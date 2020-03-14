Kaat Tahy claims women's title at The Mid South
By Cyclingnews
Plowing though mud was the order of the day at 160km gravel race in Oklahoma
Elite Women: Stillwater, Oklahoma - Stillwater, Oklahoma
Kaat Tahy was the first woman to cross the line at The Mid South Saturday, beating former US collegiate MTB champ Hannah Rae Finchamp back to Stillwater, Oklahoma, by nearly two minutes to claim the 2020 crown at the 160km gravel race.
The predicted rain in the Stillwater area – and an accompanying lightning strike – arrived in time to delay the start of the 160km race by half an hour, but it didn’t deter the enthusiasm of the hardiest souls while the mud of rural Oklahoma roads awaited.
As the rains poured, the mud thickened, and power was going to be the featured asset of the day.
The only competitor in the women's 40-49 division after the rain and the coronavirus pandemic caused a number of withdraws, the 45-year-old Tahy lowed through the thick red mud on the rural roads in seven hours, 47 minutes and 14 seconds, with Finchcamp, representing the 19-29 group, not far behind at 7:49:10.
More to come!
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaat Tahy
|7:47:14
|2
|Hannah Rae Finchamp
|0:01:56
|3
|Carrie Levine
|0:13:58
|4
|Kennedy Cunningham
|0:14:09
|5
|Caitlin Milam
|0:14:18
|6
|Amanda Nauman
|0:15:49
|7
|Kristen Faulkner
|0:24:37
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Kaat Tahy claims women's title at The Mid SouthPlowing though mud was the order of the day at 160km gravel race in Oklahoma
-
The Mid South: Payson McElveen defends his title in the mudPeter Stetina suffers a mechanical as Kanza winner Colin Strickland is second
-
Benoot: It's a shame that I can't go to the Classics with these legsBelgian celebrates career-best WorldTour stage race result at Paris-Nice
-
De Gendt: I'm really glad we raced Paris-NiceBelgian takes aim at Tour de France as coronavirus casts doubt on future goals
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy