but the flat and fast approach to the finish means that the sprinters should be to the fore. The roads are exposed on the run-in, however, and there are plenty of changes in direction, too. Echelons are always an occupational hazard in the opening days of Paris-Nice.
