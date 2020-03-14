The Mid South: Payson McElveen defends his title in the mud

Payson McElveen successfully defended his title at The Mid South gravel race in Oklahoma Saturday, surviving a wet day of attrition on the muddy rural roads to claim the win in Stillwater.

The predicted rain in the Stillwater area – and an accompanying lightning strike – arrived in time to delay the start of the 160km race by half an hour, but it didn’t deter the enthusiasm of the hardiest souls while the mud of rural Oklahoma roads awaited. As the rains poured, the mud thickened, and power was going to be the featured asset of the day.

A group of six that included 2019 winner McElveen and Dirty Kanza reigning champion Colin Strickland eventually formed on the front as the conditions ensured a race that simply wore down competitors or knocked them out with flats and mechanicals.

Peter Stetina appeared to have an advantage after an early attack but fell victim to the mud when his ride developed issues that allowed McElveen and Strickland to pass the former WorldTour rider.

It was the defending champion who eventually outlasted the horde and his two fellow survivors to seize another victory back in Stillwater.

More to come!