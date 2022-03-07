Paris-Nice stage 2 - Live coverage

Refresh

The peloton appears to be content to grant this trio some early leeway. Their leads quickly stretches out towards the one-minute mark.

-156km Some early aggression from Lotto Soudal, as Philippe Gilbert and Matthew Holmes slip off the front in the company of Alexis Gougeard (AG2R Citroën). This trio has a lead of 20 or so seconds over the peloton. Holmes wears the king of the mountains jersey and he is eager to defend it on the day's two early climbs.

-159km The peloton reaches kilometre zero and stage 2 of Paris-Nice is formally underway.

The peloton is making its way through the neutralised zone ahead of the start proper in Auffargis.

Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) is a non-starter today. The European champion was distanced on the run-in to the finish yesterday and his team announced this morning that he is out of the race due to bronchitis. It's a blow to the Italian's Classics chances after he placed second last week at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in what was his first race of the season. Then again, Colbrelli raced only at Omloop, Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne and the Trofeo Laigueglia last year ahead of Milan-San Remo. Read more here. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

There are two classified climbs on the agenda today and they both come early. The summit of the category 3 Côte des 17 Tournants (1.4km at 5%) is just 9.6km into the stage. The category 3 Côte de Choisel (1km at 6%) follows shortly afterwards.

The peloton has assembled for the start in Auffargis, where the temperature is a chilly 3°C. The mercury should rise towards 9°C or so by the finish in Orlèans. An easterly wind of 20kph or so is forecast in the afternoon. Roll-out is at 12.15 local time, with the peloton due to hit kilometre zero at 12.25.

General classification after stage 1 1 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 3:48:28 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:04 3 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:29 5 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:32 6 Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 7 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 9 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 10 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 11 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 12 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 13 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 14 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 15 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-Samsic 16 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 18 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 19 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20 Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech

The peloton must also withstand the seemingly overwhelming force of Jumbo-Visma, who began bending Paris-Nice to their will with a startling show of strength in the finale on Sunday, when Christophe Laporte, Wout van Aert and Primož Roglič simply rode clear of the peloton and team time trialled to the finish, coming home 19 seconds up on Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) and at least 22 seconds ahead of everybody else. Van Aert and Roglič yielded stage honours and the first yellow jersey of the race to Laporte, a new signing from Cofidis. Roglič is already in a very strong position to wear that jersey in Nice next Sunday and, on yesterday's evidence, it would be a surprise Van Aert didn't notch up a stage win or two on the way to the Riviera. (Image credit: Getty Images)