As they prepare for the 2012 Olympic Games, Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) and Esther Süss (Wheeler-IXS Pro Team) won the latest round of the Swiss Cup in Gränichen on Sunday.

Approximately 700 athletes from 21 nations competed on a beautiful summer day. The racers were full of praise for the course, which was peppered with lots of singletrack.

The field was worthy of a World Cup and was missing only the following male riders from the top 10 rankings: Julien Absalon (Orbea) and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized).

In the men's race, a lead group formed after the second lap consisting of eight total racers. It included Schurter, Swiss champion Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower), Italian champion Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale) and Manuel Fumic (Cannondale).

Vogel stayed in contact for half of the race before dropping back and eventually finishing fifth. "I wanted to do a top three in my home race, but this world class field did not tolerate weakness," said Vogel.

On lap six, Fumic lost contact with Schurter and Fontana. "The race was very hard, but it was a great race in an attractive place and with a beautiful course," said Fumic, who finished second.

With approximately one and a half laps to go, the decision was made. Fontana suffered a flat tire, and so Schurter rode to his third victory this year in the Swiss BMC Racing Cup.

"I benefited a bit from the misfortune of Marco," said Schurter. "I think otherwise it would have been a tough final."

In the overall standings, Schurter leads. European champion Milatz Moritz (BMC) suffered a setback in the standings after finishing 11th.

The best U23 rider Matthias Stirnemann (Thömus Racing Team) was 14th. He finished ahead of Reto Indergand (BMC) and Yesid Chia Amaya (Colombian National Team).

Women

Esther Süss became Swiss champion on this course two years ago and was second last year here, and this year she was back to take a "home win".

She led from the start and won the race by 22 seconds over Katrin Leumann (Ghost Factory Racing Team)

"It's great to win in the home setting and I'd like to thank the organizers for their great work with this victory," said Süss.

Leumann was second giving the Swiss Olympic team the top two spots. Swedish National Champion Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory Racing Team) was third ahead of Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike) in fourth.

The best U23 rider was Annie Last (Milka-Brentjens).

Other categories

In the junior women's race, Andrea Waldis (VC Gersau / Colnago) won again. Andri Frischknecht (Scott Swisspower) was victorious in the junior men's race while Florian Chenaux (VC Fribourg/ Cycles Pache) won the amateurs and masters race.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 1:40:05 2 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:00:23 3 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:01:28 4 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing Team 0:01:36 5 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 0:01:52 6 José Antonio Hermida (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:02:09 7 Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad 0:02:28 8 Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing Team 0:02:47 9 Liam Killeen (GBr) Giant Factory Racing 0:03:11 10 Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH Suntour Peisey-Vallandry 0:03:31 11 Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:04:06 12 Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Factory Racing 0:04:22 13 Martin Fanger (Swi) Giant Swiss SR-Suntour 0:04:30 14 Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Thömus Racing Team 0:04:41 15 Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:04:45 16 Severin Disch (Swi) Thömus Racing Team 0:04:55 17 Jürg Graf (Swi) BskGraf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team 0:05:47 18 Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:05:54 19 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldwurst-Power/Trek 0:05:56 20 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Factory Team 0:06:08 21 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:06:37 22 Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombian National Team 0:07:03 23 Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:07:14 24 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 0:07:37 25 Yesid Chia Amaya (Col) Colombian National Team 0:07:57 26 Martin Loo (Est) Hard Rock Merida (HRC) 0:08:31 27 Dirk Peters (NZl) 0:08:34 28 Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus MIG Team 0:08:34 29 Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Prof-Raiffeisen-CCL 0:09:06 30 Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Öztal X-Bionic 0:09:15 31 Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Anytime Fitness | Trek | Shimano 0:09:32 32 Pascal Meyer (Swi) JB Felt Team 0:10:12 33 Marc Stutzmann (Swi) RSC Aaretal /FreeMountain Scott Racing Team 0:10:27 34 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad 0:10:44 35 Jérémy Huguenin (Swi) Giant Swiss SR-Suntour 0:10:52 36 Kenta Gallagher (Swi) Great Britain Cycling Team 0:10:57 37 Fabio Castañeda Monsalve (Col) Colombian National Team 0:11:13 38 Marco Arnold (Swi) Giant Swiss SR-Suntour 0:11:39 -2laps Andreas Moser (Swi) ZaunTeam Mittelland/ VC Bützberg -2laps Lucien Besançon (Swi) BH-BikeTeam -2laps Marc Bassingthwaighte (Nam) -2laps Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team Rwanda -2laps Michael Stünzi (Swi) Orbea Suisse Team -2laps Emilien Barben (Swi) Zeta cycling club -2laps Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) Canossa Merida -2laps Florian Thie (Swi) Bergamont Swiss Team -2laps Jhonnatan Botero Villegas (Col) Colombian National Team -3laps Mirco Widmer (Swi) Giant Swiss SR-Suntour -3laps Dumeni Vincenz (Swi) Thömus Racing Team -3laps Michael Wildhaber (Swi) Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach -3laps Claude Koster (Swi) Bergamont Swiss Team -3laps Severin Sägesser (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team -3laps Marcel Bartholet (Swi) Wheeler Swiss Team -3laps Sebastian Ostertag (Swi) velo-reichmuth.ch/VC Wädenswil -3laps Mike Schuler (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz -3laps Kevin Krieg (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team -4laps Daniel Eymann (Swi) Thömus Racing Team -4laps Michael Hutter (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss RacingTeam -4laps Rick Reimann (Swi) Orbea Suisse Team -4laps Stefan Peter (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz -4laps Matthias Lauk (Swi) BH-BikeTeam -5laps Guillaume Payot (Swi) MACS TeamWork Frenetic -5laps Matthias Allenspach (Swi) Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach -5laps Jonas De Backer (Bel) Vanomobil cycling Team -5laps Travis Glysson (USA) USA National MTB Team -6laps Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thömus Racing Team -6laps Sebastian Jayne (Aus) DNF Matthias Rupp (Swi) Team Greenhope-biking against cancer DNF Ralph Näf (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team DNF Pascal Schmutz (Swi) Goldwurst-Power / Trek DNF Jonas Baumann (Swi) Wheeler_iXS Team DNF Patrick Tresch (Swi) GU+ thomik. / VMC Silenen DNF Graham Aldredge (USA) USA National MTB Team DNF Patrik Gallati (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team DNF Sascha Bleher (Ger) RADWERK Racing Team DNF Daniel Kaufmann (Swi) RC Gränichen Fuji-Bike Rockets

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler-IXS Pro Team 1:29:25 2 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:00:23 3 Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:01:29 4 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:01:49 5 Marielle Saner Guinchard (Swi) Team Bikepark.ch Craft 0:01:54 6 Sarah Koba (Swi) SIMPLON 0:02:52 7 Annie Last (GBr) Brentjens racing Team 0:03:16 8 Samara Sheppard (NZl) Wheeler IXS 0:03:46 9 Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Anytime Fitness | Trek | Shimano 0:04:58 10 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Wheeler iXS Pro Team 0:05:18 11 Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Specialized Solodet Vosges 0:06:54 12 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team 0:07:19 13 Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC 0:07:19 14 Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC 0:08:19 15 Lisa Mitterbauer (Swi) Team Bikepark.ch Craft 0:10:06 16 Linda Indergand (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz 0:11:46 -2laps Vivienne Meyer (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Südtirol -2laps Florence Darbellay (Swi) Club Cycliste du Littoral -2laps Laura Abril Restrepo (Col) Colombian National Team -2laps Marta Pastore (Ita) Canossa Merida -2laps Franziska Ebinger (Swi) Radsport Lafranchi Madiswil -2laps Tanja Starkermann (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team -2laps Marine Groccia (Swi) CCM-Alouettes.ch/RACE -3laps Céline Farner (Swi) JB Felt Team -3laps Celine Ernst (Swi) TST Troehler Sport Team -5laps Sabrina Baumgartner (Swi) Raiffeisen Bikeshop Studer RaceTeam DNF Viviane Furrer (Swi) Bike Windlin DNF Fabienne Andres (Swi) Küttel Radsport Team /VMC Hägglingen DNF Virginie Pointet (Swi) JB Felt Team

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 1:21:16 2 Manuel Fasnacht (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team 0:00:51 3 Dominic Zumstein (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 0:01:43 4 Manuel Boog (Swi) Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach 0:02:14 5 Romain Bannwart (Swi) Prof-Raiffeisen-CCL 0:02:41 6 Ulisse Fieschi (Swi) JB Felt Team 0:03:39 7 Mattia Setti (Ita) Canossa Merida 0:03:45 8 Marcel Guerrini (Swi) Focus MIG Team 0:03:59 9 Simon Schilli (Ger) JB Felt Team 0:04:05 10 Stefano Giuseppe Valdrighi (Ita) Hard Rock Merida (HRC) 0:04:08 11 Joel Koller (Swi) Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach 0:04:23 12 Raphael Koch (Swi) Team Greenhope-biking against cancer 0:04:33 13 Dominic Grab (Swi) Team Grab-Credo/ VC Maur 0:04:53 14 Lars Hubacher (Swi) BskGraf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team 0:05:54 15 Romain Corti (Swi) Team dom cycle merida 0:06:21 16 Alessandro Giacomo Repetti (Ita) Hard Rock Merida (HRC) 0:06:51 17 Oliver Herzig (Ger) Tropical Solothurn 0:07:16 18 Andrin Beeli (Swi) BskGraf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team 0:07:25 19 Bruno Vitali (Swi) VTT Club Jura 0:07:26 20 Enea Vetsch (Swi) BskGraf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team 0:07:30 21 Sebastian Egger (Swi) Bike Sport Simplon 0:08:01 22 Andreas Mündle (Lie) Merida Liechtenstein 0:09:18 23 Stefano Bollardini (Ita) Melavì Tirano Bike 0:09:39 24 Nicolas Fischer (Swi) Tropical Solothurn 0:10:09 25 Paul Schmidt (Swi) Lindi-Bike Race Team VC Vaduz RV Buchs 0:10:45 26 Maurus Dürr (Swi) Merida Liechtenstein RV Buchs VC Ruggell 0:11:43 27 Leonardo Di Pier Domenico (Ita) Hard Rock Merida (HRC) 0:12:11 28 Fabian Strittmatter (Swi) Specialized Racing 0:13:24 29 Fabian Bucher (Swi) Team Greenhope-biking against cancer 0:13:37 30 Ekrem Tokmic (Ita) Hard Rock Merida (HRC) 0:14:44 31 Patrick Senini (Ita) Melavì Tirano Bike 0:14:52 32 Simon Vitzthum (Swi) RV Altenrhein / Team bischibikes/kopierpapier.ch 0:15:50 -1lap Luke Allen (USA) USA National MTB Team -1lap Nils Dillmann (Ger) Team Merida-Schulte -1lap Jannick Guler (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team -1lap Bastian Juillerat (Swi) alouettes.ch -1lap Dominic Burkard (Swi) Poison Sport Team -1lap Sandro Schober (Swi) Team Signer Felt RV Altenrhein -1lap Fabio Franz (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team -1lap Stefan Vögeli (Swi) Ski-Velo Center Racing Team / Bike Club Spiez -1lap Johann Sansonnens (Swi) Zeta Cycling Club -1lap Melvin Berard (Swi) Giant / Bike'N Joy DNF Benedikt Kipka (Ger) Lombardo Corsa Germany DNF Agit Salam (Tur) Turkish National MTB Team DNF Timothy Mazzuchelli (Swi) Orbea Suisse Team DNF Omer Faruk Kansiz (Tur) Turkish National MTB Team DNF Eliot Olivier (Swi) Team Bikepark.ch Craft DNF Pascal Müller (Swi) Velothek-Baloise DNF Tom Scyboz (Swi) O2 Mountain Bike DNF Thomas Kunz (Swi) Goldwurst Power

Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Waldis (Swi) VC Gersau / Colnago 1:03:49 2 Ramona Forchini (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz 0:01:37 3 Deborah Inauen (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss RacingTeam 0:04:02 4 Eliane Müggler (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss RacingTeam 0:04:40 5 Sofia Wiedenroth (Ger) TSV Niederstaufen / Stevens Schubert Team 0:04:40 6 Chantal Eheim (Swi) Tropical Pro Team 0:05:31 7 Jennifer Kupferschmied (Swi) Bike Club Spiez / Velo Schneiter Thun 0:06:32 8 Mallory Barth (Swi) Alouettes.ch / VC Jurassia 0:07:37 9 Maéva Berset (Swi) Pédale Bulloise 0:10:22 10 Sonja Schmid (Swi) Küttel Radsport Team / VMC Hägglingen 0:11:01 11 Franziska Hagen (Aut) Union RV Dornbirn 0:11:09 12 Chrystelle Baumann (Swi) MACS Teamwork Frenetic 0:13:11 13 Sabrina Sägesser (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team 0:14:40 14 Tina Siegrist (Swi) MTB Racing VMC Hägglingen 0:17:42 DNF Jenny Fontana (Ita) Melavì Tirano Bike