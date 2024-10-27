Superprestige Overijse: Thibau Nys takes first win of the season after battle with Eli Iserbyt

By
published

Belgian comes back from early mishap to overcome his compatriot in entertaining duel

RUDDERVOORDE BELGIUM OCTOBER 20 Thibau Nys of Belgium Baloise and Team Trek Lions competes during the 37th Superprestige Ruddervoorde 2024 Mens Elite on October 20 2024 in Ruddervoorde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Thibau Nys (Baloise Trek Lions) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Thibau Nys (Baloise Trek Lions) emerged victorious at the Overijse round of the Superprestige after a thrilling battle with Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal). 

The two Belgians traded blows for the final three laps of the gruelling circuit, and while Iserbyt was more than a match on the early climb over mud and cobbles, Nys had the edge through the more technical sections, and on the final laps he managed to tease open the cracks he’d found on the previous laps. 

