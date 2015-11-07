Image 1 of 21 The podium with Hyde taking centre-stage (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 2 of 21 Stephen Hyde leads, but Jeremy Powers has his eye on the win (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 3 of 21 On the final lap, Powers and Hyde put the pressure on, trying to lose Owen (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 4 of 21 Powers, Hyde and Owen finally broke with the rest of the lead group (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 5 of 21 Powers and Trebon rounded the off-camber 180 together in pursuit of Hyde and Owen (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 6 of 21 Powers led Hyde into the sand on the last lap, but would ultimately place second (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 7 of 21 Jeremy Powers finally caught up to the lead group nearly 30 minutes into the race (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 8 of 21 Cody Kaiser was one of the few racers to successfully ride the huge limestone steps at Eva Bandman Park (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 9 of 21 Stephen Hyde passed teammate Curtis White to chase down the lead group (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 10 of 21 Ryan Trebon enjoyed the lead early in the race, followed closely by Logan Owen (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 11 of 21 An ecstatic Stephen Hyde took the win on Day One of the Derby City Cup (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 12 of 21 Logan Owen leads the select group early the Elite Men’s race, and was active at the front for much of the race (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 13 of 21 The Elite Men’s field is lead on to the dirt by Ryan Trebon and Curtis White of cannondale-cyclocrossworld.com, Danny Summerhill of Maxxis-Shimano, and Jeremy Durrin, Neon Velo (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 14 of 21 Gage Hecht leads the UCI 17-18 Juniors field on to the dirt. Hecht and Spencer Petrov traded lead throughout the race, but a bobble by Petrov on the last lap in the final dirt section gave Hecht the lead and the win (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 15 of 21 Kerry Warner and Jamey Driscoll roll through the forest section during course inspection (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 16 of 21 Stephen Hyde wins his first UCI C1 race, the Derby City Cup in Louisville (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 17 of 21 The riders hit a run-up section (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 18 of 21 Ryan Trebon leads the Elite Men’s field on the first trip through the lengthy sand pit (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 19 of 21 Stephen Hyde casts an eye at the Louisville course, which featured mostly tacky conditions by race time despite receiving rain in the days prior (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 20 of 21 Raleigh-Clement teammates Kerry Warner and Jamey Driscoll relax in late afternoon while awaiting the 6:15pm start time at the Derby City Cup (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 21 of 21 Jeremy Powers had to make up for lost time after a first-lap tangle in a crowded muddy section, but worked his way up from nearly mid-pack to the front in a few laps (Image credit: Wil Matthews)

Stephen Hyde (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) knocked US champion Jeremy Powers from his unbeaten streak of C1 wins Saturday at the Derby City Cup opener in Kentucky, putting pressure on Powers thoughout the race and outsprinting him in the finale.

Logan Owen (California Giant Cycling), who also pressured Powers throughout but fell out of the lead trio on the last lap, finished third.

Owen and Ryan Trebon (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) traded off supplying the power on the front over the first two laps, breaking up the field with a lead group that also included Hyde, Curtis White (Optum Pro Cycling) and Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant Cycling).

Powers lurked a few seconds back in a group that included Travis Livermon (Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX), Zach McDonald (Streamline Insurance Services), Allen Krughoff (Optum ), Kerry Werner and Andrew Dillaman (Cyclocross Network Racing), among others.

Powers picked things up during the third lap to weld the two groups back together, and he started the fifth lap with a group of seven that also included Owen, Trebon, Powers, Krughoff, Livermon and Hyde.

Owens wasn’t finished putting Powers under pressure, however, as the 20-year-old poured it on again during lap five to split things up once more. Trebon picked up the chase, followed in quick succession by Hyde, White, Krughoff and then Powers.

The sixth lap heated up when Hyde jumped away and got a gap on Owens. Powers overtook Trebon and slipped into the third spot on the course with three laps remaining.

Powers showed why he’s a three-time elite national champion when he bridged to the leaders on lap seven. Powers immediately pressed the pace again, and the now-lead trio of Powers, Owen and Hyde continued to open the gap.

The three leaders started the final lap with a 16-second lead over Trebon and looked set to fight it out among themselves for the win, but Owen lost the pace while Powers and Hyde raced neck and neck for the long paved stretch to the finish. The pair traded turns on the front heading into the final sprint, where Hyde took the upset win under the lights.

