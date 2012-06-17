Schurter wins Gränichen round of Swiss Cup
Süss rides to women's victory
As they prepare for the 2012 Olympic Games, Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) and Esther Süss (Wheeler-IXS Pro Team) won the latest round of the Swiss Cup in Gränichen on Sunday.
Approximately 700 athletes from 21 nations competed on a beautiful summer day. The racers were full of praise for the course, which was peppered with lots of singletrack.
The field was worthy of a World Cup and was missing only the following male riders from the top 10 rankings: Julien Absalon (Orbea) and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized).
In the men's race, a lead group formed after the second lap consisting of eight total racers. It included Schurter, Swiss champion Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower), Italian champion Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale) and Manuel Fumic (Cannondale).
Vogel stayed in contact for half of the race before dropping back and eventually finishing fifth. "I wanted to do a top three in my home race, but this world class field did not tolerate weakness," said Vogel.
On lap six, Fumic lost contact with Schurter and Fontana. "The race was very hard, but it was a great race in an attractive place and with a beautiful course," said Fumic, who finished second.
With approximately one and a half laps to go, the decision was made. Fontana suffered a flat tire, and so Schurter rode to his third victory this year in the Swiss BMC Racing Cup.
"I benefited a bit from the misfortune of Marco," said Schurter. "I think otherwise it would have been a tough final."
In the overall standings, Schurter leads. European champion Milatz Moritz (BMC) suffered a setback in the standings after finishing 11th.
The best U23 rider Matthias Stirnemann (Thömus Racing Team) was 14th. He finished ahead of Reto Indergand (BMC) and Yesid Chia Amaya (Colombian National Team).
Women
Esther Süss became Swiss champion on this course two years ago and was second last year here, and this year she was back to take a "home win".
She led from the start and won the race by 22 seconds over Katrin Leumann (Ghost Factory Racing Team)
"It's great to win in the home setting and I'd like to thank the organizers for their great work with this victory," said Süss.
Leumann was second giving the Swiss Olympic team the top two spots. Swedish National Champion Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory Racing Team) was third ahead of Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike) in fourth.
The best U23 rider was Annie Last (Milka-Brentjens).
Other categories
In the junior women's race, Andrea Waldis (VC Gersau / Colnago) won again. Andri Frischknecht (Scott Swisspower) was victorious in the junior men's race while Florian Chenaux (VC Fribourg/ Cycles Pache) won the amateurs and masters race.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing
|1:40:05
|2
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:00:23
|3
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:01:28
|4
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing Team
|0:01:36
|5
|Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing
|0:01:52
|6
|José Antonio Hermida (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:02:09
|7
|Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad
|0:02:28
|8
|Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing Team
|0:02:47
|9
|Liam Killeen (GBr) Giant Factory Racing
|0:03:11
|10
|Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH Suntour Peisey-Vallandry
|0:03:31
|11
|Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:04:06
|12
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Factory Racing
|0:04:22
|13
|Martin Fanger (Swi) Giant Swiss SR-Suntour
|0:04:30
|14
|Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Thömus Racing Team
|0:04:41
|15
|Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:04:45
|16
|Severin Disch (Swi) Thömus Racing Team
|0:04:55
|17
|Jürg Graf (Swi) BskGraf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team
|0:05:47
|18
|Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:05:54
|19
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldwurst-Power/Trek
|0:05:56
|20
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Factory Team
|0:06:08
|21
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:06:37
|22
|Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:07:03
|23
|Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:07:14
|24
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing
|0:07:37
|25
|Yesid Chia Amaya (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:07:57
|26
|Martin Loo (Est) Hard Rock Merida (HRC)
|0:08:31
|27
|Dirk Peters (NZl)
|0:08:34
|28
|Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus MIG Team
|0:08:34
|29
|Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Prof-Raiffeisen-CCL
|0:09:06
|30
|Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Öztal X-Bionic
|0:09:15
|31
|Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Anytime Fitness | Trek | Shimano
|0:09:32
|32
|Pascal Meyer (Swi) JB Felt Team
|0:10:12
|33
|Marc Stutzmann (Swi) RSC Aaretal /FreeMountain Scott Racing Team
|0:10:27
|34
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad
|0:10:44
|35
|Jérémy Huguenin (Swi) Giant Swiss SR-Suntour
|0:10:52
|36
|Kenta Gallagher (Swi) Great Britain Cycling Team
|0:10:57
|37
|Fabio Castañeda Monsalve (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:11:13
|38
|Marco Arnold (Swi) Giant Swiss SR-Suntour
|0:11:39
|-2laps
|Andreas Moser (Swi) ZaunTeam Mittelland/ VC Bützberg
|-2laps
|Lucien Besançon (Swi) BH-BikeTeam
|-2laps
|Marc Bassingthwaighte (Nam)
|-2laps
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team Rwanda
|-2laps
|Michael Stünzi (Swi) Orbea Suisse Team
|-2laps
|Emilien Barben (Swi) Zeta cycling club
|-2laps
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) Canossa Merida
|-2laps
|Florian Thie (Swi) Bergamont Swiss Team
|-2laps
|Jhonnatan Botero Villegas (Col) Colombian National Team
|-3laps
|Mirco Widmer (Swi) Giant Swiss SR-Suntour
|-3laps
|Dumeni Vincenz (Swi) Thömus Racing Team
|-3laps
|Michael Wildhaber (Swi) Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach
|-3laps
|Claude Koster (Swi) Bergamont Swiss Team
|-3laps
|Severin Sägesser (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team
|-3laps
|Marcel Bartholet (Swi) Wheeler Swiss Team
|-3laps
|Sebastian Ostertag (Swi) velo-reichmuth.ch/VC Wädenswil
|-3laps
|Mike Schuler (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz
|-3laps
|Kevin Krieg (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team
|-4laps
|Daniel Eymann (Swi) Thömus Racing Team
|-4laps
|Michael Hutter (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss RacingTeam
|-4laps
|Rick Reimann (Swi) Orbea Suisse Team
|-4laps
|Stefan Peter (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz
|-4laps
|Matthias Lauk (Swi) BH-BikeTeam
|-5laps
|Guillaume Payot (Swi) MACS TeamWork Frenetic
|-5laps
|Matthias Allenspach (Swi) Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach
|-5laps
|Jonas De Backer (Bel) Vanomobil cycling Team
|-5laps
|Travis Glysson (USA) USA National MTB Team
|-6laps
|Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thömus Racing Team
|-6laps
|Sebastian Jayne (Aus)
|DNF
|Matthias Rupp (Swi) Team Greenhope-biking against cancer
|DNF
|Ralph Näf (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|DNF
|Pascal Schmutz (Swi) Goldwurst-Power / Trek
|DNF
|Jonas Baumann (Swi) Wheeler_iXS Team
|DNF
|Patrick Tresch (Swi) GU+ thomik. / VMC Silenen
|DNF
|Graham Aldredge (USA) USA National MTB Team
|DNF
|Patrik Gallati (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|DNF
|Sascha Bleher (Ger) RADWERK Racing Team
|DNF
|Daniel Kaufmann (Swi) RC Gränichen Fuji-Bike Rockets
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler-IXS Pro Team
|1:29:25
|2
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:00:23
|3
|Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:01:29
|4
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|0:01:49
|5
|Marielle Saner Guinchard (Swi) Team Bikepark.ch Craft
|0:01:54
|6
|Sarah Koba (Swi) SIMPLON
|0:02:52
|7
|Annie Last (GBr) Brentjens racing Team
|0:03:16
|8
|Samara Sheppard (NZl) Wheeler IXS
|0:03:46
|9
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Anytime Fitness | Trek | Shimano
|0:04:58
|10
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Wheeler iXS Pro Team
|0:05:18
|11
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Specialized Solodet Vosges
|0:06:54
|12
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team
|0:07:19
|13
|Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|0:07:19
|14
|Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|0:08:19
|15
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Swi) Team Bikepark.ch Craft
|0:10:06
|16
|Linda Indergand (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz
|0:11:46
|-2laps
|Vivienne Meyer (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Südtirol
|-2laps
|Florence Darbellay (Swi) Club Cycliste du Littoral
|-2laps
|Laura Abril Restrepo (Col) Colombian National Team
|-2laps
|Marta Pastore (Ita) Canossa Merida
|-2laps
|Franziska Ebinger (Swi) Radsport Lafranchi Madiswil
|-2laps
|Tanja Starkermann (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team
|-2laps
|Marine Groccia (Swi) CCM-Alouettes.ch/RACE
|-3laps
|Céline Farner (Swi) JB Felt Team
|-3laps
|Celine Ernst (Swi) TST Troehler Sport Team
|-5laps
|Sabrina Baumgartner (Swi) Raiffeisen Bikeshop Studer RaceTeam
|DNF
|Viviane Furrer (Swi) Bike Windlin
|DNF
|Fabienne Andres (Swi) Küttel Radsport Team /VMC Hägglingen
|DNF
|Virginie Pointet (Swi) JB Felt Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing
|1:21:16
|2
|Manuel Fasnacht (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team
|0:00:51
|3
|Dominic Zumstein (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing
|0:01:43
|4
|Manuel Boog (Swi) Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach
|0:02:14
|5
|Romain Bannwart (Swi) Prof-Raiffeisen-CCL
|0:02:41
|6
|Ulisse Fieschi (Swi) JB Felt Team
|0:03:39
|7
|Mattia Setti (Ita) Canossa Merida
|0:03:45
|8
|Marcel Guerrini (Swi) Focus MIG Team
|0:03:59
|9
|Simon Schilli (Ger) JB Felt Team
|0:04:05
|10
|Stefano Giuseppe Valdrighi (Ita) Hard Rock Merida (HRC)
|0:04:08
|11
|Joel Koller (Swi) Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach
|0:04:23
|12
|Raphael Koch (Swi) Team Greenhope-biking against cancer
|0:04:33
|13
|Dominic Grab (Swi) Team Grab-Credo/ VC Maur
|0:04:53
|14
|Lars Hubacher (Swi) BskGraf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team
|0:05:54
|15
|Romain Corti (Swi) Team dom cycle merida
|0:06:21
|16
|Alessandro Giacomo Repetti (Ita) Hard Rock Merida (HRC)
|0:06:51
|17
|Oliver Herzig (Ger) Tropical Solothurn
|0:07:16
|18
|Andrin Beeli (Swi) BskGraf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team
|0:07:25
|19
|Bruno Vitali (Swi) VTT Club Jura
|0:07:26
|20
|Enea Vetsch (Swi) BskGraf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team
|0:07:30
|21
|Sebastian Egger (Swi) Bike Sport Simplon
|0:08:01
|22
|Andreas Mündle (Lie) Merida Liechtenstein
|0:09:18
|23
|Stefano Bollardini (Ita) Melavì Tirano Bike
|0:09:39
|24
|Nicolas Fischer (Swi) Tropical Solothurn
|0:10:09
|25
|Paul Schmidt (Swi) Lindi-Bike Race Team VC Vaduz RV Buchs
|0:10:45
|26
|Maurus Dürr (Swi) Merida Liechtenstein RV Buchs VC Ruggell
|0:11:43
|27
|Leonardo Di Pier Domenico (Ita) Hard Rock Merida (HRC)
|0:12:11
|28
|Fabian Strittmatter (Swi) Specialized Racing
|0:13:24
|29
|Fabian Bucher (Swi) Team Greenhope-biking against cancer
|0:13:37
|30
|Ekrem Tokmic (Ita) Hard Rock Merida (HRC)
|0:14:44
|31
|Patrick Senini (Ita) Melavì Tirano Bike
|0:14:52
|32
|Simon Vitzthum (Swi) RV Altenrhein / Team bischibikes/kopierpapier.ch
|0:15:50
|-1lap
|Luke Allen (USA) USA National MTB Team
|-1lap
|Nils Dillmann (Ger) Team Merida-Schulte
|-1lap
|Jannick Guler (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team
|-1lap
|Bastian Juillerat (Swi) alouettes.ch
|-1lap
|Dominic Burkard (Swi) Poison Sport Team
|-1lap
|Sandro Schober (Swi) Team Signer Felt RV Altenrhein
|-1lap
|Fabio Franz (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team
|-1lap
|Stefan Vögeli (Swi) Ski-Velo Center Racing Team / Bike Club Spiez
|-1lap
|Johann Sansonnens (Swi) Zeta Cycling Club
|-1lap
|Melvin Berard (Swi) Giant / Bike'N Joy
|DNF
|Benedikt Kipka (Ger) Lombardo Corsa Germany
|DNF
|Agit Salam (Tur) Turkish National MTB Team
|DNF
|Timothy Mazzuchelli (Swi) Orbea Suisse Team
|DNF
|Omer Faruk Kansiz (Tur) Turkish National MTB Team
|DNF
|Eliot Olivier (Swi) Team Bikepark.ch Craft
|DNF
|Pascal Müller (Swi) Velothek-Baloise
|DNF
|Tom Scyboz (Swi) O2 Mountain Bike
|DNF
|Thomas Kunz (Swi) Goldwurst Power
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Waldis (Swi) VC Gersau / Colnago
|1:03:49
|2
|Ramona Forchini (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz
|0:01:37
|3
|Deborah Inauen (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss RacingTeam
|0:04:02
|4
|Eliane Müggler (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss RacingTeam
|0:04:40
|5
|Sofia Wiedenroth (Ger) TSV Niederstaufen / Stevens Schubert Team
|0:04:40
|6
|Chantal Eheim (Swi) Tropical Pro Team
|0:05:31
|7
|Jennifer Kupferschmied (Swi) Bike Club Spiez / Velo Schneiter Thun
|0:06:32
|8
|Mallory Barth (Swi) Alouettes.ch / VC Jurassia
|0:07:37
|9
|Maéva Berset (Swi) Pédale Bulloise
|0:10:22
|10
|Sonja Schmid (Swi) Küttel Radsport Team / VMC Hägglingen
|0:11:01
|11
|Franziska Hagen (Aut) Union RV Dornbirn
|0:11:09
|12
|Chrystelle Baumann (Swi) MACS Teamwork Frenetic
|0:13:11
|13
|Sabrina Sägesser (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team
|0:14:40
|14
|Tina Siegrist (Swi) MTB Racing VMC Hägglingen
|0:17:42
|DNF
|Jenny Fontana (Ita) Melavì Tirano Bike
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Florian Chenaux (Swi) VC Fribourg/ Cycles Pache
|1:22:46
|2
|Valentin Berset (Swi) Team Dom cycle - Merida
|0:00:24
|3
|Christophe Geiser (Swi) Prof-Raiffeisen-CCL
|0:00:29
|4
|Sylvain Engelmann (Swi) Prof-Raiffeisen-CCL
|0:00:55
|5
|Andreas Zünd (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss RacingTeam
|0:01:02
|6
|Adrian Muri (Swi) vc sursee-creabeton
|0:01:34
|7
|Fabian Paumann (Swi) Team Greenhope-biking against cancer
|0:01:39
|8
|Oliver Laudenberg (Ger) Team Merida Schulte
|0:02:19
|9
|Florian Meyer (Swi) FreeMountain Scott
|0:02:27
|10
|Philipp Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|0:02:33
|11
|Sandro Soncin (Swi) BH-BikeTeam
|0:02:39
|12
|Tobias Hollenstein (Swi) Team bischibikes / kopierpapier.ch
|0:02:55
|13
|Bryan Allemann (Swi) CCMoutier / L'AlexMoos
|0:03:07
|14
|Patrick Lüthi (Swi) Prof-Raiffeisen-CCL
|0:03:16
|15
|Roger Jenny (Swi) Bike4Fun
|0:03:19
|16
|Nick Albrecht (Swi) dapp-putzi-Team.ch
|0:03:19
|17
|Jonas Loretz (Swi) Thömus Racing Team
|0:03:21
|18
|Dylan Page (Swi) Dom cycle Merida
|0:03:22
|19
|Mathias Alig (Swi) mtb Team Valser
|0:03:56
|20
|Anselm Wüllner (Swi) DJK Grafschaft/ Team Merida Schulte
|0:04:14
|21
|Felix Schäfermeier (Ger) Merida-Schulte
|0:04:16
|22
|Joel Graf (Swi) Team bischibikes/kopierpapier.ch
|0:04:41
|23
|Yannik Brischle (Ger) JB Felt Team
|0:04:54
|24
|Severin Nowak (Swi) Bergamont Swiss Team
|0:05:13
|25
|Roli Mischler (Swi) Team Fischli Bike
|0:05:22
|26
|Marcel Knecht (Swi) Totalsport / Scott
|0:05:54
|27
|Ueli Schädler (Swi) Energie MTB-Team
|0:06:14
|28
|Rico Von Burg (Swi) Thömus Racing Team
|0:06:29
|29
|Marcus Derungs (Swi) Imholz bike racing
|0:06:32
|30
|Roland Abächerli (Swi) Giant Swiss SR-Suntour
|0:07:43
|31
|Nicolas Chopard (Swi) Tropical Solothurn
|0:07:45
|32
|Jan Schär (Swi) Thömus Racing Team
|0:07:47
|33
|Thomas Weber (Swi) bikeTeam.gr
|0:07:48
|34
|Michael Moelbaek (Den) Giant Swiss SR-Suntour
|0:08:35
|35
|Ronny Koller (Swi) Team bischibikes / kopierpapier.ch
|0:08:48
|36
|Markus Bless (Swi) Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach
|0:08:48
|37
|Brian Brog (Swi) Free-Mountain Team
|0:08:58
|38
|Jan Gafner (Swi) Prof-Raiffeisen-CCL
|0:09:12
|39
|Michael Wicki (Swi) Team bischibikes / kopierpapier.ch
|0:09:23
|40
|Silvan Kälin (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz
|0:09:30
|41
|Cyrill Meier (Swi) Pro Cycling Aarau
|0:11:33
|42
|Fabian Obrist (Swi) Stevens/zweiradsport.ch/VC Hittnau
|0:12:41
|43
|Kilian Oertli (Swi) Team Gätzi/RMC Gossau
|0:12:43
|44
|Dominik Risi (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz
|0:13:28
|45
|Tobias Schraner (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|0:14:10
|46
|Yves Albrecht (Swi) dapp-putzi-Team.ch
|0:14:34
|47
|Marcel Bader (Swi) Orbea Suisse Team
|0:16:27
|-1lap
|Patrick Gobat (Swi) Team Alouettes.ch
|-1lap
|Luca Formoso (Swi) dapp-putzi-Team.ch
|-1lap
|Elia Omodei (Swi) VC Wohlen / dapp-putzi-Team.ch
|DNF
|Michael Frei (Swi) BH-BikeTeam
|DNF
|Samuel Reichen (Swi) Orbea Suisse Team
|DNF
|Nico Tambarikas (Swi) K-Bike/Koba
|DNF
|Sébastien Angiolini (Swi) Team MSC Swiss
|DNF
|Yann Montavon (Swi) Alouettes.ch Race / C.C.Moutier
|DNF
|Claudio Andenmatten (Swi) Team Greenhope-biking against cancer
|DNF
|Sandro Kessler (Swi) bikeTeam.gr
