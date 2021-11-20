Iserbyt wins Superprestige Merksplas
By Cyclingnews
Belgian tops Hermans, Sweeck
Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) claimed a narrow victory in the Superprestige round in Merksplas, parlaying a penultimate-lap attack into a win two seconds ahead of Quinten Hermans (Tormans) with Laurens Sweeck (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) taking third.
The Belgian was part of lead group that established itself midway through the race, with Toon Aerts (Baloise Trek), Hermans, Sweeck and European Champion Lars van der Haar (Baloise Trek).
Van der Haar was dangling at the back when, in the closing laps, Iserbyt and Aerts went on the attack and opened up a lead, splitting the chase group.
Iserbyt crashed in a corner, holding up Aerts, and the delay allowed Sweeck and Hermans to rejoin. Not wanting company, Iserbyt attacked into a turn and forced Aerts to a stop. The Baloise Trek rider led the chase with Hermans and Sweeck while Van der Haar appeared to be measuring his efforts a few seconds behind.
Iserbyt led into the bell with four seconds on the trio of chasers and continued to pour on the pressure. Hermans surged in pursuit with Sweeck on his wheel, while Aerts faded from their wheels.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|1:02:05
|2
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Tormans - Circus Cyclo Cross Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|0:00:05
|4
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions
|0:00:13
|5
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions
|0:00:16
|6
|Corne van Kessel (Ned) Tormans - Circus Cyclo Cross Team
|0:01:06
|7
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) IKO - Crelan
|0:01:12
|8
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) CX Team Deschacht-group Hens-containers Maes
|0:01:16
|9
|Jens Adams (Bel)
|0:01:20
|10
|Niels Vandeputte (Bel) Alpecin - Fenix
|0:01:28
