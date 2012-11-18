Johnson races to victory during third day of Jingle 'Cross
Driscoll and Berden round out top three
Elite Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|1:01:07
|2
|James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:00:22
|3
|Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh Clement
|0:00:42
|4
|Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha Focus
|0:00:49
|5
|Brian Matter (USA) RACC Geargrinder
|0:01:24
|6
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh Clement
|0:01:47
|7
|Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:05
|8
|Matt Shriver (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:02:40
|9
|Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony
|0:02:53
|10
|Isaac Neff (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:02:55
|11
|Chase Dickens (USA) American Classic Professional Cyclocross Team
|0:03:09
|12
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:34
|13
|Joseph Maloney (USA) KS Energy Services / Team Wisco
|0:03:45
|14
|Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant Cycling
|0:03:55
|15
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|0:04:01
|16
|Jeff Kluck (USA) Powerade - Independent Fabrication
|0:04:33
|17
|Mike Sherer (USA) The Pony Shop
|0:04:45
|18
|Mark Savery (USA) Midwest Cycling Group
|0:04:47
|19
|Corey Stelljes (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|0:04:51
|20
|Craig Etheridge (USA) Raleigh Clement
|0:04:52
|21
|Kevin Mcconnell (USA) Iowa City Cycling Club
|0:05:07
|22
|Trevor Koss (USA) Magnus
|0:05:08
|23
|Tom Burke (USA) Midwest Cycling Group
|0:05:24
|24
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Professional Cyclocross Team
|0:05:36
|25
|Craig Faulkner (USA) Crossniacs
|0:06:02
|26
|Eric Thompson (USA) Plan C p/b Challenge Tires
|0:06:10
|-1lap
|Bryan Fawley (USA) Dallas Bike Works
|-1lap
|Andrew Coe (USA) Ethos Racing
|-1lap
|Dallas Fowler (USA) KUHL
|-2laps
|Matthew Allen (USA) Behind Bars / LGR
|-2laps
|Pat Lemieux (USA) St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club
|-2laps
|Travis Braun (USA) Magnus
|-2laps
|Jeremiah Gantzer (USA) Double I Cycling Experience
|-2laps
|Bill Street (USA) KUHL
|-5laps
|John Thompson (USA) St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club
|DNF
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
