Hyde doubles up at Derby City Cup
Powers finishes second again, followed Summerhill
Elite Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:59:08
|2
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Aspire Racing
|0:00:16
|3
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Maxxis-Shimano
|0:00:27
|4
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh/Clement
|0:00:31
|5
|Curtis White (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:32
|6
|Kerry Werner (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:57
|7
|Logan Owen (USA) California Giant Cycling
|0:01:11
|8
|Garry Millburn (Aus) Trek SRAM Champion System
|0:01:23
|9
|Tristan Uhl (USA) Giant South
|10
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant Cycling
|0:01:24
|11
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Noosa Pro Cyclocross
|0:01:25
|12
|Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh clement
|0:01:54
|13
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|14
|Andrew Dillman (USA) Cyclocross Network Racing
|0:02:13
|15
|Lance Haidet (USA) Raleigh/Clement
|0:02:20
|16
|Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins/Specialized Title
|0:02:29
|17
|Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road
|0:02:34
|18
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:02:45
|19
|Mitchell Hoke (USA) The Pros Closet
|0:02:53
|20
|Zach Mcdonald (USA) Streamline Insurance Services
|0:02:56
|21
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic ProCX
|0:02:57
|22
|W Grant Ellwood (USA)
|0:03:04
|23
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) Maxxis Shimano
|0:03:19
|24
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) SET Coaching
|0:03:21
|25
|Ryan Woodall (USA) Top Gear Bicycles
|26
|Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co./Subaru
|0:03:27
|27
|Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:04:22
|28
|Ian Mcpherson (USA) The Pro Closet
|0:04:33
|29
|Byron Rice (USA) Clemmons Bicycle Racing
|0:04:35
|30
|Spencer Whittier (USA) Privateer Cyclocross Chattanoog
|0:04:36
|31
|Dan Teaters (USA) Team Wheel & Sprocket
|0:04:38
|32
|Michael Lange (USA)
|0:04:54
|33
|Maxx Chance (USA) The Pros Closet
|0:05:13
|34
|Philip Short (USA) Trek Store Greensboro
|0:05:41
|35
|Gavin Haley (USA) Red Zone Cycling
|0:05:49
|36
|Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cy
|0:05:55
|37
|Travis Braun (USA) Revolution Cycles
|0:06:12
|38
|Skyler Mackey (USA) KCCV Elite Cyclocross Team
|0:06:20
|39
|Hunter Resek (USA) C3Twenty20 Cycling
|0:07:15
|40
|Dan Timmerman (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cy
|-2 Laps
|41
|Ryan Knapp (USA) First Internet Bank
|42
|Cooper Willsey (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|43
|John Francisco (USA) VO2 Multisport
|44
|Alex Meucci (USA) Team Bents
|45
|Jacob Lasley (USA) SPCX p/b R.K. BLACK
|46
|Abe Goorskey (USA) American Classic ProCX
|-3 Laps
|47
|Stephen Tilford (USA) Tradewind Energy
|48
|Taylor Kruse (USA) Paradise Garage Racing
|-5 Laps
|DNF
|Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX
|DNF
|Hugo Robinson (GBr) Neon Velo Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jerry Dufour (USA)
|DNF
|Ian Mcshane (USA) VO2 Multisport
|DNF
|Spencer Downing (USA)
|DNF
|Grayson Brookshire (USA) Greenlife-Organic Valley p/b Hi
|DNF
|Kent Ross (USA) Marion University
|DNS
|Liam Earl (USA)
|DNS
|Evan Hartig (USA)
