Image 1 of 14 Katie Compton took first for the UCI Women on Day One of the Derby City Cup (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 2 of 14 Elle Anderson put in a stunning performance for an unexpected third place finish (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 3 of 14 Compton displayed her renowned technical skills through the ankle-deep mud section (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 4 of 14 Antonneau drove hard and maintained her second place position (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 5 of 14 Katie Compton worked through traffic followed closely by Katie Antonneau (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 6 of 14 Gage Hecht took first for the UCI 17-18 Men, edging out Spencer Petrov just before the finish (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 7 of 14 Katie Compton took to the front on the first lap and never looked back (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 8 of 14 Elle Anderson leads the Elite Women on the first lap (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 9 of 14 The Elite Women’s race charges through the start in the late afternoon (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 10 of 14 Meredith Miller, on the start grid (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 11 of 14 The Elite Women’s podium of Katie Compton, Kaitie Antonneau, and Elle Anderson (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 12 of 14 Katie Compton warms up in the Trek Factory Racing tent shortly before the Elite Women’s race (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 13 of 14 Elle Anderson has returned to the domestic ‘cross scene, supported by SRAM and Strava (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 14 of 14 L-R on the podium: Katie Antonneau, Katie Compton, Elle Anderson (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt)

US champion Katie Compton continued to show her improving form Saturday during the opening day of the Derby City Cup in Kentucky, where she grabbed the lead early and soloed across the line to win the C1 race. The Trek Factory rider finished comfortably ahead of Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com's Kaitlin Antonneau and SRAM/Strava's Elle Anderson.

