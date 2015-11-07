Hyde upsets Powers to take Derby City Cup win
Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld rider ends US champion's streak of C1 wins
Stephen Hyde (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) knocked US champion Jeremy Powers from his unbeaten streak of C1 wins Saturday at the Derby City Cup opener in Kentucky, putting pressure on Powers thoughout the race and outsprinting him in the finale.
Logan Owen (California Giant Cycling), who also pressured Powers throughout but fell out of the lead trio on the last lap, finished third.
Owen and Ryan Trebon (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) traded off supplying the power on the front over the first two laps, breaking up the field with a lead group that also included Hyde, Curtis White (Optum Pro Cycling) and Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant Cycling).
Powers lurked a few seconds back in a group that included Travis Livermon (Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX), Zach McDonald (Streamline Insurance Services), Allen Krughoff (Optum ), Kerry Werner and Andrew Dillaman (Cyclocross Network Racing), among others.
Powers picked things up during the third lap to weld the two groups back together, and he started the fifth lap with a group of seven that also included Owen, Trebon, Powers, Krughoff, Livermon and Hyde.
Owens wasn’t finished putting Powers under pressure, however, as the 20-year-old poured it on again during lap five to split things up once more. Trebon picked up the chase, followed in quick succession by Hyde, White, Krughoff and then Powers.
The sixth lap heated up when Hyde jumped away and got a gap on Owens. Powers overtook Trebon and slipped into the third spot on the course with three laps remaining.
Powers showed why he’s a three-time elite national champion when he bridged to the leaders on lap seven. Powers immediately pressed the pace again, and the now-lead trio of Powers, Owen and Hyde continued to open the gap.
The three leaders started the final lap with a 16-second lead over Trebon and looked set to fight it out among themselves for the win, but Owen lost the pace while Powers and Hyde raced neck and neck for the long paved stretch to the finish. The pair traded turns on the front heading into the final sprint, where Hyde took the upset win under the lights.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|1:01:03
|2
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Aspire Racing
|0:00:02
|3
|Logan Owen (USA) California Giant Cycling
|0:00:31
|4
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:01:03
|5
|Curtis White (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:20
|6
|Kerry Werner (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Bennefit Strategies
|0:01:21
|7
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Noosa Pro Cyclocross
|0:01:22
|8
|Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX
|0:01:43
|9
|Andrew Dillman (USA) Cyclocross Network Racing
|10
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant Cycling
|0:02:07
|11
|Garry Millburn (Aus) Trek SRAM Champion System
|0:02:14
|12
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh/Clement
|0:02:17
|13
|Dan Timmerman (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cy
|0:03:03
|14
|Grant Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|0:03:16
|15
|Mitchell Hoke (USA) The Pros Closet
|0:03:20
|16
|Tristan Uhl (USA) Giant South
|17
|Lance Haidet (USA) Raleigh/Clement
|0:03:50
|18
|Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road
|0:04:05
|19
|Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:04:22
|20
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) SET Coaching
|0:04:25
|21
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) Maxxis Shimano
|0:04:32
|22
|Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins/Specialized Title
|0:04:46
|23
|Hugo Robinson (GBr) Neon Velo Cycling Team
|0:04:52
|24
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic ProCX
|0:05:20
|25
|Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co./Subaru
|0:05:31
|26
|Ryan Knapp (USA) First Internet Bank
|0:06:24
|27
|Ian Mcpherson (USA) The Pro Closet
|0:06:50
|28
|Ian Mcshane (USA) VO2 Multisport
|0:07:13
|29
|Skyler Mackey (USA) KCCV Elite Cyclocross Team
|0:07:15
|30
|Jerry Dufour (USA)
|0:07:20
|31
|Zach Mcdonald (USA) Streamline Insurance Services
|-2 Laps
|32
|Jacob Lasley (USA) SPCX p/b R.K. BLACK
|33
|Gavin Haley (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road
|34
|Maxx Chance (USA) The Pros Closet
|35
|Byron Rice (USA) Clemmons Bicycle Racing
|36
|Dan Teaters (USA) Team Wheel & Sprocket
|37
|Michael Lange (USA)
|38
|Spencer Whittier (USA) Privateer Cyclocross Chattanoog
|39
|Travis Braun (USA) Revolution Cycles
|40
|Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cy
|41
|Peter Glassford (Can) Trek Canada
|-3 Laps
|42
|Connor Dilger (USA) Above & Beyond Cancer
|43
|Ryan Woodall (USA) Top Gear Bicycles
|44
|Stephen Tilford (USA) Tradewind Energy
|45
|Spencer Downing (USA)
|46
|John Francisco (USA) VO2 Multisport
|47
|Kent Ross (USA) Marion University
|48
|Trevor Harding (USA)
|49
|Hunter Resek (USA) C3Twenty20 Cycling
|-4 Laps
|50
|Alex Meucci (USA) Team Bents
|51
|Cooper Willsey (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|52
|Abe Goorskey (USA) American Classic ProCX
|53
|Taylor Kruse (USA) Paradise Garage Racing
|-5 Laps
|54
|Raymond Smith (USA) Clarksville Schwinn powered by
|55
|Grayson Brookshire (USA) Greenlife-Organic Valley p/b Hi
|DNF
|Ben Berden (Bel) W Cup Stomper
|DNF
|Chris Drummond (USA) SPCX p/b R.K. BLACK
|DNF
|Philip Short (USA) Trek Store Greensboro
