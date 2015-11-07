Compton tops women's field in Derby City Cup opener
Antonneau second, followed by Anderson
Elite Women: -
Image 1 of 14
Image 2 of 14
Image 3 of 14
Image 4 of 14
Image 5 of 14
Image 6 of 14
Image 7 of 14
Image 8 of 14
Image 9 of 14
Image 10 of 14
Image 11 of 14
Image 12 of 14
Image 13 of 14
Image 14 of 14
US champion Katie Compton continued to show her improving form Saturday during the opening day of the Derby City Cup in Kentucky, where she grabbed the lead early and soloed across the line to win the C1 race. The Trek Factory rider finished comfortably ahead of Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com's Kaitlin Antonneau and SRAM/Strava's Elle Anderson.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katherine Compton (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:45:14
|2
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:00:20
|3
|Elle Anderson (USA) SRAM / Strava
|0:00:45
|4
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Clement
|0:01:11
|5
|Courtenay Mcfadden (USA) Amercan Classics
|0:01:25
|6
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|0:01:30
|7
|Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|0:01:46
|8
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:03:24
|9
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Maxxis-Shimano
|0:03:39
|10
|Meredith Miller (USA) Noosa Pro Cyclocross
|0:04:12
|11
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Kona
|0:04:28
|12
|Hannah Arensman (USA) Team Twenty 16
|0:04:30
|13
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Dallas Bike Works CX
|0:05:02
|14
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Jamis Pro Cyclocross
|0:05:09
|15
|Emma Swartz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:05:20
|16
|Carolina Gomez (Arg) Specialized/MuscleMilk
|0:05:34
|17
|Nicole Mertz (USA) ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice
|0:05:46
|18
|Ally Stacher (USA) Ally's Bar
|0:06:02
|19
|Jennifer Malik (USA) Granville Brewing / Stanridge C
|0:06:05
|20
|Meghan Korol (USA) Team Hanmade
|0:06:07
|21
|Allison Arensman (USA) Team Twenty 16
|0:06:41
|22
|Rebecca Gross (USA) KHS
|0:07:07
|23
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Power Fix CX
|-1 Lap
|24
|Jane Burlew (USA) Ashville Cyclocross
|25
|Samantha Runnels (USA) Team Super Awesome
|26
|Rosemary Penta (USA) VO2 Multisport
|-2 Laps
|27
|Cari Higgins (USA) Maxxis-Shimano
|28
|Katherine Santos (USA) Boo
|29
|Maria Larkin (Irl) Chicago Cutting Crew
|30
|Erika Howard (USA) VO2 Multisport
|31
|Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Raci
|32
|Laurel Rathbun (USA) Raleigh/Clement
|33
|Mackenzie Green (USA) U23 Cyclocross Project
|34
|Victoria Steen (USA) Lady Gnar Shredders
|35
|Ashley Zoerner (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co. Subaru
|36
|Ivie Crawford (USA) JET Cycling
|-4 Laps
|DNF
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty 16
|DNF
|Jenna Blandford (USA) VO2 Multisport
|DNF
|Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG-Muscle Monster
|DNS
|Paula Burks (USA)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel adds more spring races to 2020 scheduleDutchman hoping to make debuts at Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo next season
-
Dimension Data rebrands and goes blue as NTT Pro Cycling for 2020African team confirms 27-rider roster and reveals new colours
-
Cavendish expecting a big fight for the win in Gent Six Day'We're not here just to ride around' says Manxman
-
Robbie McEwen, Anna Meares and Simon Gerrans lend support to unified AusCycling proposalPotential for Australia's different cycling disciplines' national bodies to become one entity
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy