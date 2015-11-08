Trending

Hyde doubles up at Derby City Cup

Powers finishes second again, followed Summerhill

An ecstatic Stephen Hyde took the win on Day One of the Derby City Cup

(Image credit: Kent Baumgardt)
The popularity of cyclocross continues to grow in the Ohio River Valley, with participant attendance increasing more than ten percent at the Derby City Cup over previous year. Kentucky holds the distinction of hosting the UCI Elite Cyclocross World Championships, along with two editions of UCI Masters Cyclocross World Championships, and the UCI Pan American Championships.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Jamey Driscoll wrestled throughout the Elite Men’s race, but finished just off the podium in fourth.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Stephen Hyde and Curtis White in the cannondale-cyclocrossworld.com team trailer following Hyde’s second win in two days.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
The Elite Men’s podium of Stephen Hyde, Jeremy Powers, and Danny Summerhill.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Stephen Hyde warms up before the Elite Men’s race.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld0:59:08
2Jeremy Powers (USA) Aspire Racing0:00:16
3Daniel Summerhill (USA) Maxxis-Shimano0:00:27
4James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh/Clement0:00:31
5Curtis White (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:32
6Kerry Werner (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:57
7Logan Owen (USA) California Giant Cycling0:01:11
8Garry Millburn (Aus) Trek SRAM Champion System0:01:23
9Tristan Uhl (USA) Giant South
10Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant Cycling0:01:24
11Allen Krughoff (USA) Noosa Pro Cyclocross0:01:25
12Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh clement0:01:54
13Jeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team0:01:55
14Andrew Dillman (USA) Cyclocross Network Racing0:02:13
15Lance Haidet (USA) Raleigh/Clement0:02:20
16Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins/Specialized Title0:02:29
17Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road0:02:34
18Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld0:02:45
19Mitchell Hoke (USA) The Pros Closet0:02:53
20Zach Mcdonald (USA) Streamline Insurance Services0:02:56
21Robert Marion (USA) American Classic ProCX0:02:57
22W Grant Ellwood (USA)0:03:04
23Yannick Eckmann (USA) Maxxis Shimano0:03:19
24Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) SET Coaching0:03:21
25Ryan Woodall (USA) Top Gear Bicycles
26Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co./Subaru0:03:27
27Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:04:22
28Ian Mcpherson (USA) The Pro Closet0:04:33
29Byron Rice (USA) Clemmons Bicycle Racing0:04:35
30Spencer Whittier (USA) Privateer Cyclocross Chattanoog0:04:36
31Dan Teaters (USA) Team Wheel & Sprocket0:04:38
32Michael Lange (USA)0:04:54
33Maxx Chance (USA) The Pros Closet0:05:13
34Philip Short (USA) Trek Store Greensboro0:05:41
35Gavin Haley (USA) Red Zone Cycling0:05:49
36Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cy0:05:55
37Travis Braun (USA) Revolution Cycles0:06:12
38Skyler Mackey (USA) KCCV Elite Cyclocross Team0:06:20
39Hunter Resek (USA) C3Twenty20 Cycling0:07:15
40Dan Timmerman (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cy-2 Laps
41Ryan Knapp (USA) First Internet Bank
42Cooper Willsey (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
43John Francisco (USA) VO2 Multisport
44Alex Meucci (USA) Team Bents
45Jacob Lasley (USA) SPCX p/b R.K. BLACK
46Abe Goorskey (USA) American Classic ProCX-3 Laps
47Stephen Tilford (USA) Tradewind Energy
48Taylor Kruse (USA) Paradise Garage Racing-5 Laps
DNFTravis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX
DNFHugo Robinson (GBr) Neon Velo Cycling Team
DNFJerry Dufour (USA)
DNFIan Mcshane (USA) VO2 Multisport
DNFSpencer Downing (USA)
DNFGrayson Brookshire (USA) Greenlife-Organic Valley p/b Hi
DNFKent Ross (USA) Marion University
DNSLiam Earl (USA)
DNSEvan Hartig (USA)

