Johnson races to victory during third day of Jingle 'Cross

Driscoll and Berden round out top three

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld1:01:07
2James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld0:00:22
3Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh Clement0:00:42
4Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha Focus0:00:49
5Brian Matter (USA) RACC Geargrinder0:01:24
6Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh Clement0:01:47
7Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:05
8Matt Shriver (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:02:40
9Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony0:02:53
10Isaac Neff (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:02:55
11Chase Dickens (USA) American Classic Professional Cyclocross Team0:03:09
12Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:34
13Joseph Maloney (USA) KS Energy Services / Team Wisco0:03:45
14Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant Cycling0:03:55
15Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com0:04:01
16Jeff Kluck (USA) Powerade - Independent Fabrication0:04:33
17Mike Sherer (USA) The Pony Shop0:04:45
18Mark Savery (USA) Midwest Cycling Group0:04:47
19Corey Stelljes (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com0:04:51
20Craig Etheridge (USA) Raleigh Clement0:04:52
21Kevin Mcconnell (USA) Iowa City Cycling Club0:05:07
22Trevor Koss (USA) Magnus0:05:08
23Tom Burke (USA) Midwest Cycling Group0:05:24
24Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Professional Cyclocross Team0:05:36
25Craig Faulkner (USA) Crossniacs0:06:02
26Eric Thompson (USA) Plan C p/b Challenge Tires0:06:10
-1lapBryan Fawley (USA) Dallas Bike Works
-1lapAndrew Coe (USA) Ethos Racing
-1lapDallas Fowler (USA) KUHL
-2lapsMatthew Allen (USA) Behind Bars / LGR
-2lapsPat Lemieux (USA) St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club
-2lapsTravis Braun (USA) Magnus
-2lapsJeremiah Gantzer (USA) Double I Cycling Experience
-2lapsBill Street (USA) KUHL
-5lapsJohn Thompson (USA) St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club
DNFRyan Trebon (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld

