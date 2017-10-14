Trending

Compton beats Kaptheijns for Poldercross win

Cant returns from illness to finish fourth

Image 1 of 2

Katie Compton wins the 2017 Poldercross in Kruibeke

Katie Compton wins the 2017 Poldercross in Kruibeke
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 2 of 2

Katie Compton on her way to winning the 2017 Poldercross in Kruibeke

Katie Compton on her way to winning the 2017 Poldercross in Kruibeke
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katherine Compton (USA)0:44:32
2Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Crelan - Charles0:00:23
3Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:03
4Sanne Cant (Bel) Beobank-Corendon0:01:09
5Loes Sels (Bel) Crelan - Charles
6Alicia Franck (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games0:01:29
7Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:01:37
8Kim Van De Steene (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex0:01:48
9Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Steylaerts - Betfirst0:01:52
10Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)0:02:07
11Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)0:02:19
12Githa Michiels (Bel)0:03:53
13Axelle Bellaert (Bel)0:04:09
14Lizzy Witlox (Ned)0:05:25
15Stefanie Paul (Ger)0:05:38
16Amira Mellor (GBr)0:05:54
17Kim Van De Putte (Bel)0:06:05
18Jinse Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:06:15
LapNatalie Redmond (Aus)
LapShana Maes (Bel)
LapMeg De Bruyne (Bel)
LapTine Rombouts (Bel)
LapTinne Vermeiren (Bel)
LapAurelie Vermeir (Bel)
LapCaren Commissaris (Bel)
LapTess Van Loy (Bel)
LapJana Dobbelaere (Bel)
LapNele De Vos (Bel)
LapMadeleine Gammons (GBr)
LapJo Blanchaert (Bel)
DNFHelen Wyman (GBr)
DNFTessa Zwaenepoel (Bel)

Latest on Cyclingnews