Wyman powers to victory in Jingle 'Cross day 3
Krasniak earns second place ahead of Miller in third
Elite Women: -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona
|0:43:24
|2
|Julie Krasniak (Fra) Rapha Focus
|0:00:35
|3
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:43
|4
|Carmen Mcnellis Small (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:49
|5
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Clement
|0:00:58
|6
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:16
|7
|Courtenay McFadden (USA) Clif Bar/Bicycle Center
|0:01:34
|8
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:02:05
|9
|Amanda Carey (USA) Volkswagen Boise
|0:02:16
|10
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|0:02:27
|11
|Abby Strigel (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:03:08
|12
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel Sports
|0:03:29
|13
|Marne Smiley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team
|0:03:42
|14
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|0:04:01
|15
|Rebecca Gross (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|0:04:41
|16
|Corey Coogan-Cisek (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|0:05:17
|17
|Amber Markey (USA) My Wife Inc
|0:05:23
|18
|Karen Brocket (USA) Ethos Racing
|0:05:42
|19
|Sierra Siebenlist (USA) Matthews Bicycle
|0:06:29
|20
|Elizabeth So (USA) Les Petites Victoires
|0:06:46
|-2laps
|Robin Williams (USA) Iowa City Cycling Club / Mercy
|DNF
|Corrie Osborne (USA) Team Extreme
|DNS
|Linda Sone (USA) Cycle-Smart Inc.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy