Denise Betsema wins Ruddervoorde Superprestige
Van der Heijden and Del Carmen Alvarado complete Dutch podium
Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) rode away from Inge van der Heijden (777) to win the opening round of the Superprestige Ruddervoorde.
Betsema used her speed and skills on the fast and dry course, with riders and spectators enjoying the warm and sunny late October weather as Belgian cyclocross appeared to be a summer sport.
Betsema finished 32 seconds ahead of van der Heijden, while Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Deceuninck) finished third at 51 seconds.
Full report to follow.
Results powered by FirstCycling
