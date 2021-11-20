Lucinda Brand wins Merksplas Superprestige
By Cyclingnews
More to follow...
Lucinda Brand claimed a convincing victory at the Merksplas Superprestige on Saturday, soloing home ahead of Annemarie Worst and Denise Betsema after leading from start to finish.
Only Inge van der Heijden could try to follow Brand’s onslaught on the opening lap, but she was soon distanced. By the midpoint, the world champion had an advantage of 20 seconds, and she extended her advantage in the latter part of the race to take the spoils.
More to follow...
