Compton beats Kaptheijns for Poldercross win
Cant returns from illness to finish fourth
Elite Women: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katherine Compton (USA)
|0:44:32
|2
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Crelan - Charles
|0:00:23
|3
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:01:03
|4
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Beobank-Corendon
|0:01:09
|5
|Loes Sels (Bel) Crelan - Charles
|6
|Alicia Franck (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games
|0:01:29
|7
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:01:37
|8
|Kim Van De Steene (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:01:48
|9
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Steylaerts - Betfirst
|0:01:52
|10
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)
|0:02:07
|11
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)
|0:02:19
|12
|Githa Michiels (Bel)
|0:03:53
|13
|Axelle Bellaert (Bel)
|0:04:09
|14
|Lizzy Witlox (Ned)
|0:05:25
|15
|Stefanie Paul (Ger)
|0:05:38
|16
|Amira Mellor (GBr)
|0:05:54
|17
|Kim Van De Putte (Bel)
|0:06:05
|18
|Jinse Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:06:15
|Lap
|Natalie Redmond (Aus)
|Lap
|Shana Maes (Bel)
|Lap
|Meg De Bruyne (Bel)
|Lap
|Tine Rombouts (Bel)
|Lap
|Tinne Vermeiren (Bel)
|Lap
|Aurelie Vermeir (Bel)
|Lap
|Caren Commissaris (Bel)
|Lap
|Tess Van Loy (Bel)
|Lap
|Jana Dobbelaere (Bel)
|Lap
|Nele De Vos (Bel)
|Lap
|Madeleine Gammons (GBr)
|Lap
|Jo Blanchaert (Bel)
|DNF
|Helen Wyman (GBr)
|DNF
|Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel)
