Superprestige Overijse: Lucinda Brand holds off Fem van Empel for victory

Dutch champion takes the race by the scruff of the neck and sees it through

RUDDERVOORDE BELGIUM OCTOBER 20 Lucinda Brand of The Netherlands and Team Baloise Trek Lions competes during the 37th Superprestige Ruddervoorde 2024 Womens Elite on October 20 2024 in Ruddervoorde Belgium
Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) powered to victory in Overijse in the second round of the Superprestige on Sunday, the Dutch champion storming away solo ahead of a classy field of riders. 

Brand didn’t have the best of starts but dragged her way across to the lead group on the second of six laps, before starting her assault on the third lap. By the end of the fourth lap, she was alone and, despite the world champion Fem van Empel (Visma-Lease a Bike) leading the chase behind, she held firm to win by nine seconds. 

