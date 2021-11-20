Trending

Lucinda Brand wins Merksplas Superprestige

By

More to follow...

Lucinda Brand wins Merksplas Superprestige 2021
(Image credit: Getty)

Lucinda Brand claimed a convincing victory at the Merksplas Superprestige on Saturday, soloing home ahead of Annemarie Worst and Denise Betsema after leading from start to finish.

Only Inge van der Heijden could try to follow Brand’s onslaught on the opening lap, but she was soon distanced. By the midpoint, the world champion had an advantage of 20 seconds, and she extended her advantage in the latter part of the race to take the spoils.

More to follow...

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Latest on Cyclingnews