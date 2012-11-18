Wyman wins again at Jingle Cross Rock
Miller and McNellis Small round out podium
Elite Women: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona
|0:43:40
|2
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:28
|3
|Carmen McNellis Small (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Clement
|0:00:57
|5
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:25
|6
|Amanda Carey (USA) Volkswagen Boise
|0:01:37
|7
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|8
|Courtenay McFadden (USA) Clif Bar/Bicycle Center
|0:01:42
|9
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|0:03:08
|10
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel Sports
|0:03:28
|11
|Linda Sone (USA) Cycle-Smart Inc.
|0:03:36
|12
|Abby Strigel (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|13
|Marne Smiley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team
|0:04:38
|14
|Corey Coogan-Cisek (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|0:04:59
|15
|Rebecca Gross (USA)
|0:05:47
|16
|Sierra Siebenlist (USA) Matthews Bicycle
|17
|Amber Markey (USA) My Wife Inc
|0:06:00
|18
|Elizabeth So (USA) Les Petites Victoires
|0:06:57
|19
|Jeanne Fleck (USA) Velo Deluth
|0:07:02
|20
|Robin Williams (USA) Iowa City Cycling Club / Mercy
|0:08:32
|21
|Corrie Osborne (USA) Team Extreme
|0:08:59
|22
|Karen Brocket (USA) Ethos Racing
