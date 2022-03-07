Live coverage

Paris-Nice stage 2 - Live coverage

By published

All the action from Auffargis to Orléans

(Image credit: ASO)
The peloton appears to be content to grant this trio some early leeway. Their leads quickly stretches out towards the one-minute mark.

-156km

Some early aggression from Lotto Soudal, as Philippe Gilbert and Matthew Holmes slip off the front in the company of Alexis Gougeard (AG2R Citroën). This trio has a lead of 20 or so seconds over the peloton. Holmes wears the king of the mountains jersey and he is eager to defend it on the day's two early climbs.

-159km

The peloton reaches kilometre zero and stage 2 of Paris-Nice is formally underway.

The peloton is making its way through the neutralised zone ahead of the start proper in Auffargis. 

Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) is a non-starter today. The European champion was distanced on the run-in to the finish yesterday and his team announced this morning that he is out of the race due to bronchitis. It's a blow to the Italian's Classics chances after he placed second last week at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in what was his first race of the season. Then again, Colbrelli raced only at Omloop, Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne and the Trofeo Laigueglia last year ahead of Milan-San Remo. Read more here.

Memorial Marco Pantani 2021 Castrocaro Terra del Sole Cesenatico 196 km 18092021 Sonny Colbrelli ITA Bahrain Victorious photo Roberto BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

There are two classified climbs on the agenda today and they both come early.  The summit of the category 3 Côte des 17 Tournants (1.4km at 5%) is just 9.6km into the stage. The category 3 Côte de Choisel (1km at 6%) follows shortly afterwards.

The peloton has assembled for the start in Auffargis, where the temperature is a chilly 3°C. The mercury should rise towards 9°C or so by the finish in Orlèans. An easterly wind of 20kph or so is forecast in the afternoon. 

Roll-out is at 12.15 local time, with the peloton due to hit kilometre zero at 12.25.

General classification after stage 1

1          Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma        3:48:28

2          Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma    0:00:04

3          Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma   0:00:06

4          Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies      0:00:29

5          Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo           0:00:32

6          Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

7          Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team    

8          Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious         

9          Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix

10        Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team         

11        Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo

12        Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team    

13        Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team    

14        Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM        

15        Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-Samsic 

16        Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe     

17        Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo         

18        Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 

19        Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

20        Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech

The peloton must also withstand the seemingly overwhelming force of Jumbo-Visma, who began bending Paris-Nice to their will with a startling show of strength in the finale on Sunday, when Christophe Laporte, Wout van Aert and Primož Roglič simply rode clear of the peloton and team time trialled to the finish, coming home 19 seconds up on Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) and at least 22 seconds ahead of everybody else. Van Aert and Roglič yielded stage honours and the first yellow jersey of the race to Laporte, a new signing from Cofidis. Roglič is already in a very strong position to wear that jersey in Nice next Sunday and, on yesterday's evidence, it would be a surprise Van Aert didn't notch up a stage win or two on the way to the Riviera.

MANTESLAVILLE FRANCE MARCH 06 LR Wout Van Aert of Belgium Christophe Laporte of France stage winner and Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma celebrate crossing the finish line during the 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 1 a 160km stage from ManteslaVille to ManteslaVille ParisNice WorldTour on March 06 2022 in ManteslaVille France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 2 of Paris-Nice brings the peloton southwards from Auffargis to Orléans. The 159km stage has some early hills that should allow a break to forge clear, but the flat and fast approach to the finish means that the sprinters should be to the fore. The roads are exposed on the run-in, however, and there are plenty of changes in direction, too. Echelons are always an occupational hazard in the opening days of Paris-Nice. 

