Trending

Van de Steene wins Superprestige in Boom

Belgian beats Arzuffi and world champion Cant

Kim Van De Steene

Kim Van De Steene
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Belgium's Kim Van de Steene (Tarteletto), 32, won the second round of the Superprestige in Boom on Saturday, winning by 27 seconds over Italy's Alice Maria Arzuffi (Steylaerts) and 49 seconds over world champion Sanne Cant (Corendon-Circus).

"My goal has always been to win one big cross race once and that is what happened, but it is hard to believe," Van de Steene said in a report on the Superprestige website. "After a somewhat slower start I got in the front and a bit later a gap was created. The difference was very small for a long time, but I decided to just keep going and thinking about the race in Ronse; I stayed there for a very long time at five, six seconds from the lead without ever being able to connect.

"I also wanted to make it as difficult as possible here. I will never forget this victory. Sometimes I wonder what it would have been if I had chosen to do cross at a younger age, but on the other hand I just needed my work and my family to feel good."

Van de Steene was fifth at Kermiscross in Ardooie on Thursday finishing over half a minute behind winner Loes Sels. This time around, She wasn't caught out by a slower start and instead she opened up a surprise lead on the first lap, which started at ten seconds over Arzuffi and  Cant, followed a bit further by Ellen Van Loy, Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado and last week's round one winner Annemarie Worst.

Worst's fourth-place finish was enough to keep the lead of the Superprestige series ahead of the third round that will take place in Ruddervoorde on October 28.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kim Van De Steene (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex0:44:16
2Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Steylaerts - 7770:00:27
3Sanne Cant (Bel) Corendon - Circus0:00:49
4Annemarie Worst (Ned) Steylaerts - 7770:00:57
5Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Corendon - Circus
6Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Te0:01:40
7Geerte Hoeke (Ned) Wv Breda0:01:48
8Elle Anderson (USA) Milwaukee - Alpha Motorhomes0:01:54
9Eva Lechner (Ita) Clif Pro Team0:02:10
10Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Crelan-Charles0:02:19
11Puck Pieterse (Ned) Zzpr.Nl-Hanclean-Orange Babies0:02:22
12Lizzy Witlox (Ned) Twc Tempo0:02:35
13Fleur Nagengast (Ned)0:02:43
14Shirin Van Anrooij (Ned) Team 1850:02:51
15Anna Kay (GBr) Storey Racing Team0:03:26
16Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Wm3 Pro Cycling0:03:44
17Anna Flynn (GBr) Edinburgh Road Club0:03:48
18Aniek Van Alphen (Ned) Kleur Op Maat - Bns Technics0:03:54
19Susanne Meistrok (Ned) Mijn Bad-Liv/Giant0:04:00
20Mari-Liis Mõttus (Est) Haanja Cycling Club0:04:02
21Alicia Franck (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal Cycling Team0:04:03
22Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned) Milwaukee - Alphamotorhomes Ct
23Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Team Rijwielpaleis Bilthoven0:04:30
24Fiona Turnbull (GBr) Yrdp0:05:10
25Irene Gerritsen (Ned) Bimici-Bordbusters0:05:13
26Shana Maes (Bel) Vondelmolen Cycling Team0:05:15
27Josie Nelson (GBr)0:05:22
28Laura Van Zwaan (Ned) Drc De Mol0:05:45
29Maddie Wadsworth (GBr) Individueel0:05:54
30Veerle Goossens (Ned) Pinarello - Sol Y Mar Menorca0:05:55
31Julie De Wilde (Bel) Vd Hauwe Ct - Gentse Vs0:06:04
32Jinse Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice0:06:49
33Katie Scott (GBr) Hargroves Ridley Montezuma´S R0:07:24
34Oceane Allart (Fra) Velo Sprint Bouchain
35Julie Brouwers (Bel) Vondelmolen Cycling Team
36Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel) Doltcini-Van Assche Developmen
37Ishbel Strathdee (GBr)
38Mirte Klerkx (Ned) Rtc Buitenlust
DNFKaren Verhestraeten (Bel) Vondelmolen Cycling Team
DNFTinne Vermeiren (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Bns Technics

 

Latest on Cyclingnews