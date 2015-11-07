Trending

Compton tops women's field in Derby City Cup opener

Antonneau second, followed by Anderson

Image 1 of 14

Katie Compton took first for the UCI Women on Day One of the Derby City Cup

Katie Compton took first for the UCI Women on Day One of the Derby City Cup
(Image credit: Kent Baumgardt)
Image 2 of 14

Elle Anderson put in a stunning performance for an unexpected third place finish

Elle Anderson put in a stunning performance for an unexpected third place finish
(Image credit: Kent Baumgardt)
Image 3 of 14

Compton displayed her renowned technical skills through the ankle-deep mud section

Compton displayed her renowned technical skills through the ankle-deep mud section
(Image credit: Kent Baumgardt)
Image 4 of 14

Antonneau drove hard and maintained her second place position

Antonneau drove hard and maintained her second place position
(Image credit: Kent Baumgardt)
Image 5 of 14

Katie Compton worked through traffic followed closely by Katie Antonneau

Katie Compton worked through traffic followed closely by Katie Antonneau
(Image credit: Kent Baumgardt)
Image 6 of 14

Gage Hecht took first for the UCI 17-18 Men, edging out Spencer Petrov just before the finish

Gage Hecht took first for the UCI 17-18 Men, edging out Spencer Petrov just before the finish
(Image credit: Kent Baumgardt)
Image 7 of 14

Katie Compton took to the front on the first lap and never looked back

Katie Compton took to the front on the first lap and never looked back
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 8 of 14

Elle Anderson leads the Elite Women on the first lap

Elle Anderson leads the Elite Women on the first lap
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 9 of 14

The Elite Women’s race charges through the start in the late afternoon

The Elite Women’s race charges through the start in the late afternoon
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 10 of 14

Meredith Miller, on the start grid

Meredith Miller, on the start grid
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 11 of 14

The Elite Women’s podium of Katie Compton, Kaitie Antonneau, and Elle Anderson

The Elite Women’s podium of Katie Compton, Kaitie Antonneau, and Elle Anderson
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 12 of 14

Katie Compton warms up in the Trek Factory Racing tent shortly before the Elite Women’s race

Katie Compton warms up in the Trek Factory Racing tent shortly before the Elite Women’s race
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 13 of 14

Elle Anderson has returned to the domestic ‘cross scene, supported by SRAM and Strava

Elle Anderson has returned to the domestic ‘cross scene, supported by SRAM and Strava
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 14 of 14

L-R on the podium: Katie Antonneau, Katie Compton, Elle Anderson

L-R on the podium: Katie Antonneau, Katie Compton, Elle Anderson
(Image credit: Kent Baumgardt)

US champion Katie Compton continued to show her improving form Saturday during the opening day of the Derby City Cup in Kentucky, where she grabbed the lead early and soloed across the line to win the C1 race. The Trek Factory rider finished comfortably ahead of Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com's Kaitlin Antonneau and SRAM/Strava's Elle Anderson.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katherine Compton (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:45:14
2Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld0:00:20
3Elle Anderson (USA) SRAM / Strava0:00:45
4Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Clement0:01:11
5Courtenay Mcfadden (USA) Amercan Classics0:01:25
6Crystal Anthony (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport0:01:30
7Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport0:01:46
8Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Amy D Foundation0:03:24
9Erica Zaveta (USA) Maxxis-Shimano0:03:39
10Meredith Miller (USA) Noosa Pro Cyclocross0:04:12
11Beth Ann Orton (USA) Kona0:04:28
12Hannah Arensman (USA) Team Twenty 160:04:30
13Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Dallas Bike Works CX0:05:02
14Jessica Cutler (USA) Jamis Pro Cyclocross0:05:09
15Emma Swartz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:05:20
16Carolina Gomez (Arg) Specialized/MuscleMilk0:05:34
17Nicole Mertz (USA) ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice0:05:46
18Ally Stacher (USA) Ally's Bar0:06:02
19Jennifer Malik (USA) Granville Brewing / Stanridge C0:06:05
20Meghan Korol (USA) Team Hanmade0:06:07
21Allison Arensman (USA) Team Twenty 160:06:41
22Rebecca Gross (USA) KHS0:07:07
23Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Power Fix CX-1 Lap
24Jane Burlew (USA) Ashville Cyclocross
25Samantha Runnels (USA) Team Super Awesome
26Rosemary Penta (USA) VO2 Multisport-2 Laps
27Cari Higgins (USA) Maxxis-Shimano
28Katherine Santos (USA) Boo
29Maria Larkin (Irl) Chicago Cutting Crew
30Erika Howard (USA) VO2 Multisport
31Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Raci
32Laurel Rathbun (USA) Raleigh/Clement
33Mackenzie Green (USA) U23 Cyclocross Project
34Victoria Steen (USA) Lady Gnar Shredders
35Ashley Zoerner (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co. Subaru
36Ivie Crawford (USA) JET Cycling-4 Laps
DNFChloe Dygert (USA) Twenty 16
DNFJenna Blandford (USA) VO2 Multisport
DNFAmanda Nauman (USA) SDG-Muscle Monster
DNSPaula Burks (USA)

Latest on Cyclingnews