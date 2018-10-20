Van de Steene wins Superprestige in Boom
Belgian beats Arzuffi and world champion Cant
Elite Women: Boom - Boom
Belgium's Kim Van de Steene (Tarteletto), 32, won the second round of the Superprestige in Boom on Saturday, winning by 27 seconds over Italy's Alice Maria Arzuffi (Steylaerts) and 49 seconds over world champion Sanne Cant (Corendon-Circus).
"My goal has always been to win one big cross race once and that is what happened, but it is hard to believe," Van de Steene said in a report on the Superprestige website. "After a somewhat slower start I got in the front and a bit later a gap was created. The difference was very small for a long time, but I decided to just keep going and thinking about the race in Ronse; I stayed there for a very long time at five, six seconds from the lead without ever being able to connect.
"I also wanted to make it as difficult as possible here. I will never forget this victory. Sometimes I wonder what it would have been if I had chosen to do cross at a younger age, but on the other hand I just needed my work and my family to feel good."
Van de Steene was fifth at Kermiscross in Ardooie on Thursday finishing over half a minute behind winner Loes Sels. This time around, She wasn't caught out by a slower start and instead she opened up a surprise lead on the first lap, which started at ten seconds over Arzuffi and Cant, followed a bit further by Ellen Van Loy, Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado and last week's round one winner Annemarie Worst.
Worst's fourth-place finish was enough to keep the lead of the Superprestige series ahead of the third round that will take place in Ruddervoorde on October 28.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kim Van De Steene (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:44:16
|2
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Steylaerts - 777
|0:00:27
|3
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Corendon - Circus
|0:00:49
|4
|Annemarie Worst (Ned) Steylaerts - 777
|0:00:57
|5
|Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Corendon - Circus
|6
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Te
|0:01:40
|7
|Geerte Hoeke (Ned) Wv Breda
|0:01:48
|8
|Elle Anderson (USA) Milwaukee - Alpha Motorhomes
|0:01:54
|9
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Clif Pro Team
|0:02:10
|10
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Crelan-Charles
|0:02:19
|11
|Puck Pieterse (Ned) Zzpr.Nl-Hanclean-Orange Babies
|0:02:22
|12
|Lizzy Witlox (Ned) Twc Tempo
|0:02:35
|13
|Fleur Nagengast (Ned)
|0:02:43
|14
|Shirin Van Anrooij (Ned) Team 185
|0:02:51
|15
|Anna Kay (GBr) Storey Racing Team
|0:03:26
|16
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Wm3 Pro Cycling
|0:03:44
|17
|Anna Flynn (GBr) Edinburgh Road Club
|0:03:48
|18
|Aniek Van Alphen (Ned) Kleur Op Maat - Bns Technics
|0:03:54
|19
|Susanne Meistrok (Ned) Mijn Bad-Liv/Giant
|0:04:00
|20
|Mari-Liis Mõttus (Est) Haanja Cycling Club
|0:04:02
|21
|Alicia Franck (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal Cycling Team
|0:04:03
|22
|Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned) Milwaukee - Alphamotorhomes Ct
|23
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Team Rijwielpaleis Bilthoven
|0:04:30
|24
|Fiona Turnbull (GBr) Yrdp
|0:05:10
|25
|Irene Gerritsen (Ned) Bimici-Bordbusters
|0:05:13
|26
|Shana Maes (Bel) Vondelmolen Cycling Team
|0:05:15
|27
|Josie Nelson (GBr)
|0:05:22
|28
|Laura Van Zwaan (Ned) Drc De Mol
|0:05:45
|29
|Maddie Wadsworth (GBr) Individueel
|0:05:54
|30
|Veerle Goossens (Ned) Pinarello - Sol Y Mar Menorca
|0:05:55
|31
|Julie De Wilde (Bel) Vd Hauwe Ct - Gentse Vs
|0:06:04
|32
|Jinse Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
|0:06:49
|33
|Katie Scott (GBr) Hargroves Ridley Montezuma´S R
|0:07:24
|34
|Oceane Allart (Fra) Velo Sprint Bouchain
|35
|Julie Brouwers (Bel) Vondelmolen Cycling Team
|36
|Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel) Doltcini-Van Assche Developmen
|37
|Ishbel Strathdee (GBr)
|38
|Mirte Klerkx (Ned) Rtc Buitenlust
|DNF
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Vondelmolen Cycling Team
|DNF
|Tinne Vermeiren (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Bns Technics
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy