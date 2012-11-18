Trending

Wyman wins again at Jingle Cross Rock

Miller and McNellis Small round out podium

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona0:43:40
2Amanda Miller (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:28
3Carmen McNellis Small (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
4Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Clement0:00:57
5Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:25
6Amanda Carey (USA) Volkswagen Boise0:01:37
7Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
8Courtenay McFadden (USA) Clif Bar/Bicycle Center0:01:42
9Jessica Cutler (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com0:03:08
10Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel Sports0:03:28
11Linda Sone (USA) Cycle-Smart Inc.0:03:36
12Abby Strigel (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
13Marne Smiley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team0:04:38
14Corey Coogan-Cisek (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com0:04:59
15Rebecca Gross (USA)0:05:47
16Sierra Siebenlist (USA) Matthews Bicycle
17Amber Markey (USA) My Wife Inc0:06:00
18Elizabeth So (USA) Les Petites Victoires0:06:57
19Jeanne Fleck (USA) Velo Deluth0:07:02
20Robin Williams (USA) Iowa City Cycling Club / Mercy0:08:32
21Corrie Osborne (USA) Team Extreme0:08:59
22Karen Brocket (USA) Ethos Racing

