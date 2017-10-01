Trending

Maud Kaptheijns wins Superprestige opener in Gieten

Brammeier and de Boer complete podium

Maud Kaptheijns (Crelan Charles) took her first senior Superprestige victory at the opening round of the Superprestige Ladies Trophy in Gieten. The 22-year-old won by 34 seconds from Nikki Brammeier (Boels-Dolmans), while Sophie de Boer (Breepark) completed the podium, 44 seconds down.

The manner in which Kaptheijns took control of the race early on was something of a surprise, having finished 5th and 10th at the opening rounds of the UCI World Cup in the USA. On the first of six laps she struck out alone, leaving a chase group in her wake.

World Champion Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) was there, along with Annemarie Worst (Era-Circus) and de Boer, but the gap to Kaptheijns just kept growing as the laps ticked by on the part-sand, part-mud course.

Despite the efforts of the de Boer-led chaser group, who were joined by Elle Anderson (Team USA) and Brammeier at the end of lap three, Kaptheijns' lead was growing at a rate of around 15 seconds per lap, and it seemed clear that victory was in the bag for the Dutchwoman from the midway point.

Ellen van Loy (Telenet-Fidea Lions), who had gone out hard at the start, abandoned at the end of lap four, while up front there was still some drama to be had as Kaptheijns cruised the final circuits.

Cant, who was clearly not on her best day and had been struggling to keep in contact with the chasers during the previous two laps, fell against the barrier on the climb towards the end of the final lap. Brammeier, de Boer and Anderson were unaffected, but U23 World Champion Worst couldn't avoid Cant, and joined her on the ground.

The pair hastily fixed their muddy mechs, but were helpless to prevent Helen Wyman (Kona Factory) from making her way past to a fifth-placed finish. In the grand scheme of things, however, the incident was quite meaningless, such was Kaptheijns' domination on the day.

Gieten also saw newly-crowned ITT World Champion Annemiek Van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) on the startlist. After her victory in Bergen, the Dutchwoman had outlined her intentions to race some cyclo-cross and mountain-bike for "some fun." Van Vleuten didn't have the best time of it from a racing standpoint, however, riding at the back of the field from the start.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maud Kaptheijns (Ned)0:41:45
2Nikki Brammeier (GBr)0:00:35
3Sophie De Boer (Ned)0:00:45
4Elle Anderson (USA)0:00:48
5Helen Wyman (GBr)0:00:56
6Sanne Cant (Bel)0:01:10
7Annemarie Worst (Ned)0:01:14
8Loes Sels (Bel)0:01:20
9Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita)0:01:42
10Yara Kastelijn (Ned)0:01:46
11Denise Betsema (Ned)
12Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Ned)0:01:56
13Fleur Nagengast (Ned)0:02:05
14Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned)0:02:09
15Alicia Franck (Bel)0:02:13
16Manon Bakker (Ned)0:03:04
17Geerte Hoeke (Ned)0:03:31
18Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)0:03:41
19Susanne Meistrok (Ned)0:03:43
20Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel)0:04:14
21Maaike De Heij (Ned)0:04:50
22Esther Van Der Burg (Ned)0:04:53
23Floor Weerink (Ned)0:05:32
24Mascha Mulder (Ned)0:05:53
25Esmee Oosterman (Ned)0:06:33
26Laura Krans (Ned)0:06:42
27Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned)0:06:53
28Natalie Redmond (Aus)0:07:08
29Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned)0:07:09
LAPMarlies Vos (Ned)
LAPDorien Hoog Antink (Ned)
LAPRozemarijn Ammerlaan (Ned)
LAPLaura Van Der Zwaan (Ned)
LAPRose Kloese (Ned)
LAPPam Schutten (Ned)
LAPMaaike Meistrok (Ned)
LAPRosan Koper (Ned)
LAPDaphne De Vries (Ned)
LAPIsolde Ebbinge (Ned)
LAPSanne Tent (Ned)
LAPIsa Pieterse (Ned)
LAPRienke Ten Have (Ned)
LAPYvet Schoonewille (Ned)
LAPSanne Prins (Ned)
LAPNoa De Haan (Ned)
DNFEllen Van Loy (Bel)
DNFLaura Verdonschot (Bel)
DNSJolien Verschueren (Bel)
DNSNikola Nosková (Cze)
DNSLindy Van Anrooij (Ned)
DNFJulia Boschker (Ned)
DNSMaike Van Der Duin (Ned)
DNSVeerle Goossens (Ned)
DNSIris Hoog Antink (Ned)
DNSWendy Oosterwoud (Ned)
DNSLorena Peterman (Ned)
DNSIris Van Der Pol (Ned)
DNSAnne Van Rooijen (Ned)
DNSSilke Smulders (Ned)
DNSKarin Uyl (Ned)
DNSJosine Woudsma (Ned)

