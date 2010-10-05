Franco Marvulli and Loïc Perizzolo win Swiss Madison championship
Aeschbach and Imhof claim silver, only other team on lead lap
|1
|Franco Marvulli / Loïc Perizzolo
|30
|pts
|2
|Alexander Aeschbach / Claudio Imhof
|20
|3
|Tristan Marguet / Dominique Stark
|31
|-1lap
|4
|Jan Keller / Joël Peter
|14
|5
|Damien Corthesy / Cyrille Thiery
|7
|6
|Kilian Moser / Bernhard Oberholzer
|6
|7
|Gabriel Chavanne / Domink Stucki
|2
|8
|Fabian Lienhard / Colin Stüssi
|0
|-2laps
|DNF
|Luca Albasini / Michael Alborn
