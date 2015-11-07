Hecht wins opening day at Derby City Cup
Petrov second, Brunner third in Junior men's race
Junior Men: -
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gage Hecht (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co. Subaru
|0:41:50
|2
|Spencer Petrov (USA) Cyclocorrs Racing
|0:00:13
|3
|Eric Brunner (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:00:49
|4
|Denzel Stephenson (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:00:53
|5
|Evan Clouse (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co. Subaru
|0:01:01
|6
|Cameron Beard (USA) Cyclocross World
|0:02:22
|7
|Jordan Lewis (USA) Cycle-Smart Elite Team
|0:02:35
|8
|Jack Tanner (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:02:42
|9
|Noah Barrow (USA) Killington Montain School
|10
|Cade Bickmore (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:02:58
|11
|Scott Mcgill (USA) Lee & Asscociates
|0:03:00
|12
|Ross Ellwood (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:03:19
|13
|George Schulz (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:03:33
|14
|Cassidy Bailey (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:03:34
|15
|Henry Coppolillo (USA) RAD Racing NW
|0:03:53
|16
|Vivien Rindisbacher (Sui) Killington Montain School
|0:04:51
|17
|Brayden Buchanan (USA) RAD Racing NW
|0:05:07
|18
|Tristan Greathouse (USA)
|0:05:11
|19
|Edward Fritzinger (USA) Papa John's Racing Team
|0:06:10
|20
|Alexander Christian (USA) Lionhearts Junior Racing
|0:06:36
|21
|Ruben Bacon (USA) Papa John's Racing Team
|0:06:58
|22
|Zachary Young (USA) Lionhearts Junior Racing
|0:07:13
|23
|Garrett Smith (USA) Reedy Creek Bicycles
|-2 Laps
|24
|J. Colton Brookshire (USA) NCCF/ Team Specialized Juniors
|25
|Nicolas Padilla (USA) G2 Bike
|26
|Zachary Ross (USA) Team Handmade
|27
|Jack Crump (USA) Papa John's Racing Team
|28
|Cameron Fisk (USA) Papa John's Racing Team
|-4 Laps
|DNF
|Caleb Swartz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|DNF
|Nicholas Beirne (USA) Papa John's Racing Team
|DNS
|Thomas Carey (USA)
|DNS
|Nicholas Jenkins (USA)
