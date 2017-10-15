Trending

Kaptheijns dominates the Zonhoven pit

Cant and Brammeier complete Superprestige race podium

Maud Kaptheijns

Maud Kaptheijns
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Maud Kaptheijns (Crelan-Charles) won the second round of the Superprestige Ladies Trophy in Zonhoven, leading from flag to flag once again.

Related Articles

Maud Kaptheijns wins Superprestige opener in Gieten

Van Der Poel wins Superprestige Gieten

Compton beats Kaptheijns for Poldercross win

Van Der Poel wins in Kruibeke

Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) finished second at a distant 1:07, while Nikki Brammeier (Boels-Dolmans) was third at 1:14.

“I like to race on the sand, though it was heavy - certainly in this hot weather,” Kaptheijns said after the race. “This is my most beautiful victory. Gieten was beautiful, but I don’t think there is anything more beautiful than winning in Zonhoven’s pit.”

Ahead of the race a fight between Kaptheijns and the in-form Katie Compton (KFC Racing p/b Trek-Panache) had been anticipated. The US champion had gotten the better of Kaptheijns at the DVV Trofee in Ronse a week ago, also beating her at Saturday’s Poldercross. But Zonhoven was - much like the opening round in Gieten - all about one woman after Compton suffered with asthma and allergies in the warm conditions and Belgian pine trees.

Kaptheijns set the tone from the start, leading the way in the unseasonable 23°c heat and establishing a small gap on the opening lap of ‘the sandpit’.

World Champion Cant endured a nightmare start, falling over 30 seconds back, while a chase group of four - Compton, Brammeier, Worst (Era-Circus) and Ellen Van Loy (Telenet-Fidea Lions) - separated themselves from the rest of the pack.

It quickly became clear that Kaptheijns wouldn’t be challenged as her lead grew and grew. Twelve seconds clear at the end of lap one; she added around ten more on every trip around. On lap two it looked like second place would be decided early too, as Brammeier went clear of the chase group.

The Brit opened a 20 second gap on Worst and the rest of the chasers midway through the race, but Cant was a woman on a mission, determined to work her way to the podium. On the penultimate lap she picked off Worst before catching and passing Brammeier off-camera on the final lap to take the second spot on the podi-um.

Top spot belonged to Kaptheijns though and on form like this, her rivals will be wondering what they have to do to get a look in during the remaining six Super-prestige rounds. Meanwhile Compton fell back as the race went on and eventually finished in seventh place.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Crelan-Charles0:45:49
2Sanne Cant (Bel) Beobank-Corendon0:01:08
3Nikki Brammeier (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:15
4Annemarie Worst (Ned) Era Real Estate - Circus0:01:24
5Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:40
6Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Steylaerts-Betfirst0:01:56
7Katherine Compton (USA) Kfc Racing P/B Trek/Panache0:02:28
8Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Kleur Op Maat - Bns Technics0:03:00
9Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games0:03:11
10Elle Anderson (USA) Cycling.Be - Alphamotorhomes C0:03:23
11Geerte Hoeke (Ned) Wv Breda0:03:58
12Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Donen/Vondelmolen Cx-Team0:04:04
13Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice0:04:22
14Denise Betsema (Ned) Hr En Tc D.O.K0:04:56
15Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:06:18
16Alicia Franck (Bel) Marlux Napoleon Games0:06:27
17Stefanie Paul (Ger) Stevens Racing Team
18Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned) Cycling.Be - Alpha Motorhomes
19Susanne Meistrok (Ned) Mijn Bad-Liv/Giant
20Marthe Truyen (Bel) Aa-Drink Jongerenteam
21Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares Waowdeales
22Natalie Redmond (Aus) Ozriders Cannondale Sram
23Fleur Nagengast (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
24Esther Van Der Burg (Ned) Cycling.Be- Alpha Motorhomes
25Aniek Van Alphen (Ned) Wv Breda
26Shana Maes (Bel) Donen/Vondelmolen Cx-Team
27Amira Mellor (GBr) Paul Milnes Cycles Yorkshire
28Jana Dobbelaere (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Bns Technics
29Tinne Vermeiren (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Bns Technics
30Jinse Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
31Laura Van Der Zwaan (Ned) Drc De Mol
32Elodie Kuijper (Ned) Cycling.Be - Alphamotorhomes C
33Mara Schwager (Ger) Lpm Luxemburg
34Madeleine Gammons (GBr) Team Vision Innovative Leisure
35Meg De Bruyne (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Bns Technics
36Pien Limpens (Ned) Wcl Bergklimmers
37Lise Van Wunsel (Bel) Vanomobil Mtb Cycling Team
38Anke Van Rompay (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Bns Technics
39Sara Beeckmans (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Bns Technics
DNFNikola Noskova (Cze) Cycling Team Vorselaar
DNFManon Bakker (Ned) Wv Giant Dt Benelux
DNFYara Kastelijn (Ned) Wm3 Pro Cycling

Latest on Cyclingnews