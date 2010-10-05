Trending

Franco Marvulli and Loïc Perizzolo win Swiss Madison championship

Aeschbach and Imhof claim silver, only other team on lead lap

Full Results
1Franco Marvulli / Loïc Perizzolo30pts
2Alexander Aeschbach / Claudio Imhof20
3Tristan Marguet / Dominique Stark31-1lap
4Jan Keller / Joël Peter14
5Damien Corthesy / Cyrille Thiery7
6Kilian Moser / Bernhard Oberholzer6
7Gabriel Chavanne / Domink Stucki2
8Fabian Lienhard / Colin Stüssi0-2laps
DNFLuca Albasini / Michael Alborn

