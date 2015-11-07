Trending

Hecht wins opening day at Derby City Cup

Petrov second, Brunner third in Junior men's race

Gage Hecht (USA) making his way into 2nd position during the race, junior men

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gage Hecht (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co. Subaru0:41:50
2Spencer Petrov (USA) Cyclocorrs Racing0:00:13
3Eric Brunner (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling0:00:49
4Denzel Stephenson (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling0:00:53
5Evan Clouse (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co. Subaru0:01:01
6Cameron Beard (USA) Cyclocross World0:02:22
7Jordan Lewis (USA) Cycle-Smart Elite Team0:02:35
8Jack Tanner (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling0:02:42
9Noah Barrow (USA) Killington Montain School
10Cade Bickmore (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling0:02:58
11Scott Mcgill (USA) Lee & Asscociates0:03:00
12Ross Ellwood (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling0:03:19
13George Schulz (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:03:33
14Cassidy Bailey (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling0:03:34
15Henry Coppolillo (USA) RAD Racing NW0:03:53
16Vivien Rindisbacher (Sui) Killington Montain School0:04:51
17Brayden Buchanan (USA) RAD Racing NW0:05:07
18Tristan Greathouse (USA)0:05:11
19Edward Fritzinger (USA) Papa John's Racing Team0:06:10
20Alexander Christian (USA) Lionhearts Junior Racing0:06:36
21Ruben Bacon (USA) Papa John's Racing Team0:06:58
22Zachary Young (USA) Lionhearts Junior Racing0:07:13
23Garrett Smith (USA) Reedy Creek Bicycles-2 Laps
24J. Colton Brookshire (USA) NCCF/ Team Specialized Juniors
25Nicolas Padilla (USA) G2 Bike
26Zachary Ross (USA) Team Handmade
27Jack Crump (USA) Papa John's Racing Team
28Cameron Fisk (USA) Papa John's Racing Team-4 Laps
DNFCaleb Swartz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
DNFNicholas Beirne (USA) Papa John's Racing Team
DNSThomas Carey (USA)
DNSNicholas Jenkins (USA)

