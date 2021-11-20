Trending

Iserbyt wins Superprestige Merksplas

Belgian tops Hermans, Sweeck

NIEL BELGIUM NOVEMBER 11 Eli Iserbyt of Belgium and Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal competes during the 30th Superprestige Niel Jaarmarktcross 2021 Mens Elite SPNiel Superprestige2022 on November 11 2021 in Niel Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) claimed a narrow victory in the Superprestige round in Merksplas, parlaying a penultimate-lap attack into a win two seconds ahead of Quinten Hermans (Tormans) with Laurens Sweeck (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) taking third.

The Belgian was part of lead group that established itself midway through the race, with Toon Aerts (Baloise Trek), Hermans, Sweeck and European Champion Lars van der Haar (Baloise Trek).

Van der Haar was dangling at the back when, in the closing laps, Iserbyt and Aerts went on the attack and opened up a lead, splitting the chase group.

Iserbyt crashed in a corner, holding up Aerts, and the delay allowed Sweeck and Hermans to rejoin. Not wanting company, Iserbyt attacked into a turn and forced Aerts to a stop. The Baloise Trek rider led the chase with Hermans and Sweeck while Van der Haar appeared to be measuring his efforts a few seconds behind.

Iserbyt led into the bell with four seconds on the trio of chasers and continued to pour on the pressure. Hermans surged in pursuit with Sweeck on his wheel, while Aerts faded from their wheels.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 1:02:05
2Quinten Hermans (Bel) Tormans - Circus Cyclo Cross Team 0:00:02
3Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:00:05
4Toon Aerts (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions 0:00:13
5Lars van der Haar (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions 0:00:16
6Corne van Kessel (Ned) Tormans - Circus Cyclo Cross Team 0:01:06
7Diether Sweeck (Bel) IKO - Crelan 0:01:12
8Vincent Baestaens (Bel) CX Team Deschacht-group Hens-containers Maes 0:01:16
9Jens Adams (Bel) 0:01:20
10Niels Vandeputte (Bel) Alpecin - Fenix 0:01:28
