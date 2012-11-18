Trending

Johnson wins on day 2 of Jingle Cross Rock

Trebon and Berden second and third

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld1:01:18
2Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld0:00:33
3Ben Berden (BEL) Raleigh Clement0:00:59
4Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha Focus0:01:15
5James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld0:01:43
6Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:55
7Brian Matter (USA) RACC Geargrinder0:02:17
8Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh Clement0:02:20
9Matt Shriver (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:02:48
10Isaac Neff (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:03:24
11Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:52
12Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant Cycling0:03:55
13Mike Sherer (USA) The Pony Shop0:04:00
14David Reyes (USA) Bloomington Cycle Racing Team0:04:01
15Mark Savery (USA) Midwest Cycling Group0:04:02
16Corey Stelljes (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com0:04:03
17Joseph Maloney (USA) KS Energy Services / Team Wisco0:05:04
18Bryan Fawley (USA) Dallas Bike Works0:05:10
19Tom Burke (USA) Midwest Cycling Group0:05:11
20Patrick Lemieux (USA) St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club0:05:42
21Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com0:06:13
22Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Professional Cyclocross Team0:06:34
23Michael Hemme (USA) SRAM Factory0:06:45
24Travis Braun (USA) Magnus0:06:51
25Craig Faulkner (USA) Crossniacs0:08:05
26Luke Haley (USA) Red Zone Cycling0:08:16
27Matthew Allen (USA) Behind Bars / LGR
28Dallas Fowler (USA) KUHL
29Paul Mumford (USA) Chicago Cuttin Crew
30Andrew Coe (USA) Ethos Racing
31Bill Street (USA) KUHL
32Oliver Vrambout (USA) The Bikery Du Nord
33Jeremiah Gantzer (USA) Double I Cycling Experience
34John Thompson (USA) St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club /
DNFChase Dickens (USA) American Classic Professional Cyclocross Team
DNFJacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony
DNFCraig Etheridge (USA) Raleigh Clement
DNFJeff Kluck (USA) Powerade - Independent Fabrication
DNFKevin Mcconnell (USA) Iowa City Cycling Club
DNSBjorn Selander (USA) Plan C p/b Challenge Tires
DNSJohn Meehan (USA) Bissell / ABG Cycling Club

Latest on Cyclingnews