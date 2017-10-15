Kaptheijns dominates the Zonhoven pit
Cant and Brammeier complete Superprestige race podium
Elite Women: Zonhoven -
Maud Kaptheijns (Crelan-Charles) won the second round of the Superprestige Ladies Trophy in Zonhoven, leading from flag to flag once again.
Related Articles
Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) finished second at a distant 1:07, while Nikki Brammeier (Boels-Dolmans) was third at 1:14.
“I like to race on the sand, though it was heavy - certainly in this hot weather,” Kaptheijns said after the race. “This is my most beautiful victory. Gieten was beautiful, but I don’t think there is anything more beautiful than winning in Zonhoven’s pit.”
Ahead of the race a fight between Kaptheijns and the in-form Katie Compton (KFC Racing p/b Trek-Panache) had been anticipated. The US champion had gotten the better of Kaptheijns at the DVV Trofee in Ronse a week ago, also beating her at Saturday’s Poldercross. But Zonhoven was - much like the opening round in Gieten - all about one woman after Compton suffered with asthma and allergies in the warm conditions and Belgian pine trees.
Kaptheijns set the tone from the start, leading the way in the unseasonable 23°c heat and establishing a small gap on the opening lap of ‘the sandpit’.
World Champion Cant endured a nightmare start, falling over 30 seconds back, while a chase group of four - Compton, Brammeier, Worst (Era-Circus) and Ellen Van Loy (Telenet-Fidea Lions) - separated themselves from the rest of the pack.
It quickly became clear that Kaptheijns wouldn’t be challenged as her lead grew and grew. Twelve seconds clear at the end of lap one; she added around ten more on every trip around. On lap two it looked like second place would be decided early too, as Brammeier went clear of the chase group.
The Brit opened a 20 second gap on Worst and the rest of the chasers midway through the race, but Cant was a woman on a mission, determined to work her way to the podium. On the penultimate lap she picked off Worst before catching and passing Brammeier off-camera on the final lap to take the second spot on the podi-um.
Top spot belonged to Kaptheijns though and on form like this, her rivals will be wondering what they have to do to get a look in during the remaining six Super-prestige rounds. Meanwhile Compton fell back as the race went on and eventually finished in seventh place.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Crelan-Charles
|0:45:49
|2
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Beobank-Corendon
|0:01:08
|3
|Nikki Brammeier (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:15
|4
|Annemarie Worst (Ned) Era Real Estate - Circus
|0:01:24
|5
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:01:40
|6
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Steylaerts-Betfirst
|0:01:56
|7
|Katherine Compton (USA) Kfc Racing P/B Trek/Panache
|0:02:28
|8
|Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Kleur Op Maat - Bns Technics
|0:03:00
|9
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games
|0:03:11
|10
|Elle Anderson (USA) Cycling.Be - Alphamotorhomes C
|0:03:23
|11
|Geerte Hoeke (Ned) Wv Breda
|0:03:58
|12
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Donen/Vondelmolen Cx-Team
|0:04:04
|13
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
|0:04:22
|14
|Denise Betsema (Ned) Hr En Tc D.O.K
|0:04:56
|15
|Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:06:18
|16
|Alicia Franck (Bel) Marlux Napoleon Games
|0:06:27
|17
|Stefanie Paul (Ger) Stevens Racing Team
|18
|Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned) Cycling.Be - Alpha Motorhomes
|19
|Susanne Meistrok (Ned) Mijn Bad-Liv/Giant
|20
|Marthe Truyen (Bel) Aa-Drink Jongerenteam
|21
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares Waowdeales
|22
|Natalie Redmond (Aus) Ozriders Cannondale Sram
|23
|Fleur Nagengast (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|24
|Esther Van Der Burg (Ned) Cycling.Be- Alpha Motorhomes
|25
|Aniek Van Alphen (Ned) Wv Breda
|26
|Shana Maes (Bel) Donen/Vondelmolen Cx-Team
|27
|Amira Mellor (GBr) Paul Milnes Cycles Yorkshire
|28
|Jana Dobbelaere (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Bns Technics
|29
|Tinne Vermeiren (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Bns Technics
|30
|Jinse Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
|31
|Laura Van Der Zwaan (Ned) Drc De Mol
|32
|Elodie Kuijper (Ned) Cycling.Be - Alphamotorhomes C
|33
|Mara Schwager (Ger) Lpm Luxemburg
|34
|Madeleine Gammons (GBr) Team Vision Innovative Leisure
|35
|Meg De Bruyne (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Bns Technics
|36
|Pien Limpens (Ned) Wcl Bergklimmers
|37
|Lise Van Wunsel (Bel) Vanomobil Mtb Cycling Team
|38
|Anke Van Rompay (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Bns Technics
|39
|Sara Beeckmans (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Bns Technics
|DNF
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Cycling Team Vorselaar
|DNF
|Manon Bakker (Ned) Wv Giant Dt Benelux
|DNF
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Wm3 Pro Cycling
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Gent Six Day set for dramatic finale with four pairs on same lapCrashes continue as De Buyst and Van der Sande take the lead on day five
-
Bardet dreamed of Giro d'Italia for years but was never forced away, says LavenuTitle sponsor doesn't interfere in sporting decisions, insists AG2R La Mondiale team boss
-
Movistar and Alé announce kit partnershipBlue colourway will stay
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy