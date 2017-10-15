Trending

Van Der Poel conquers the Zonhoven sandpit

Van Aert and van der Haar complete the Superprestige podium

Image 1 of 40

Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon)


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 40

David van der Poel at the Zonhoven finish


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 40

David van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) finished a strong fourth


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 40

Lars van der Haar (Telenet Fidea)


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 40

Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Charles)


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 40

Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) won the Zonhoven SuperPrestige race


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 40

Mathieu van der Poel again takes centre stage


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 40

Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon)


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 40

David van der Poel finishing fourth at Zonhoven


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 40

Lars van der Haar on the Zonhoven podium


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 40

Wout Van Aert on the Zonhoven podium


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 40

Winner Mathieu van der Poel flanked by runner-up Wout Van Aert and third-placed Lars van der Haar at Superprestige Zonhoven


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 40

The men's podium at Zonhoven


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 40

Mathieu van der Poel on the Zonhoven podium


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 40

Mathieu van der Poel celebrates a Superprestige win at Zonhoven


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 40

Mathieu van der Poel wins the Zonhoven Superprestige.


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 40

Mathieu van der Poel rolls down the Zonhoven finishing straight to take the win.


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 40

Wout Van Aert finishing second at Superprestige Zonhoven


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 40

Mathieu van der Poel at Zonhoven


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 40

Mathieu van der Poel racing at Zonhoven


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 40

Wout Van Aert at Zonhoven


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 40

Mathieu van der Poel en route to a Superprestige win at Zonhoven


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 40

Wout Van Aert at the Superprestige Zonhoven


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 40

Laurens Sweeck trudging through the Zonhoven sand


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 40

Mathieu van der Poel carrying the bike at Zonhoven


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 40

Toon Aerts at Zonhoven


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 40

Mathieu van der Poel on foot in the Zonhoven sand


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 40

Quinten Hermans at Zonhoven


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 40

Lars Van der Haar racing at Zonhoven


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 40

Fans packed the house at Zonhoven


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 40

Lars van der Haar at Zonhoven


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 40

Michael Vanthourenhout at Zonhoven


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 40

Mathieu van der Poel on his way to a Zonhoven victory


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 40

Wout Van Aert in the Zonhoven sand


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 40

Wout Van Aert at Zonhoven


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 40

Riders navigating the sand at Zonhoven


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 40

Quinten Hermans riding to sixth at Zonhoven


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 40

Kevin Pauwels at Zonhoven


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 40

The Telenet Fidea lion enjoying some time on the podium


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 40

Mathieu van der Poel celebrates his win in Zonhoven


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) won the second round of the Superprestige, conquering the famous sandpit at Zonhoven and leaving his rivals struggling. Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Charles) finished 21 second back, with third place going to Lars van der Haar (Telenet-Fidea) at 35 seconds.

It is van der Poel’s second victory at the race in two years, and his second win in two days after Saturday’s Poldercross. The Dutchman currently seems unbeatable, leaving his many Belgian rivals frustrated and searching for answers.

An uncharacteristically slow start for van der Poel saw him back in sixth place on the opening lap as Laurens Sweeck (Era-Circus) pushed the pace from the off and lead down the first, hectic drop-off into the sandpit. Van Aert sensed the early opportunity and soon took Sweeck and Quinten Hermans (Telenet-Fidea) with him to open up a ten second gap on van der Poel at the end of the first lap.

The lead wouldn’t last though, and any thought that van der Poel might struggle was swiftly dismissed as the Dutchman made the catch on lap three. Nevertheless, it looked as though the huge crowds that had turned out in the warm weather would be treated to a big battle for supremacy.

Van der Poel had other ideas, attacking the uphill-downhill sandpit section on lap four. The gap was immediate and decisive; by the end of the lap he was 20 seconds up on Van Aert and on his way to victory.

It wasn’t a flawless race for the Dutch champion as a crash on a tight corner midway through the hour slowed his progress for a handful of seconds. He almost crashed on a descent into the sandpit too, using his bike skills to stay upright and avoid any embarrassment infront of the huge crowd.

Behind Van Aert also had problems. He was kept busy dealing with pressure from van der Haar and, surprisingly, David van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon).

The final quarter of an hour saw that fight become a two-man battle as David van der Poel fell back. Van der Haar stuck around - clearly on good form having somehow beaten Mathieu last weekend. On the pe-nultimate lap he made his move, passing Van Aert in the thick sand but the World Champion struck back in the closing stages to claim second place.

Out front, van der Poel was untouchable, enjoying the applause of the crowd and even pulling a trick jump on the final lap.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Beobank-Corendon1:07:07
2Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan - Charles0:00:22
3Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:36
4David van der Poel (Ned) Beobank-Corendon0:01:16
5Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Era-Circus0:01:44
6Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:55
7Michael Boroš (Cze) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:02:17
8Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:02:41
9Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
10Diether Sweeck (Bel) Era-Circus0:02:43
11Tom Meeusen (Bel) Beobank-Corendon0:03:20
12Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games0:03:52
13Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan - Charles0:04:14
14Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Steylaerts - Betfirst0:04:41
15Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games0:04:46
16Rob Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:05:11
17Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Steylaerts - Betfirst
18Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
19Stan Godrie (Ned) Crelan - Charles
20Vincent Baestaens (Bel)
21Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games
22Gioele Bertolini (Ita)
23Sander Elen (Bel)
24Martin Eriksson (Swe)
25Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned)
26Jens Vandekinderen (Bel)
27David Eriksson (Swe)
28Dries Pauwels (Bel)
29Niels Koyen (Bel)
30Yelle Leaerts (Bel)
31Grzegorz Grabarek (Pol)
32Andrew Juiliano (USA)
DNFMichael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games
DNFJoris Nieuwenhuis (Ned)
DNFKlaas Vantornout (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games
DNFYu Takenouchi (Jpn)
DNFJoeri Adams (Bel)
DNFSergio Ivan Fernandez Rodriguez (Spa)
DNFHenrik Jansson (Swe)
DSQTwan Van Den Brand (Ned)

 

