Hecht doubles up in Derby City Cup
Junior follows up Saturday's win with another on Sunday
Junior Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gage Hecht (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co. Subaru
|0:41:31
|2
|Eric Brunner (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:00:07
|3
|Denzel Stephenson (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:00:27
|4
|Spencer Petrov (USA) Cyclocorrs Racing
|0:00:43
|5
|Cade Bickmore (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:00:44
|6
|Cameron Beard (USA) Cyclocross World
|0:00:45
|7
|Caleb Swartz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:01:09
|8
|George Schulz (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:01:44
|9
|Noah Barrow (Aus) Killington Montain School
|0:02:07
|10
|Jack Tanner (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:02:42
|11
|Henry Coppolillo (USA) RAD Racing NW
|0:02:59
|12
|Ross Ellwood (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:03:13
|13
|Brayden Buchanan (USA) RAD Racing NW
|0:03:23
|14
|Scott Mcgill (USA) Lee & Asscociates
|0:03:27
|15
|Nicholas Beirne (USA) Papa John's Racing Team
|0:03:40
|16
|Cassidy Bailey (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:04:10
|17
|Tristan Greathouse (USA)
|0:04:35
|18
|Evan Clouse (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co. Subaru
|0:04:48
|19
|Vivien Rindisbacher (Sui) Killington Montain School
|0:05:14
|20
|Edward Fritzinger (USA) Papa John's Racing Team
|0:05:15
|21
|Nicolas Padilla (USA) G2 Bike
|0:05:42
|22
|Garrett Smith (USA) Reedy Creek Bicycles
|0:05:59
|23
|Zachary Young (USA) Lionhearts Junior Racing
|0:06:24
|24
|Jordan Lewis (USA) Cycle-Smart Elite Team
|0:06:25
|25
|Alexander Christian (USA) Lionhearts Junior Racing
|0:07:01
|26
|Ruben Bacon (USA) Papa John's Racing Team
|-1 Lap
|27
|Cameron Fisk (USA) Papa John's Racing Team
|DNF
|Jack Crump (USA) Papa John's Racing Team
|DNS
|Nicholas Jenkins (USA)
|DNS
|J. Colton Brookshire (USA) NCCF/ Team Specialized Juniors
|DNS
|Thomas Carey (USA)
