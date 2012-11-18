Trending

Wyman powers to victory in Jingle 'Cross day 3

Krasniak earns second place ahead of Miller in third

Full results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona0:43:24
2Julie Krasniak (Fra) Rapha Focus0:00:35
3Amanda Miller (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:43
4Carmen Mcnellis Small (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:49
5Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Clement0:00:58
6Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:16
7Courtenay McFadden (USA) Clif Bar/Bicycle Center0:01:34
8Crystal Anthony (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld0:02:05
9Amanda Carey (USA) Volkswagen Boise0:02:16
10Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles0:02:27
11Abby Strigel (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:03:08
12Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel Sports0:03:29
13Marne Smiley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team0:03:42
14Jessica Cutler (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com0:04:01
15Rebecca Gross (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com0:04:41
16Corey Coogan-Cisek (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com0:05:17
17Amber Markey (USA) My Wife Inc0:05:23
18Karen Brocket (USA) Ethos Racing0:05:42
19Sierra Siebenlist (USA) Matthews Bicycle0:06:29
20Elizabeth So (USA) Les Petites Victoires0:06:46
-2lapsRobin Williams (USA) Iowa City Cycling Club / Mercy
DNFCorrie Osborne (USA) Team Extreme
DNSLinda Sone (USA) Cycle-Smart Inc.

