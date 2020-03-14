Kaat Tahy claims women's title at The Mid South

Kaat Tahy was the first woman to cross the line at The Mid South Saturday, beating former US collegiate MTB champ Hannah Rae Finchamp back to Stillwater, Oklahoma, by nearly two minutes to claim the 2020 crown at the 160km gravel race.

The predicted rain in the Stillwater area – and an accompanying lightning strike – arrived in time to delay the start of the 160km race by half an hour, but it didn’t deter the enthusiasm of the hardiest souls while the mud of rural Oklahoma roads awaited.

As the rains poured, the mud thickened, and power was going to be the featured asset of the day.

The only competitor in the women's 40-49 division after the rain and the coronavirus pandemic caused a number of withdraws, the 45-year-old Tahy lowed through the thick red mud on the rural roads in seven hours, 47 minutes and 14 seconds, with Finchcamp, representing the 19-29 group, not far behind at 7:49:10.

More to come!