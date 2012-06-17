Trending

Schurter wins Gränichen round of Swiss Cup

Süss rides to women's victory

Image 1 of 8

Sabine Spitz and Kathrin Stirnemann warm up

Sabine Spitz and Kathrin Stirnemann warm up
(Image credit: Ralf Schäuble)
Image 2 of 8

Thomas Litscher in action

Thomas Litscher in action
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 3 of 8

Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team) on her way to fourth place

Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team) on her way to fourth place
(Image credit: Ralf Schäuble)
Image 4 of 8

Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) wins in Gränichen

Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) wins in Gränichen
(Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing)
Image 5 of 8

Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower)

Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower)
(Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing)
Image 6 of 8

Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower)

Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower)
(Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing)
Image 7 of 8

Dominic Zumstein (Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing)

Dominic Zumstein (Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing)
(Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing)
Image 8 of 8

Andri Frischknecht (Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing) on his way to winning the junior race.

Andri Frischknecht (Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing) on his way to winning the junior race.
(Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing)

As they prepare for the 2012 Olympic Games, Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) and Esther Süss (Wheeler-IXS Pro Team) won the latest round of the Swiss Cup in Gränichen on Sunday.

Approximately 700 athletes from 21 nations competed on a beautiful summer day. The racers were full of praise for the course, which was peppered with lots of singletrack.

The field was worthy of a World Cup and was missing only the following male riders from the top 10 rankings: Julien Absalon (Orbea) and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized).

In the men's race, a lead group formed after the second lap consisting of eight total racers. It included Schurter, Swiss champion Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower),  Italian champion Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale) and Manuel Fumic (Cannondale).

Vogel stayed in contact for half of the race before dropping back and eventually finishing fifth. "I wanted to do a top three in my home race, but this world class field did not tolerate weakness," said Vogel.

On lap six, Fumic lost contact with Schurter and Fontana. "The race was very hard, but it was a great race in an attractive place and with a beautiful course," said Fumic, who finished second.

With approximately one and a half laps to go, the decision was made. Fontana suffered a flat tire, and so Schurter rode to his third victory this year in the Swiss BMC Racing Cup.

"I benefited a bit from the misfortune of Marco," said Schurter. "I think otherwise it would have been a tough final."

In the overall standings, Schurter leads. European champion Milatz Moritz (BMC) suffered a setback in the standings after finishing 11th.

The best U23 rider Matthias Stirnemann (Thömus Racing Team) was 14th. He finished ahead of Reto Indergand (BMC) and Yesid Chia Amaya (Colombian National Team).

Women

Esther Süss became Swiss champion on this course two years ago and was second last year here, and this year she was back to take a "home win".

She led from the start and won the race by 22 seconds over Katrin Leumann (Ghost Factory Racing Team)

"It's great to win in the home setting and I'd like to thank the organizers for their great work with this victory," said Süss.

Leumann was second giving the Swiss Olympic team the top two spots. Swedish National Champion Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory Racing Team)  was third ahead of Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike) in fourth.

The best U23 rider was Annie Last (Milka-Brentjens).

Other categories

In the junior women's race, Andrea Waldis (VC Gersau / Colnago) won again. Andri Frischknecht (Scott Swisspower) was victorious in the junior men's race while Florian Chenaux (VC Fribourg/ Cycles Pache) won the amateurs and masters race.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing1:40:05
2Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing0:00:23
3Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing0:01:28
4Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing Team0:01:36
5Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing0:01:52
6José Antonio Hermida (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:02:09
7Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad0:02:28
8Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing Team0:02:47
9Liam Killeen (GBr) Giant Factory Racing0:03:11
10Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH Suntour Peisey-Vallandry0:03:31
11Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:04:06
12Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Factory Racing0:04:22
13Martin Fanger (Swi) Giant Swiss SR-Suntour0:04:30
14Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Thömus Racing Team0:04:41
15Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:04:45
16Severin Disch (Swi) Thömus Racing Team0:04:55
17Jürg Graf (Swi) BskGraf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team0:05:47
18Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing0:05:54
19Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldwurst-Power/Trek0:05:56
20Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Factory Team0:06:08
21Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:06:37
22Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombian National Team0:07:03
23Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:07:14
24Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing0:07:37
25Yesid Chia Amaya (Col) Colombian National Team0:07:57
26Martin Loo (Est) Hard Rock Merida (HRC)0:08:31
27Dirk Peters (NZl)0:08:34
28Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus MIG Team0:08:34
29Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Prof-Raiffeisen-CCL0:09:06
30Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Öztal X-Bionic0:09:15
31Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Anytime Fitness | Trek | Shimano0:09:32
32Pascal Meyer (Swi) JB Felt Team0:10:12
33Marc Stutzmann (Swi) RSC Aaretal /FreeMountain Scott Racing Team0:10:27
34Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad0:10:44
35Jérémy Huguenin (Swi) Giant Swiss SR-Suntour0:10:52
36Kenta Gallagher (Swi) Great Britain Cycling Team0:10:57
37Fabio Castañeda Monsalve (Col) Colombian National Team0:11:13
38Marco Arnold (Swi) Giant Swiss SR-Suntour0:11:39
-2lapsAndreas Moser (Swi) ZaunTeam Mittelland/ VC Bützberg
-2lapsLucien Besançon (Swi) BH-BikeTeam
-2lapsMarc Bassingthwaighte (Nam)
-2lapsAdrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team Rwanda
-2lapsMichael Stünzi (Swi) Orbea Suisse Team
-2lapsEmilien Barben (Swi) Zeta cycling club
-2lapsLorenzo Samparisi (Ita) Canossa Merida
-2lapsFlorian Thie (Swi) Bergamont Swiss Team
-2lapsJhonnatan Botero Villegas (Col) Colombian National Team
-3lapsMirco Widmer (Swi) Giant Swiss SR-Suntour
-3lapsDumeni Vincenz (Swi) Thömus Racing Team
-3lapsMichael Wildhaber (Swi) Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach
-3lapsClaude Koster (Swi) Bergamont Swiss Team
-3lapsSeverin Sägesser (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team
-3lapsMarcel Bartholet (Swi) Wheeler Swiss Team
-3lapsSebastian Ostertag (Swi) velo-reichmuth.ch/VC Wädenswil
-3lapsMike Schuler (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz
-3lapsKevin Krieg (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team
-4lapsDaniel Eymann (Swi) Thömus Racing Team
-4lapsMichael Hutter (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss RacingTeam
-4lapsRick Reimann (Swi) Orbea Suisse Team
-4lapsStefan Peter (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz
-4lapsMatthias Lauk (Swi) BH-BikeTeam
-5lapsGuillaume Payot (Swi) MACS TeamWork Frenetic
-5lapsMatthias Allenspach (Swi) Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach
-5lapsJonas De Backer (Bel) Vanomobil cycling Team
-5lapsTravis Glysson (USA) USA National MTB Team
-6lapsSepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thömus Racing Team
-6lapsSebastian Jayne (Aus)
DNFMatthias Rupp (Swi) Team Greenhope-biking against cancer
DNFRalph Näf (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team
DNFPascal Schmutz (Swi) Goldwurst-Power / Trek
DNFJonas Baumann (Swi) Wheeler_iXS Team
DNFPatrick Tresch (Swi) GU+ thomik. / VMC Silenen
DNFGraham Aldredge (USA) USA National MTB Team
DNFPatrik Gallati (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
DNFSascha Bleher (Ger) RADWERK Racing Team
DNFDaniel Kaufmann (Swi) RC Gränichen Fuji-Bike Rockets

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler-IXS Pro Team1:29:25
2Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:00:23
3Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:01:29
4Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team0:01:49
5Marielle Saner Guinchard (Swi) Team Bikepark.ch Craft0:01:54
6Sarah Koba (Swi) SIMPLON0:02:52
7Annie Last (GBr) Brentjens racing Team0:03:16
8Samara Sheppard (NZl) Wheeler IXS0:03:46
9Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Anytime Fitness | Trek | Shimano0:04:58
10Jolanda Neff (Swi) Wheeler iXS Pro Team0:05:18
11Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Specialized Solodet Vosges0:06:54
12Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team0:07:19
13Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC0:07:19
14Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC0:08:19
15Lisa Mitterbauer (Swi) Team Bikepark.ch Craft0:10:06
16Linda Indergand (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz0:11:46
-2lapsVivienne Meyer (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Südtirol
-2lapsFlorence Darbellay (Swi) Club Cycliste du Littoral
-2lapsLaura Abril Restrepo (Col) Colombian National Team
-2lapsMarta Pastore (Ita) Canossa Merida
-2lapsFranziska Ebinger (Swi) Radsport Lafranchi Madiswil
-2lapsTanja Starkermann (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team
-2lapsMarine Groccia (Swi) CCM-Alouettes.ch/RACE
-3lapsCéline Farner (Swi) JB Felt Team
-3lapsCeline Ernst (Swi) TST Troehler Sport Team
-5lapsSabrina Baumgartner (Swi) Raiffeisen Bikeshop Studer RaceTeam
DNFViviane Furrer (Swi) Bike Windlin
DNFFabienne Andres (Swi) Küttel Radsport Team /VMC Hägglingen
DNFVirginie Pointet (Swi) JB Felt Team

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing1:21:16
2Manuel Fasnacht (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team0:00:51
3Dominic Zumstein (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing0:01:43
4Manuel Boog (Swi) Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach0:02:14
5Romain Bannwart (Swi) Prof-Raiffeisen-CCL0:02:41
6Ulisse Fieschi (Swi) JB Felt Team0:03:39
7Mattia Setti (Ita) Canossa Merida0:03:45
8Marcel Guerrini (Swi) Focus MIG Team0:03:59
9Simon Schilli (Ger) JB Felt Team0:04:05
10Stefano Giuseppe Valdrighi (Ita) Hard Rock Merida (HRC)0:04:08
11Joel Koller (Swi) Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach0:04:23
12Raphael Koch (Swi) Team Greenhope-biking against cancer0:04:33
13Dominic Grab (Swi) Team Grab-Credo/ VC Maur0:04:53
14Lars Hubacher (Swi) BskGraf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team0:05:54
15Romain Corti (Swi) Team dom cycle merida0:06:21
16Alessandro Giacomo Repetti (Ita) Hard Rock Merida (HRC)0:06:51
17Oliver Herzig (Ger) Tropical Solothurn0:07:16
18Andrin Beeli (Swi) BskGraf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team0:07:25
19Bruno Vitali (Swi) VTT Club Jura0:07:26
20Enea Vetsch (Swi) BskGraf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team0:07:30
21Sebastian Egger (Swi) Bike Sport Simplon0:08:01
22Andreas Mündle (Lie) Merida Liechtenstein0:09:18
23Stefano Bollardini (Ita) Melavì Tirano Bike0:09:39
24Nicolas Fischer (Swi) Tropical Solothurn0:10:09
25Paul Schmidt (Swi) Lindi-Bike Race Team VC Vaduz RV Buchs0:10:45
26Maurus Dürr (Swi) Merida Liechtenstein RV Buchs VC Ruggell0:11:43
27Leonardo Di Pier Domenico (Ita) Hard Rock Merida (HRC)0:12:11
28Fabian Strittmatter (Swi) Specialized Racing0:13:24
29Fabian Bucher (Swi) Team Greenhope-biking against cancer0:13:37
30Ekrem Tokmic (Ita) Hard Rock Merida (HRC)0:14:44
31Patrick Senini (Ita) Melavì Tirano Bike0:14:52
32Simon Vitzthum (Swi) RV Altenrhein / Team bischibikes/kopierpapier.ch0:15:50
-1lapLuke Allen (USA) USA National MTB Team
-1lapNils Dillmann (Ger) Team Merida-Schulte
-1lapJannick Guler (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team
-1lapBastian Juillerat (Swi) alouettes.ch
-1lapDominic Burkard (Swi) Poison Sport Team
-1lapSandro Schober (Swi) Team Signer Felt RV Altenrhein
-1lapFabio Franz (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team
-1lapStefan Vögeli (Swi) Ski-Velo Center Racing Team / Bike Club Spiez
-1lapJohann Sansonnens (Swi) Zeta Cycling Club
-1lapMelvin Berard (Swi) Giant / Bike'N Joy
DNFBenedikt Kipka (Ger) Lombardo Corsa Germany
DNFAgit Salam (Tur) Turkish National MTB Team
DNFTimothy Mazzuchelli (Swi) Orbea Suisse Team
DNFOmer Faruk Kansiz (Tur) Turkish National MTB Team
DNFEliot Olivier (Swi) Team Bikepark.ch Craft
DNFPascal Müller (Swi) Velothek-Baloise
DNFTom Scyboz (Swi) O2 Mountain Bike
DNFThomas Kunz (Swi) Goldwurst Power

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Waldis (Swi) VC Gersau / Colnago1:03:49
2Ramona Forchini (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz0:01:37
3Deborah Inauen (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss RacingTeam0:04:02
4Eliane Müggler (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss RacingTeam0:04:40
5Sofia Wiedenroth (Ger) TSV Niederstaufen / Stevens Schubert Team0:04:40
6Chantal Eheim (Swi) Tropical Pro Team0:05:31
7Jennifer Kupferschmied (Swi) Bike Club Spiez / Velo Schneiter Thun0:06:32
8Mallory Barth (Swi) Alouettes.ch / VC Jurassia0:07:37
9Maéva Berset (Swi) Pédale Bulloise0:10:22
10Sonja Schmid (Swi) Küttel Radsport Team / VMC Hägglingen0:11:01
11Franziska Hagen (Aut) Union RV Dornbirn0:11:09
12Chrystelle Baumann (Swi) MACS Teamwork Frenetic0:13:11
13Sabrina Sägesser (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team0:14:40
14Tina Siegrist (Swi) MTB Racing VMC Hägglingen0:17:42
DNFJenny Fontana (Ita) Melavì Tirano Bike

Amateurs & Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Florian Chenaux (Swi) VC Fribourg/ Cycles Pache1:22:46
2Valentin Berset (Swi) Team Dom cycle - Merida0:00:24
3Christophe Geiser (Swi) Prof-Raiffeisen-CCL0:00:29
4Sylvain Engelmann (Swi) Prof-Raiffeisen-CCL0:00:55
5Andreas Zünd (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss RacingTeam0:01:02
6Adrian Muri (Swi) vc sursee-creabeton0:01:34
7Fabian Paumann (Swi) Team Greenhope-biking against cancer0:01:39
8Oliver Laudenberg (Ger) Team Merida Schulte0:02:19
9Florian Meyer (Swi) FreeMountain Scott0:02:27
10Philipp Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC0:02:33
11Sandro Soncin (Swi) BH-BikeTeam0:02:39
12Tobias Hollenstein (Swi) Team bischibikes / kopierpapier.ch0:02:55
13Bryan Allemann (Swi) CCMoutier / L'AlexMoos0:03:07
14Patrick Lüthi (Swi) Prof-Raiffeisen-CCL0:03:16
15Roger Jenny (Swi) Bike4Fun0:03:19
16Nick Albrecht (Swi) dapp-putzi-Team.ch0:03:19
17Jonas Loretz (Swi) Thömus Racing Team0:03:21
18Dylan Page (Swi) Dom cycle Merida0:03:22
19Mathias Alig (Swi) mtb Team Valser0:03:56
20Anselm Wüllner (Swi) DJK Grafschaft/ Team Merida Schulte0:04:14
21Felix Schäfermeier (Ger) Merida-Schulte0:04:16
22Joel Graf (Swi) Team bischibikes/kopierpapier.ch0:04:41
23Yannik Brischle (Ger) JB Felt Team0:04:54
24Severin Nowak (Swi) Bergamont Swiss Team0:05:13
25Roli Mischler (Swi) Team Fischli Bike0:05:22
26Marcel Knecht (Swi) Totalsport / Scott0:05:54
27Ueli Schädler (Swi) Energie MTB-Team0:06:14
28Rico Von Burg (Swi) Thömus Racing Team0:06:29
29Marcus Derungs (Swi) Imholz bike racing0:06:32
30Roland Abächerli (Swi) Giant Swiss SR-Suntour0:07:43
31Nicolas Chopard (Swi) Tropical Solothurn0:07:45
32Jan Schär (Swi) Thömus Racing Team0:07:47
33Thomas Weber (Swi) bikeTeam.gr0:07:48
34Michael Moelbaek (Den) Giant Swiss SR-Suntour0:08:35
35Ronny Koller (Swi) Team bischibikes / kopierpapier.ch0:08:48
36Markus Bless (Swi) Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach0:08:48
37Brian Brog (Swi) Free-Mountain Team0:08:58
38Jan Gafner (Swi) Prof-Raiffeisen-CCL0:09:12
39Michael Wicki (Swi) Team bischibikes / kopierpapier.ch0:09:23
40Silvan Kälin (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz0:09:30
41Cyrill Meier (Swi) Pro Cycling Aarau0:11:33
42Fabian Obrist (Swi) Stevens/zweiradsport.ch/VC Hittnau0:12:41
43Kilian Oertli (Swi) Team Gätzi/RMC Gossau0:12:43
44Dominik Risi (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz0:13:28
45Tobias Schraner (Swi) Fischer-BMC0:14:10
46Yves Albrecht (Swi) dapp-putzi-Team.ch0:14:34
47Marcel Bader (Swi) Orbea Suisse Team0:16:27
-1lapPatrick Gobat (Swi) Team Alouettes.ch
-1lapLuca Formoso (Swi) dapp-putzi-Team.ch
-1lapElia Omodei (Swi) VC Wohlen / dapp-putzi-Team.ch
DNFMichael Frei (Swi) BH-BikeTeam
DNFSamuel Reichen (Swi) Orbea Suisse Team
DNFNico Tambarikas (Swi) K-Bike/Koba
DNFSébastien Angiolini (Swi) Team MSC Swiss
DNFYann Montavon (Swi) Alouettes.ch Race / C.C.Moutier
DNFClaudio Andenmatten (Swi) Team Greenhope-biking against cancer
DNFSandro Kessler (Swi) bikeTeam.gr

 

Latest on Cyclingnews