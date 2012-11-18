Johnson wins on day 2 of Jingle Cross Rock
Trebon and Berden second and third
Elite Men: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|1:01:18
|2
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:00:33
|3
|Ben Berden (BEL) Raleigh Clement
|0:00:59
|4
|Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha Focus
|0:01:15
|5
|James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:01:43
|6
|Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:55
|7
|Brian Matter (USA) RACC Geargrinder
|0:02:17
|8
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh Clement
|0:02:20
|9
|Matt Shriver (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:02:48
|10
|Isaac Neff (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:03:24
|11
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:52
|12
|Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant Cycling
|0:03:55
|13
|Mike Sherer (USA) The Pony Shop
|0:04:00
|14
|David Reyes (USA) Bloomington Cycle Racing Team
|0:04:01
|15
|Mark Savery (USA) Midwest Cycling Group
|0:04:02
|16
|Corey Stelljes (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|0:04:03
|17
|Joseph Maloney (USA) KS Energy Services / Team Wisco
|0:05:04
|18
|Bryan Fawley (USA) Dallas Bike Works
|0:05:10
|19
|Tom Burke (USA) Midwest Cycling Group
|0:05:11
|20
|Patrick Lemieux (USA) St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club
|0:05:42
|21
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|0:06:13
|22
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Professional Cyclocross Team
|0:06:34
|23
|Michael Hemme (USA) SRAM Factory
|0:06:45
|24
|Travis Braun (USA) Magnus
|0:06:51
|25
|Craig Faulkner (USA) Crossniacs
|0:08:05
|26
|Luke Haley (USA) Red Zone Cycling
|0:08:16
|27
|Matthew Allen (USA) Behind Bars / LGR
|28
|Dallas Fowler (USA) KUHL
|29
|Paul Mumford (USA) Chicago Cuttin Crew
|30
|Andrew Coe (USA) Ethos Racing
|31
|Bill Street (USA) KUHL
|32
|Oliver Vrambout (USA) The Bikery Du Nord
|33
|Jeremiah Gantzer (USA) Double I Cycling Experience
|34
|John Thompson (USA) St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club /
|DNF
|Chase Dickens (USA) American Classic Professional Cyclocross Team
|DNF
|Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony
|DNF
|Craig Etheridge (USA) Raleigh Clement
|DNF
|Jeff Kluck (USA) Powerade - Independent Fabrication
|DNF
|Kevin Mcconnell (USA) Iowa City Cycling Club
|DNS
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Plan C p/b Challenge Tires
|DNS
|John Meehan (USA) Bissell / ABG Cycling Club
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy