Hecht doubles up in Derby City Cup

Junior follows up Saturday's win with another on Sunday

Image 1 of 3

Gage Hecht (USA) chasing his way into 2nd position with Eric Brunner following closly behind.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 2 of 3

Gage Hecht won the UCI 17-18 Juniors event for the second day in a row after a close competition with regular competitor Spencer Petrov, who crashed off the course mid-race

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 3 of 3

Fifteen year-old Andrew Schmidt won the Cat 2 race for the second day in a row, adding to an impressive string of recent victories. His margin of victory was more than a minute and a half

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gage Hecht (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co. Subaru0:41:31
2Eric Brunner (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling0:00:07
3Denzel Stephenson (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling0:00:27
4Spencer Petrov (USA) Cyclocorrs Racing0:00:43
5Cade Bickmore (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling0:00:44
6Cameron Beard (USA) Cyclocross World0:00:45
7Caleb Swartz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:01:09
8George Schulz (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:01:44
9Noah Barrow (Aus) Killington Montain School0:02:07
10Jack Tanner (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling0:02:42
11Henry Coppolillo (USA) RAD Racing NW0:02:59
12Ross Ellwood (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling0:03:13
13Brayden Buchanan (USA) RAD Racing NW0:03:23
14Scott Mcgill (USA) Lee & Asscociates0:03:27
15Nicholas Beirne (USA) Papa John's Racing Team0:03:40
16Cassidy Bailey (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling0:04:10
17Tristan Greathouse (USA)0:04:35
18Evan Clouse (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co. Subaru0:04:48
19Vivien Rindisbacher (Sui) Killington Montain School0:05:14
20Edward Fritzinger (USA) Papa John's Racing Team0:05:15
21Nicolas Padilla (USA) G2 Bike0:05:42
22Garrett Smith (USA) Reedy Creek Bicycles0:05:59
23Zachary Young (USA) Lionhearts Junior Racing0:06:24
24Jordan Lewis (USA) Cycle-Smart Elite Team0:06:25
25Alexander Christian (USA) Lionhearts Junior Racing0:07:01
26Ruben Bacon (USA) Papa John's Racing Team-1 Lap
27Cameron Fisk (USA) Papa John's Racing Team
DNFJack Crump (USA) Papa John's Racing Team
DNSNicholas Jenkins (USA)
DNSJ. Colton Brookshire (USA) NCCF/ Team Specialized Juniors
DNSThomas Carey (USA)

